

Bang Bang Wings

5 wings

$10.95Out of stock

10 wings

$19.95Out of stock

Sd Carrots/Celery

$1.25

Sd Ranch

$0.50

Sd Blue Cheese

$0.50

Side Fries

$2.95

To Start

Chicken Lettuce Cups

Chicken Lettuce Cups

$12.95

bibb lettuce cups, soy chili sauce with savory cabbage and mushrooms

Crab Rangoon Dip

Crab Rangoon Dip

$9.95

with sweet and sour sauce, hot mustard and wonton chips

Blistered Green Beans

Blistered Green Beans

$7.95

with a spicy mayo

Veggie Egg Rolls (2)

Veggie Egg Rolls (2)

$5.95

cabbage, onion, carrot in a crispy shell

Chicken Dumplings

$7.95

6 fried dumplings, hei hei sauce, spicy mayo

Tuna Nachos

$15.95Out of stock

Dynamite Shrimp

$13.95

Edamame

$7.95

Fried Brussels Sprouts

$10.95

Soup & Salad

Egg Drop Soup Cup

$4.95

homemade broth with wontons and scallions

Egg Drop Soup Bowl

$6.95

homemade broth with wontons and scallions

Hot & Sour Soup Cup

$4.95

homemade with wontons and scallions

Hot & Sour Soup Bowl

$6.95

homemade with wontons and scallions

Mandarin Chicken Salad

Mandarin Chicken Salad

$11.95

crispy rice-battered chicken with shredded lettuce, carrot, cabbage, oranges and wonton strips in a ginger vinaigrette

Chopped Thai Salad

$10.95

Entrees

J's Lo Mein

J's Lo Mein

$16.95

beef, chicken, shrimp, onions, carrots, celery and cabbage in a sweet soy

Chicken and Bacon Fried Rice

Chicken and Bacon Fried Rice

$13.95

smokey bacon and egg with garlic, ginger, scallions, sweet soy, sesame

Teriyaki Glazed Salmon

$23.95

Hei Hei Burger

$14.95

Salmon Tacos

$21.95

Stir Fry Classics

Mongolian Beef

Mongolian Beef

$15.95

scallion, onion, green beans, garlic in a sweet soy glaze

Orange Chicken

Orange Chicken

$13.95

sticky soy glaze with onion, broccoli, garlic, sesame seeds

Kung Pao Chicken

Kung Pao Chicken

$13.95

whole chilies, bell peppers, onion, celery in a spicy soy vinegar sauce, peanuts

Kids

Kids Chicken Fried Rice

$5.95

Kids Chicken Nuggets

$6.95

Kids Stir Fry Chicken & Veggies

$5.95

Kids Burger

$6.95

Sides

Side Steamed Rice

$2.95

Side Brown Rice

$2.95

Side Fried Rice

$3.95

Side Wonton Chips

$2.95

Side Fries

$2.95

Side Asian Slaw

$2.95

Stir Fry Veggies

$3.95

Dessert

Fortune Cookie Sundae

$5.95

Ice Cream Cone

$1.99

Ice Cream Float

$4.95

House Cocktails

Lychee Martini

Lychee Martini

$9.75

Oasis

$9.75

Opium

$9.75
Blood Orange Margarita

Blood Orange Margarita

$9.75

Mai Tai

$9.75

Draft Beer

Miller Lite Draft

$6.50

Shiner Bock Draft

$6.50

Bottles & Cans

Tsingtao

$6.50

Coors Banquet

$6.00

Dos XX

$6.25

Fat Tire

$6.50

Heineken

$6.25

PBR

$6.00

Premium Spirits

Titos

$8.00

Bombay Sapphire

$8.00

Makers Mark

$8.00

Bacardi

$8.00

Lun Azul

$8.00

Johnny Walker Red

$10.00

Wine BTG

August Kesseler Riesling 5oz

$9.00

Mohua Sauvignon Blanc 5oz

$9.00

The Seeker Chardonnay 5oz

$8.00

Torresella Pinot Grigio 5oz

$9.00

Sand Point Cabernet 5oz

$8.00

Ryder Estate Pinot Noir 5oz

$8.00

Astica Malbac 5oz

$8.00

Wine BTB

August Kesseler Riesling BTL

$40.00

Mohua Sauvignon Blanc BTL

$40.00

The Seeker Chardonnay BTL

$34.00

Torresella Pinot Grigio BTL

$40.00

Sand Point Cabernet BTL

$35.00

Ryder Estate Pinot Noir BTL

$34.00

Astica Malbac BTL

$34.00

Na Bev

Classic Cola

$3.00

Diet Classic Cola

$3.00

Spritz

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Mandarina

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Coconut Lime

$3.00

Dr Doctor

$3.00

Coffee

$3.00

Tea

$3.00

Club Soda

$3.00

San Pellegrino

$3.50
