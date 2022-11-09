Heirloom Food Company - Danielson
630 N Main St
Danielson, CT 06239
Popular Items
Smoothie Specials
Apple Pie Smoothie
Frozen coconut milk, agave, vanilla, almond butter, banana, cinnamon, nutmeg, and apple juice! *all organic
Pumpkin Smoothie
Pumpkin cubes ( organic pumpkin, cinnamon, nutmeg, cloves, maple syrup, oat milk), banana, coconut milk, agave, vanilla extract, almond butter and soy milk!
Lunch Specials
Sandwiches, Wraps & Burgers
Avocado Cheddar Sandwich
Sliced avocado, raw cheddar OR vegan cheese, all our fresh veggies topped with vegan dill "mayo" on sprouted wheat bread
Veggie Reuben
Marinated cabbage, carrots and onions hot off the grill topped with raw cheddar or vegan cheese, sauerkraut, all our fresh veggies and special Heirloom sauce on sourdough bread
Turkey Veggie Avocado
Organic smoked turkey, sliced avocado, raw cheddar or vegan cheese, all of our fresh veggies and our vegan dill "mayo" on sourdough bread
Beta Burger
Our homemade lentil, beet, brown rice and almond burger grilled and topped with raw cheddar or vegan cheese all our fresh veggies and vegan dill "mayo" on a sprouted wheat bun
Black and White Bean Burger
Our homemade smokey black and white bean burger topped with melted raw cheddar or vegan cheese, all of our fresh veggies, and vegan dill "mayo" on a sprouted wheat bun
Heart Beet Grilled Cheese
Homemade roasted beet and garlic pesto, warm goat cheese, chopped walnuts, local honey, onions, and arugula on sourdough bread *pesto contains walnuts
Harvest Apple Grilled Cheese
Sliced apples, onion, and arugula with melted raw cheddar of vegan cheese, drizzled with local raw honey on sourdough bread
The Berliner Grilled Cheese
Raw cheddar or vegan cheese, caramelized onions, sliced tomato, and arugula drizzled with our sweet mustard sauce on sourdough bread
The Grown UP Grilled Cheese
Raw cheddar or vegan cheese, sliced tomato and our own vegan pesto on sourdough bread *Pesto contains walnuts
Tuna Wrap
Our crazy good tuna salad topped with all our fresh veggies on a whole wheat wrap
Tempeh BLT Wrap
Smokey tempeh "bacon" (NOT GLUTEN FREE), lettuce, tomato, and all our fresh veggies, drizzled with our special Heirloom sauce on a whole wheat wrap
Curry Mock Chick Wrap
Our savory vegan tofu curry "mock chick" salad topped with all our fresh veggies on a whole wheat wrap *contains cashews
Mock Chick Wrap
Our savory tofu "mock chick" salad, with all our fresh veggies on a whole wheat wrap *contains cashews*
Chips
Kettle brand potato chips!
Salads & Bowls
Vegan Caesar Salad
Roasted smoky chickpeas, vegan Parmesan cheese, house made gluten free croutons, our "mock chick" salad, sliced avocado, all on top of romaine lettuce, with a side of vegan Caesar dressing
Mixed Up Greens Salad
Mixed greens topped with shredded cabbage, carrots, sliced red onion, and cucumbers with a side of our vegan dill dressing or vinaigrette
Avocado Detox Salad
Chopped apples, shredded cabbage, sliced avocado, walnuts, and cranberries all over mixed greens, topped with sesame seeds and a fresh lemon squeeze as dressing
Buffalo Rice Bowl
Roasted broccoli, roasted smoky chickpeas, sliced red onion, shredded carrot, vegan "mock chick" salad, and avocado on top of brown rice, topped with our homemade buffalo sauce
Buddha Bowl
Chickpea salad, sliced avocado, shredded carrots, cabbage, and vegan curry "mock chick" salad, over brown rice, topped with sesame seeds and drizzled with our almond maple sauce
Burrito Bowl
spiced black beans, roasted red peppers, chopped onions, and baby spinach all sauteed on the grill, topped with melted cheddar or vegan cheese, served over brown rice, and topped with sliced avocado, fresh salsa and our vegan creamy dill dressing
Organic Soup
Packaged Food
Tuna Salad
*contains soy
Vegan Pesto
vegan, gluten free, organic pesto 8oz container *contains nuts*
Vegan Dill Dressing
*contains soy
"Mock Chick" Salad
vegan and gluten free tofu based chicken salad *contains cashews*
Curry "Mock Chick" Salad
vegan and gluten free tofu based curry chicken salad *contains cashews*
Vegan Baked Goods
Chocolate Almond Balls
vegan gluten free soy free trail mix balls dipped in chocolate *contains brazil nuts, cashews, walnuts, almond butter, sesame seeds, choclate chips, coconut, agave and vanilla extract
Chocolate Chip Cookie
Vegan, gluten free, nut free, and soy free
Oatmeal Cream Pie
Vegan, gluten free, nut free
Vegan Cupcake
Pumpkin Nutella Cupcakes- Organic, vegan, and gluten free pumpkin cupcakes, frosted with a nutella buttercream, and topped with crushed hazelnuts!
Gluten Free Muffin
Raspberry Chocolate Chip Muffins- Organic, vegan, gluten, soy, and nut free
Seasonal Cream Pie
Organic, vegan, and gluten free. Two oatmeal cookies sandwiched together with cinnamon buttercream and a caramel pumpkin butter center
Pumpkin Chocolate Chip Cookies
Organic, vegan, gluten, and soy free. 2 per package
Apple Pie Bars
Organic, vegan, soy and refined sugar free and gluten free Apple pie filling on top of a almond oat crust and sprinkled with an oat crumble!
Pumpkin Truffles
Organic, vegan, gluten, and soy free. Pumpkin pie truffles, dipped in chocolate, and sprinkled with cinnamon
Coffee cake
Sweet potato pecan coffee cake- Organic, vegan, gluten, soy, and refined sugar free
Kids
Turkey and Cheese
Kids sized turkey and cheddar cheese or vegan cheese sandwich on sourdough
Scoop of Tuna with Chips
A scoop of our crazy good tun served with a side of potato chips
Kids Grilled Cheese
cheddar or vegan cheese grilled in our panini on sprouted wheat bread
Honey Pot
Almond Butter Jelly
Smoothies
Mango Lasse
coconut milk, mango, tumeric, cardamom, cinnamon, agave, vanilla extract, coconut creamer and soy milk
Monkey Business
banana, almond butter, coconut milk, raw agave, soy milk and chocolate syrup
Pomegranate Dark Chocolate
Pomegrantate juice, blueberry, dark chocolate, coconut milk, raw agave and soy milk
Raw Chocolate Medjool
avocado, raw cacao, medjool dates, soy milk, vanilla and a pinch of pink himilayan sea salt
Green Zion
spinach, pineapple, mango, coconut water, banana and medjool date
Strawberry Banana Split
strawberry, banana, coconut milk, soy milk, raw agave nectar, coconut creamer and chocolate drizzle
Summer Solstice
strawberry, mango, flax and apple juice
Water & Cooler Drinks
Yerba Matte
Passionfruit
Spindrift Sparkling water
Organic Iced Tea
Harney and Sons organic energizing black peach tea
Rootbeer
Bottled Spring Water
Lemonade
Kombucha
Grapefruit Mint
Goldthread Plant Based Tonic
Green Mineral
Organic Apple Juice
Maine Root Soda
Mandarin Orange
Sparkling Cider
*sweetened with honey
An organic cafe featuring fresh local ingredients and specializing in vegan and gluten free offerings
