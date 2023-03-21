Hello Faz Pizza
No reviews yet
2259 W Liberty St
Ann Arbor, MI 48103
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Create Your Own Pizza
Small Specialties
Small Specialty Half and Half
Half and Half Specialty Pizzas
Small Friendly Faz
Triple Beef Pepperoni & Extra Cheese…the way Faz made it for all his friends
Small Muhammad Ali Meatfeast
Beef Pepperoni, Turkey Ham, Turkey Sausage, Turkey Bacon, Ground Beef & Extra Cheese
Small Obama Hawaiian
Turkey Ham, Turkey Bacon, Pineapples
Small Fab Five Deluxe
Beef Pepperoni, Turkey Ham, Mushrooms, Green Peppers & Onions
Small Hungry Harbaugh
Extra Steak, Whole Milk Cheese, Mushrooms & Green Peppers
Small Hello Heisman
Savory Pepperoni, Spicy Jalapenos & Sweet Pineapples...like a heisman winner, this pizza has it all
Small Beilein Ball
Whole Wheat, Thin Crust, Light Cheese, Pepperoni and Black Olives, just like Coach B likes.
Small Camp Sanderson
Deep Dish, Extra Sauce, Cheese, Extra Pepperoni....engineered by Coach Sanderson
Small BBQ Chicken
BBQ sauce base, Grilled Chicken, onions & Cheese
Small Buffalo Chicken
Buffalo sauce base, Grilled Chicken, onions & Cheese
Small Tandoori Chicken
Nikki’s tandoori sauce base, Grilled Chicken, onions, tomatoes & Cheese
Small Garden Veggie
Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Onions, Tom, & Cheese
Small Summertime Ann Arbor
Broccoli, Pineapples, Chicken & Cheese
Small Mexican Fiesta
Ground Beef, Tomatoes, Onions, Jalapenos & Cheese
Small Greek Supreme Pizza
Feta, Tomatoes, Hot Peppers & cheese
Small Spinach Supreme
Spinach, Feta, Tomatoes & Cheese
Small Low Carb Legend
Thin Whole Wheat Dough, Light Cheese, Grilled Chicken, Mushrooms, & Green Peppers
Small Philly Cheese Steak Pizza
Steak, Green Peppers, Mushrooms, Extra Cheese
Small Chicken Fajita Pizza
Chicken, Green Peppers and Onions
Small Bo Schem Pizza
“THE CHEESE, THE CHEESE, THE CHEESE” - Heaps of Mozzarella, American & Cheddar Cheeses
Small BLT Pizza
No sauce, cheese, bacon, topped with lettuce, tomato and mayo
Small Spicy Carnivore
Ranch, Frank’s Red Hot, Turkey Ham / Bacon/ Sausage, Jalapenos & Light Cheese
Small Spicy Herbivore
Ranch, Frank’s Red Hot, Turkey Ham / Bacon/ Sausage, Jalapenos & Light Cheese
Small Steak Alfredo
Alfredo base, Steak, Mushrooms & Cheese
Small Gyro Feta Deluxe
Ranch base, Lamb Gyro, Feta Cheese & extra cheese
Small Mediterranean Delight
Chicken, Feta, Tomatoes, Hot Peppers & cheese
Small Spinach Supreme
Spinach, Feta, Tomatoes & Cheese
Small Chicken Ranch Baconator
Ranch base, Grilled Chicken, Bacon & Cheese
Small Veggie Pesto
Pesto base, Fresh Garlic, Olives, Tomatoes & Extra Cheese
Medium Specialties
Medium Specialty Half and Half
Half and Half Specialty Pizzas
Medium Friendly Faz
Triple Beef Pepperoni & Extra Cheese…the way Faz made it for all his friends
Medium Muhammad Ali Meatfeast
Beef Pepperoni, Turkey Ham, Turkey Sausage, Turkey Bacon, Ground Beef & Extra Cheese
Medium Obama Hawaiian
Turkey Ham, Turkey Bacon, Pineapples
Medium Fab Five Deluxe
Beef Pepperoni, Turkey Ham, Mushrooms, Green Peppers & Onions
Medium Hungry Harbaugh
Extra Steak, Whole Milk Cheese, Mushrooms & Green Peppers
Medium Hello Heisman
Savory Pepperoni, Spicy Jalapenos & Sweet Pineapples...like a heisman winner, this pizza has it all
Medium Beilein Ball
Whole Wheat, Thin Crust, Light Cheese, Pepperoni and Black Olives, just like Coach B likes.
Medium Camp Sanderson
Deep Dish, Extra Sauce, Cheese, Extra Pepperoni....engineered by Coach Sanderson
Medium BBQ Chicken
BBQ sauce base, Grilled Chicken, onions & Cheese
Medium Buffalo Chicken
Buffalo sauce base, Grilled Chicken, onions & Cheese
Medium Tandoori Chicken
Nikki’s tandoori sauce base, Grilled Chicken, onions, tomatoes & Cheese
Medium Garden Veggie
Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Onions, Tom, & Cheese
Medium Summertime Ann Arbor
Broccoli, Pineapples, Chicken & Cheese
Medium Mexican Fiesta
Ground Beef, Tomatoes, Onions, Jalapenos & Cheese
Medium Greek Supreme Pizza
Feta, Tomatoes, Hot Peppers & cheese
Medium Spinach Supreme
Spinach, Feta, Tomatoes & Cheese
Medium Low Carb Legend
Thin Whole Wheat Dough, Light Cheese, Grilled Chicken, Mushrooms, & Green Peppers
Medium Philly Cheese Steak Pizza
Steak, Green Peppers, Mushrooms, Extra Cheese
Medium Chicken Fajita Pizza
Chicken, Green Peppers and Onions
Medium Bo Schem Pizza
“THE CHEESE, THE CHEESE, THE CHEESE” - Heaps of Mozzarella, American & Cheddar Cheeses
Medium BLT Pizza
No sauce, cheese, bacon, topped with lettuce, tomato and mayo
Medium Spicy Carnivore
Ranch, Frank’s Red Hot, Turkey Ham / Bacon/ Sausage, Jalapenos & Light Cheese
Medium Spicy Herbivore
Ranch, Frank’s Red Hot, Turkey Ham / Bacon/ Sausage, Jalapenos & Light Cheese
Medium Steak Alfredo
Alfredo base, Steak, Mushrooms & Cheese
Medium Gyro Feta Deluxe
Ranch base, Lamb Gyro, Feta Cheese & extra cheese
Medium Mediterranean Delight
Chicken, Feta, Tomatoes, Hot Peppers & cheese
Medium Spinach Artichoke Supreme
Fresh Spinach, Artichoke, Mushrooms, Fresh Garlic & Extra Cheese
Medium Chicken Ranch Baconator
Ranch base, Grilled Chicken, Bacon & Cheese
Medium Veggie Pesto
Pesto base, Fresh Garlic, Olives, Tomatoes & Extra Cheese
Large Specialties
Large Specialty Half and Half
Half and Half Specialty Pizzas
Large Friendly Faz
Triple Beef Pepperoni & Extra Cheese…the way Faz made it for all his friends
Large Muhammad Ali Meatfeast
Beef Pepperoni, Turkey Ham, Turkey Sausage, Turkey Bacon, Ground Beef & Extra Cheese
Large Obama Hawaiian
Turkey Ham, Turkey Bacon, Pineapples
Large Fab Five Deluxe
Beef Pepperoni, Turkey Ham, Mushrooms, Green Peppers & Onions
Large Hungry Harbaugh
Extra Steak, Whole Milk Cheese, Mushrooms & Green Peppers
Large Hello Heisman
Savory Pepperoni, Spicy Jalapenos & Sweet Pineapples...like a heisman winner, this pizza has it all
Large Beilein Ball
Whole Wheat, Thin Crust, Light Cheese, Pepperoni and Black Olives, just like Coach B likes.
Large Camp Sanderson
Deep Dish, Extra Sauce, Cheese, Extra Pepperoni....engineered by Coach Sanderson
Large BBQ Chicken
BBQ sauce base, Grilled Chicken, onions & Cheese
Large Buffalo Chicken
Buffalo sauce base, Grilled Chicken, onions & Cheese
Large Tandoori Chicken
Nikki’s tandoori sauce base, Grilled Chicken, onions, tomatoes & Cheese
Large Garden Veggie
Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Onions, Tom, & Cheese
Large Summertime Ann Arbor
Broccoli, Pineapples, Chicken & Cheese
Large Mexican Fiesta
Ground Beef, Tomatoes, Onions, Jalapenos & Cheese
Large Greek Supreme Pizza
Feta, Tomatoes, Hot Peppers & cheese
Large Spinach Supreme
Spinach, Feta, Tomatoes & Cheese
Large Low Carb Legend
Thin Whole Wheat Dough, Light Cheese, Grilled Chicken, Mushrooms, & Green Peppers
Large Philly Cheese Steak Pizza
Steak, Green Peppers, Mushrooms, Extra Cheese
Large Chicken Fajita Pizza
Chicken, Green Peppers and Onions
Large Bo Schem Pizza
“THE CHEESE, THE CHEESE, THE CHEESE” - Heaps of Mozzarella, American & Cheddar Cheeses
Large BLT Pizza
No sauce, cheese, bacon, topped with lettuce, tomato and mayo
Large Spicy Carnivore
Ranch, Frank’s Red Hot, Turkey Ham / Bacon/ Sausage, Jalapenos & Light Cheese
Large Spicy Herbivore
Ranch, Frank’s Red Hot, Turkey Ham / Bacon/ Sausage, Jalapenos & Light Cheese
Large Steak Alfredo
Alfredo base, Steak, Mushrooms & Cheese
Large Gyro Feta Deluxe
Ranch base, Lamb Gyro, Feta Cheese & extra cheese
Large Chicken Ranch Baconator
Ranch base, Grilled Chicken, Bacon & Cheese
Large Veggie Pesto
Pesto base, Fresh Garlic, Olives, Tomatoes & Extra Cheese
Large Mediterranean Delight
Chicken, Feta, Tomatoes, Hot Peppers & cheese
Large Spinach Artichoke Supreme
Fresh Spinach, Artichoke, Mushrooms, Fresh Garlic & Extra Cheese
XL Specialties
XL Specialty Half and Half
Half and Half Specialty Pizzas
XL Friendly Faz
Triple Beef Pepperoni & Extra Cheese…the way Faz made it for all his friends
XL Muhammad Ali Meatfeast
Beef Pepperoni, Turkey Ham, Turkey Sausage, Turkey Bacon, Ground Beef & Extra Cheese
XL Obama Hawaiian
Turkey Ham, Turkey Bacon, Pineapples
XL Fab Five Deluxe
Beef Pepperoni, Turkey Ham, Mushrooms, Green Peppers & Onions
XL Hungry Harbaugh
Extra Steak, Whole Milk Cheese, Mushrooms & Green Peppers
XL Hello Heisman
Savory Pepperoni, Spicy Jalapenos & Sweet Pineapples...like a heisman winner, this pizza has it all
XL Beilein Ball
Whole Wheat, Thin Crust, Light Cheese, Pepperoni and Black Olives, just like Coach B likes.
XL Camp Sanderson
Deep Dish, Extra Sauce, Cheese, Extra Pepperoni....engineered by Coach Sanderson
XL BBQ Chicken
BBQ sauce base, Grilled Chicken, onions & Cheese
XL Buffalo Chicken
Buffalo sauce base, Grilled Chicken, onions & Cheese
XL Tandoori Chicken
Nikki’s tandoori sauce base, Grilled Chicken, onions, tomatoes & Cheese
XL Garden Veggie
Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Onions, Tom, & Cheese
XL Summertime Ann Arbor
Broccoli, Pineapples, Chicken & Cheese
XL Mexican Fiesta
Ground Beef, Tomatoes, Onions, Jalapenos & Cheese
XL Greek Supreme Pizza
Feta, Tomatoes, Hot Peppers & cheese
XL Spinach Supreme
Spinach, Feta, Tomatoes & Cheese
XL Low Carb Legend
Thin Whole Wheat Dough, Light Cheese, Grilled Chicken, Mushrooms, & Green Peppers
XL Philly Cheese Steak Pizza
Steak, Green Peppers, Mushrooms, Extra Cheese
XL Chicken Fajita Pizza
Chicken, Green Peppers and Onions
XL Bo Schem Pizza
“THE CHEESE, THE CHEESE, THE CHEESE” - Heaps of Mozzarella, American & Cheddar Cheeses
XL BLT Pizza
No sauce, cheese, bacon, topped with lettuce, tomato and mayo
XL Spicy Carnivore
Ranch, Frank’s Red Hot, Turkey Ham / Bacon/ Sausage, Jalapenos & Light Cheese
XL Spicy Herbivore
Ranch, Frank’s Red Hot, Turkey Ham / Bacon/ Sausage, Jalapenos & Light Cheese
XL Steak Alfredo
Alfredo base, Steak, Mushrooms & Cheese
XL Gyro Feta Deluxe
Ranch base, Lamb Gyro, Feta Cheese & extra cheese
XL Mediterranean Delight
Chicken, Feta, Tomatoes, Hot Peppers & cheese
XL Spinach Artichoke Supreme
Fresh Spinach, Artichoke, Mushrooms, Fresh Garlic & Extra Cheese
XL Chicken Ranch Baconator
Ranch base, Grilled Chicken, Bacon & Cheese
XL Veggie Pesto
Pesto base, Fresh Garlic, Olives, Tomatoes & Extra Cheese
Subs
8" Cheese Steak Sub
Seasoned steak, two cheeses, banana peppers, onions
16" Cheese Steak Sub
Seasoned steak, two cheeses, banana peppers, onions
8" OVEN BAKED GYRO
Lamb, feta, onions, let, tom. & our house sauce
16" OVEN BAKED GYRO
Lamb, feta, onions, let, tom. & our house sauce
8" ITALIAN Sub
Beef pepperoni, turkey ham, cheese, peppers, onions, lettuce & tomato
16" ITALIAN Sub
Beef pepperoni, turkey ham, cheese, peppers, onions, lettuce & tomato
8" TURKEY Sub
Turkey cheese, peppers, onions, lettuce and tomato
16" TURKEY Sub
Turkey cheese, peppers, onions, lettuce and tomato
8" HAM & TURKEY CLUB
Turkey ham, turkey, cheese, peppers, onions, let and tomato
16" HAM & TURKEY CLUB
Turkey ham, turkey, cheese, peppers, onions, let and tomato
8" CHICKEN FAJITA Sub
Grilled Seasoned chicken, cheese, peppers, onions, lettuce and tomato on a pita
16" CHICKEN FAJITA
Grilled Seasoned chicken, cheese, peppers, onions, lettuce and tomato on a pita
8" CHICKEN PARM SUB
Chicken breast, marinara, cheese
16" CHICKEN PARM SUB
Chicken breast, marinara, cheese
8" HAM & CHEESE
Turkey ham, cheese, peppers, onions, lettuce and tomato
16" HAM & CHEESE
Turkey ham, cheese, peppers, onions, lettuce and tomato
8" PIZZA SUB
Pizza sauce, cheese, Beef pepperoni, turkey ham, cheese, peppers, onions
16" PIZZA SUB
Pizza sauce, cheese, Beef pepperoni, turkey ham, cheese, peppers, onions
8" VEGGIE SUB
Mushrooms, olives, peppers, cheese, peppers, onions, lettuce and tomato
16" VEGGIE SUB
Mushrooms, olives, peppers, cheese, peppers, onions, lettuce and tomato
Breadsticks
Small Cheesy Bread
Ann Arbor's Favorite Cheesy Bread
Large Cheesy Bread
Ann Arbor's Favorite Cheesy Bread
Small Pepperoni Cheesy Bread
Cheese and Pepperoni Goodness
Large Pepperoni Cheesy Bread
Cheese and Pepperoni Goodness
Small Feta Cheesy Bread
Cheese and Feta Goodness
Large Feta Cheesy Bread
Cheese and Feta Goodness
Small Loaded Cheesy Bread
Add any 3 toppings to your Cheesy Bread
Large Loaded Cheesy Bread
Add any 3 toppings to your Cheesy Bread
Garlic Knots
10 pieces of Fresh baked bread knots ,mixed with fresh garlic ,glazed with butter ,sprinkled with garlic salt and parsley.
Small Garlic Bread
Large Garlic Bread
Small Cinna Bread
Large Cinna Bread
Chicken and Salads
1 lb Plain Wings
2 lb Plain Wings
1 lb Hot Wings
2 lb Hot Wings
Chicken Tenders
Five pieces. Oven baked white meat chicken tenders. Served with ranch or sweet baby rays BBQ sauce.
Small Greek Salad
Feta, olives, peppers, onions, tomatoes & beets served with greek dressing
Large Greek Salad
Feta, olives, peppers, onions, tomatoes & beets served with greek dressing
Small Antipasto Salad
Beef pepperoni, turkey ham, cheese & tomatoes served with Italian dressing
Large Antipasto Salad
Beef pepperoni, turkey ham, cheese & tomatoes served with Italian dressing
Small Chef's Salad
Turkey & Ham, tomatoes & cheese
Large Chef's Salad
Turkey & Ham, tomatoes & cheese
Small Garden Salad
Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Olives
Large Garden Salad
Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Olives
Small Caesar Salad
Large Caesar Salad
Desserts and Drinks
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!
2259 W Liberty St, Ann Arbor, MI 48103