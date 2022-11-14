Restaurant header imageView gallery

Hello Misfits 4550 South Maryland Parkway STE 9

review star

No reviews yet

4550 South Maryland Parkway STE 9

Las Vegas, NV 89119

Order Again

Nibbles

Calamari Rings

$6.99

Kamote Fries

$6.99

Shishito Pepper

$6.99Out of stock

Dynamite Roll

$6.99

Chicharron - Chicken

$7.99Out of stock

Chicharron - Pork

$7.99Out of stock

Lumpia

$6.99

Chowtime

Tapsilog

$13.99

Tosilog

$13.99Out of stock

Bangsilog

$13.99

Longsilog

$13.99

Meow Express

$13.99

Adobo - Chicken

$13.99

Adobo - Pork

$13.99

Camaron Robosado Shrimp

$13.99

Lechon Kawali

$15.99

Sisig

$13.99

Vegan Sisig

$13.99

Garlic Chicken

$13.99

Misfit Kawali Special

$17.99

Crispy Kawali with sweet Maui onions, tomatoes, and fish sauce.

Rice

Garlic Fried Rice Omelet

$12.50

Chinese Style Fried Rice

$12.50

Adobo Fried Rice Omelet

$12.50

Noodles

House Special Pancit

$14.99

Bihon Pancit

$10.99

Piranha Kitchen Style Chow Mein

$10.99Out of stock

Crispy Palabok

$14.99Out of stock

Tacos

Adobo - Chicken

$3.50

Adobo - Pork

$3.50

Camaron Robosado Shrimp

$3.50

Dinuguan

$3.50

Ginataang Califlower

$3.50

Longganisa

$3.50

Meow Express

$3.50

Shredded Beef

$3.50

Sisig

$3.50

Vegan Sisig

$3.50

Tocino

$3.50

Upgrade to Chow Time

$12.99

Catering

ACEL

$17.00

Gift Card

$50.00

Pancit

Lumpia

SIDE OF

Side of:

MILKTEAS

Hello Misfits Milk Tea

$6.75

Almond Milk Tea

$4.75

Brown Sugar Milk Tea

$4.75

Brown Sugar Matcha Milk Tea

$4.75

Coconut Milk Tea

$4.75

Chocolate Milk Tea

$4.75

Coffee Milk Tea

$4.75

Ginger Milk Tea

$4.75

Hazelnut Milk Tea

$4.75

LEMONADE

Hello Misfits Signature Lemonade

$6.00

Blue Moon Lemonade

$4.50

Classic Lemonade

$4.50

Ginger Lemonade

$4.50

Li-Hing Lemonade

$4.50

Mango Lemonade

$4.50

Strawberry Lemoade

$4.50

Lychee Lemonade

$4.50

ICED TEAS

Hibiscus Iced Tea

$4.25

Honey Lemon Iced Tea

$4.25

Hong Kong Style Iced Tea

$4.25

Mango Kumquat

$4.25

Peach Cantaloupe

$4.25

Plantation Iced Tea

$4.25

P.O.G Iced Tea

$4.25

PAWFEE (COFFEE)

Hot Fresh Pawfee

$3.00+

Kona

$3.25+

Mocha

$3.25+

Death Wish

$3.25+

Vietnamese Pawfee

$3.25+

Hello Misfits Signature Pawfee

$5.50

Espresso

$3.25+

MOON COLLECTION

NuMoon

$4.50

Cantaloupe Refresher

Red Moon

$4.50

FOUNTAIN DRINK

DR. PEPPER

$1.50

MINUTE MADE - LEMONADE

$1.50

FANTA

$1.50

SPRITE

$1.50

COKE

$1.50

DIET COKE

$1.50
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:59 am - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:59 am - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:59 am - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:59 am - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Asian fusion combining contrasting culinary traditions and techniques into a single dish. Come and enjoy our misfits.

4550 South Maryland Parkway STE 9, Las Vegas, NV 89119

