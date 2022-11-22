Restaurant header imageView gallery
Salad
American
Burgers

Heirloom Seasonal Bistro

review star

No reviews yet

155 East 3rd Street

Winona, MN 55987

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Smash Sliders
Elote Fries
Smoked Bourbon Wings

Apps

Elote Fries

$5.00+

House cut fries finished with southwest seasoning, Mexican crema, cotija cheese, and chives

Smoked Bourbon Wings

Smoked Bourbon Wings

$12.00

3/4 lb of house smoked chicken wings finished with a bourbon glaze, served with ranch or blue cheese. Sub bourbon sauce for ghost pepper “punisher rub” if you dare!

Smash Sliders

Smash Sliders

$14.00

Local beef, Metz's cheddar, bacon marmalade, arugula, roasted garlic aioli on 2 Bloedow's buns. Chef's suggestion- add house pickled jalapenos! For a gluten free option : Double smashed burger on gluten free bun!

2 Slices Sourdough

$1.50

Loaded Potato Soup

$5.00+

Mirepoix, bacon, cream, cheddar, served with house sourdough toast. Soup is thickened with a roux, making it not gluten free.

Tomato Bisque

$5.00+

With house focaccia croutons

2 Slices Focaccia

$2.50

Hose made, rotating variety

Tomato + Burrata Crostini

$14.00

Desserts

Java Fudge Brownie Á La Mode

$10.00

Warm house brownie topped with Metz vanilla gelato & toasted almonds

Torte

$10.00

Gluten free! Dark chocolate torte with a walnut crust topped with house caramel & toasted walnuts

Kids

Kids Gnocchi

$8.00

Potato & ricotta dumplings, tomato sauce, fresh parmesan

Kids Grilled Cheese

$7.00

House sourdough, Metz white cheddar, served with kid’s fries & ketchup

Kids Buttered Noodles

$7.00

With fresh parmesan

Kids Burger

$8.00

Local beef, Metz white cheddar, local greens, garlic mayo on a Bloedow’s bun, served with kid’s fries & ketchup

Pastas

Gnocchi

Gnocchi

$18.00

Hand formed gnocchi dumplings of potato & ricotta topped with a mildly spicy chorizo ragu, burrata cheese, and chili oil. Gluten Free variation available as a fettuccini noodle Dairy Free not available due to ricotta in the dumplings Chorizo- Frickson Family Farms- Dakota, MN

Butternut Squash Ravioli

$22.00

House pasta stuffed with local butternut squash that has been smoked in house & mixed with mascarpone cheese. Finished with brown butter, local cranberries, sage pesto & parmesan. Contains nuts & cannot be made vegan

Tagliatelle

$20.00

House made pasta, locally foraged wild mushrooms, sherry cream sauce, herbs, parmesan

Salads

Local Beets Salad

$7.00+

Local greens, roasted beets, goat cheese, candied walnuts, red onions, balsamic vinaigrette

Sandwiches

Greek Salmon Burger

$14.00

Superior Fresh (Hixson, WI) organic salmon patty, house fresh tzatziki, arugula, pickled red onions on a Bloedow’s bun. Gluten Free when subbing bun for extra arugula

Heirloom Reuben

$14.00

House brined and smoked local pastrami, jalapeño pickled local cabbage, 1000 Island dressing, Metz carraway cheddar on toasted house sourdough

Smoked Chicken Salad Sandwich

$13.00Out of stock

House smoked chicken, grapes, toasted pecans, poppyseeds, local greens on a toasted Bloedow’s hoagie

Impossible Burger

$14.00

Vegan, gluten free “meat” patty, curry cashew cream, house mustard pickles, and arugula on a toasted Bloedow’s bun

Weekend Feature

Costa Rican Beef Stew

$14.00

Stewed chuck, chayote squash, corn, potato, jalapeño, warm Costa Rican spices, served with cilantro & lime

Sodas

Canned Coke

$1.50

Bottled Coke

$1.50

Fanta

$1.50

Mello Yello

$1.50

Canned Diet Coke

$1.50

Sprite

$1.50

Sprite Zero

$1.50

1919 Root Beer

$2.00

Bottled Diet Coke

$1.50

Teas

Unsweet Tea

$2.50

Sweet Tea

$2.50

Super Coffee

Mocha

$3.75

Vanilla

$3.75

Pumpkin Spice

$3.75

Fresca

Grapefruit Citrus

$1.50

AHA Sparkling Water

Raspberry Acai

$1.50

Blueberry Pomegranate

$1.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Seasonally inspired, locally driven.

Location

155 East 3rd Street, Winona, MN 55987

Directions

Gallery
Heirloom Seasonal Bistro image
Heirloom Seasonal Bistro image

Similar restaurants in your area

Buzzard Billy's Lacrosse - 222 Pearl St.
orange starNo Reviews
222 Pearl St. La Crosse, WI 54601
View restaurantnext
Restore Public House
orange star4.0 • 4
1810 State St La Crosse, WI 54601
View restaurantnext
Pedal Pushers Cafe - Downtown Lanesboro
orange star4.6 • 1,159
121 Parkway Ave N Lanesboro, MN 55949
View restaurantnext
Good Times Restaurant and Bar - Caledonia
orange starNo Reviews
118 Bissen Street Caledonia, MN 55921
View restaurantnext
Slippery’s Bar and Grill - 10 Church Ave
orange star4.3 • 1
10 church ave wabasha, MN 55981
View restaurantnext
Root River 102
orange star4.3 • 33
102 Coffee Street W Lanesboro, MN 55949
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Winona

Sapori di Sicilia
orange star5.0 • 15
211 Main St Winona, MN 55987
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Winona
La Crosse
review star
Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)
Rochester
review star
Avg 4.4 (54 restaurants)
Eau Claire
review star
Avg 4.2 (20 restaurants)
Red Wing
review star
Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Prescott
review star
Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)
Cottage Grove
review star
No reviews yet
Hudson
review star
Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)
Inver Grove Heights
review star
No reviews yet
Albert Lea
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston