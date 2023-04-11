Restaurant header imageView gallery

Hellfire Barbecue

review star

No reviews yet

645 North Holmes Avenue

Idaho Falls, ID 83401

Popular Items

Brisket Chili
Jalapeno Cheddar Sausage
Chopped Brisket Sandwich

Food

Meats

Brisket

$31.00

Brisket smoked for 18 hours

Pork Spare Ribs

$20.00

Pork ribs wrapped in our house sauce and smoked for 8 hours

Smoked Turkey Breast

$25.00

Smoked to a moist and tender perfection

Pulled Pork

$19.00

Smoked dry with our house rub. Tender but not soupy

Extras

Jalapeno Cheddar Sausage

$6.00

Made in house with real cheddar cheese and jalapeno

All-Beef Sausage

$5.00

Homemade sausage stuffed with beef

Brisket Chili

$5.00

Spicy chili sauce with chopped brisket

Frito Pie

$7.00

Fritos topped with our brisket chili

Sandwiches

Chopped Brisket Sandwich

$10.00

Chopped Brisket on a Potato Bun

Smoked Turkey Sandwich

$10.00

Smoked Turkey on a Potato Bun

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$10.00

Pulled Pork on a Potato Bun

Sandwich Combo

$16.50

Your choice of Sandwich, side, and small fountain drink. Small upcharge for a large fountain drink.

Plates

One Meat Plate

$18.50

Choice of one meat and two sides

Two Meat Plate

$29.00

Choice of two meats and two sides

Three Meat Plate

$39.50

Choice of three meats and two sides

Sides

Mac & Cheese

$4.00

Our house mac & cheese made with cheese and mac

Creamed Corn

$4.00

Not the creamed corn from the can

Baked Beans

$4.00

Pinto beans, bacon, onion and all the good stuff

Vinaigrette Slaw

$4.00

Cabbage, kale, red onion topped with a lemon vinaigrette dressing

Chips

$2.50

BBQ, Nacho Cheese, Cool Ranch, Fritos, Cheetos, Classic Potato Chips

Mac & Cheese

$10.50

Family size

Creamed Corn

$10.50

Family Size

Baked Beans

$10.50

Family Size

Vinaigrette Slaw

$10.50

Family Size

Desserts

Banana Pudding

$4.00

Mamma's recipe. You dont want to skip this one. She might get offended.

Chocolate Chip Cookies

$2.50

Made fresh daily. What more can you ask for.

Catering

Catering

Brisket

$28.00

By the pound

Pork Spare Ribs

$18.00

By the pound

Pulled Pork

$16.00

By the pound

Smoked Turkey Breast

$20.00

By the pound

Buns

$4.00

Bag of buns - 8 count

Catering Sides

Mac & Cheese

$30.00

Feeds 12-15 people

Baked Beans

$30.00

Feeds 12-15 people

Vinaigrette Slaw

$30.00

Feeds 12-15 people

Creamed Corn

$30.00

Feeds 12-15 people

Merchandise

Rocky Mountain Moisture

$8.00

Our house barbecue sauce

The Gold Sauce

$8.00

Our mustard based barbecue sauce

Trucker hat

$28.00

Many styles and colors to choose from

Beanie

$20.00

Keep warm with our black beanies

Hellfire T-shirt

$20.00

Sport the crew t-shirt

Beverages

Fountain Soda - Sm

$2.50

Coke, Diet Coke, Coke Zero, Dr. Pepper, Lemonade, Unsweetened Tea, Sprite, Red Cream Soda

Fountain Soda - Lg

$2.95

Coke, Diet Coke, Coke Zero, Dr. Pepper, Lemonade, Unsweetened Tea, Sprite, Red Cream Soda

Canned Soda

$1.00

Coke, Diet Coke, Dr. Pepper, Sprite

Bottled Soda

$2.75

Smart Water, Mexican Coke, Dr. Pepper, Topo Chico

Water

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Texas-style barbecue in Idaho

Location

645 North Holmes Avenue, Idaho Falls, ID 83401

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

