Heirloom Fine Foods

325 North 72nd Street

Omaha, NE 68114

Order Again

Wine Choices

Aqua Panna

$6.00

Bennecetto Prosecco BTL

$25.00

Canned Beverage

$2.50

Corkage Fee

$15.00

Craft Beer

$5.50

Craggy Range BTL

$30.00

Craggy Range GLS

$8.00

Domestic Beer

$4.50

Erath Resplendent BTL

$30.00

Erath Resplendent GLS

$8.00

Liberty School BTL

$40.00

Liberty School GLS

$10.00

MUMM BTL

$35.00

Mumm Mini

$12.00

Austin Hope BTL

$40.00

Austin Hope GLS

$9.00

Stag Leap BTL

$40.00

Stag Leap GLS

$9.00

Cakebread Cellars BTL

$70.00

Cakebread Cellars GLS

$14.00
All hours
Sunday7:30 am - 3:30 pm
Monday7:30 am - 3:30 pm
Tuesday7:30 am - 3:30 pm
Wednesday7:30 am - 3:30 pm
Thursday7:30 am - 3:30 pm
Friday7:30 am - 3:30 pm
Saturday7:30 am - 3:30 pm
Each month, menus for the month will be posted to TOAST. Orders are due for each week on Friday at 3pm for the following week. Orders can be made Monday through Sunday between 4am-midnight. Food will be delivered to Brownell Talbot each day in time for your child's lunch service.

325 North 72nd Street, Omaha, NE 68114

