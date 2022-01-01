Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Brewpubs & Breweries

Hell or High Water 931 Loop 332

No reviews yet

931 Loop 332

Liberty Hill, TX 78642

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Popular Items

Float the River Fish and Chips
10 bone in
Build Your Own Sandwich

A La Carte

Ala Carte Waffle

$2.00

Ala Waffle

Ala Carte Two Chicken Tenders

$6.00

Chix Tender

Ala Carte Diced Chicken

$5.00

Diced Chix

4pc Fried Shrimp

$7.00

4 Fried Shr

Ala Carte Burger Patty

$5.00

Grill Chix

Ala Carte Grilled Shrimp

$7.00

Grill Shrimp

Ala Carte Pulled Pork

$5.00

Pulled Pork

Ala Carte Salmon

$9.00

Salmon

Appetizers

Beer Cheese Pretzel

$11.00

Pretzel

Coconut Shrimp Basket

$14.00

CoCo Shr

Panther Pork Nachos

$13.50

Nachos

Sheriff and Deputy

$12.00

Queso & Salsa

Entrees

Chicken Tender Entree

$14.50

Tender Entree

Float the River Fish and Chips

$15.00

Fish & Chips

Texas Shrimp Alfredo

$20.50

Shrimp Alf

Fried Shrimp

$17.50

Fried Shrimp

Grilled Chicken

$15.50

Grilled Ckn

San Gabriel Salmon

$18.00

Salmon

Texas Chicken Alfredo

$18.50

Chix Afl

1lb Crawfish

$12.50Out of stock

Cajun Platter

$28.00Out of stock

Salads

Chicken Caesar Salad

$13.00

Caesar Salad

House Salad

$11.00

House Salad

Side Caesar Salad

$4.00

Side Caesar

Side House Salad

$4.00

Side House

Spinach Salad

$14.00

Spin. Salad

Wedge Salad

$12.00

Wedge

Wilco Cobb Salad

$14.00

Cobb Salad

Sides

Baby Baked Potatoes

$4.00

Bakers

Brunch Bacon

$4.00

SD Bacon

Brunch Sausage

$4.00

SD Sausage

Fries

$4.00

Fries

Green Beans

$4.00Out of stock

Green Beans

Jalapeno Corn

$4.00

Corn

Sauce

Sauce

Side Chips

$1.00

SD Chips

Side Mashed Potatoes

$4.00

Mashed Pot

Side Queso

$4.00

SD Queso

Side Sauteed Spinach

$4.00

SD Spinach

Side Breakfast Potato

$4.00

Asparagus

$5.00

Drawn Butter

$0.25

Crawfish Seasoning

$0.25Out of stock

Hand Helds

Black and Swiss Burger

$14.00

B&S Burger

Build Your Own Sandwich

$10.50

BYOS

Cowboy Burger

$14.00

Cowboy Burger

Main Street Tacos

$11.00

Street Tacos

Pimento Burger

$14.00

Pim Burger

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$13.50

Pork Sand

Tomato Basil Hummus Wrap

$12.50

Hum. Wrap

Dessert

Cinnamon Apple Brown Butter Cake

$10.00

Gooey Cake

Rotating Cheese Cake

$8.00

Cheese Cake

Triple Chocolate Cake

$10.00

Chocolate Cake

Kids Menu

Kid Quesadilla

$7.00

Kid Dilla

Kid's Cheese Burger

$7.00

K Chz Burg

Kid's Chicken Tenders

$7.00

Kid's Chk Tender

Wings

10 bone in

$14.00

Chicken Bites

$13.00

5 bone in

$9.00

N/A Beverages

Coffee

$3.00

Coffee

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Cran

Diet Coca-Cola

$3.00

Diet Coke

Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Dr. Pepper

Ginger Beer

$3.00

Ginger Beer

Iced Tea

$3.00

Iced Tea

Lemonade

$3.00

Lemonade

Orange Juice

$3.00

Orange Juice

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

Pine Juice

Red Bull

$5.00

Red Bull

Sprite

$3.00

Sprite

Topo Chico

$4.00

Topo Chico

Coke

$3.00

Beer

32 oz. Growler

64 oz. Growler

Growler

$10.00

32 oz. Crowler

Barrel Aged Bottles

16 oz Can - 4 pack

6 Pack Beer

$8.49

Single Cans

$4.50

Wine

Brut

$6.00

Brut

J Vineyards Pino Grigio

$9.00

Pino G

Prosecco

$10.00

Prosecco

William Hill Chardonnay

$9.00

Chard

Mimosa

$6.50

Mimosa

Rose

$10.00

Rose

Sterling Vineyards Cabernet Sauv

$9.00

Cab

Upshot Red Blend

$9.00

Red Blend

Cocktails

Hell Of A Margarita

$10.00

Hippy Hollow Rita

$14.00

Hippy Rita

Hibiscus Marg

$11.00

Hibiscus Marg

Mexican Martini

$13.00

Mexican Martini

Holy Mojito

$11.00Out of stock

Holy Mojito

Mojito

$10.00Out of stock

Mojito

Hibiscus Devil's Punch

$11.00

Devil's Punch

Jalapeno Peach Mule

$10.00

Jap Peach Mule

Austin Mule

$10.00

Mule

Ruby Red Mule

$10.00

Ruby Mule

Cucumber Mule

$12.00

Cuc Mule

Texas Monthly

$12.00

Monthly

Cucumber Martini

$12.00

Cucumber Martini

Pink Panther

$11.00Out of stock

Pink Panther

Strawberry Basil Gin Smash

$13.00

Gin Smash

Sunrise Bloody Mary

$11.00

Sunrise

32 oz Mexican Martini

$30.00Out of stock

32 oz Mexi

32 oz Margarita

$20.00Out of stock

32oz Marg

Verde Diablo

$13.00Out of stock

Cucumber Martini

Apple Cin. ginger Whiskey

$12.00Out of stock

Pumpkin White Russian

$11.00Out of stock

Cocktail Flight

$18.00

Strawberry Fields

$12.00Out of stock

Blue Dreams

$9.00Out of stock

Mixed Drinks

Bloody Mary

$9.50

Bloody Mary

Cape Cod

$8.50

Cape Cod

Cosmopolitan

$8.50

Cosmo

Lemon Drop Martini

$10.50

Lemon Drop Martini

Long Island Iced Tea

$9.50

Long Island Iced Tea

Ruby Red Paloma

$11.00

Ruby Paloma

Rum Runner

$9.00

Rum Runner

Rusty Nail

$13.00

Rusty Nail

Screwdriver

$8.50

Screwdriver

Sea Breeze

$8.50

Sea Breeze

Tequila Sunrise

$9.00

Tequila Sunrise

Tom Collins

$8.50

Tom Collins

White Russian

$9.00

White Russian

Irish Coffee

$11.00

Growlers

Growler

Growler

Vodka

Deep Eddy Lemon

$7.00

DE Lemon

Deep Eddy Lime

$7.00

DE Lime

Deep Eddy Original

$7.00

DE Vodka

Deep Eddy Peach

$7.00

DE Peach

Deep Eddy Ruby Red

$7.00

DE Ruby

Fire Oak Vodka

$7.00

FO Vodka

Leanderthal

$5.50

Leanderthal

Taaka Vodka

$2.00

Vodka

Titos

$6.50

Titos

Western Son Blueberry

$7.00

Blueberry

Western Son Cucumber

$7.00

Cucumber

Gin

Bombay Gin

$7.00

Bombay Gin

Bombay Saphire

$8.00

Saphire

Well Gin

$6.00

Gin

Still Austin Gin

$10.00

Still Austin Gin

Tequila

Cazadores Blanco

$6.50

Blanco

Cazadores Reposado

$7.00

Reposado

Codigo

$12.00

Codigo

Whiskey/Scotch

Balcones Rye Whiskey

$10.00

Balcones

Crown Apple

$7.50

Crown Apple

Crown Royal

$7.50

Crown

Dewers White Label Scotch

$8.50

Dewers

Fire Oak Bourbon

$8.00

Fire Oak

Fireball

$7.00

Fireball

Garrison Brothers Whiskey

$12.00

Garrison

Garrison Brothers Honey Dew

$12.00

Jack Daniels

$7.50

Jack

Jameson

$8.00

Jameson

Jim Beam

$6.00

Jim Beam

Johnny Walker Black Label Scotch

$9.00

BlackLabel

Johnny Walker Red Label Scotch

$8.50

Red Label

Kessler

$2.00

Kessler

MacAllen 12 year

$17.00

MacAllen

Maker's Mark

$7.50

Makers

Rebecca Creek Whiskey

$7.50Out of stock

Rebecca Creek

Skrewball Peanut Butter Whiskey

$7.00

Skrewball

Still Austin Bourbon

$8.00

Still

TX Blended Whiskey

$9.00

TX Whiskey

Yellow Rose Outlaw

$9.00

Outlaw

Garrison Brothers Honey Dew

$12.00

Longbranche

$7.50

Glenlivet 12

$15.00

Rum

Bacardi

$6.50

Bacardi

Bacardi Coconut

$6.50

Bacardi Coconut

Ron Rio

$5.00

Ron Rio

Cordials

Ameretto

$6.00

Ameretto

Aperol

$6.00

Aperol

Baileys

$7.00

Baileys

Chambord

$6.50

Chambord

Cinnamon Schnapps

$4.50

Cin. Schnapps

Cointreau

$8.00

Cointreau

Grand Marnier

$8.00

Grand Marnier

Jagermiester

$6.50

Jagermiester

Kahlua

$6.50

Kahlua

Peach Schnapps

$4.50

Peach Schnapps

Frangelica

$8.00

Keg Deposit

1/2 Barrel

$50.00

Keg

1/6 Barrel

$50.00

Tap

$25.00

Tap

1/2 Barrel Return

-$50.00

1/6 Barrel Return

-$50.00

Tap Return

-$25.00

$155 1/2 Barrels

Helluva Hef

$155.00

Paudre Muldoon

$155.00

Bishops Legacy

$155.00

Red on Black

$155.00

Bucket’O Nails

$155.00

Lakeside Lager

$155.00

$175 1/2 Barrels

Bowler Hat

$175.00

$75 1/6 Barrels

Helluva Hef

$75.00

Paudre Muldoon

$75.00

Red on Black

$75.00

Bucket’O Nails

$75.00

Bishop’s Lagacy

$75.00

Lakeside Lager

$75.00

$95 1/6 Barrels

Bowler Hat

Guest Taps

Sample

Pints

10 Oz. Tulip

Stein

4 Oz. Tulip

Flight

Events

BBQ Pit Boys Ticket

$45.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

931 Loop 332, Liberty Hill, TX 78642

Directions

Gallery
Hell or High Water image
Hell or High Water image
Hell or High Water image

Map
