Steakhouses

Helen's Restaurant & The Grove

review star

No reviews yet

950 W. Hwy 20

Chadron, NE 69337

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Double Hickory Burger
Chicken Wrap
Breadstick with Marinara

Morning Specials

#1 Burrito

$5.75

Breakfast Burrito- 10" flour tortilla stuffed with two scrambled eggs, your choice of meat, cheddar cheese and salsa

#2 Breakfast Sandwich

$7.45

Egg and Cheese Bagel Sandwich with your choice of meat.

#3 Scrambler

$6.25

Breakfast Scrambler, Hashbrowns, peppers, onions, salsa, two scrambled eggs, cheddar cheese

#4 Pigs in a Blanket

$5.25

Pigs in a blanket- two small pancakes, two link sausage

#5 Kickin Cake

$4.50

two buttermilk biscuits topped with sausage gravy

#6 Salmon Sand

$8.95

pancake cooked with cheddar cheese, jalapeños, topped with one egg your way

Breakfast Breads & Cereal

Cold Cereal

$3.50

Hot Cereal

$3.50

7 oz. Homemade Sweet Roll

$3.95

Bagel w/ cream cheese

$3.25

English muffin

$1.85

Buttermilk biscuits

$2.25

Toast & Jelly

$1.85

1 slice toast

$1.48

1 buttermilk biscuit

$1.50

Omelettes

Meat and Cheese Omelette

$5.65

The Works Omelette

$6.10

The Vegetarian Omelette

$5.65

BYO Omelette

$4.10

Spinach Fetta Tomato

$7.10

Down Home

Two Eggs

$5.70

Bacon and Two Eggs

$8.60

Sausage and Two Eggs

$8.60

Corn Beef Hash and Two Eggs

$8.60

10 oz. Ground Beef Steak and Two Eggs

$13.20

8 oz. Chicken Fried Steak and Two Eggs

$15.50

8 oz. Top Sirloin and Two Eggs

$17.25

Ham and Two Eggs

$8.60

10 oz Ribeye and two eggs

$18.95

16 oz T-Bone and two eggs

$29.95

12 oz New York Strip and two eggs

$23.95

10 oz Pork Chop and Two Eggs

$15.95

Sirloin Tips

$15.95Out of stock

Pancakes & Waffles

High

$1.85

Short

$2.95

Stack

$4.25

Belgium Waffle

$2.95

French Toast

French Toast

$4.95

Half French Toast

$3.45

Compote Specials

High Compote

$4.60

Short Compote

$5.70

Waffle Compote

$5.70

French Toast Compote

$7.70

1/2 French Toast Compote

$6.20

Stack Compote

$6.80

B & G

Hungry Man

$8.95

1/2 Hungry

$6.95

Full B & G

$4.55

Half B & G

$3.25

Dinner Entrees

16 Oz. T-bone Steak

$29.95

12 Oz. New York Strip

$26.95

8 Oz. Sirloin Steak

$21.95

10 Oz. Hamburger Steak

$14.25

Homemade Chicken Fried Steak

$14.95

Grilled Beef Liver w/Onion

$15.95

Catfish

$15.95

12oz Ribeye

$25.95

10oz Pork Chop

$16.95

Meatloaf Entree

$16.95

8oz Salmon

$20.95

Pasta Plus

Vegetarian Fettuccini

$12.50

Vegetarian Fettuccini 1/2 Order

$9.50

Cajun Fettuccini

$12.50

Cajun Fettuccini 1/2 order

$9.50

Italian Sausage

$12.95

Lasagna

$11.50

Spaghetti & Meatballs

$10.50

Spaghetti & Meatballs 1/2 Order

$8.25

Baskets

Chicken Strips Basket

Shrimp Basket

Rocky Mountain Oysters Basket

$9.75

Fish N Chips

$13.50

Salad Bar & Salads

Taco Salad

$11.25

Greek Salad

$10.75

Chicken Ceaser Salad

$13.95

Side Orders

Homemade Soup Bowl

$3.00

Homemade Soup Cup

$2.00

Mashed Potatoes & Gravy

$2.50

Seasoned fries

$2.75

Hashbrowns

$2.75

Lg Onion Rings

$7.00

Sm Onion Rings

$5.00

Cup of Fruit

$2.75

Cottage Cheese

$2.75

Extra Slice of Cheese

$0.50

Side Salad

$3.00

baked potato

$3.50

Mac n cheese

$3.50

waffle fries

$2.75

scoop fries

$2.75

broccoli

$3.50

Coleslaw

$2.75

Sandwiches, Wraps, and Burgers

Bacon Cheese Burger

$7.90

Bacon Cheese Burger Deluxe

$8.65

Barnyard Sandwich

$9.75

BLT Sandwich

$5.25

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$9.25

Burger Special

$8.25

Cheese Burger

$4.30

Cheese Burger Deluxe

$5.50

Chicken Wrap

$8.75

Cold Ham Sand

$4.50

Cold Turkey Sand

$4.50

Cuban Sandwich

$9.25

Double Hickory Burger

$10.95

Double White River Burger

$10.75

Grilled Cheese

$3.95

Grilled Ham & Cheese

$4.85

Hamburger

$4.50

Hamburger Deluxe

$5.00

Hickory Burger

$8.95

Italian Sausage Sub

$8.25

Meatloaf Sandwich

$9.25

Nebraska Reuben Sandwich

$8.95

Seven Sisters Sandwich

$8.95

Southwestern Wrap

$8.95

Brisket Melt

$9.75

Toadstool Sandwich

$8.95

White River Burger

$6.95

Lunch Entrees

8 Oz. Sirloin Steak

$18.95

10 Oz. Hamburger Steak

$11.25

Homemade Chicken Fried Steak

$11.95

Grilled Beef Liver w/Onion

$12.95

Catfish

$12.95

10 oz ribeye

$17.45

Pork Chop

$13.95

Pan Seared Salmon 8oz

$17.95

Meatloaf Entree

$13.95

Side Orders

Applesauce

$2.50

Broccoli

$2.50

Coleslaw

$2.50

Homemade Soup Bowl

$3.00

Homemade Soup Cup

$2.00

Mashed Potatoes & Gravy

$2.50

Seasoned fries

$2.75

scoop fries

$2.50

waffle Fries

$2.75

Hashbrowns

$2.75

Sm Onion Rings

$5.00

Lg Onion Rings

$7.00

Cottage Cheese

$2.75

Cup of Fruit

$2.75

Side Salad

$3.00

Mac n cheese

$3.00

Extra Slice of Cheese

$0.50

Sandwiches, Wraps, and Burgers

Bacon Cheese Burger

$7.90

Bacon Cheese Burger Deluxe

$8.65

Barnyard Sandwich

$9.75

Beer Cheese Burger

$9.25

BLT Sandwich

$5.25

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$9.25

Burger Special

$9.75

Cheese Burger

$4.30

Cheese Burger Deluxe

$5.50

Chicken Wrap

$8.75

Cold Ham Sand

$4.50

Cold Turkey Sand

$4.50

Cuban Sandwich

$9.25

DBL Bacon Cheeseburger

$10.95

DBL Bacon Chs Deluxe

$11.25

DBL Cheese burger

$7.65

DBL Cheese Burger Deluxe

$8.00

DBL Hamburger

$6.95

DBL Hamburger Deluxe

$7.30

Double Hickory Burger

$10.95

Double White River Burger

$10.75

Fur Trader

$9.50

Grilled Cheese

$4.95

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$6.95

grilled chicken sandwich

$6.95

grilled chicken sand deluxe

$8.50

Grilled Ham & Cheese

$6.70

Hamburger

$4.50

Hamburger Deluxe

$5.00

Hickory Burger

$8.95

Italian Sausage Sub

$8.25

Meatloaf Sandwich

$9.25

Nebraska Reuben Sandwich

$8.95

Oktoberfest Burger

$9.25

patty melt

$8.50

Popper Burger

$8.95

Seven Sisters Sandwich

$8.95

Southwestern Wrap

$8.95

Brisket Melt

$9.75

Toadstool Sandwich

$8.95

White River Burger

$6.95

whole grain ham salad

$6.95

Whole Grain Sand

$6.45

Bacon Jam Burger

$8.95

DBL Bacon Jam

$10.95

Pork Bahn Mi

$9.25

Crispy Chicken Sand Deluxe

$8.50

Pasta

Italian Sausage

$12.95

Lasagna

$11.50

Spaghetti & Meatballs

$10.50

Spaghetti & Meatballs 1/2 Order

$8.25

Baskets

Chicken Strips Basket

Shrimp Basket

Rocky Mountain Oysters Basket

$9.75

Fish N Chips

$13.50

Calamari Basket

$8.75Out of stock

Salad Bar & Salads

Taco Salad

$11.25

Greek Salad

$10.75

Chicken Ceaser Salad

$13.95

NA Beverages

coffee

$1.75

Hot tea

$1.75

Hot Chocolate

$2.50

Espresso

$3.00

Iced Tea

$1.75

Lemonade

$2.25

Soft Drinks

$2.25

Sm Soda/lemonade

$1.50

Sm Milk

$1.75

Lg Milk

$2.75

lg juice

$2.75

sm juice

$1.75

Red Bull

$2.00

strawberry lemonade

$2.75

Caramel Iced Coffee

$2.75

Fresh Squeezed Lemonade

$4.00

Watermelon FS Lemonade

$4.50

Watermelon Italian Soda

$2.50

Salted Caramel Iced Latte

$4.00

Kid's Menu

Kids Mac n' Cheese Bites

$5.25

Kids Spaghetti

$5.25

Kids 2pc Chx strips

$5.25

Kids corn dogs

$5.25

Kids one trip SB

$3.50

kids French toast & Sausage

$4.75

kids French toast & Bacon

$5.00

Kids Choc Chip Cakes

$4.00

Kids cereal & Fruit

$4.95

Kids fish sticks

$5.25

Kids Grilled Cheese

$4.95

Kids Grilled Ham and Cheese

$6.70

Appetizers

Pepperjack Cheeseballs

$7.25

Jalapeño & Cheddar Cheese Bites

$7.50

Triple Dip

$9.75

Breadstick with Marinara

$7.75

breadsticks that come with marinara sauce garlic butter INCUDES DAIRY, GLUTEN

Gizzards

$7.95

Chips & Queso

$6.50

6 Wings

$7.95

12 wings

$14.80

Sd. Celery & Dressing

$1.50

Fondue Bread Bowl

$10.75

Artichoke Bread Bowl

$10.75

Cheesy Waffle Fries

$8.50

Loaded Scoop. Fries

$8.50

1 lb RMO

$12.95

garlic cheddar cheese curds

$8.25

1/2 RMO

$8.75

GF

GF Greek Salad

$9.25

GF Greek Chicken Salad

$13.20

GF Chicken Caesar Salad

$12.95

GF Taco Salad

$9.25

GF White River

$6.95

GF Hickory

$7.50

GF 2eggs

$9.25

GF 2eggs Sausage

$9.25

GF 2eggs Bacon

$9.25

x mas

includes mashed, vegetable, mini desserts and mini appetizers.

12 oz prime rib dinner

$21.95

mashed potato

$2.50

vegetable

$2.50

shrimp scampi

$8.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Dine-in, Take-out, Curbside and Delivery! We have you covered. Down-home cooking and breakfast all day!

Website

Location

950 W. Hwy 20, Chadron, NE 69337

Directions

