Restaurant info

At Heirloom, we set out to create a restaurant we would want to visit every day of the week. A place where food is creative but approachable, where service is warm and focused, and where the atmosphere is inviting, energetic, and fun. We’re a counter service restaurant – a casual spot for a quick sit-down meal, or to grab food on the go through our Heirloom app. We believe that no matter what you join us for, it should be delicious and paired with great hospitality. Heirloom is locally owned and operated, but more importantly, it celebrates and showcases our amazing local seasonal produce. It goes beyond just sourcing the best ingredients – it’s what we do with them that creates something special. Our recipes apply classic techniques to familiar flavors with the goal of creating food we love to eat every single day.