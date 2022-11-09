Restaurant header imageView gallery

Heirloom Food Company - Danielson

No reviews yet

630 N Main St

Danielson, CT 06239

Order Again

Popular Items

Turkey Veggie Avocado
Pumpkin Smoothie
Buddha Bowl

Smoothie Specials

Apple Pie Smoothie

$9.80

Frozen coconut milk, agave, vanilla, almond butter, banana, cinnamon, nutmeg, and apple juice! *all organic

Pumpkin Smoothie

$9.80

Pumpkin cubes ( organic pumpkin, cinnamon, nutmeg, cloves, maple syrup, oat milk), banana, coconut milk, agave, vanilla extract, almond butter and soy milk!

Lunch Specials

Mediterranean Hummus and Pesto Wrap

$13.50

House made garlic hummus, vegan pesto, and melted goat cheese topped with greens, shredded cabbage, carrots, sliced onions, and cucumbers on a warmed whole wheat wrap!

Sandwiches, Wraps & Burgers

Avocado Cheddar Sandwich

$12.10

Sliced avocado, raw cheddar OR vegan cheese, all our fresh veggies topped with vegan dill "mayo" on sprouted wheat bread

Veggie Reuben

$12.10

Marinated cabbage, carrots and onions hot off the grill topped with raw cheddar or vegan cheese, sauerkraut, all our fresh veggies and special Heirloom sauce on sourdough bread

Turkey Veggie Avocado

$12.80

Organic smoked turkey, sliced avocado, raw cheddar or vegan cheese, all of our fresh veggies and our vegan dill "mayo" on sourdough bread

Beta Burger

$12.10

Our homemade lentil, beet, brown rice and almond burger grilled and topped with raw cheddar or vegan cheese all our fresh veggies and vegan dill "mayo" on a sprouted wheat bun

Black and White Bean Burger

$12.10

Our homemade smokey black and white bean burger topped with melted raw cheddar or vegan cheese, all of our fresh veggies, and vegan dill "mayo" on a sprouted wheat bun

Heart Beet Grilled Cheese

$12.40Out of stock

Homemade roasted beet and garlic pesto, warm goat cheese, chopped walnuts, local honey, onions, and arugula on sourdough bread *pesto contains walnuts

Harvest Apple Grilled Cheese

$11.50

Sliced apples, onion, and arugula with melted raw cheddar of vegan cheese, drizzled with local raw honey on sourdough bread

The Berliner Grilled Cheese

$11.00

Raw cheddar or vegan cheese, caramelized onions, sliced tomato, and arugula drizzled with our sweet mustard sauce on sourdough bread

The Grown UP Grilled Cheese

$11.00

Raw cheddar or vegan cheese, sliced tomato and our own vegan pesto on sourdough bread *Pesto contains walnuts

Tuna Wrap

$12.40

Our crazy good tuna salad topped with all our fresh veggies on a whole wheat wrap

Tempeh BLT Wrap

$12.80

Smokey tempeh "bacon" (NOT GLUTEN FREE), lettuce, tomato, and all our fresh veggies, drizzled with our special Heirloom sauce on a whole wheat wrap

Curry Mock Chick Wrap

$12.10

Our savory vegan tofu curry "mock chick" salad topped with all our fresh veggies on a whole wheat wrap *contains cashews

Mock Chick Wrap

$12.10

Our savory tofu "mock chick" salad, with all our fresh veggies on a whole wheat wrap *contains cashews*

Chips

$1.40

Kettle brand potato chips!

Salads & Bowls

Vegan Caesar Salad

$13.00

Roasted smoky chickpeas, vegan Parmesan cheese, house made gluten free croutons, our "mock chick" salad, sliced avocado, all on top of romaine lettuce, with a side of vegan Caesar dressing

Mixed Up Greens Salad

$10.00

Mixed greens topped with shredded cabbage, carrots, sliced red onion, and cucumbers with a side of our vegan dill dressing or vinaigrette

Avocado Detox Salad

$13.00

Chopped apples, shredded cabbage, sliced avocado, walnuts, and cranberries all over mixed greens, topped with sesame seeds and a fresh lemon squeeze as dressing

Buffalo Rice Bowl

$14.00

Roasted broccoli, roasted smoky chickpeas, sliced red onion, shredded carrot, vegan "mock chick" salad, and avocado on top of brown rice, topped with our homemade buffalo sauce

Buddha Bowl

$14.30

Chickpea salad, sliced avocado, shredded carrots, cabbage, and vegan curry "mock chick" salad, over brown rice, topped with sesame seeds and drizzled with our almond maple sauce

Burrito Bowl

$14.30

spiced black beans, roasted red peppers, chopped onions, and baby spinach all sauteed on the grill, topped with melted cheddar or vegan cheese, served over brown rice, and topped with sliced avocado, fresh salsa and our vegan creamy dill dressing

Organic Soup

Cup of Soup (8oz)

$5.50

Organic, Vegan and Gluten Free White Veggie Chowder

Bowl of soup (16oz)

$7.70

Organic, Vegan and Gluten Free White Veggie Chowder

Packaged Food

Tuna Salad

$7.70

*contains soy

Vegan Pesto

$15.40

vegan, gluten free, organic pesto 8oz container *contains nuts*

Vegan Dill Dressing

$7.20

*contains soy

"Mock Chick" Salad

$7.20

vegan and gluten free tofu based chicken salad *contains cashews*

Curry "Mock Chick" Salad

$7.20

vegan and gluten free tofu based curry chicken salad *contains cashews*

Vegan Baked Goods

Chocolate Almond Balls

$4.80

vegan gluten free soy free trail mix balls dipped in chocolate *contains brazil nuts, cashews, walnuts, almond butter, sesame seeds, choclate chips, coconut, agave and vanilla extract

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$4.60

Vegan, gluten free, nut free, and soy free

Oatmeal Cream Pie

$5.20

Vegan, gluten free, nut free

Vegan Cupcake

$5.50

Pumpkin Nutella Cupcakes- Organic, vegan, and gluten free pumpkin cupcakes, frosted with a nutella buttercream, and topped with crushed hazelnuts!

Gluten Free Muffin

$4.10

Raspberry Chocolate Chip Muffins- Organic, vegan, gluten, soy, and nut free

Seasonal Cream Pie

$5.50

Organic, vegan, and gluten free. Two oatmeal cookies sandwiched together with cinnamon buttercream and a caramel pumpkin butter center

Pumpkin Chocolate Chip Cookies

$4.50

Organic, vegan, gluten, and soy free. 2 per package

Apple Pie Bars

$5.00

Organic, vegan, soy and refined sugar free and gluten free Apple pie filling on top of a almond oat crust and sprinkled with an oat crumble!

Pumpkin Truffles

$4.60

Organic, vegan, gluten, and soy free. Pumpkin pie truffles, dipped in chocolate, and sprinkled with cinnamon

Coffee cake

$5.00

Sweet potato pecan coffee cake- Organic, vegan, gluten, soy, and refined sugar free

Kids

Turkey and Cheese

$8.80

Kids sized turkey and cheddar cheese or vegan cheese sandwich on sourdough

Scoop of Tuna with Chips

$6.60

A scoop of our crazy good tun served with a side of potato chips

Kids Grilled Cheese

$7.30

cheddar or vegan cheese grilled in our panini on sprouted wheat bread

Honey Pot

$6.50

Almond Butter Jelly

$5.50

Smoothies

Mango Lasse

$9.60

coconut milk, mango, tumeric, cardamom, cinnamon, agave, vanilla extract, coconut creamer and soy milk

Monkey Business

$9.60

banana, almond butter, coconut milk, raw agave, soy milk and chocolate syrup

Pomegranate Dark Chocolate

$9.60

Pomegrantate juice, blueberry, dark chocolate, coconut milk, raw agave and soy milk

Raw Chocolate Medjool

$9.60

avocado, raw cacao, medjool dates, soy milk, vanilla and a pinch of pink himilayan sea salt

Green Zion

$9.60

spinach, pineapple, mango, coconut water, banana and medjool date

Strawberry Banana Split

$9.60

strawberry, banana, coconut milk, soy milk, raw agave nectar, coconut creamer and chocolate drizzle

Summer Solstice

$9.60

strawberry, mango, flax and apple juice

Water & Cooler Drinks

Yerba Matte

$4.50

Passionfruit

Spindrift Sparkling water

$3.50

Organic Iced Tea

$4.00Out of stock

Harney and Sons organic energizing black peach tea

Rootbeer

$3.60

Bottled Spring Water

$1.80

Lemonade

$4.00

Kombucha

$5.50

Grapefruit Mint

Goldthread Plant Based Tonic

$5.00Out of stock

Green Mineral

Organic Apple Juice

$4.00

Maine Root Soda

$3.60

Mandarin Orange

Sparkling Cider

$3.60

*sweetened with honey

All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:00 am - 5:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 5:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 5:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 5:00 pm
Restaurant info

An organic cafe featuring fresh local ingredients and specializing in vegan and gluten free offerings

Website

Location

630 N Main St, Danielson, CT 06239

Directions

