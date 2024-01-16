Hella Pie Pizza Company 50 West 10th Street
50 West 10th Street
Tracy, CA 95376
Create Your Own
- Small Round
Comes with signature marinara and mozzarella$18.00
- Large Round
Comes with signature marinara and mozzarella$27.00
- Detroit Style
Comes with signature marinara and mozzarella$24.00
- Sicilian Pan
Comes with signature marinara and mozzarella$45.00
- Personal Pan Pizza
Our personal pan pizza is 8 inches and comes with our famous pizza sauce and mozzarella cheese.$11.80
Round Pies
Small Classic Rounds
- Small Pepperoni
Our signature pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese and cupping pepperoni. Finished with oregano and paremsan.$20.00
- Small Cheese
Our signature pizza sauce and mozzarella cheese. Finished with oregano and paremsan.$18.00
- Small Margherita
Our signature pizza sauce, fresh mozzarella cheese, basil and California Olive Oil.$21.00
- Small Vegan Margherita
Our signature pizza sauce, Miyoko's Cashew vegan cheese, fresh basil and California Olive Oil$21.00
Large Classic Rounds
Small Speciality Rounds
- Small CBR
Feeds 2-3. Homemade ranch topped with mozzarella cheese, roasted chicken, bacon & red onion. Finished with Italian parsley and parmesan.$26.00
- Small Noni & Nono
Feeds 2-3. Our signature pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, Italian sausage & black olives. Finished with oregano and romano cheese$24.00
- Small Hella Sanctioned
Feeds 2-3. Homemade vodka sauce, mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, Italian sausage & oven roasted mushrooms. Finished with oregano and romano cheese$24.00
- Small White Pie
Feeds 2-3. Mozzarella and house blend ricotta cheese with fresh garlic and California olive oil. Topped with oregano and romano cheese.$21.00
- Small Spice Spice Baby
Feeds 2-3. Our signature pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese, pepperoni and fresh jalapenos. Topped with hot honey.$23.00
- Small Beez Nuts
Candied pecans, bacon, Pecorino Romano and mozzarella cheese with a Honey drizzle. No sauce on this one, just extra virgin olive oil base. **CONTAINS NUTS$26.00OUT OF STOCK
- Small Combination
Our signature pizza sauce, pepperoni, sausage, black olives, mushrooms, red onion, fresh garlic and fresh jalapenos with mozzarella cheese.$28.00
- Small Zito
Our classic house made pizza dough topped with shredded whole milk mozzarella, creamy vodka sauce, house made ricotta blend, hand pinched Italian sausage, and finished with our special blend of herbs and spices, shaved parmesan, and fresh basil$26.00
- Small Hawaiian
Classic Hawaiian pizza with Canadian bacon and fresh pineapple.$27.60
Large Speciality Rounds
- Large CBR
Feeds 3-6. Homemade ranch topped with mozzarella cheese, roasted chicken, bacon & red onion. Finished with Italian parsley and parmesan.$39.00
- Large Noni & Nono
Feeds 3-6. Our signature pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, Italian sausage & black olives. Finished with oregano and romano cheese$37.00
- Large Hella Sanctioned
Feeds 3-6. Homemade vodka sauce, mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, Italian sausage & oven roasted mushrooms. Finished with oregano and romano cheese$37.00
- Large White PIe
Feeds 3-6. Mozzarella and house blend ricotta cheese with fresh garlic and California olive oil. Topped with oregano and romano cheese.$31.00
- Large Spice Spice Baby
Feeds 3-6. Our signature pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese, pepperoni and fresh jalapenos. Topped with hot honey.$36.00
- Large Combination
Our signature pizza sauce, pepperoni, sausage, black olives, mushrooms, red onion, fresh garlic and fresh jalapenos with mozzarella cheese.$39.00
- Large Zito
Our classic house made pizza dough topped with shredded whole milk mozzarella, creamy vodka sauce, house made ricotta blend, hand pinched Italian sausage, and finished with our special blend of herbs and spices, shaved parmesan, and fresh basil$39.00
- Large Beez Nuts
Candied pecans, bacon, Pecorino Romano and mozzarella cheese with a Honey drizzle. No sauce on this one, just extra virgin olive oil base. **CONTAINS NUTS$38.00OUT OF STOCK
Detroit Style Pizzas
- Detroit Cheese
Cheddar cheese baked onto our focaccia like crust and finished with our signature marinara, oregano and romano cheese.$22.00
- Detroit Pepperoni
Cheddar cheese baked onto our focaccia like crust with pepperoni and finished with our signature marinara, oregano and romano cheese.$25.00
- The Problem Child
Cheddar cheese, jalapenos, mozzarella, bacon, hot honey and shaved parmesan.$27.00
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 6:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
We are locals cooking for locals! Pizza by the slice and whole pies to go. Come grab a slice and experience the vibe that is Hella Pie.
