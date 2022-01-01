Main picView gallery

Heirloom Tavern 32 Railroad Ave

32 Railroad Ave

Glen Head, NY 11545

Order Again

Popular Items

GRILLED SALMON
BLACKENED CHICKEN SANDWICH
KALE & QUINOA SALAD

Appetizers

WINGS

$9.00

MEATBALLS

$9.00

SCOTCH EGG

$9.00

CLAMS OREGANATA

$9.00

CRISP MOZZARELLA

$9.00

LOBSTER TACO

$9.00

SHRIMP COCKTAIL

$18.00

FILET MIGNON SLIDERS

$18.00

bleu cheese, horseradish sauce, caramelized onions

SHRIMP WRAPS

$18.00

sweet chili, shaved carrots, PISTACHIO

CRAB CAKE

$24.00

fennel, mustard aioli

SPINACH & ARTICHOKE DIP

$17.00

TUNA TATAKI

$19.00

GRILLED OCTOPUS

$21.00

spinach, grape tomatoes, olives, capers, cherry peppers, white beans, balsamic reduction

MUSSELS

$17.00

chorizo, fennel, pernod

MEDITERRANEAN PLATE

$18.00

hummus, yogurt, olives, feta, flat bread

SHRIMP TACOS

$17.00

spicy aioli

CRISPY CALAMARI

$17.00

sweet chili, fra diavolo, spicy aioli

Lobster Bisque

$13.00

Onion Soup

$11.00

LOBSTER MAC N CHEESE

$28.00

SALADS

ARUGULA & SERRANO HAM SALAD

$12.00

manchego, crisp artichokes, walntu vinaigrette

BABY ROMAINE CAESER SALAD

$12.00

herb croutons, traditional dressing

ENDIVE SALAD

$12.00

gorgonzola, bacon, poached pear, port wine vinaigrette

KALE & QUINOA SALAD

$14.00

feta, golden raisins, shaved carrots, dried currants & cranberries, tomatoes, orange, tahini vinaigrette

MIXED GREEN SALAD

$12.00

feta, pine nuts, tomatoes, cucumber, shaved carrots, truffle vinaigrette

ROASTED BEET SALAD

$12.00

goat cheese, field greens, almonds, lavender honey, balsamic reduction

Sandwiches

FRENCH ONION BURGER

$19.00

caramelized onions, mushrooms, gruyere, peppercorn sauce

SALMON BURGER

$21.00

tomato, lettuce, yogurt sauce

BLACKENED CHICKEN SANDWICH

$19.00

cheddar, lettuce, onions, tomato, spicy aioli

GRILLED CHICKEN SANDWICH

$19.00

cheddar, lettuce, onions, tomato, spicy aioli

FRENCH DIP

$21.00

sliced sirloin, caramelized onions, au jus

GRUYERE FRENCH DIP

$23.00

GRILLED ASPARAGUS & BRIE SANDWICH

$18.00

grilled tomatoes, roasted onions, arugula pesto

MEATBALL HERO

$19.00

parmesan, mozzarella, marinara

AHI TUNA BURGER

$26.00

baby arugula, wasabi aioli

CHEESE BURGER

$19.00

lettuce, tomato, onions

BACON CHEESE BURGER

$21.00

lettuce, tomato, onions

Add Avocado

$3.50

Add Bacon

$3.00

Main Course

BUCATINI POMODORO

$21.00

fresh basil, plum tomatoes, parmesan

STROZZAPRETTI BOLOGNESE

$27.00

braised veal, pork, short rib, goat cheese

SHRIMP SCAMPI

$26.00

linguine, arugula, white wine lemon sauce

SPAGHETTI & MEATBALLS

$20.00

FETTUCCINI LOBSTER CARBONARA

$36.00

bacon, peas, arugula, parmesan cheese

LINGUINE WITH SHRIMP & CLAMS

$28.00

toasted garlic, plum tomatoes, baby spinach

HORSERADISH CRUSTED SALMON

$31.00

grain mustard sauce

GRILLED SALMON

$31.00

BLACKENED SALMON

$31.00

GRILLED BRONZINO

$33.00

lemon parsley broth

BLACK OLIVE CRUSTED HALIBUT

$38.00

lemon caper vinaigrette-basil oil

GRILLED CHICKEN PAILLARD

$24.00

lemon & caper sauce

HERB ROASTED ORGANIC CHICKEN

$26.00

natural jus

CHICKEN PARMESAN

$25.00

mozzarella, plum tomato sauce

BERKSHIRE PORK CHOP

$28.00

sherry vinegar sauce

BLACK ANGUS SKIRT STEAK

$38.00

cabernet sauce

GRASS-FED FILET MIGNON

$44.00

bordelaise sauce

BLACK ANGUS NY STRIP

$39.00

peppercorn sauce

BBQ BABY BACK RIBS

$27.00

hoisin bbq sauce

Sides

Cauliflower

$10.00

FRENCH FRIES

$8.00

GARLIC GREEN BEANS

$10.00

GRILLED ASPARAGUS

$10.00

parmesan & truffle

HERB ROASTED FINGERLING POTATOES

$10.00

KIMCHEE ZUCCHINI

$10.00

MACARONI & CHEESE

$10.00

MASHED POTATOES

$10.00

MEDITERRANEAN COUSCOUS

$10.00

Mushroom Only

$10.00

MUSHROOM RISOTTO

$10.00

truffle

ROASTED BRUSSELS SPROUTS

$10.00

SAUTEED SPINACH & MUSHROOMS

$10.00

Spinach Only

$10.00

SWEET POTATO FRIES

$10.00

SWEET POTATO PUREE

$10.00

TRUFFLE PARMESAN FRIES

$10.00

Dessert

CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIES

$8.00

APPLE CRANBERRY COBBLER

$12.00

WHITE CHOCOLATE CHEESECAKE

$12.00

3 PC BEIGNETS

$12.00

CREME BRULEE

$12.00

FLOURLESS CHOCOLATE CAKE

$12.00

BANANA NUT BREAD

$12.00

ICE CREAM / SORBET

$12.00

Kids Menu

CHICKEN TENDERS

$12.00

KIDS PASTA BUTTER SAUCE

$11.00

KIDS PASTA TOMATO SAUCE

$11.00

KIDS MAC & CHEESE

$11.00

KIDS SPAGHETTI & MEATBALLS

$16.00

FAMILY MEALS

FAMILY BBQ RIBS

$65.00

offered with a choice of two sides, mixed green salad, cookies serves 4

FAMILY CHICKEN PARMESAN

$65.00

offered with a choice of two sides, mixed green salad, cookies serves 4

FAMILY SHRIMP SCAMPI

$70.00

offered with a choice of two sides, mixed green salad, cookies serves 4

FAMILY SPAGHETTI & MEATBALLS

$65.00

offered with a choice of two sides, mixed green salad, cookies serves 4

FAMILY STROZZAPRETTI BOLOGNESE

$65.00

braised veal, pork, short rib, goat cheese

SPECIALS

Meat Ragu, Ricotta Cheese

Roasted Jumbo Yam soup

$11.00

Croutons

Pear Salad

$12.00

Baby spinach, candied walnuts, dried cranberries, blue cheese, pear & white balsamic vinaigrette

GUACAMOLE & CHIPS

$11.00

Steamed Buns

$16.00

Braised beef short rib, baby arugula, scallions & cucumber, horseradish sauce

Stuffed Baby Artichoke

$16.00

Parmesan, herbs & panko, garlic lemon white wine sauce

Seared Foie Gras

$24.00

Apple puree, candied walnuts, cranberry & peach sauce

Seared Arctic Char

$32.00

Julienned vegetables & soba noodles, sweet chili sauce

Provolone Cheeseburger

$19.00

Sautéed onions & peppers, whole grain mustard aioli, french fries

STEAK AU POIVRE

$39.00

haricot vert, french fries, cognac sauce

Roasted Lamb Porterhouse

$35.00

Pesto cream mashed potatoes, sauteed broccolini, cabernet sauce

SEAFOOD PAELLA

$32.00Out of stock

Saffron rice, peas, roasted peppers, chorizo, shrimp, calamari, mussels AVAILABLE FRIDAYS ONLY-PLEASE DONT ORDER OTHER DAYS-NOT AVAILABLE

SOUTHERN FRIED CHICKEN

$24.00

biscuit & gravy, choice of two side (AVAILABLE WEDNESDAYS ONLY) PLEASE DONT ORDER DAYS - NOT AVAILABLE

All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

32 Railroad Ave, Glen Head, NY 11545

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Map
