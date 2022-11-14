Restaurant header imageView gallery

Helen's Hot Chicken - Smyrna

review star

No reviews yet

479 Sam Ridley Pkwy West

Smyrna, TN 37167

Quarters

Single Breast Quarter

Single Breast Quarter

$8.99
Breast Quarter Combo

Breast Quarter Combo

$11.99
Single Leg Quarter

Single Leg Quarter

$7.50
Leg Quarter Combo

Leg Quarter Combo

$10.50

Wings

A Wing

$3.50

3 Wings

$10.99

3 Wing Combo

$13.99

Tenders

A Tender

$3.00

3 Piece Tender

$9.00

3 Piece Combo

$11.99

Chicken Breast Sandwich

Chicken Breast Sandwich

$6.99

Chicken Breast Sandwich Combo

$9.99

Wingettes

6 Piece Wingette

$10.59

8 Piece Wingette

$11.99

6 Piece Wingette Combo

$13.99

8 Piece Wingette Combo

$14.99

12 Piece Wingette

$16.99

16 Piece Wingette

$20.99

24 Piece Wingette

$28.99

Gizzards

Gizzards

Gizzards

$7.99Out of stock

Gizzard Combo

$10.99

Chicken & Waffles

Tender Chicken & Waffles

Tender Chicken & Waffles

$11.99
Wing Chicken & Waffles

Wing Chicken & Waffles

$13.99

Whiting

Single Piece Whiting

$5.25
Whiting Sandwich

Whiting Sandwich

$9.99

Whiting Combo

$14.49

Catfish

Single Piece Catfish

$5.99

Catfish Sandwich

$11.00
Catfish Combo

Catfish Combo

$15.49

Shrimp

6 Piece Shrimp

$10.99

8 Piece Shrimp

$13.99

12 Piece Shrimp

$20.99

6 Piece Shrimp w/Side

$13.99

8 Piece Shrimp W/Side

$15.99

12 Piece Shrimp W/Side

$22.99

Platter

Seafood Platter

$24.99

Sides

Bake Beans

$3.49

Potato Salad

$3.49

Cole Slaw

$3.49

French Fries

$3.49

Fried Okra

$3.49

Waffle

$4.00

Kids Meals

1 Tender Kids Meal

$6.49

1 Wing Kids Meal

$6.49

Drinks

Bottled Water

$1.50

Coke

$2.49

Diet Coke

$2.49

Sprite

$2.49

Dr. Pepper

$2.49

Orange Soda

$2.49

Fruit Punch

$2.49

Fruit Tea

$2.99

Fruit Punch Slushie

$2.99

Quarters

Single Breast Quarter

Single Breast Quarter

$8.99
Breast Quarter Combo

Breast Quarter Combo

$15.59
Single Leg Quarter

Single Leg Quarter

$7.50
Leg Quarter Combo

Leg Quarter Combo

$13.65

Wings

A Wing

$4.55

3 Wings

$14.29

3 Wing Combo

$18.19

Tenders

A Tender

$3.90

3 Piece Tender

$11.70

3 Piece Combo

$11.99

Chicken Breast Sandwich

Chicken Breast Sandwich

$9.09

Chicken Breast Sandwich Combo

$12.99

Wingettes

6 Piece Wingette

$13.77

8 Piece Wingette

$15.59

6 Piece Wingette Combo

$18.19

8 Piece Wingette Combo

$19.49

12 Piece Wingette

$22.09

16 Piece Wingette

$27.29

24 Piece Wingette

$37.69

Gizzards

Gizzards

Gizzards

$10.39Out of stock

Gizzard Combo

$14.29

Chicken & Waffles

Tender Chicken & Waffles

Tender Chicken & Waffles

$15.59
Wing Chicken & Waffles

Wing Chicken & Waffles

$18.19

Whiting

Single Piece Whiting

$6.83
Whiting Sandwich

Whiting Sandwich

$12.99

Whiting Combo

$18.84

Catfish

Single Piece Catfish

$7.79

Catfish Sandwich

$14.30
Catfish Combo

Catfish Combo

$20.14

Shrimp

6 Piece Shrimp

$14.29

8 Piece Shrimp

$18.19

12 Piece Shrimp

$27.29

6 Piece Shrimp w/Side

$18.19

8 Piece Shrimp W/Side

$20.79

12 Piece Shrimp W/Side

$29.89

Platter

Seafood Platter

$32.49

Sides

Bake Beans

$4.54

Potato Salad

$4.54

Cole Slaw

$4.54

French Fries

$4.54

Fried Okra

$4.54

Waffle

$5.20

Drinks

Bottled Water

$1.95

Coke

$3.24

Diet Coke

$3.24

Sprite

$3.24

Dr. Pepper

$3.24

Orange Soda

$3.24

Fruit Punch

$3.24

Fruit Tea

$3.24

Fruit Punch Slushie

$3.89

Kids Meals

1 Tender Kids Meal

$8.44

1 Wing Kids Meal

$8.44
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Hella Fresh And Hella Good!

Location

479 Sam Ridley Pkwy West, Smyrna, TN 37167

Directions

