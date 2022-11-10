Restaurant header imageView gallery

Helfands Deli Worcester

review star

No reviews yet

143 Highland Street

Worcester, MA 01609

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Chips

Dirty Chips

$2.99

Wachusett large

$3.99

Wachusett Regular

$1.99

El Sabroso Guacachip

$2.99

Create your own

Bologna

$9.99

Deli style bologna with choice of bread, cheese and toppings

Deli Style Ham

$9.99

Deli style ham piled high on your choice of bread and toppings

Deli Style Turkey

$9.99

Deli style turkey piled high on your choice of bread and toppings

Egg Salad

$9.99

House egg salad tossed with celery and mayonnaise, piled high on your choice of bread and toppings

Fried Falafel

$9.99

Fried falafel on choice of white or wheat wrap and toppings

Harvest chicken salad

$9.99

House chicken salad tossed with dried cranberries, grapes, and mayonnaise, piled high on your choice of bread and toppings

Salami

$9.99

Deli style salami with choice of bread, cheese and toppings

Tuna Salad

$9.99

White albacore tuna tossed with red onion, celery, and mayonnaise, piled high on your choice of bread and toppings

Turkey Pastrami

$9.99

Pastrami rubbed turkey piled high on choice of bread and toppings

Deli sandwiches

Corned Beef

$15.99+

Homemade hot corned beef carved to order and piled on rye bread with mustard

Crispy chicken schnitzel

$11.99

crispy fried chicken, honey mustard, choice of cheese, lettuce, tomato, and cole slaw on a bulkie roll

egg salad

$9.99

egg salad mixed with celery, mayo, and herbs on choice of bread with lettuce and tomato

Harvest chicken salad

$9.99

chicken salad with dried cranberry and grapes on choice of bread, lettuce and tomato

Italian Sandwich

$10.99

Baked ham, capicola, and mortadella, provolone cheese, hot peppers, lettuce tomato, onion, oil and vinegar

Pastrami

$15.99+

Homemade hot pastrami carved to order and piled on rye bread with mustard

Pastrami and corned beef combo

$15.99+

homemade hot pastrami and corned beef carved to order on rye bread with mustard

Roast beef

$12.99+

slow roasted homemade roast beef with cheddar cheese, horseradish mayo, lettuce and tomato

Tuna salad

$9.99

White albacore tuna salad tossed with diced celery, onions, and mayo on choice of bread with lettuce and tomato

Grilled Sandwiches

BLT

$9.99

Burger

$11.49

Half pound burger with lettuce, tomato, and onion

Grilled Cheese

$7.99

Grilled challa with melted cheese and tomato

Grilled dogs

$8.99

2 hebrew national hot dogs with mustard and onion

Grilled Pastrami

Grilled Pastrami

$17.99

pastrami with caramelized onions, mustard and choice of cheese

Rachel

$18.49

Homemade corned beef piled on marble rye with cole slaw, russian dressing and swiss

Reuben

$17.99

Homemade corned beef piled on marble rye with sauerkraut, russian dressing, swiss cheese and grilled to perfection

steak and cheese

$12.99

grilled shaved steak with onions, peppers, mushrooms and choice of cheese on a torpedo roll

Tuna Melt

$9.99

White albacore tuna salad, choice of cheese and tomato

Turkey Reuben

$11.99

Turkey, russian dressing, sauerkraut, and swiss cheese

N/A Beverages

Coke

$2.25

Diet Coke

$2.25

Dr. Brown

$2.25

Nantucket nectar

$2.50

Polar Ginger Ale

$2.25

Polar Orange Cream

$2.50

Polar Orange Dry

$2.50

Polar Seltzer

$2.50

Polar Water

$1.99

Tru Energy

$3.00

Arizona Kiwi Strawberry

$0.99

Salads

Cobb Salad

$12.99

Chopped romaine with marinated grilled chicken, crumbled bacon, avocado, hard boiled eggs, and sharp blue cheese. Served with choice of dressing.

Caesar Salad

$10.99

Chopped romaine, house croutons, and shaved parmesan

Garden Salad

$9.99

Romaine and iceberg mix, chopped cucumber, onion, tomato, and shredded carrot.

Sides

1/2 Sour pickle

$1.99

Cole Slaw

$2.99

French Fries

$3.99

Crisp, golden brown seasoned potatoes

Fruit salad

$3.99

Meat Kinish

$5.50

House mashed potatoes and ground beef wrapped in a flaky, golden brown puff pastry

Noodle Kugel

$4.99

Pasta Salad

$2.99

Potato Kinish

$4.50

House mashed potatoes wrapped in a flaky, golden brown puff pastry

Potato Latke

$4.50

House shredded potato pancake fried to perfection

Potato Salad

$2.99

Soups

Matzo Ball Soup

$4.99+

Homemade broth packed with onions, carrots, celery, and egg noodles. Finished with homemade matzo ball.

Soup of day

$4.99+

Chef's selection of homemade soup

Chicken Noodle

$4.99+

Homemade broth packed with onions, carrots, celery, and egg noodles.

Specialty Wraps

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$11.99

Marinated grilled chicken, lettuce, tomato, onion, ranch dressing, and mild buffalo on choice of white or wheat wrap

Chicken Ceasar Wrap

$11.99

Marinated grilled chicken, chopped romaine, shaved parmesan, house croutons, and creamy caesar dressing on choice of white or wheat wrap

Veggie Wrap

$9.99

Hummus, lettuce, tomato, onion, green peppers, and pickles on choice of white or wheat wrap

Greek Chicken Wrap

$11.99

Marinated grilled chicken, feta cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, and Greek dressing on choice of white or wheat wrap

Mediterranean Chicken Wrap

$11.99

Marinated grilled chicken with hummus, cucumber, tabbouleh, lettuce, and tomato on choice of white or wheat wrap.

Mediterranean Falafel Wrap

$10.99

Fried Falafel with hummus, cucumber, tabbouleh, lettuce and tomato on choice of white or wheat wrap

Turkey Club Wrap

$11.99

Sliced turkey, bacon, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, and honey mustard on choice of white or wheat wrap

Dessert

Cookie

$3.99

Brownie

$3.99

Kids Menu

american chop suey

$5.99

chicken fingers and fries

$6.99

grilled cheese and fries

$5.99

hot dog and fries

$5.99
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

We give Worcester the NY Style Deli that every city needs.

Location

143 Highland Street, Worcester, MA 01609

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Boynton Restaurant & Spirits
orange starNo Reviews
117 Highland Street Worcester, MA 01609
View restaurantnext
deadhorse hill restaurant + wine shop
orange star4.8 • 1,772
281 main street Worcester, MA 01608
View restaurantnext
Glazy Susan
orange starNo Reviews
50 Foster St. Worcester, MA 01608
View restaurantnext
Off the Rails Worcester
orange starNo Reviews
90 Commercial St Worcester, MA 01608
View restaurantnext
Crust Bakeshop and North Main Provisions
orange starNo Reviews
122 Main Street Worcester, MA 01608
View restaurantnext
Rice Violet Worcester - 287 Main Street
orange starNo Reviews
287 Main Street Worcester, MA 01604
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Worcester

NU Kitchen - Worcester
orange star4.6 • 2,412
335 Chandler Street Worcester, MA 01602
View restaurantnext
The Hangover Pub / Broth
orange star4.4 • 2,274
102 Green St Worcester, MA 01604
View restaurantnext
Oak Barrel Tavern - Worcester
orange star4.6 • 2,173
229 Grove Street Worcester, MA 01605
View restaurantnext
MEZCAL TEQUILA CANTINA - MEZCAL WORCESTER
orange star4.3 • 1,962
30 Major Taylor Blvd Worcester, MA 01608
View restaurantnext
deadhorse hill restaurant + wine shop
orange star4.8 • 1,772
281 main street Worcester, MA 01608
View restaurantnext
George’s Coney Island
orange star4.9 • 1,100
158 Southbridge St Worcester, MA 01608
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Worcester
Holden
review star
Avg 4 (5 restaurants)
West Boylston
review star
Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)
Northborough
review star
Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)
Westborough
review star
Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)
Whitinsville
review star
Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Marlborough
review star
Avg 4.3 (23 restaurants)
Hudson
review star
Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)
Webster
review star
Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)
Mendon
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston