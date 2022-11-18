Heirloom Fine Foods
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|7:30 am - 3:30 pm
|Monday
|7:30 am - 3:30 pm
|Tuesday
|7:30 am - 3:30 pm
|Wednesday
|7:30 am - 3:30 pm
|Thursday
|7:30 am - 3:30 pm
|Friday
|7:30 am - 3:30 pm
|Saturday
|7:30 am - 3:30 pm
Restaurant info
Each month, menus for the month will be posted to TOAST. Orders are due for each week on Friday at 3pm for the following week. Orders can be made Monday through Sunday between 4am-midnight. Food will be delivered to Brownell Talbot each day in time for your child's lunch service.
Location
325 North 72nd Street, Omaha, NE 68114
Gallery