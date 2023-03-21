Restaurant header imageView gallery

Hellen St. Cafe

review star

No reviews yet

201 Albertson Parkway, Suite H

Broussard, LA 70518

MAIN ST.

BLACKENED BOURBON SALMON

$16.00

blackened salmon with bourbon glaze sauce

CILANTRO LIME BAKED CHICKEN

$13.50

baked cilantro lime marinated chicken

FISH N' GRITZ

$15.00

blackened fish fillet served on top cheesy polenta grits and cajun sauce and fresh tomatoes

FRIED HOMESTYLE CHICKEN

$12.00

buttermilk battered deep fried chicken

HONEY PECAN CHICKEN

$13.50

buttermilk battered deep fried chicken dipped in honey pecan sauce

MISSISSIPPI POT ROAST

$13.00

beef roast in an au jus gravy with peperoncini peppers

SHRIMP N' GRITZ

$15.00

blackened gulf shrimp served with cheesy gouda polenta grits and etouffee sauce topped with smoked sausage, bacon and fresh tomatoes

JAMBALAYA PASTA

JAMBALAYA PASTA

$13.50

smoked cajun sausage, shrimp and chicken in a cajun alfredo sauce served over rotini pasta

YAKA MEIN

$13.50

ORIGIN ST.

ORIGIN ST.

CRAB CAKES

$17.00

baked homemade crab cakes with lump crab meat served with remoulade sauce

SEAFOOD DEVILED EGGS

$15.00

hand-battered half-egg stuffed with shrimp and lump crab meat topped with fried crawfish tails served with cajun sauce

SHRIMP BROCHETTE

$15.00

bacon wrapped shrimp with jalepeno and cream cheese drizzled with avocado ranch

ORIGIN DRINKS

LEMONADE

$3.75

SWEET ICE TEA

$3.75

STRAWBERRY LEMONADE

$4.00

WATER

$3.00

GEAUX ST.

SEAFOOD GUMBO

$14.00

chicken, sausage, shrimp and crab meat in a roux soup

TURKEY BURGER

$12.00

grilled turkey patty served with toppings of your choice

HAMBURGER

$9.00

grilled beef patty served with toppings of your choice

SHRIMP SALAD

$13.00

grilled cajun shrimp atop classic iceberg and lettuce leaf with boiled eggs, bacon, tomatoes and cucumbers, topped with butter croutonsand shredded cheese

SALMON SALAD

$13.00

pan seared salmon atop spring mix lettuce with strawberries, cranberries, blueberries and mix granola topped with butter croutons and shredded cheese

CHICKEN SALAD

$12.00

grilled chicken breast atop classic romaine lettuce with butter croutons and freshly grately parmesan cheese

LAGNIAPPE ST

MAC N' CHEESE

$3.00

elbow macaroni with cheese sauce

GREENS

$4.00

smothered collard and mustard greens with smoked ham hocks

CORN MAQUE CHOUX

$3.00

fresh corn sauteed in onions, bell peppers and diced tomatoes with heavy cream sauce

POTATO SALAD

$3.00

boiled potatoes and eggs in miracle whip, mustard and relish dressing

CREAMED MASHED POTATOES

$3.00

mashed russett potatoes in heavy cream sauce

RED BEANS

$3.00

smothered kidney beans with smoked turkey parts and cajun sausage

CORNBREAD DRESSING

$4.00

baked chicken, chicken stock and cornbread mixed into casserole

WHITE RICE

$2.00

steamed jasmine rice

SIDE SALAD

$5.00

your choice of lettuce up to 3 toppings

FRENCH FRIES

$3.00

SWEET POTATO FRIES

$4.00

BRUNCH

BRUNCH LAGNIAPPE

SKILLET POTATOES

$4.00

sauteed diced potatoes with onions and bell peppers

PEPPERED MAPLE BACON

$5.00

seared thick applewood pork bacon

CAJUN SMOKED SAUSAGE

$5.00

pan seared smoked sausage

BAKED HAM

$5.00

oven baked ham stuffed with holy trinity and garlic

ROASTED SWEET POTATOES

$4.00

baked diced sweet potatoes with cinnamon and vanilla extract

EGGS YOUR WAY

$6.00

scrambled, over hard, sunny-side or over easy

TURKEY BACON

$5.00

seared uncured turkey bacon

CHEESY GRITZ

$3.00

GOUDA GRITZ

$4.00

BRUNCH MAIN

BISCUIT N' GRAVY

$12.00

baked warm biscuit served with bechamel sauce and diced breakfast sausage

EGGS BENEDICT

$14.00

poached egg served atop english muffin with canadian bacon and cajun hollandaise sauce

CHICKEN N' WAFFLES

$18.00

fried battered chicken served atop belgian waffles and praline caramel sauce

CURRY CHICKEN N' GRITZ

$20.00

smothered curry chicken served with gouda grits topped with green onions

LAMB CHOPS

$18.00

grilled marinated lamb chops

BREAKFAST PORK CHOPS

$12.00

3 grilled marinated breakfast pork chops

FRENCH TOAST

$12.00

seared brioche bread dipped in egg and milk batter topped with banana foster sauce and cool whip

STUFFED FRENCH TOAST

$15.00

seared brioche bread dipped in egg and milk batter stuffed with mascarpone cream topped with fresh berries and sauce

BIG DADDY BREAKFAST SANDWICH

$14.00

grilled chicken, smoked sausage, bacon, fried egg, swiss cheese served between warm waffles

SHRIMP N' GRITZ

$15.00

blackened gulf shrimp served with cheesy gouda polenta grits and etouffee sauce topped with smoked sausage, bacon and fresh tomatoes

FISH N' GRITZ

$15.00

blackened fish fillet served on top cheesy polenta grits and cajun sauce and fresh tomatoes

BRUNCH ORIGIN

SHRIMP CEVICHE COCKTAIL

$12.00

sauteed diced shrimp with red onions, tomatoes, cucumbers and avaocado, drizzled with lemon and lime juice topped with fresh cilantro served with tostadas chips

SHRIMP BRUSCHETTA

$12.00

sauteed diced shrimp with fresh garlic, tomatoes, basil and balsamic vinegar served on top of fresh baguette slices

SALMON CROQUETTE CAKES

$17.00

baked salmon blended with bread crumbs and seared over hot oil served with remoulade sauce

BEIGNETS

$9.00

deep fried dough topped with powdered sugar

CUSH CUSH

$9.00

fried cornmeal and milk batter served fluffy and hot with light sugar

FRIED GREEN TOMATOES

$11.00

green tomatoes battered and deep fried served with remoulade sauce

BRUNCH MIMOSAS

Original OJ Mimosa

$9.00

Peach Mimosa

$11.00

Blueberry Mimosa

$11.00

Raspberry

$11.00

BRUNCH MARGARITAS

Classic Margarita

$8.00

Blackberry Margarita

$10.00

Watermelon Margarita

$10.00

Spicy Jalapeno Margarita

$11.00

Amaretto Margarita

$8.00

BRUNCH MARTINIS

Lemon Drop Martini

$10.00

Apple Martini

$10.00

Pomegranate

$10.00

MASONS

Peach Bourbon Sweet Tea

$12.00

Peanut Butter Whiskey Skrewball

$12.00

French 75

$12.00

Pink Lady

$12.00

SOFT OPENING

Soft Opening

BLACKENED BOURBON SALMON

$16.00

blackened salmon with bourbon glaze sauce

CILANTRO LIME BAKED CHICKEN

$13.50

baked cilantro lime marinated chicken

FISH N' GRITZ

$15.00

blackened fish fillet served on top cheesy polenta grits and cajun sauce and fresh tomatoes

HONEY PECAN CHICKEN

$13.50

buttermilk battered deep fried chicken dipped in honey pecan sauce

MISSISSIPPI POT ROAST

$13.00

beef roast in an au jus gravy with peperoncini peppers

SHRIMP N' GRITZ

$15.00

blackened gulf shrimp served with cheesy gouda polenta grits and etouffee sauce topped with smoked sausage, bacon and fresh tomatoes

JAMBALAYA PASTA

JAMBALAYA PASTA

$13.50

smoked cajun sausage, shrimp and chicken in a cajun alfredo sauce served over rotini pasta

YAKA MEIN

$13.50

FRIED HOMESTYLE CHICKEN

$12.00

buttermilk battered deep fried chicken

HAMBURGER

$9.00

grilled beef patty served with toppings of your choice

CHICKEN BLT

$12.00

grilled chicken with bacon, lettuce and tomatoes

SHRIMP SALAD

$13.00

grilled cajun shrimp atop classic iceberg and lettuce leaf with boiled eggs, bacon, tomatoes and cucumbers, topped with butter croutonsand shredded cheese

SALMON SALAD

$13.00

pan seared salmon atop spring mix lettuce with strawberries, cranberries, blueberries and mix granola topped with butter croutons and shredded cheese

CHICKEN SALAD

$12.00

grilled chicken breast atop classic romaine lettuce with butter croutons and freshly grately parmesan cheese

CHICKEN N' WAFFLES

$16.00

fried chicken with belgian waffle topped with praline glaze and powdered sugar

CRAWFISH ETOUFFEE

$13.50

FRIED FISH & SHRIMP COUVILLION

$15.00

RED BEANS & BAKED CHICKEN

$13.50

CRAWFISH PASTA & FRIED FISH

$15.00

CHICKEN PICCATA

$12.00

BLACKENED BOURBON SALMON

$14.00

S.O. Drinks

Coke

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Root Beer

$2.50

Water

$2.50

Coke Zero

$2.50

S.O. SIDES

FRIED FISH

$5.00

GRILLED FISH

$5.00

GRILLED CHICKEN BREAST

$6.00

XTRA BAKED CHICKEN

$3.00

XTRA CORNBREAD

$1.50

ADD DINNER ROLL

$0.25
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 4:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 4:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 4:00 pm
Creole Cajun Cuisine

Location

201 Albertson Parkway, Suite H, Broussard, LA 70518

Directions

