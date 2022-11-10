Restaurant header imageView gallery

HellaHot SLO

570 Higuera St Suite 104

San Luis Obispo, CA 93401

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

The Sando
The Tenders
The Mac

Choose Your Plate

6 Jumbo wings served with a side of Hellasauce. Choose your heat.
The Sando

The Sando

$14.97

Juicy chicken breast served on a buttered brioche bun topped with coleslaw, pickles and drizzled "HELLASAUCE" Includes fries and a side of HELLASAUCE

The Sliders

The Sliders

$14.27

2 chicken tenders served on brioche buns topped with coleslaw, pickles and drizzled "HELLASAUCE" Includes fries and a side of hellasauce.

Half and Half

Half and Half

$13.67

1 slider with toppings and 1 chicken tender. Includes fries and a side of hellasauce.

The Tenders

The Tenders

$12.67

2 chicken tenders served with fries and a side of HELLASAUCE.

HellaBowl

HellaBowl

$12.97

Our version of loaded fries. 2 chicken tenders chopped ontop of fries with coleslaw, pickles drizzled with "HELLASAUCE"

HellaGreens

HellaGreens

$12.97

Crispy chicken chopped on top of our fresh spring mix, red onions, cucumbers, carrots , tomatoes and croutons. Choose your dressing

The Mac

The Mac

$13.97

Fresh baked Mac n cheese in a 24 oz bowl, topped with one crispy chicken tender, grated parmesan and parsley.

Hellawrap

$12.97

Choice of sun dried tomato , spinach or regular tortilla. Tossed spring Mix, red onions, carrots, cheese and your choice of grilled or crispy chicken. Choose your dressing.

Chicken & Waffles

$15.97

2 classic waffles with 2 jumbo chicken tenders served with melted butter and syrup .

HellaBites

$11.67

Popcorn style chicken bites served with fries and a side of HELLASAUCE.

HellaWings

HellaWings

$14.27Out of stock

Choose Your Sides

Fries

Fries

$3.97

Shoe string fries tossed in seasoning salt.

Fried Prickles

Fried Prickles

$5.67

Our local sourced pickles, deep fried served with "HELLASAUCE"

Mac N Cheese

Mac N Cheese

$5.97

Our oven baked Mac n cheese , made in house daily.

Coleslaw

Coleslaw

$3.67

Memphis-style slaw made from our locally sourced cabbage. Cut in house daily.

Single Slider

Single Slider

$5.97

1 Chicken Tender served in a brioche slider bun topped with coleslaw , pickles and drizzled with "HELLASAUCE"

Single Tender

Single Tender

$4.97

1 jumbo chicken tender. Choose your heat

Side of Sauce

Side of Sauce

$0.75

All sauces are made in-house. Choose your drip...

Featured Dessert

Deep Fried Oreos

Deep Fried Oreos

$8.97

6 Oreos deep fried topped with powdered sugar. Served with nutella

Fire Extinguishers

“Red” Lemonade

“Red” Lemonade

$4.47

Our strawberry lemonade made in house daily with fresh central coast strawberries and real lemon juice.

Fountain Drink

Fountain Drink

$2.97

20 oz cup. Sprite, Coke , Dr Pepper, Hi-C Fruit Punch, Diet Coke , Unsweetened Tea

Bottled Water

$1.97

16 Oz bottled water

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:45 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:45 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:45 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:45 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:45 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:45 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:45 pm
Restaurant info

Nashville inspired chicken , fast casual dining.

Location

570 Higuera St Suite 104, San Luis Obispo, CA 93401

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

