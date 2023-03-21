Hellen St. Cafe
No reviews yet
201 Albertson Parkway, Suite H
Broussard, LA 70518
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
MAIN ST.
BLACKENED BOURBON SALMON
blackened salmon with bourbon glaze sauce
CILANTRO LIME BAKED CHICKEN
baked cilantro lime marinated chicken
FISH N' GRITZ
blackened fish fillet served on top cheesy polenta grits and cajun sauce and fresh tomatoes
FRIED HOMESTYLE CHICKEN
buttermilk battered deep fried chicken
HONEY PECAN CHICKEN
buttermilk battered deep fried chicken dipped in honey pecan sauce
MISSISSIPPI POT ROAST
beef roast in an au jus gravy with peperoncini peppers
SHRIMP N' GRITZ
blackened gulf shrimp served with cheesy gouda polenta grits and etouffee sauce topped with smoked sausage, bacon and fresh tomatoes
JAMBALAYA PASTA
smoked cajun sausage, shrimp and chicken in a cajun alfredo sauce served over rotini pasta
YAKA MEIN
ORIGIN ST.
ORIGIN ST.
CRAB CAKES
baked homemade crab cakes with lump crab meat served with remoulade sauce
SEAFOOD DEVILED EGGS
hand-battered half-egg stuffed with shrimp and lump crab meat topped with fried crawfish tails served with cajun sauce
SHRIMP BROCHETTE
bacon wrapped shrimp with jalepeno and cream cheese drizzled with avocado ranch
GEAUX ST.
SEAFOOD GUMBO
chicken, sausage, shrimp and crab meat in a roux soup
TURKEY BURGER
grilled turkey patty served with toppings of your choice
HAMBURGER
grilled beef patty served with toppings of your choice
SHRIMP SALAD
grilled cajun shrimp atop classic iceberg and lettuce leaf with boiled eggs, bacon, tomatoes and cucumbers, topped with butter croutonsand shredded cheese
SALMON SALAD
pan seared salmon atop spring mix lettuce with strawberries, cranberries, blueberries and mix granola topped with butter croutons and shredded cheese
CHICKEN SALAD
grilled chicken breast atop classic romaine lettuce with butter croutons and freshly grately parmesan cheese
LAGNIAPPE ST
MAC N' CHEESE
elbow macaroni with cheese sauce
GREENS
smothered collard and mustard greens with smoked ham hocks
CORN MAQUE CHOUX
fresh corn sauteed in onions, bell peppers and diced tomatoes with heavy cream sauce
POTATO SALAD
boiled potatoes and eggs in miracle whip, mustard and relish dressing
CREAMED MASHED POTATOES
mashed russett potatoes in heavy cream sauce
RED BEANS
smothered kidney beans with smoked turkey parts and cajun sausage
CORNBREAD DRESSING
baked chicken, chicken stock and cornbread mixed into casserole
WHITE RICE
steamed jasmine rice
SIDE SALAD
your choice of lettuce up to 3 toppings
FRENCH FRIES
SWEET POTATO FRIES
BRUNCH
BRUNCH LAGNIAPPE
SKILLET POTATOES
sauteed diced potatoes with onions and bell peppers
PEPPERED MAPLE BACON
seared thick applewood pork bacon
CAJUN SMOKED SAUSAGE
pan seared smoked sausage
BAKED HAM
oven baked ham stuffed with holy trinity and garlic
ROASTED SWEET POTATOES
baked diced sweet potatoes with cinnamon and vanilla extract
EGGS YOUR WAY
scrambled, over hard, sunny-side or over easy
TURKEY BACON
seared uncured turkey bacon
CHEESY GRITZ
GOUDA GRITZ
BRUNCH MAIN
BISCUIT N' GRAVY
baked warm biscuit served with bechamel sauce and diced breakfast sausage
EGGS BENEDICT
poached egg served atop english muffin with canadian bacon and cajun hollandaise sauce
CHICKEN N' WAFFLES
fried battered chicken served atop belgian waffles and praline caramel sauce
CURRY CHICKEN N' GRITZ
smothered curry chicken served with gouda grits topped with green onions
LAMB CHOPS
grilled marinated lamb chops
BREAKFAST PORK CHOPS
3 grilled marinated breakfast pork chops
FRENCH TOAST
seared brioche bread dipped in egg and milk batter topped with banana foster sauce and cool whip
STUFFED FRENCH TOAST
seared brioche bread dipped in egg and milk batter stuffed with mascarpone cream topped with fresh berries and sauce
BIG DADDY BREAKFAST SANDWICH
grilled chicken, smoked sausage, bacon, fried egg, swiss cheese served between warm waffles
SHRIMP N' GRITZ
blackened gulf shrimp served with cheesy gouda polenta grits and etouffee sauce topped with smoked sausage, bacon and fresh tomatoes
FISH N' GRITZ
blackened fish fillet served on top cheesy polenta grits and cajun sauce and fresh tomatoes
BRUNCH ORIGIN
SHRIMP CEVICHE COCKTAIL
sauteed diced shrimp with red onions, tomatoes, cucumbers and avaocado, drizzled with lemon and lime juice topped with fresh cilantro served with tostadas chips
SHRIMP BRUSCHETTA
sauteed diced shrimp with fresh garlic, tomatoes, basil and balsamic vinegar served on top of fresh baguette slices
SALMON CROQUETTE CAKES
baked salmon blended with bread crumbs and seared over hot oil served with remoulade sauce
BEIGNETS
deep fried dough topped with powdered sugar
CUSH CUSH
fried cornmeal and milk batter served fluffy and hot with light sugar
FRIED GREEN TOMATOES
green tomatoes battered and deep fried served with remoulade sauce
BRUNCH MARGARITAS
BRUNCH MARTINIS
MASONS
SOFT OPENING
Soft Opening
BLACKENED BOURBON SALMON
blackened salmon with bourbon glaze sauce
CILANTRO LIME BAKED CHICKEN
baked cilantro lime marinated chicken
FISH N' GRITZ
blackened fish fillet served on top cheesy polenta grits and cajun sauce and fresh tomatoes
HONEY PECAN CHICKEN
buttermilk battered deep fried chicken dipped in honey pecan sauce
MISSISSIPPI POT ROAST
beef roast in an au jus gravy with peperoncini peppers
SHRIMP N' GRITZ
blackened gulf shrimp served with cheesy gouda polenta grits and etouffee sauce topped with smoked sausage, bacon and fresh tomatoes
JAMBALAYA PASTA
smoked cajun sausage, shrimp and chicken in a cajun alfredo sauce served over rotini pasta
YAKA MEIN
FRIED HOMESTYLE CHICKEN
buttermilk battered deep fried chicken
HAMBURGER
grilled beef patty served with toppings of your choice
CHICKEN BLT
grilled chicken with bacon, lettuce and tomatoes
SHRIMP SALAD
grilled cajun shrimp atop classic iceberg and lettuce leaf with boiled eggs, bacon, tomatoes and cucumbers, topped with butter croutonsand shredded cheese
SALMON SALAD
pan seared salmon atop spring mix lettuce with strawberries, cranberries, blueberries and mix granola topped with butter croutons and shredded cheese
CHICKEN SALAD
grilled chicken breast atop classic romaine lettuce with butter croutons and freshly grately parmesan cheese
CHICKEN N' WAFFLES
fried chicken with belgian waffle topped with praline glaze and powdered sugar
CRAWFISH ETOUFFEE
FRIED FISH & SHRIMP COUVILLION
RED BEANS & BAKED CHICKEN
CRAWFISH PASTA & FRIED FISH
CHICKEN PICCATA
BLACKENED BOURBON SALMON
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 4:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 4:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 4:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 4:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 4:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 4:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 4:00 pm
Creole Cajun Cuisine
201 Albertson Parkway, Suite H, Broussard, LA 70518