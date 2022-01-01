Restaurant header imageView gallery

Heist + Co. 108 Harrison Avenue

108 Harrison Avenue

Harrison, OH 45030

Shareables

Charcuterie

$20.00

Crab + Corn Fritters

$12.00

Fried Deviled Eggs

$10.00

Fried Korean Ribs

$16.00

Harvey Bailey Baked Brie

$15.00

Spinach Dip

$12.00

Soup + Salad

Heist House

$6.00

Caprese Salad

$9.00

Southwest Salad

$9.00

Soup of the Day

$4.00

Small Plates

Jailhouse Flatbread

$12.00

Florentine Flatbread

$14.00

Steak Flight

$18.00

Taco Flight

$14.00

Crab Cake Flight

$20.00

Pork Belly Steamed Buns

$16.00

Loaded Smashed Potatoes

$7.00

Sprout + Snout

$8.00

Dessert

Chocolate Espresso Tart

$10.00

Honey Rosemary Loaf

$10.00

Anniversary Dessert

Birthday Dessert

Feature

Orange Chicken

$12.00Out of stock

Add-Ons

side of balsamic vinaigrette

$0.15

side of buffalo hot sauce

$0.05

side of crackers

$1.00

side of horseradish aioli

$0.50

side of JH BBQ

$0.10

side of korean bbq

$0.50

side of lemon aioli

side of lemon vinaigrette

$0.15

side of multigrain bead

$1.50

side of naan

$1.00

side of oil `

$0.10

side of pesto

$0.20

side of ranch

$0.15

side of raspberry jam

$0.50

side of regular butter

$0.10

side of sour cream

$0.05

side of sriracha

$0.05

side of strawberry jam

$0.50

side of togarashi aioli

$0.50

side of tomato jam

$1.00

Secret Menu

Autumn Squash Salad

$7.00

Pumpkin + Bacon Mac + Cheese

$12.00

Pumpkin Pie

$5.00

NA Cocktails

NA Billionaire

$8.00

My Alibi

$8.00

Shoobeedoobeedoo

$7.00

Sundance Kid

$8.00

NA Mimosa

$5.00

Vodka

Smirnoff

$5.00

Grey Goose

$8.00

Ketel One

$6.00

Ketel One Botanical

$6.00

Five Stories Pepper

$7.00

Paramont Cherry

$5.00

Smirnoff Lime

$5.00

Smirnoff Orange

$5.00

Smirnoff Raspberry

$5.00

Smirnoff Strawberry

$5.00

Stoli Vanilla

$6.00

Tito's

$6.00

DBL Smirnoff

$9.00

DBL Grey Goose

$12.00

DBL Ketel One

$10.00

DBL Ketel One Botanical

$10.00

DBL Five Stories Pepper

$11.00

DBL Paramont Cherry

$9.00

DBL Smirnoff Lime

$9.00

DBL Smirnoff Orange

$9.00

DBL Smirnoff Raspberry

$9.00

DBL Smirnoff Strawberry

$9.00

DBL Stoli Vanilla

$10.00

DBL Tito's

$10.00

Gin

Beefeater

$5.00

Benedictine

$9.00

Bombay Sapphire

$6.50

Empress Gin

$9.00Out of stock

GunPowder Irish Gin

$9.00

Hendricks

$8.00

Tanqueray

$6.00

Watershed Bourbon Barrel

$8.00

Watershed Four Peel

$7.00

DBL Beefeater

$9.00

DBL Benedictine

$13.00

DBL Bombay Sapphire

$10.50

DBL Empress Gin

$13.50

DBL Gunpowder Irish Gin

$13.50

DBL Hendricks

$12.00

DBL Tanqueray

$10.00

DBL Watershed Bourbon Barrel

$12.00

DBL Watershed Four Peel

$11.00

Rum

Don Cristal

$5.00

Bacardi Superior

$5.00

Captain Morgan

$5.00

Gosling's

$4.50

Kraken

$5.50

Malibu

$5.00

Sailor Jerry

$5.00

DBL Don Cristal

$9.00

DBL Bacardi Superior

$9.00

DBL Captain Morgan

$9.00

DBL Gosling's

$8.00

DBL Kraken

$9.50

DBL Malibu

$9.00

DBL Sailor Jerry

$9.00

Tequila

Exotico Blanco

$4.00

Cazadores

$6.00

Don Julio Blanco

$10.00

Don Julio Resposado

$11.00

Exotico Reposado

$4.00

Patron

$9.00

DBL Exotico Blanco

$7.00

DBL Cazadores

$10.00

DBL Don Julio Blanco

$14.00

DBL Don Julio Resposado

$15.00

DBL Exotico Reposado

$7.00

DBL Patron

$13.00

Whiskey + Bourbon

Angels Envy

$15.00Out of stock

Basil Hayden

$8.00

Blantons

$15.00Out of stock

Boone County

$12.00

Buffalo Trace

$8.00Out of stock

Bulleit

$6.00

Bulleit Rye

$7.00

Canadian Club

$5.00

Crown Royal

$7.00

Eagle Rare

$13.00Out of stock

Elijah Craig

$7.00

Evan Williams Vintage Single Barrel

$11.00Out of stock

Fireball

$4.00

Four Roses

$6.00

George Remus

$9.00

High West Double Rye

$16.50Out of stock

Jack Daniels

$6.00

Jameson

$7.00

Jim Beam

$5.00

Knob Creek

$6.00Out of stock

Knob Creek Select

$12.00

Maker's Mark

$7.50

New Riff Rye

$9.00

NR Single Barrel

$9.00

Weller's Antique

$10.00

Weller's Reserve

$6.00

Willet Pot Still Reserve

$18.00Out of stock

Woodford Reserve

$8.50

DBL Angels Envy

$22.00Out of stock

DBL Basil Hayden

$12.00

DBL Blantons

$22.00Out of stock

DBL Boone County

$17.00

DBL Buffalo Trace

$12.00Out of stock

DBL Bulleit

$10.00

DBL Bulleit Rye

$11.00

DBL Canadian Club

$9.00

DBL Crown Royal

$11.00

DBL Eagle Rare

$19.00Out of stock

DBL Elijah Craig

$11.00

DBL Evan Williams Vintage

$16.00Out of stock

DBL Fireball

$8.00

DBL Four Roses

$10.00

DBL George Remus

$13.00

DBL High West Double Rye

$23.50Out of stock

DBL Jack Daniels

$10.00

DBL Jameson

$11.00

DBL Jim Beam

$9.00

DBL Jim Beam

$9.00

DBL Knob Creek

$10.00Out of stock

DBL Knob Creek Select

$18.00

DBL Maker's Mark

$11.50

DBL New Riff Rye

$13.00

DBL NR Single Barrel

$13.00

DBL Weller's Antique

$14.00

DBL Weller's Reserve

$10.00

DBL Willet Pot Still Reserve

$27.00Out of stock

DBL Woodford Reserve

$12.50

Scotch

Glenmorangie

$7.00

Glenfiddich

$9.00

Glenlivet

$9.00

Macallan 12

$12.00

DBL Glenmorangie

$11.00

DBL Glenfiddich

$13.00

DBL Glenlivet

$13.00

DBL Macallan 12

$16.00

Liqueurs

Amaretto

$5.00

Bailey's Irish Cream

$5.00

Benedictine

$7.00

Campari

$7.00

Chambord

$8.00

Cointreau

$8.00

Creme De Cacao Liquer

$4.00

Disarrono

$8.00

Dry Vermouth

$8.00

Frangelico

$6.00

Godiva Chocolate Liqueur

$7.50

Grand Marnier

$8.50

Hennessey

$10.00

Jagermeister

$6.00

Kahlua

$5.00

Korbal Brandy

$4.00

Sweet Vermouth

$4.00

Triple Sec

$4.00

Vermouth Di Torino

$8.00

DBL Amaretto

$9.00

DBL Bailey's Irish Cream

$9.00

DBL Benedictine

$11.00

DBL Campari

$11.00

DBL Chambord

$12.00

DBL Cointreau

$12.00

DBL Creme De Cacao Liquer

$7.00

DBL Disarrono

$12.00

DBL Dry Vermouth

$12.00

DBL Frangelico

$10.00

DBL Godiva Chocolate Liqueur

$11.50

DBL Grand Marnier

$12.50

DBL Hennessey

$14.00

DBL Jagermeister

$10.00

DBL Kahlua

$9.00

DBL Korbal Brandy

$7.00

DBL Sweet Vermouth

$7.00

DBL Triple Sec

$7.00

DBL Vermouth Di Torino

$12.00

NA Gin

Monday Gin

$8.00

Lyre's Dry London

$6.00

Ritual Gin

$6.00

DBL Monday Gin

$12.00

DBL Lyre's Dry London

$10.00

DBL Ritual Gin

$10.00

NA Rum

Ronsin

$4.00

Lyre's Spiced Cane

$6.00

Lyre's White Cane

$6.00

Lyre's Dark Cane

$6.00

DBL Ronsin

$7.00

DBL Lyre's Spiced Cane

$10.00

DBL Lyre's White Cane

$10.00

DBL Lyre's Dark Cane

$10.00

NA Tequila

Ritual Tequila

$6.00

DBL Ritual Tequila

$10.00

NA Whiskey

Lyre's Whiskey

$6.00

Free Spirits

$7.00

DBL Lyre's Whiskey

$10.00

DBL Free Spirits

$11.00

NA Liqueurs

Lyre's Amaretti

$6.00

Lyre's Orange Sec

$6.00

Lyre's Apertif

$6.00

Lyre's Coffee

$6.00

DBL Lyre's Amaretti

$10.00

DBL Lyre's Orange Sec

$10.00

DBL Lyre's Apertif

$10.00

DBL Lyre's Coffee

$10.00

Bottled Beer

Alaskan Amber

$5.00Out of stock

Angry Orchard

$5.00

Bud Light

$3.00

Corona

$3.00

Ginger Beer

$8.50

JK Scrumpy's

$8.00

KY Bourbon Barrel

$8.50

Miller Lite

$3.00

Stella Artois

$5.00

Yuengling

$3.00

Sam Adams Oktoberfest

$5.00

Sam Adams Winter Ale

$5.00

Canned Beer

50 W Coast to Coast

$5.50

Bell's 2Hearted IPA

$5.00

Braxton Garage Beer

$4.00

Coors Lite

$3.00

Taft's Gavel Banger

$5.50

White Claw Black Cherry

$5.00

White Claw Mango

$5.00

White Claw Raspberry

$5.00

Wiedeman's Bohemian

$5.00

NA Beer

ABC Upside Dawn

$5.00

ABC Free Wave

$5.00

Clausthaler

$2.00

Heineken 0.0

$5.00

Kaliber

$2.00

Lagunitas Hoppy Refresher

$4.00

6 packs

6 pack ABC Free Wave

$12.99

6 pack ABC Upside Dawn

$12.99

NR Beer Special

CNR Hustler

$2.00Out of stock

CNR Brewer

$2.00Out of stock

CNR Banker

$2.00

CNR Designer

$2.00

CNR Heckler

$2.00Out of stock

CNR Barrister

$2.00

CNR Preacher

$2.00Out of stock

CNR Butcher

$2.00Out of stock

Red by the Glass

GLS Argento Malbec

$7.00

GLS Bonaza Cabernet

$9.00

GLS Cranelake Cabernet

$6.00

GLS Frico Lambrusco

$6.00

GLS Hahn Pinot Noir

$9.00

GLS Inkberry Shiraz Cab

$6.00

GLS Rhiannon Red Blend

$8.00

Red by the Bottle

BTL Angels + Cowboys

$32.00

BTL Argento Malbec

$28.00

BTL Bonaza Cabernet

$36.00

BTL Cranelake Cabernet

$24.00

BTL Dundee Hills Pinot Noir

$50.00

BTL Fableist Zinfandel

$35.00

BTL Hahn GSM

$30.00

BTL Hahn Pinot Noir

$36.00

BTL High Valley

$35.00

BTL Inkberry Shiraz Cab

$24.00

BTL Key Wines Selection

$24.00

BTL Morgan Pinot Noir

$45.00

BTL Obsidian Ridge

$40.00

BTL Rhiannon Red Blend

$32.00

BTL Treana Cabernet

$45.00

White by the Glass

GLS Cranelake Chardonnay

$6.00

GLS Filadonna Piniot Grigio

$7.00

GLS Frico Frizzante

$6.00

GLS Giesen Sauvingon Blanc

$6.00

GLS La Perlina Moscato

$7.00

GLS Wilhelm Riesling

$7.00

White by the Bottle

BTL Cranelake Chardonnay

$24.00

BTL Filadonna Piniot Grigio

$28.00

BTL Giesen Sauvingon Blanc

$24.00

BTL La Perlina Moscato

$28.00

BTL Drouhin Chablis

$45.00

BTL Fabelist Chardonnay

$35.00

BTL Frogs Leap Chardonnay

$45.00

BTL Hans Riesling

$28.00

Rose

GLS Campuget Rose

$7.00

GLS Oregon Rose Bubbles

$8.00

BTL Campuget Rose

$28.00

BTL Campuget 1753

$35.00Out of stock

Champagne

GLS Andre Champagne

$5.00

BTL Andre Champagne

$25.00

BTL Nomine Champagne

$67.00

NA Wine

GLS Lussory Merlot

$7.00Out of stock

BTL Lussory Merlot

$28.00Out of stock

GLS Tautila Still White

$7.00

BTL Tautila Still White

$28.00

GLS Tautila Sparkling Rose

$7.00

BTL Tautila Sparkling Rose

$28.00

GLS Tautila Sparkling White

$7.00

BTL Tautila Sparkling White

$28.00

Boxholder Wine Event

Drappier, Champagne Brut

$55.00

Broadbent, Vinho Verde

$15.00

Markham Vineyards Sauv. Blanc

$27.00

Paco + Lola Rias Baixas Albarino

$27.00

Joseph Drouhin, Bourgogne Chardonnay

$23.00

Roco Vineyards Gravel Road Chardonnay

$35.00

Von Buhl Armand Riesling Kabinet

$29.00

Roco Winery, The Stalker Pinot Noir

$45.00

Belle Glos "Clark + Telephone" Pinot Noir

$55.00

The Fableist Wine Company, Tempranillo

$25.00

Buehler Vineyards, Zinfandel

$30.00

Burgess Cellars, Cabernet Sauvignon

$63.00

Austin "Barrel Series" Cabernet Sauvignon

$25.00

CVNE, Cune Rioja Gran Reserva

$48.00

Wine Sample

Wine Sample

NA Beverages

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Gingerale

$3.00

Iced Tea

$2.00

Sweet Iced Tea

$2.00

Coffee

$2.00

Hot Tea Black

$2.00

Hot Tea Earl Grey

$2.00

Club Soda

Water

Cranberry Juice

$2.00

Lemonade

$2.00

Refill

Merchandise

Black Dillinger T-Shirt

$15.00

Blue Dillinger T-Shirt

$15.00

Grey LS Coordinate T-Shirt

$20.00

Grey LS H+C T-Shirt

$20.00

Off Shoulder Sweatshirt

$30.00

Lt. Blue Distressed Coordinate Hoodie

$35.00

Grey Distressed H+C Hoodie

$35.00

Black H+C Crewneck Sweatshirt

$30.00

Blue H+C Crewneck Sweatshirt

$30.00

Grey H+C Crewneck Sweatshirt

$30.00

Black H+C Hoodie

$35.00

Blue H+C Hoodie

$35.00

Blue Coordinate Hoodie

$35.00Out of stock

White Ball Cap

$15.00

Green Ball Cap

$15.00

Grey Ball Cap

$15.00

Navy Ball Cap

$15.00Out of stock

Black Trucker Hat

$15.00Out of stock

Blue Trucker Hat

$15.00

Black + White Trucker Hat

$15.00

Blue + White Trucker Hat

$15.00

Dora

$1.00

LOA Merch

$20.00

LOA Hat

$12.00

Beer Event

NR Beer Tasting

$65.00
We are a social exchange - a relaxed gathering place with an atmosphere that fosters connection, conversation + community; a space that encourages laughter + kindness, welcoming you as you are - nothing more, nothing less.

108 Harrison Avenue, Harrison, OH 45030

