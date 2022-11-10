- Home
Helen Back Pizza
203 Reviews
$
1826 Lewis Turner Blvd
Fort Walton Beach, FL 32547
Popular Items
APPETIZERS
CHEESUS CRUST
OUR VERSION OF CHEESEBREAD!! 5 cheese blend AND shaved Parmesan
CHIPS N (home-made)SALSA
EGG ROLLS
Trash Can NACHOS
Toasted With Your choice of Beef or Chicken with Cheddar Jack, Beans, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onion, Black Olives, Jalapenos & Side Salsa With Sour Cream.
Onion Rings
Boneless Thighs (1/2lb)
Jalapeno Poppers (cream chesse)
Cheese Sticks
FAT SALADS
FORBIDDEN GARDEN
Fresh Spring Mix tossed with carrots, tomatoes, and cucumber, & fresh apple
GET to the CHOPPA SALAD!
Chopped Romaine topped with tomato, cucumber, diced avacado, a hard boiled egg, bacon & blue cheese crumbles. Pick your dressing, when ordering on the phone , please use Arnold's accent!
GREEK GODDESS
Chopped Romaine tossed with Kalamata olives, red onion, Green pepper, Tomato, & Cucumber topped with Feta cheese IN A HOME-MADE GREEK DRESSING
POPEYE WAS RIGHT
Spinach, Tomato, Red Onion, Egg, & Walnuts, Tossed in an Apple Cider Vinaigrette with Shaved Parmesan & Apples
NEED MY MEDS-ALAD
Arugula, Spring Mix, Sun Dried, Kalamatas, Red Onion, Hearts of Palm, Chick Peas, Citrus Vinaigrette with Goat Cheese and Almonds
HEe'eEY HALLE BERRY
Spring Mix, Seasonal Berries, Manderine Oranges, Almonds, tossed in a Citrus Vinaigrette topped with Goat Cheese
Dessert
LARGE NAMED PIES
LG TOPLINE
PEPPERONI, SAUSAGE, ONION, MUSHROOM, GREEN PEPPER, & BLACK OLIVE
LG CARNIVORE
Pepperoni, sausage, crushed meatballs, chicken & smoked bacon.
LG GREAT WHITE
White sauce, chicken, spinach, tomato, black olives, mozzarella & provolone.
Thank 'em Forward
Any Guest May Buy a Large "Thank 'em Forward Pie" for Front Line Workers at The Fort Walton Beach Hospital, WITH THE PURCHASE OF A LARGE REGULAR PRICED PIE You Buy, We Pick the Pie, and Deliver It to Their Staff Lounge Later in The Day. Thank You for The Support!
LG HUMBLE PIE (CHEESE ONLY)
Our blend of FIVE cheeses.
LG AMERICAN BBQ
Sweet Baby Ray's BBQ sauce, chicken, red onion, cheddar & jack cheese & smoked bacon.
LG CHRIS SPECIAL
Sausage, mushroom, tomato, artichoke hearts & feta.
LG HERBIVORE
Tomato, onion, green pepper, mushroom, black olive & spinach, artichoke heart, & green onion
LG THE BIG DILL
Pesto sauce, chicken, dill pickles, mozzarella, provolone. ranch dressing drizzle, topped with crushed lays potato chips
LG MAUI WOWWIE
Roasted spam, pineapple, green onion & sliced almonds.
LG STEWBY
Fresh shrimp (from Stewby's) on a MARGHARITA pizza with balsamic drizzle and Basil.
LG MARGHARITA
Garlic oil base with Fresh Buffalo Mozzarella, Tomato, a Balsamic drizzle, and fresh Basil
LG REALLY FUNGI
Mushroom cream base, Caramelized onions, Shiitake , Portabella and Button mushrooms, Shaved Parmesan, and fresh Arugula
LG BLONDE BOMB SHELL
Shrimp, bacon, red onion, white sauce, & balsamic drizzle.
LG ALL OLIVES MATTER
Gambino's Olive Spread, Green olives, black olives, Kalamata olives, provolone, mozzarella, & diced salami.
LG PATS PHILLY WHITE
Shaved rib eye on white sauce with onions, green peppers & mushrooms, Mozzarella, and White American
LG GENOS PHILLY RED
Shaved rib eye on red sauce with onions, green peppers, & mushrooms, mozzarella, and White American
LG GROUP THERA-PIE
Pesto Sauce, Sausage, fresh mozzarella, sun-dried tomato, pesto, pine nuts, banana peppers, Kalamata olives & arugula.
LG RAGIN CAJUN
Cajun cream sauce pie with Shrimp & Crawfish, onion, peppers, tomato, and green onion with a Sriracha drizzle.
LG BUFFALO PIE
White Sauce base, layered with spinach, and Chicken tossed in Helen Back Pizza Hot Sauce, topped with light Mozzarella, a Sriracha Drizzle, and crumbled Blue Cheese
LG RUEBEN
Corned Beef, Swiss with Sauerkraut & diced pickles over a Dijon Cream with a 1,000 island drizzle
LG HOT & STICKY
Pepperoni Pie with sliced fresh Jalapenos, drizzled with Honey & Sriracha
LG STANIMAL
LG VEGAN CHICK
Vegan Friendly, garlic oil sauce, vegan cheese, spinach, red onion, diced "Like Chicken"
LG HOT VEGAN CHICK
Vegan Friendly, garlic oil sauce, vegan cheese, spinach, red onion, diced "Like Chicken" tossed in vegan hot sauce and topped with a Sriracha drizzle.
LG CHICKENBACONRANCH
White sauce with chicken, smoked bacon, and fresh jalapenos, drizzled with home-made ranch
LG SCARLET BEGONIAS
Vegan friendly, red sauce, vegan sausage, vegan cheese, portabellas, spinach, sundried tomatoes, topped with fresh basil and a balsamic drizzle
LG SCREAMIN' GOAT
(Available as Vegan) Pesto base, Cheese, Sausage, Red Onion, Sundried Tomato, Artichoke Heart, Banana Peppers, Kalamatas, topped with Arugula, Goat Cheese. and home-made Ranch
LG BAR-VEE-QUE
Sweet Baby Rays BBQ, Vegan Pork, Tomato, Vegan Cheddar, Pineapple, & Green Onion
SMALL NAMED PIES
SM TOPLINE
Pepperoni, sausage, onion, mushroom, black olives & green pepper.
SM CARNIVORE
Pepperoni, sausage, crushed meatballs, chicken & smoked bacon.
SM CHRIS SPECIAL
Sausage, mushroom, tomato, artichoke heart & feta.
SM HUMBLE PIE CHEESE ONLY
Just Cheese ... Our Five Cheese Blend
SM GREAT WHITE
White sauce, chicken, spinach, tomato, black olives, mozzarella & provolone.
CHEESUS CRUST
OUR VERSION OF CHEESEBREAD!! 5 cheese blend AND shaved Parmesan
SM AMERICAN BBQ
Bbq sauce, chicken, red onion, cheddar & jack cheese & smoked bacon.
SM THE BIG DILL
Pesto sauce, chicken, dill pickles, mozzarella, provolone. ranch dressing drizzle, and crushed Lays potato chips
SM MAUI WOWIEE
Roasted spam, pineapple, green onion & sliced almonds.
SM HERBIVORE
Tomato, onion, green pepper, mushroom, black olive, spinach, artichoke hearts, & green onions
SM STEWBY
Fresh shrimp (from Stewby's) on a Margherita pizza with balsamic drizzle.
SM REALLY FUNGUY
Carmelized onions, mushrooms, Parmesan, arugula & mushroom cream sauce.
SM MARGHARITA
Garlic oil base topped with fresh Buffalo Mozzarella, diced tomato, a Balsamic drizzle, and Fresh Basil
SM BLONDE BOMB SHELL
Shrimp, bacon, onion, white sauce, & balsamic drizzle.
SM ALL OLIVES MATTER
Gambino's olive spread, Green olives, black olives, Kalamata olives, provolone, mozzarella, & salami.
SM PATS PHILLY WHITE
Shaved rib eye on white sauce with onions, green peppers & mushrooms, mozzarella, and white American
SM GENOS PHILLY RED
Shaved rib eye on red sauce topped with onions, green peppers, mushrooms, mozzarella, and White American
SM GROUP THERA-PIE
Sausage, fresh mozzarella, sun-dried tomato, pesto, pine nuts, banana peppers, Kalamata olives & arugula.
SM RAGIN CAJUN
Cajun cream sauce pie with Shrimp & Crawfish, onion, peppers, tomato, green onion, with a Sriracha drizzle.
SM BUFFALO PIE
White sauce pie layered with spinach, chicken tossed in Helen Back Pizza's hot sauce, mozzarella, topped with a Sriracha drizzle and Blue cheese crumbles
SM RUEBEN
Corned Beef, Swiss with Sauerkraut & diced pickles over a Dijon Cream with a 1,000 island drizzle, and crushed Lays potato chips
SM HOT & STICKY
SM HOT VEGAN CHICK
Vegan Friendly, garlic oil sauce, vegan cheese, spinach, red onion, diced "Like Chicken" tossed in vegan hot sauce and topped with a Sriracha drizzle.
SM VEGAN CHICK
Vegan Friendly, garlic oil sauce, vegan cheese, spinach, red onion, diced "Like Chicken"
SM CHICKENBACONRANCH
White sauce with chicken, smoked bacon, and fresh jalapenos, drizzled with home-made ranch
SM SCARLET
Vegan friendly, red sauce, vegan sausage, vegan cheese, portabellas, spinach, sundried tomatoes, topped with fresh basil and a balsamic drizzle
SM BAR V Q
Sweet Baby Rays BBQ, Vegan Pork, Tomato, Vegan Cheddar, Pineapple, & Green Onion
LARGE BUILD YOUR OWN
SMALL BUILD YOUR OWN
SIDES
Award Winning LOCALS Favorite! Pizza, Salad, & more.
1826 Lewis Turner Blvd, Fort Walton Beach, FL 32547