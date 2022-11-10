Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza

Helen Back Pizza

203 Reviews

$

1826 Lewis Turner Blvd

Fort Walton Beach, FL 32547

Popular Items

LG BUILD
SMALL BUILD
LG TOPLINE

APPETIZERS

CHEESUS CRUST

$10.00

OUR VERSION OF CHEESEBREAD!! 5 cheese blend AND shaved Parmesan

CHIPS N (home-made)SALSA

$5.50

EGG ROLLS

$8.00

Trash Can NACHOS

$15.00

Toasted With Your choice of Beef or Chicken with Cheddar Jack, Beans, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onion, Black Olives, Jalapenos & Side Salsa With Sour Cream.

Onion Rings

$6.50

Boneless Thighs (1/2lb)

$8.00

Jalapeno Poppers (cream chesse)

$7.00

Cheese Sticks

$6.50

FAT SALADS

FORBIDDEN GARDEN

$9.75

Fresh Spring Mix tossed with carrots, tomatoes, and cucumber, & fresh apple

GET to the CHOPPA SALAD!

$13.50

Chopped Romaine topped with tomato, cucumber, diced avacado, a hard boiled egg, bacon & blue cheese crumbles. Pick your dressing, when ordering on the phone , please use Arnold's accent!

GREEK GODDESS

$13.50

Chopped Romaine tossed with Kalamata olives, red onion, Green pepper, Tomato, & Cucumber topped with Feta cheese IN A HOME-MADE GREEK DRESSING

POPEYE WAS RIGHT

$14.50

Spinach, Tomato, Red Onion, Egg, & Walnuts, Tossed in an Apple Cider Vinaigrette with Shaved Parmesan & Apples

NEED MY MEDS-ALAD

$16.00

Arugula, Spring Mix, Sun Dried, Kalamatas, Red Onion, Hearts of Palm, Chick Peas, Citrus Vinaigrette with Goat Cheese and Almonds

HEe'eEY HALLE BERRY

$15.00

Spring Mix, Seasonal Berries, Manderine Oranges, Almonds, tossed in a Citrus Vinaigrette topped with Goat Cheese

Dessert

Rice Crispy Treat

$2.00Out of stock

HOME MADE PECAN CARAMEL BROWNIE

$2.75

HOMEMADE PECAN CHOCOLATE CHIP Cookie

$1.50

Peaut Butter Slicd

$7.00

Key Lime Pie Slice

$4.50

Banana Fosters Chz Cake

$6.25

Pecan Turtle Cheesecake

$7.50

Creme Brule Cheese Cake

$6.25

Peanut Brownie

$2.75

Chocolate Fudge

$2.50Out of stock

LARGE NAMED PIES

Sausage, fresh mozzarella, sun-dried tomato, pesto, pine-nuts, Kalamata & arugula.
LG TOPLINE

$25.00

PEPPERONI, SAUSAGE, ONION, MUSHROOM, GREEN PEPPER, & BLACK OLIVE

LG CARNIVORE

$26.00

Pepperoni, sausage, crushed meatballs, chicken & smoked bacon.

LG GREAT WHITE

$25.25

White sauce, chicken, spinach, tomato, black olives, mozzarella & provolone.

Thank 'em Forward

$10.00

Any Guest May Buy a Large "Thank 'em Forward Pie" for Front Line Workers at The Fort Walton Beach Hospital, WITH THE PURCHASE OF A LARGE REGULAR PRICED PIE You Buy, We Pick the Pie, and Deliver It to Their Staff Lounge Later in The Day. Thank You for The Support!

LG HUMBLE PIE (CHEESE ONLY)

$22.00

Our blend of FIVE cheeses.

LG AMERICAN BBQ

$25.00

Sweet Baby Ray's BBQ sauce, chicken, red onion, cheddar & jack cheese & smoked bacon.

LG CHRIS SPECIAL

$25.50

Sausage, mushroom, tomato, artichoke hearts & feta.

LG HERBIVORE

$25.50

Tomato, onion, green pepper, mushroom, black olive & spinach, artichoke heart, & green onion

LG THE BIG DILL

$25.00

Pesto sauce, chicken, dill pickles, mozzarella, provolone. ranch dressing drizzle, topped with crushed lays potato chips

LG MAUI WOWWIE

$25.00

Roasted spam, pineapple, green onion & sliced almonds.

LG STEWBY

$28.00

Fresh shrimp (from Stewby's) on a MARGHARITA pizza with balsamic drizzle and Basil.

LG MARGHARITA

$24.50

Garlic oil base with Fresh Buffalo Mozzarella, Tomato, a Balsamic drizzle, and fresh Basil

LG REALLY FUNGI

$26.00

Mushroom cream base, Caramelized onions, Shiitake , Portabella and Button mushrooms, Shaved Parmesan, and fresh Arugula

LG BLONDE BOMB SHELL

$27.00

Shrimp, bacon, red onion, white sauce, & balsamic drizzle.

LG ALL OLIVES MATTER

$26.00

Gambino's Olive Spread, Green olives, black olives, Kalamata olives, provolone, mozzarella, & diced salami.

LG PATS PHILLY WHITE

$26.50

Shaved rib eye on white sauce with onions, green peppers & mushrooms, Mozzarella, and White American

LG GENOS PHILLY RED

$26.50

Shaved rib eye on red sauce with onions, green peppers, & mushrooms, mozzarella, and White American

LG GROUP THERA-PIE

$27.00

Pesto Sauce, Sausage, fresh mozzarella, sun-dried tomato, pesto, pine nuts, banana peppers, Kalamata olives & arugula.

LG RAGIN CAJUN

$29.00

Cajun cream sauce pie with Shrimp & Crawfish, onion, peppers, tomato, and green onion with a Sriracha drizzle.

LG BUFFALO PIE

$26.00

White Sauce base, layered with spinach, and Chicken tossed in Helen Back Pizza Hot Sauce, topped with light Mozzarella, a Sriracha Drizzle, and crumbled Blue Cheese

LG RUEBEN

$28.00

Corned Beef, Swiss with Sauerkraut & diced pickles over a Dijon Cream with a 1,000 island drizzle

LG HOT & STICKY

$26.00

Pepperoni Pie with sliced fresh Jalapenos, drizzled with Honey & Sriracha

LG STANIMAL

$33.00
LG VEGAN CHICK

$28.00

Vegan Friendly, garlic oil sauce, vegan cheese, spinach, red onion, diced "Like Chicken"

LG HOT VEGAN CHICK

$28.25

Vegan Friendly, garlic oil sauce, vegan cheese, spinach, red onion, diced "Like Chicken" tossed in vegan hot sauce and topped with a Sriracha drizzle.

LG CHICKENBACONRANCH

$27.50

White sauce with chicken, smoked bacon, and fresh jalapenos, drizzled with home-made ranch

LG SCARLET BEGONIAS

$28.00

Vegan friendly, red sauce, vegan sausage, vegan cheese, portabellas, spinach, sundried tomatoes, topped with fresh basil and a balsamic drizzle

LG SCREAMIN' GOAT

$28.50

(Available as Vegan) Pesto base, Cheese, Sausage, Red Onion, Sundried Tomato, Artichoke Heart, Banana Peppers, Kalamatas, topped with Arugula, Goat Cheese. and home-made Ranch

LG BAR-VEE-QUE

$28.00

Sweet Baby Rays BBQ, Vegan Pork, Tomato, Vegan Cheddar, Pineapple, & Green Onion

SMALL NAMED PIES

Pepperoni Pie with sliced fresh Jalapenos, drizzled with Honey & Sriracha
SM TOPLINE

$13.50

Pepperoni, sausage, onion, mushroom, black olives & green pepper.

SM CARNIVORE

SM CARNIVORE

$14.00

Pepperoni, sausage, crushed meatballs, chicken & smoked bacon.

SM CHRIS SPECIAL

$14.00

Sausage, mushroom, tomato, artichoke heart & feta.

SM HUMBLE PIE CHEESE ONLY

$11.50

Just Cheese ... Our Five Cheese Blend

SM GREAT WHITE

$13.50

White sauce, chicken, spinach, tomato, black olives, mozzarella & provolone.

CHEESUS CRUST

$10.00

OUR VERSION OF CHEESEBREAD!! 5 cheese blend AND shaved Parmesan

SM AMERICAN BBQ

$13.50

Bbq sauce, chicken, red onion, cheddar & jack cheese & smoked bacon.

SM THE BIG DILL

$13.50

Pesto sauce, chicken, dill pickles, mozzarella, provolone. ranch dressing drizzle, and crushed Lays potato chips

SM MAUI WOWIEE

$13.50

Roasted spam, pineapple, green onion & sliced almonds.

SM HERBIVORE

$14.00

Tomato, onion, green pepper, mushroom, black olive, spinach, artichoke hearts, & green onions

SM STEWBY

$15.00

Fresh shrimp (from Stewby's) on a Margherita pizza with balsamic drizzle.

SM REALLY FUNGUY

$14.50

Carmelized onions, mushrooms, Parmesan, arugula & mushroom cream sauce.

SM MARGHARITA

$13.00

Garlic oil base topped with fresh Buffalo Mozzarella, diced tomato, a Balsamic drizzle, and Fresh Basil

SM BLONDE BOMB SHELL

$14.50

Shrimp, bacon, onion, white sauce, & balsamic drizzle.

SM ALL OLIVES MATTER

$14.00

Gambino's olive spread, Green olives, black olives, Kalamata olives, provolone, mozzarella, & salami.

SM PATS PHILLY WHITE

$14.00

Shaved rib eye on white sauce with onions, green peppers & mushrooms, mozzarella, and white American

SM GENOS PHILLY RED

$14.00

Shaved rib eye on red sauce topped with onions, green peppers, mushrooms, mozzarella, and White American

SM GROUP THERA-PIE

$14.50

Sausage, fresh mozzarella, sun-dried tomato, pesto, pine nuts, banana peppers, Kalamata olives & arugula.

SM RAGIN CAJUN

$16.00

Cajun cream sauce pie with Shrimp & Crawfish, onion, peppers, tomato, green onion, with a Sriracha drizzle.

SM BUFFALO PIE

$14.00

White sauce pie layered with spinach, chicken tossed in Helen Back Pizza's hot sauce, mozzarella, topped with a Sriracha drizzle and Blue cheese crumbles

SM RUEBEN

$15.00

Corned Beef, Swiss with Sauerkraut & diced pickles over a Dijon Cream with a 1,000 island drizzle, and crushed Lays potato chips

SM HOT & STICKY

$14.00
SM HOT VEGAN CHICK

$15.00

Vegan Friendly, garlic oil sauce, vegan cheese, spinach, red onion, diced "Like Chicken" tossed in vegan hot sauce and topped with a Sriracha drizzle.

SM VEGAN CHICK

$15.00

Vegan Friendly, garlic oil sauce, vegan cheese, spinach, red onion, diced "Like Chicken"

SM CHICKENBACONRANCH

$15.00

White sauce with chicken, smoked bacon, and fresh jalapenos, drizzled with home-made ranch

SM SCARLET

$15.00

Vegan friendly, red sauce, vegan sausage, vegan cheese, portabellas, spinach, sundried tomatoes, topped with fresh basil and a balsamic drizzle

SM BAR V Q

$15.00

Sweet Baby Rays BBQ, Vegan Pork, Tomato, Vegan Cheddar, Pineapple, & Green Onion

LARGE BUILD YOUR OWN

LG BUILD

$24.25

SMALL BUILD YOUR OWN

SMALL BUILD

$13.00

SIDES

Side Balsamic Glaze

$0.25

Side Pesto

$0.50

Side Mushroom Cream

$0.50

Side Marinara Sauce

$0.50

Side Jalapenos

$0.50

Side Salsa

$3.00

HOME MADE BLUE CHEESE DRESSING

$0.75

Home-Made Ranch

$0.50

Side BBQ Drizzle

$0.50

T-Shirts

Tank Top

$18.00

Long-Sleeve

$24.00
Hoodie

$40.00

PIZZA MATH tshirt

$22.00

PIZZA MATH tank

$18.00

PIZZA MATH girl cut tank

$18.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Restaurant info

Award Winning LOCALS Favorite! Pizza, Salad, & more.

Location

1826 Lewis Turner Blvd, Fort Walton Beach, FL 32547

Directions

