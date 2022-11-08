Restaurant header imageView gallery

Heineken Pub97 3626 N Talman Ave

review star

No reviews yet

3626 N Talman Ave

Chicago, IL 60618

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Chicken Tinga
Pretzel & Cheese
Cheese Quesadilla

Shared

Triple Threat

Triple Threat

$10.00Out of stock

Pico De Gallo, Roasted Tomatillo, Guacamole & Fresh Tortilla Chips

Hummus Plate

Hummus Plate

$10.00

Garlic Hummus, Pita, Carrot, Celery, Cucumber (v)

Basket of Spuds

Basket of Spuds

$5.00

Extra Tots or Waffle Fries to share

Pretzel & Cheese

Pretzel & Cheese

$6.00

Warm Buttered & Salted Soft Pretzel, Cheese Sauce

Chicken Quesadilla

Chicken Quesadilla

$10.00

Grilled Chicken, Cheddar, Mozzarella, on a El Milagro Flour Tortilla, Pico De Gallo, Sour Cream

Cheese Quesadilla

Cheese Quesadilla

$8.00

Cheddar, Mozzarella on a El Milagro Flour Tortilla Pico De Gallo & Sour Cream On The Side

Mozzarella Sticks

Mozzarella Sticks

$8.00Out of stock

6 Breaded & Crispy Cheesy Mozz' Sticks With House Marinara Sauce

Mini Burger Pack

Mini Burger Pack

$12.00Out of stock

4 Mini Burgers With Cheddar, Pickles, And Our Pub97 Sauce

Extra Sauce

$2.00

Cheese Cup

$1.00

Pig In A Blanket

$12.00

Nachos

$13.00

Tenders-4

$9.00Out of stock

Tenders-8

$16.00Out of stock

Bratswurst Special

$16.00Out of stock

Bratwurst

$10.00

Burgers and Sandwiches

Pub 97 Burger

Pub 97 Burger

$16.00Out of stock

1/2 lb Angus Beef Patty, Bacon, Cheddar, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pub97 Sauce On A Brioche Bun

Impossible Burger

Impossible Burger

$18.00Out of stock

100% Vegan Patty, Pub97 Sauce, Grilled Onions, Lettuce, Tomato

BYO Burger

$16.00

Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

BBQ Pork Sandwich

$15.00

Tacos

Chicken Tinga

Chicken Tinga

$3.50

Shredded Chipotle Chicken, Onion, Cilantro (gf)

Carnitas Pork

Carnitas Pork

$3.50

Braised Pork, Red Pepper Aioli, Onion, Cilantro (gf)

Carne Asada

Carne Asada

$3.50Out of stock

Marinated Skirt Steak, Onion, Cilantro (gf)

Impossible Taco

Impossible Taco

$3.50Out of stock

100% Vegan, Southwest Seasoning, Onion, Cilantro

Salads

Big Garden Salad

$12.00Out of stock
Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$10.00Out of stock

Chopped red leaf lettuce, tomato, onion, carrot, celery, cucumber, blue cheese, bacon, croutons, and your choice of dressing.

Caprese Salad

$12.00Out of stock

Kids Menu

Mac & Cheese

$6.00

Grilled Cheese

$5.00

Shots

Chi-fire Bomb

$10.00

Fire Bomb

$6.00

Jagermeister Bomb

$10.00

Lemondrop

$8.00

Vegas Bomb

$10.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

3626 N Talman Ave, Chicago, IL 60618

Directions

