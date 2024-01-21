Helen's Place 249 Route 10 North
Appetizers
- Beer-battered Chicken Tenders$13.00
(4) Crunchy, House-made tenderloins, with Carrots & Celery Sticks, Served with one choice of our dipping sauces
- Chicken Wings$14.00
(6) Crispy-fried drums & flats, with carrots & celery sticks, Served with ranch or blue cheese dressing
- Spinach Artichoke Dip$12.00
A generous helping of creamy dip, with tortila chips
- Natalie's Nachos$13.00
Tortilla chips layered with plenty of Cheddar Jack cheese, diced tomatoes, jalapenos, black olives, and black beans, Served with salsa and sour cream
- Shrimp Cocktail$15.00
(5) Plump chilled shrimp, with house cocktail sauce
- The Caprese$11.00
Slices of ripe, vine picked tomato, and fresh mozzarella, with basil leaves, drizzled with balsamic glaze & EVOO
- Fried Mushrooms$10.00Out of stock
Breaded button mushrooms, fried golden brown, Served with ranch for dipping
- Coconut Shrimp$15.00
(5) Sweet & Savory Coconut crusted butterflied shrimp, Served with our creamy thai chili sauce
- Mozzarella Moons$13.00
(3) Hot melty fried breaded mozzarella 'moons', Served with marinara sauce
- Fried Pickle Chips$10.00
Thin cut, lightly breaded dill pickles fried until golden brown, Served with Pickle Sauce
- Onion Rings$9.00
A basket of our sweet battered onion rings, served with House zesty sauce
- Big ol' Soft Pretzel$12.00Out of stock
A warm Bavarian lightly salted pretzel, Served with mustard
Salads
- House Garden Salad$14.00
Mixed greens, tomato, red onion, cucumber, and green pepper, Served with one choioce of house dressings
- Sara's Salad$15.00
Mixed greens, tomato, red onion, cucumber, blueberries, and goat cheese, Served with one choice of house dressing
- The Harvest Salad$15.00
Baby spinach, red onion, cucumber, marinated portabello mushroom, blueberries, and gorgonzola, Served with one choice of house dressing
- Mr. MacGregor's Salad$18.00
Mixed greens, tomato, North Country Smokehouse bacon, ham, grilled chicken, egg, and goat cheese, Served with one choice of house dressing
- Traditional Caesar Salad$15.00
Hearts of romaine, house-made croutons, shredded parmesan, lightly tossed.
- Side House Salad$8.00
A smaller version of our Garden salad
- Side Caesar Salad$10.00
A smaller version of our Caesar salad
Soups
Entrees/Pastas
- Half Rack Baby Back Ribs$19.00
Our slow cooked ribs are seasoned to perfection and covered in our delicious BBQ sauce, Served with choice of starch and house slaw
- Steak of the Week$26.00
Ask your server about this week's offering!
- Fish & Chips$20.00
A full haddock fillet, beer-battered and fried golden brown, Served with choice of starch, house tartar and coleslaw
- Baked Haddock$22.00
A full haddock fillet, baked with our lemon cream sauce until bubbly, finished with house seasoned bread crumbs, Served with choice of starch and vegetable of the day
- Fettuccine Alfredo$17.00
Our made to order pastas come with a roll and side house or caesar salad
- Zesty Alfredo$20.00
Lightly floured chicken chunks sauteed with penne, broccoli, garlic, lemon, cream, and parmesan cheese.
- Baked Mac n Cheese$17.00
Cabot sharp cheddar parmesan cream sauce & penne, finished with breadcrumbs and more cheese!
- Tenders & Fries$17.00
(4) house beer-battered tenderloins, served with french fries and one dipping sauce
- Fettuccine w/ Red Sauce$17.00
Burgers/Sandwiches
- Comfort Burger$15.00
Classic beef patty charbroiled to desired temperature, with lettuce, tomato, and red onion, served with fries and pickle
- Jonas's Blackwater Burger$17.00
Charbroiled to desired temperature, w/ sauteed mushrooms, Swiss cheese, & Blackwater mustard, on a toasted bun with lettuce, tomato, and red onion, served with fries and pickle
- The Impossible Burger$16.00
You won't believe it's NOT meat! w/lettuce, tomato and red onion, served with fries and pickle
- Backyard Special$16.00
Grilled or beer battered chicken breast, with lettuce & tomato, served with fries and pickle
- Pulled Pork Sandwich$15.00
Smothered in BBQ sauce, served with fries, slaw, and pickle
- Fisher-mah-jig$15.00
Beer battered haddock, w/lettuce and tomato, Served with fries, slaw, and pickle
- Meme's Reuben$14.00
Corned beef, saurkraut, Swiss cheese, and 1000 Island, on toasted marble rye, Served with chips and pickle
- Rachel$14.00
Turkey, coleslaw, Swiss cheese, and 1000 Island, on toasted marble rye, served with chips and pickle
- Maple Turkey Club$16.00
Turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato, and maple mayo, served with chips and pickle
- Hot Pastrami$15.00
Red pastrami, Swiss cheese, Blackwater mustard, served with chips and pickle
- B.L.T.$15.00
You can never go wrong with this Classic, leveled up with thick slices of North Country Smokehouse bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo, Served with house potato chips and pickle spear
- The Lumberjack$18.00
Ham, turkey, bacon, cheddar, American, lettuce, tomato, BBQ sauce, and mayo, served with fries and pickle
- The Orchard Wrap$14.00
Grilled chicken, Granny Smith apple, Cabot cheddar, and maple mayo, served with chips and pickle
- The Farmer's Wrap$15.00
Mixed greens, baby spinach, tomato, red onion, cucumber, green pepper, cheese, and pesto, served with chips and pickle
Pizzas
- Cheese Pizza$15.00
House red sauce with shredded mozzarella cheese
- Pepperoni Pizza$16.00
House red sauce, shredded mozzarella cheese, and plenty of pepperoni
- BBQ Chicken Pizza$18.00
BBQ, mozzarella, grilled chicken, caramelized onion, & pineapple
- BBQ Pulled Pork Pizza$17.00
BBQ, mozzarella, pulled pork
- Margherita Pizza$17.00
Garlic oil, fresh mozzarella, parmesan, tomato, s & p, and basil
- Buffalo Chicken Pizza$18.00
Buffalo sauce, mozzarella, grilled chicken, bacon
- White Clam Pizza$17.00
Garlic oil, mozzarella, parmesan, clams
- Portabella & Onion Pizza$17.00
Mozzarella, marinated portabella mushroom, and caramelized onion
- Sausage, Pepper, & Onion$18.00
Mozzarella, Italian sausage, red onion, and green pepper
- Hawaiian Pizza$17.00
Mozzarella, ham, and pineapple
- Build Your Own Pizza$14.50
Choose your own toppings and sauce!
Kids Menu
- Kid's Tenders$9.00
(2) of our beer-battered tenderloins, Served with one side and dipping sauce
- Kid's Mac n Cheese$8.00
Classic Kraft mac n cheese, Served with one side
- Kid's Grilled Cheese$8.00
Gooey American cheese on toasted sourdough, Served with one side
- Kid's Pasta with Butter$8.00
Served with one side
- Kid's Pasta with Red Sauce$9.00
Served with one side
- Kid's Fish n Chips$11.00
Decent portion of our beer-battered fresh haddock, Served with one side
- Kid's Hot Dog
Desserts
- Meme's Carrot Cake$9.00
Our family's secret recipe!
- Chocolate Mousse$8.00
Rich chocolate mousse with hints of coffee, topped with chocolate chips and berry sauce drizzle
- Italian Lemon Cream Cake$9.00
Soft yellow cake with a layer of subtle lemon cream inside, dusted with powdered sugar
- Molten Chocolate Lava Cake$9.00
Rich chocolate spongey cake with a hot chocolate sauce center
- Cheesecake of The Week$9.00
Ask your server about this week's offering!
- Brownie Sundae$10.00Out of stock
- Ice Cream Sundae$9.00
- Scoop of Vanilla Ice Cream$3.50
Sides
- Side of French Fries$3.00
- Basket of French Fries$8.00
- Side of Sweet Potato Fries$4.00
- Basket of Sweet Potato Fries$9.00
- Mashed Potato$3.00
- Mashed w/ Gravy$4.00
- Baked Potato$4.00
- Potato Chips$3.00
- Cole Slaw$2.00
- Applesauce$2.00
- Carrots & Celery Sticks$3.00
- Vegetable of the Day$3.00
- Rice Pilaf$3.00
- Extra Pickle Spear$2.00
Retail Items
NA Beverage Menu
Fountain Soda
Cooler Drinks
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Feels like family, tastes like home... Come enjoy our brick oven pizza and other classic American, fresh, made to order meals for the whole family!
249 Route 10 North, Grantham, NH 03753