Chinese
Bars & Lounges
Hei Hei
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Hei Hei American Chinese. Fast-casual restaurant in Lake Highlands (Dallas, TX).
Location
9660 Audelia Road, Suite 117, Dallas, TX 75238
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Fish N Tails Oyster Bar - Richardson, TX
4.4 • 1,548
807 S Central Expy Richardson, TX 75081
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Dallas
Pie Tap Pizza Workshop + Bar - Design District
4.6 • 6,763
1212 Oak Lawn Ave Dallas, TX 75207
View restaurant
Pie Tap Pizza Workshop + Bar - Henderson
4.6 • 5,516
2708 N Henderson Ave Dallas, TX 75206
View restaurant