Heirloom Restaurant

2,179 Reviews

$$$

125 East Main Street

Midway, KY 40347

Order Again

Popular Items

Mary Burger
Porcini Rubbed Beef Filet (GF)
Beet Salad

Starters

Seasonal Soup

$10.00

Asparagus Soup with..... Creme Fraiche & Parmesan Crisp

Caesar Salad

$10.00

Romaine | Crouton | Parmesan | White Anchovy

Warm Spinach Salad

$12.00

Bacon – Red Wine Vinaigrette | Roasted Red Peppers | Goat Cheese | Crumbled Bacon | Crisp Fried Onion

Beet Salad

$17.00

Local Mushrooms | Bibb Lettuce | Pickled Vegs | Horseradish Cream

Kale Salad

$14.00

Bibb Salad

$14.00

Mixed Greens | Strawberries | Pistachios | Ricotta Salata | Prosecco Vinaigrette

Small Plates

Charcuterie Board

$19.00

P'tit Basque | House Pimento Cheese | French Brie | Country Ham | House Jalapeno Jam | Crostini | Olives

Mussels

$18.00

P.E.I Mussels | Pernod Herb Butter Sauce | Baguette

Chicken Livers

$16.00

Ricotta Ravioli | Crème Fraîche | Arugula | Parmesan

Lump Crab Cake

$23.00

Corn Veloute | Aleppo Chili Sautéed Corn | Sweet Chili Sauce | Parmesan

Fried Green Tomatoes

$17.00

Fried Brussel Sprouts

$14.00

Sweet Bread Special

$12.00

Entrees

Okinawa Sweet Potato | Roasted Asparagus | Demi-Glace

Porcini Rubbed Beef Filet (GF)

$46.00

Okinawa Sweet Potato | Aspargus | Truffle Demi-Glace

Steak Frites

$83.00

Prime New York Strip | Parmesan Truffle Fries | Lobster Butter

Porkchop

$38.00

Fried Chicken

$25.00

Fried Chicken Breast | Yukon-Mashed Potato | Sawmill Gravy | Arugula

Snapper

$38.00

Blackened Redfish | Kentucky Maque Choux | Lobster Claw Meat | Cajun Butter Sauce | Celery Root Remoulade

Mushroom Galette

$26.00

Pappardelle Bolognese

$26.00

House-Made Pasta | Herb Ricotta

Mary Burger

$16.00

Bibb Lettuce | Tomato | Red Onion | French Fries

Hanger Steak Special

$34.00

Swordfish Special

$38.00

Kids

Kid's Tenders & Fries

$6.00

Grilled Cheese & Fries

$6.00

Buttered Noodles

$6.00

Kids Burger

$9.00

Entree Sides

Okinawa Sweet Potato

$12.00

Yukon-Mashed Potato

$5.00

Local Mushrooms

$8.00Out of stock

Truffle Fries

$9.00

Heirloom Fries

$4.00

Seasonal Side

$12.00

Party Deposit

Party Deposit

-$1,850.00

Meal person

$72.00

Soup & Salad

Seasonal Soup

$9.00+

Choice of Tomato Soup with Basil Creme Fraiche & Croutons OR Chef's Special.

Caesar Salad

$9.00

Parmigiano Reggiano

Kale Salad

$14.00

Spinach Salad

$13.00

Sherry Vinaigrette, Roasted Red Peppers, Goat Cheese, Crisp Fried Onions

Dishes

Crab Cake Sandwich

$18.00

Cabbage and Fresno Slaw, Toasted Kaiser Bun, Heirloom Fries

Fish n' Chips

$20.00

Beer Battered Cod, Heirloom Fries, Tartar Sauce, Malt Vinegar

Mary Burger

$14.00

Toasted Kaiser Bun, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Heirloom Fries

Chicken Livers

$14.00

Ricotta Ravioli, Arugula, Lemon, Garlic, Basil, Cremé Fraiche

Buttermilk-Brined Fried Chicken

$16.00

Yukon-Mashed Potatoes, Sawmill Gravy, Arugula

Pappardelle Bolognese

$26.00

House-Made Pasta | Herb Ricotta

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

(Grilled or Fried) Bibb Lettuce | Roasted Tomatoes | Bacon | Avocado | Basil Aioli

French Onion Grilled Cheese

$17.00

Local Brioche Bread | Swiss | Brie | Caramelized Onions | Served with Fries

Lunch Sides

Fries

$3.75

Cabbage & Fresno Slaw

$4.00

Yukon-Mashed Potato

$5.00

Kids

Kid's Tenders & Fries

$6.00

Grilled Cheese & Fries

$6.00

Buttered Noodles

$6.00

Kids Burger

$9.00

House Cocktails

Bees Knees

$14.00

Casamigos Flight

$32.00

Cran Spice Old Fashioned

$15.00

Man O' War

$13.00

Mezcal Mule

$15.00

Midnight Moonflower

$15.00

The Rich Strike

$14.00

Breeders Cup Cocktails

Smoked Maple Old Fashioned

$15.00

Plum Rum Sangria

$15.00

Bordeaux Blanc Glass

$15.00

Bordeaux Blanc Bottle

$55.00

Stags Merlot Glass

$15.00

Stags Merlot Bottle

$55.00

Sweets

Cheesecake Ice Cream

$6.00

Strawberry Guava Sorbet

$5.00

Not Recommended For To Go Orders

Vanilla Creme Brulee

$12.00

Not Recommended For To Go Orders.

Key Lime Tart

$14.00

Lava Cake

$14.00

Cake Fee

$25.00

Banana Split Cake

$12.00

Apertifs

Aperol

$5.00

Campari

$6.00

Pernod

$5.00

Digestifs

Averna Amaro Siciliano

$14.00

Lustau Brandy

$10.00

Pierre Ferrand Cognac 'Ambre'

$14.00

D'usse Cognac

$15.00

Sambuca

$13.00

Soda/Etc

Sprite

$3.00

Diet coke

$3.00

Coke

$3.00

Club Soda

$3.00

Tonic

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Ginger Beer

$3.50

OJ

$2.50

Cranberry Juice

$2.50

Shirley Temple

$3.00

Hot Chocolate

$3.00

Tea/lemonade

Iced tea

$2.50

Sweet tea

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Arnold palmer

$2.50

Hot tea

$3.50

Sparkling water

Small Pellegrino

$6.00

Large Pellegrino

$8.00

Coffee

Regular

$2.75

Decaf

$2.75

Espresso

$3.50
check markTourists
check markUpscale
check markRomantic
check markCozy
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

125 East Main Street, Midway, KY 40347

Directions

