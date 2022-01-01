- Home
Heirloom Kitchen Chef's Table and Cooking School
3853 County Rd 516
Old Bridge, NJ 08857
November Cooking Classes
Tues Nov 1 Dry Aged Steakhouse
6:30PM For close to 100 years the name Pat LaFrieda has been synonymous with the best quality meat all over Manhattan. Do you love beef as much as we do? Selling to the finest restaurants around the country, including Manhattan, Las Vegas, Miami, and Chicago, Pat LaFrieda Meat Purveyors is synonymous with quality, and their facility is right here in North Bergen, New Jersey. Pat La Frieda works with small farms from all around the country seeking the best meats from the best growers. At Heirloom Kitchen we will be cooking up their prime dry aged steaks. We will go over what it takes to get consistent, desirable temperatures on your meat and the best way to sear. We will also be cooking up some classical steak house accompaniments to go alongside your juicy steaks. Type: Hands on Class (Approx 2.5 hours)
Sun Nov 6 Dim Sum Brunch
11am Learn authentic Chinese cuisine with Heirloom's very own pastry chef Sean Yan. Growing up in a Chinese household he will pass on the traditional techniques and flavors he grew up to love. Students will learn to be cooking dishes such as (examples - not limited to) various handmade dumplings, spring rolls, congee, and various Hong Kong Style snacks to name a few. Photo Credit: Michael Persico Type: Hand on Class (Approx. 2.5 hrs)
Mon Nov 7 Fall Football: Stepping Up Your Culinary Game
6:30PM Getting ready for the big game? Come prepare for your Football Soiree Heirloom Kitchen style. Want to impress all your guests? Let our chefs be your guides on this culinary adventure. We will be featuring new takes on classic dishes such as Korean Fried Chicken wings, truffle mac and cheese bites, loaded potato skins, and fudge brownies that will guarantee to be a half-time hit. Type: Hands on Class (Approx 2.5 hours)
Tues Nov 8 Smashburgers with Burger Buff
6:30PM If there's ever a sandwich Chef David Viana loves most, it’s a good burger, and present day it’s been a smash burger! We’re excited to be hosting a smash burger class with Nick Lepore aka “Burger Buff”. Nick is a content creator and burger connoisseur. In 2019 the Toms River resident ate one every single day – yes, 365 burgers – and has since begun hosting pop-ups where he serves his signature double smash burger all over the country and at private events. Come learn how to create the most insane smash burger utilizing Pat Lafrieda dry aged beef, a Martin’s Potato Rolls and a soigné skill to impress friends and family for life. Type: Hands on Class (approx. 2.5 hours)
Wed Nov 9 Date Night Pasta
$140 per person, $280 per couple 6:30PM With kids and hectic work schedules in the way, it can be tough to find time for anything, let alone romance. Heirloom Kitchen has the perfect escape—an evening of learning, getting your hands a little dirty, and sitting down to a romantic meal! In this class, we will focus on three fresh pasta dishes from various regions of Italy, each offering a twist on some of the classic dishes served here in the states that we know and love. Type: Hands on Class (approx. 2.5 hours)
Sun Nov 13 Mexican Brunch
11am What‘s not to love about Mexican brunch? There's a focus on eggs, tortillas, chorizo and fresh salsas that will leave your bellies full and cozy on a winter weekend. In this class we will learn to make dishes such as Chorizo & Egg Tacos, Chilaquiles with Fried Egg, Huevos Divorciados, and Masa Harina Buttermilk pancakes! Type: Hands on Class (approx. 2.5 hours)
Wed Nov 16 Date Night Pasta
$140 per person, $280 per couple 6:30PM With kids and hectic work schedules in the way, it can be tough to find time for anything, let alone romance. Heirloom Kitchen has the perfect escape—an evening of learning, getting your hands a little dirty, and sitting down to a romantic meal! In this class, we will focus on three fresh pasta dishes from various regions of Italy, each offering a twist on some of the classic dishes served here in the states that we know and love. Type: Hands on Class (approx. 2.5 hours
Sun Nov 20 Quick Bread Brunch with Chef Zachary Abramzon
11am An indispensable cornerstone of cuisine in every culture is bread. From sweet to savory and everything in between, quickbreads are made with leavening to shorten the baking process. Baking soda and baking powder work to aerate the dough and get a rise on the fly. Chef Zack will share his recipe for cornbread, savory scones, banana bread and more in this crumb filled class. These breads will be perfect paired with southern style shrimp, red eye and sausage gravy, and smoked trout rillette. Come break bread without breaking a sweat and learn recipes guaranteed to impress! Type: Hands on Class (approx. 2.5 hours)
Mon Nov 21 Vegan Thanksgiving
6:30PM Pardon the turkey and rethink Thanksgiving dinner! In this hands-on cooking class, you will step outside the thanksgiving box and cook (then eat!) a delicious, festive plant-based feast that everyone will enjoy. The traditional menu will be updated to include new classics like butternut squash curry, pumpkin hummus, mushroom gravy, wild rice and cauliflower stuffed peppers, all finished with a vegan pecan pie! Type: Hands on Class (approx. 2.5 hours)
Tues Nov 22 Portuguese Favorites and Piri-piri Chicken (Lita Preview)
Portugal is one of the oldest nations in Europe and it has the food history to prove it. Our flavor-packed and juicy piri-piri chicken is something you can achieve at home. Learn how to spatchcock and roast the perfect chicken and make the accompanying patatas bravas potato dish. Join Chef Brian Lopes as he walks you through a culinary journey that includes his favorite dishes such as guisado (beef stew), arroz de pato (duck), and, for dessert, pao de lo (Portuguese sponge cake). Type: Hands on Class (approx. 2.5 hours)
Sun Nov 27 Roman Inspired Pasta, Brunch Style
11am Rome may be the capital of a united Italy, but at heart it’s a bustling provincial town—and like every provincial town in Italy, there are certain dishes that are indisputably part of the Roman table. In this pasta class, learn to make some of Chef David Viana’s favorite pastas such as Pasta all’Amatriciana, Cacio E Pepe, and Pasta Alla Carbonara. We will learn to make the pasta from scratch and how to perfect these killer Roman sauces. Don’t forget the vino!! Type: Hands on Class (approx. 2.5 hours)
Tues Nov 29 Julia Child: French Dinner
6:30PM All of the techniques employed in French cooking are designed with one question in mind: how does it taste? The French are seldom interested in unusual combinations and surprise presentations. We will use some of our favorite dishes from Julia Child’s classic, Mastering the Art of French Cooking. Join us for an evening where we make classical French dishes that never go out of style. Type: Hand on Class (Approx. 2.5 hrs)
Wed Nov 30 Fall Dumplings
Join us at Heirloom to explore all varieties of dumplings. We’ll be cooking up, stuffing, and folding autumnal ingredients for a dumpling extravaganza. We’ll show you how to delicately and efficiently fold different styles of dumplings, how to make hearty dumpling soups, and how to properly pan fry gyoza! For us, there are never enough! Type: Hand on Class (Approx. 2.5 hrs)
December Cooking Classes
Sun 12/4 Israeli Brunch
Israeli breakfast is so different from what we're used to here. And we love it! There's a focus on big salads, fresh cheeses, olives and herbs. Once you try a healthy Israeli breakfast you won't want to eat anything else in the morning. Bright briny olives, flavorful vegetables dressed simply with olive oil and lemon, the best hummus and hearty shakshuka with merguez sausage are so comforting and filling. Type: Hand on Class (Approx. 2.5 hrs)
Mon 12/5 Holiday Pierogies with Chef Zachary Abramzon
Take a new look at holiday pierogi-making traditions with this hands-on class taught by Chef Zachary Abramzon. You'll knock your relatives' socks off after learning how to make these fun, delicious, and surprisingly simple twists on classic Polish dumplings. Type: Hands On Class (Approx 2 hours)
Wed 12/7 Pat LaFrieda Dry Aged Steakhouse
6:30PM For close to 100 years the name Pat LaFrieda has been synonymous with the best quality meat all over Manhattan. Do you love beef as much as we do? Selling to the finest restaurants around the country, including Manhattan, Las Vegas, Miami, and Chicago, Pat LaFrieda Meat Purveyors is synonymous with quality, and their facility is right here in North Bergen, New Jersey. Pat La Frieda works with small farms from all around the country seeking the best meats from the best growers. At Heirloom Kitchen we will be cooking up their prime dry aged steaks. We will go over what it takes to get consistent, desirable temperatures on your meat and the best way to sear. We will also be cooking up some classical steak house accompaniments to go alongside your juicy steaks. Type: Hands on Class (Approx 2.5 hours)
Tue 12/13 Chanukah in Israel
6:30PM Come cook with Chef Zacahry Abrambzon as he shares his Middle Eastern inspired Hanukkah menu. Explore the bright and vibrant flavors of Morocco, Tunisia, and Israel with dishes like date braised brisket, homemade challah, Jerusalem latkes, charred beet and herb salad, and jelly doughnuts with saffron honey. Type: Hands on Class (approx. 2.5 hours)
Mon 12/19 Old School French Dinner: Julia Child
6:30PM Traditional French cuisine is considered the foundation of all modern cooking. France, a country famous for agriculture and independently minded peasants, has set the world standard for food and wine and paved the way transforming ordinary ingredients into extraordinary experiences. Join Chef David Viana for a culinary journey through the different regions of France tasting and learning it's rich culinary history along the way! The evening will cover proper braising, caramelization, cooking with wine, sauces, wine pairing, regional cuisine and a delicious four course meal highlighting France’s most iconic dishes. Type: Hand on Class (Approx. 2.5 hrs)
Tue 12/20 Smashburgers with Burger Buff
If there's ever a sandwich Chef David Viana loves most, it’s a good burger, and present day it’s been a smash burger! We’re excited to be hosting a smash burger class with Nick Lepore aka “Burger Buff”. Nick is a content creator and burger connoisseur. In 2019 the Toms River resident ate one every single day – yes, 365 burgers – and has since begun hosting pop-ups where he serves his signature double smash burger all over the country and at private events. Come learn how to create the most insane smash burger utilizing Pat Lafrieda dry aged beef, a Martin’s Potato Rolls and a soigné skill to impress friends and family for life. Type: Hands on Class (approx. 2.5 hours)
Wed 12/21 Feast of Seven Fishes
6:30PM A Southern Italian tradition celebrated by Italian Americans on Christmas Eve, The Feast of the Seven Fishes doesn't require there to be exactly seven dishes (it is unknown where that name came to be) and it often includes multiple side dishes—this is how Italians "fast!" Learn how to make dishes such as crab cakes, prosciutto wrapped monkfish, and sea mussels in a saffron broth with couscous to name a few. These dishes are subject to change based on the chef’s inspiration and what is available in the ocean. Type: Hands on Class (approx. 2.5 hours)
Mon 12/26 Korean BBQ
6:30PM Anyone remember our killer monthly special of Korean BBQ?! Chef Rob and Chef Zach created the most addictive bulgogi, scallion pancakes, and honey glazed gochujang wings—now it’s your turn to learn how to make it too!! There’s something about the balance of sweet, tangy, and slightly spicy elements fusing together that makes for an unforgettable bite. In this class, we’re going to explore a variety of approaches to Korean BBQ—including bulgogi, various ban chan, kimchi rice, and scallion pancakes!!! We’re confident you’ll walk away with a new favorite in your weekly repertoire!
Tues 12/27 Date Night Pasta
Price is per person. $280 per couple. 6:30PM With kids and hectic work schedules in the way, it can be tough to find time for anything, let alone romance. Heirloom Kitchen has the perfect escape—an evening of learning, getting your hands a little dirty, and sitting down to a romantic meal! In this class, we will focus on three fresh pasta dishes from various regions of Italy, each offering a twist on some of the classic dishes served here in the states that we know and love.
Wed 12/28 Thai Cooking
6:30PM Explore Thailand through its unique ingredients and the simple techniques of both northern and southern Thai cooking. From Chiang Mai to Phuket, you’ll learn to cook some of the country’s most popular dishes then sit down to enjoy them. We will be making steamed fish with chili and lime, coconut curry sauce amongst other signature dishes. Type: Hands on Class (approx. 2.5 hours)
|Sunday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Upscale, white-tiled New American kitchen with intimate chef's-table dinners and cooking classes.
3853 County Rd 516, Old Bridge, NJ 08857