Heirloom Kitchen Chef's Table and Cooking School

Tues Nov 1 Dry Aged Steakhouse

$140.00 Out of stock

6:30PM For close to 100 years the name Pat LaFrieda has been synonymous with the best quality meat all over Manhattan. Do you love beef as much as we do? Selling to the finest restaurants around the country, including Manhattan, Las Vegas, Miami, and Chicago, Pat LaFrieda Meat Purveyors is synonymous with quality, and their facility is right here in North Bergen, New Jersey. Pat La Frieda works with small farms from all around the country seeking the best meats from the best growers. At Heirloom Kitchen we will be cooking up their prime dry aged steaks. We will go over what it takes to get consistent, desirable temperatures on your meat and the best way to sear. We will also be cooking up some classical steak house accompaniments to go alongside your juicy steaks. Type: Hands on Class (Approx 2.5 hours)