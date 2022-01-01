- Home
Helen's Restaurant & The Grove
950 W. Hwy 20
Chadron, NE 69337
Morning Specials
#1 Burrito
Breakfast Burrito- 10" flour tortilla stuffed with two scrambled eggs, your choice of meat, cheddar cheese and salsa
#2 Breakfast Sandwich
Egg and Cheese Bagel Sandwich with your choice of meat.
#3 Scrambler
Breakfast Scrambler, Hashbrowns, peppers, onions, salsa, two scrambled eggs, cheddar cheese
#4 Pigs in a Blanket
Pigs in a blanket- two small pancakes, two link sausage
#5 Kickin Cake
two buttermilk biscuits topped with sausage gravy
#6 Salmon Sand
pancake cooked with cheddar cheese, jalapeños, topped with one egg your way
Breakfast Breads & Cereal
Omelettes
Down Home
Two Eggs
Bacon and Two Eggs
Sausage and Two Eggs
Corn Beef Hash and Two Eggs
10 oz. Ground Beef Steak and Two Eggs
8 oz. Chicken Fried Steak and Two Eggs
8 oz. Top Sirloin and Two Eggs
Ham and Two Eggs
10 oz Ribeye and two eggs
16 oz T-Bone and two eggs
12 oz New York Strip and two eggs
10 oz Pork Chop and Two Eggs
Sirloin Tips
Pancakes & Waffles
French Toast
Compote Specials
Dinner Entrees
Pasta Plus
Salad Bar & Salads
Side Orders
Homemade Soup Bowl
Homemade Soup Cup
Mashed Potatoes & Gravy
Seasoned fries
Hashbrowns
Lg Onion Rings
Sm Onion Rings
Cup of Fruit
Cottage Cheese
Extra Slice of Cheese
Side Salad
baked potato
Mac n cheese
waffle fries
scoop fries
broccoli
Coleslaw
Sandwiches, Wraps, and Burgers
Bacon Cheese Burger
Bacon Cheese Burger Deluxe
Barnyard Sandwich
BLT Sandwich
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
Burger Special
Cheese Burger
Cheese Burger Deluxe
Chicken Wrap
Cold Ham Sand
Cold Turkey Sand
Cuban Sandwich
Double Hickory Burger
Double White River Burger
Grilled Cheese
Grilled Ham & Cheese
Hamburger
Hamburger Deluxe
Hickory Burger
Italian Sausage Sub
Meatloaf Sandwich
Nebraska Reuben Sandwich
Seven Sisters Sandwich
Southwestern Wrap
Brisket Melt
Toadstool Sandwich
White River Burger
Lunch Entrees
Side Orders
Sandwiches, Wraps, and Burgers
Bacon Cheese Burger
Bacon Cheese Burger Deluxe
Barnyard Sandwich
Beer Cheese Burger
BLT Sandwich
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
Burger Special
Cheese Burger
Cheese Burger Deluxe
Chicken Wrap
Cold Ham Sand
Cold Turkey Sand
Cuban Sandwich
DBL Bacon Cheeseburger
DBL Bacon Chs Deluxe
DBL Cheese burger
DBL Cheese Burger Deluxe
DBL Hamburger
DBL Hamburger Deluxe
Double Hickory Burger
Double White River Burger
Fur Trader
Grilled Cheese
Crispy Chicken Sandwich
grilled chicken sandwich
grilled chicken sand deluxe
Grilled Ham & Cheese
Hamburger
Hamburger Deluxe
Hickory Burger
Italian Sausage Sub
Meatloaf Sandwich
Nebraska Reuben Sandwich
Oktoberfest Burger
patty melt
Popper Burger
Seven Sisters Sandwich
Southwestern Wrap
Brisket Melt
Toadstool Sandwich
White River Burger
whole grain ham salad
Whole Grain Sand
Bacon Jam Burger
DBL Bacon Jam
Pork Bahn Mi
Crispy Chicken Sand Deluxe
Pasta
Baskets
Salad Bar & Salads
NA Beverages
coffee
Hot tea
Hot Chocolate
Espresso
Iced Tea
Lemonade
Soft Drinks
Sm Soda/lemonade
Sm Milk
Lg Milk
lg juice
sm juice
Red Bull
strawberry lemonade
Caramel Iced Coffee
Fresh Squeezed Lemonade
Watermelon FS Lemonade
Watermelon Italian Soda
Salted Caramel Iced Latte
Kid's Menu
Kids Mac n' Cheese Bites
Kids Spaghetti
Kids 2pc Chx strips
Kids corn dogs
Kids one trip SB
kids French toast & Sausage
kids French toast & Bacon
Kids Choc Chip Cakes
Kids cereal & Fruit
Kids fish sticks
Kids Grilled Cheese
Kids Grilled Ham and Cheese
Appetizers
Pepperjack Cheeseballs
Jalapeño & Cheddar Cheese Bites
Triple Dip
Breadstick with Marinara
breadsticks that come with marinara sauce garlic butter INCUDES DAIRY, GLUTEN
Gizzards
Chips & Queso
6 Wings
12 wings
Sd. Celery & Dressing
Fondue Bread Bowl
Artichoke Bread Bowl
Cheesy Waffle Fries
Loaded Scoop. Fries
1 lb RMO
garlic cheddar cheese curds
1/2 RMO
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Dine-in, Take-out, Curbside and Delivery! We have you covered. Down-home cooking and breakfast all day!
950 W. Hwy 20, Chadron, NE 69337