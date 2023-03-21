Restaurant header imageView gallery

Hello Faz Pizza

2259 W Liberty St

Ann Arbor, MI 48103

Create Your Own Pizza

Small Pizza

$9.50

Create your own pizza

Medium Pizza

$10.50

Create your own pizza

Large Pizza

$11.50

Create your own pizza

XL Pizza

$12.50

Create your own pizza

Small Specialties

Small Specialty Half and Half

$14.00

Half and Half Specialty Pizzas

Small Friendly Faz

$13.00

Triple Beef Pepperoni & Extra Cheese…the way Faz made it for all his friends

Small Muhammad Ali Meatfeast

$13.00

Beef Pepperoni, Turkey Ham, Turkey Sausage, Turkey Bacon, Ground Beef & Extra Cheese

Small Obama Hawaiian

$13.00

Turkey Ham, Turkey Bacon, Pineapples

Small Fab Five Deluxe

$13.00

Beef Pepperoni, Turkey Ham, Mushrooms, Green Peppers & Onions

Small Hungry Harbaugh

$13.00

Extra Steak, Whole Milk Cheese, Mushrooms & Green Peppers

Small Hello Heisman

$13.00

Savory Pepperoni, Spicy Jalapenos & Sweet Pineapples...like a heisman winner, this pizza has it all

Small Beilein Ball

$13.00

Whole Wheat, Thin Crust, Light Cheese, Pepperoni and Black Olives, just like Coach B likes.

Small Camp Sanderson

$13.00

Deep Dish, Extra Sauce, Cheese, Extra Pepperoni....engineered by Coach Sanderson

Small BBQ Chicken

$13.00

BBQ sauce base, Grilled Chicken, onions & Cheese

Small Buffalo Chicken

$13.00

Buffalo sauce base, Grilled Chicken, onions & Cheese

Small Tandoori Chicken

$13.00

Nikki’s tandoori sauce base, Grilled Chicken, onions, tomatoes & Cheese

Small Garden Veggie

$13.00

Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Onions, Tom, & Cheese

Small Summertime Ann Arbor

$13.00

Broccoli, Pineapples, Chicken & Cheese

Small Mexican Fiesta

$13.00

Ground Beef, Tomatoes, Onions, Jalapenos & Cheese

Small Greek Supreme Pizza

$13.00

Feta, Tomatoes, Hot Peppers & cheese

Small Spinach Supreme

$13.00

Spinach, Feta, Tomatoes & Cheese

Small Low Carb Legend

$13.00

Thin Whole Wheat Dough, Light Cheese, Grilled Chicken, Mushrooms, & Green Peppers

Small Philly Cheese Steak Pizza

$13.00

Steak, Green Peppers, Mushrooms, Extra Cheese

Small Chicken Fajita Pizza

$13.00

Chicken, Green Peppers and Onions

Small Bo Schem Pizza

$13.00

“THE CHEESE, THE CHEESE, THE CHEESE” - Heaps of Mozzarella, American & Cheddar Cheeses

Small BLT Pizza

$13.00

No sauce, cheese, bacon, topped with lettuce, tomato and mayo

Small Spicy Carnivore

$13.00

Ranch, Frank’s Red Hot, Turkey Ham / Bacon/ Sausage, Jalapenos & Light Cheese

Small Spicy Herbivore

$13.00

Ranch, Frank’s Red Hot, Turkey Ham / Bacon/ Sausage, Jalapenos & Light Cheese

Small Steak Alfredo

$13.00

Alfredo base, Steak, Mushrooms & Cheese

Small Gyro Feta Deluxe

$13.00

Ranch base, Lamb Gyro, Feta Cheese & extra cheese

Small Mediterranean Delight

$13.00

Chicken, Feta, Tomatoes, Hot Peppers & cheese

Small Spinach Supreme

$13.00

Spinach, Feta, Tomatoes & Cheese

Small Chicken Ranch Baconator

$13.00

Ranch base, Grilled Chicken, Bacon & Cheese

Small Veggie Pesto

$13.00

Pesto base, Fresh Garlic, Olives, Tomatoes & Extra Cheese

Medium Specialties

Medium Specialty Half and Half

$15.00

Half and Half Specialty Pizzas

Medium Friendly Faz

$14.00

Triple Beef Pepperoni & Extra Cheese…the way Faz made it for all his friends

Medium Muhammad Ali Meatfeast

$14.00

Beef Pepperoni, Turkey Ham, Turkey Sausage, Turkey Bacon, Ground Beef & Extra Cheese

Medium Obama Hawaiian

$14.00

Turkey Ham, Turkey Bacon, Pineapples

Medium Fab Five Deluxe

$14.00

Beef Pepperoni, Turkey Ham, Mushrooms, Green Peppers & Onions

Medium Hungry Harbaugh

$14.00

Extra Steak, Whole Milk Cheese, Mushrooms & Green Peppers

Medium Hello Heisman

$14.00

Savory Pepperoni, Spicy Jalapenos & Sweet Pineapples...like a heisman winner, this pizza has it all

Medium Beilein Ball

$14.00

Whole Wheat, Thin Crust, Light Cheese, Pepperoni and Black Olives, just like Coach B likes.

Medium Camp Sanderson

$14.00

Deep Dish, Extra Sauce, Cheese, Extra Pepperoni....engineered by Coach Sanderson

Medium BBQ Chicken

$14.00

BBQ sauce base, Grilled Chicken, onions & Cheese

Medium Buffalo Chicken

$14.00

Buffalo sauce base, Grilled Chicken, onions & Cheese

Medium Tandoori Chicken

$14.00

Nikki’s tandoori sauce base, Grilled Chicken, onions, tomatoes & Cheese

Medium Garden Veggie

$14.00

Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Onions, Tom, & Cheese

Medium Summertime Ann Arbor

$14.00

Broccoli, Pineapples, Chicken & Cheese

Medium Mexican Fiesta

$14.00

Ground Beef, Tomatoes, Onions, Jalapenos & Cheese

Medium Greek Supreme Pizza

$14.00

Feta, Tomatoes, Hot Peppers & cheese

Medium Spinach Supreme

$14.00

Spinach, Feta, Tomatoes & Cheese

Medium Low Carb Legend

$14.00

Thin Whole Wheat Dough, Light Cheese, Grilled Chicken, Mushrooms, & Green Peppers

Medium Philly Cheese Steak Pizza

$14.00

Steak, Green Peppers, Mushrooms, Extra Cheese

Medium Chicken Fajita Pizza

$14.00

Chicken, Green Peppers and Onions

Medium Bo Schem Pizza

$14.00

“THE CHEESE, THE CHEESE, THE CHEESE” - Heaps of Mozzarella, American & Cheddar Cheeses

Medium BLT Pizza

$14.00

No sauce, cheese, bacon, topped with lettuce, tomato and mayo

Medium Spicy Carnivore

$14.00

Ranch, Frank’s Red Hot, Turkey Ham / Bacon/ Sausage, Jalapenos & Light Cheese

Medium Spicy Herbivore

$14.00

Ranch, Frank’s Red Hot, Turkey Ham / Bacon/ Sausage, Jalapenos & Light Cheese

Medium Steak Alfredo

$14.00

Alfredo base, Steak, Mushrooms & Cheese

Medium Gyro Feta Deluxe

$14.00

Ranch base, Lamb Gyro, Feta Cheese & extra cheese

Medium Mediterranean Delight

$14.00

Chicken, Feta, Tomatoes, Hot Peppers & cheese

Medium Spinach Artichoke Supreme

$14.00

Fresh Spinach, Artichoke, Mushrooms, Fresh Garlic & Extra Cheese

Medium Chicken Ranch Baconator

$14.00

Ranch base, Grilled Chicken, Bacon & Cheese

Medium Veggie Pesto

$14.00

Pesto base, Fresh Garlic, Olives, Tomatoes & Extra Cheese

Large Specialties

Large Specialty Half and Half

$17.00

Half and Half Specialty Pizzas

Large Friendly Faz

$16.00

Triple Beef Pepperoni & Extra Cheese…the way Faz made it for all his friends

Large Muhammad Ali Meatfeast

$16.00

Beef Pepperoni, Turkey Ham, Turkey Sausage, Turkey Bacon, Ground Beef & Extra Cheese

Large Obama Hawaiian

$16.00

Turkey Ham, Turkey Bacon, Pineapples

Large Fab Five Deluxe

$16.00

Beef Pepperoni, Turkey Ham, Mushrooms, Green Peppers & Onions

Large Hungry Harbaugh

$16.00

Extra Steak, Whole Milk Cheese, Mushrooms & Green Peppers

Large Hello Heisman

$16.00

Savory Pepperoni, Spicy Jalapenos & Sweet Pineapples...like a heisman winner, this pizza has it all

Large Beilein Ball

$16.00

Whole Wheat, Thin Crust, Light Cheese, Pepperoni and Black Olives, just like Coach B likes.

Large Camp Sanderson

$16.00

Deep Dish, Extra Sauce, Cheese, Extra Pepperoni....engineered by Coach Sanderson

Large BBQ Chicken

$16.00

BBQ sauce base, Grilled Chicken, onions & Cheese

Large Buffalo Chicken

$16.00

Buffalo sauce base, Grilled Chicken, onions & Cheese

Large Tandoori Chicken

$16.00

Nikki’s tandoori sauce base, Grilled Chicken, onions, tomatoes & Cheese

Large Garden Veggie

$16.00

Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Onions, Tom, & Cheese

Large Summertime Ann Arbor

$16.00

Broccoli, Pineapples, Chicken & Cheese

Large Mexican Fiesta

$16.00

Ground Beef, Tomatoes, Onions, Jalapenos & Cheese

Large Greek Supreme Pizza

$16.00

Feta, Tomatoes, Hot Peppers & cheese

Large Spinach Supreme

$16.00

Spinach, Feta, Tomatoes & Cheese

Large Low Carb Legend

$16.00

Thin Whole Wheat Dough, Light Cheese, Grilled Chicken, Mushrooms, & Green Peppers

Large Philly Cheese Steak Pizza

$16.00

Steak, Green Peppers, Mushrooms, Extra Cheese

Large Chicken Fajita Pizza

$16.00

Chicken, Green Peppers and Onions

Large Bo Schem Pizza

$16.00

“THE CHEESE, THE CHEESE, THE CHEESE” - Heaps of Mozzarella, American & Cheddar Cheeses

Large BLT Pizza

$16.00

No sauce, cheese, bacon, topped with lettuce, tomato and mayo

Large Spicy Carnivore

$16.00

Ranch, Frank’s Red Hot, Turkey Ham / Bacon/ Sausage, Jalapenos & Light Cheese

Large Spicy Herbivore

$16.00

Ranch, Frank’s Red Hot, Turkey Ham / Bacon/ Sausage, Jalapenos & Light Cheese

Large Steak Alfredo

$16.00

Alfredo base, Steak, Mushrooms & Cheese

Large Gyro Feta Deluxe

$16.00

Ranch base, Lamb Gyro, Feta Cheese & extra cheese

Large Chicken Ranch Baconator

$16.00

Ranch base, Grilled Chicken, Bacon & Cheese

Large Veggie Pesto

$16.00

Pesto base, Fresh Garlic, Olives, Tomatoes & Extra Cheese

Large Mediterranean Delight

$16.00

Chicken, Feta, Tomatoes, Hot Peppers & cheese

Large Spinach Artichoke Supreme

$16.00

Fresh Spinach, Artichoke, Mushrooms, Fresh Garlic & Extra Cheese

XL Specialties

XL Specialty Half and Half

$19.50

Half and Half Specialty Pizzas

XL Friendly Faz

$18.50

Triple Beef Pepperoni & Extra Cheese…the way Faz made it for all his friends

XL Muhammad Ali Meatfeast

$18.50

Beef Pepperoni, Turkey Ham, Turkey Sausage, Turkey Bacon, Ground Beef & Extra Cheese

XL Obama Hawaiian

$18.50

Turkey Ham, Turkey Bacon, Pineapples

XL Fab Five Deluxe

$18.50

Beef Pepperoni, Turkey Ham, Mushrooms, Green Peppers & Onions

XL Hungry Harbaugh

$18.50

Extra Steak, Whole Milk Cheese, Mushrooms & Green Peppers

XL Hello Heisman

$18.50

Savory Pepperoni, Spicy Jalapenos & Sweet Pineapples...like a heisman winner, this pizza has it all

XL Beilein Ball

$18.50

Whole Wheat, Thin Crust, Light Cheese, Pepperoni and Black Olives, just like Coach B likes.

XL Camp Sanderson

$18.50

Deep Dish, Extra Sauce, Cheese, Extra Pepperoni....engineered by Coach Sanderson

XL BBQ Chicken

$18.50

BBQ sauce base, Grilled Chicken, onions & Cheese

XL Buffalo Chicken

$18.50

Buffalo sauce base, Grilled Chicken, onions & Cheese

XL Tandoori Chicken

$18.50

Nikki’s tandoori sauce base, Grilled Chicken, onions, tomatoes & Cheese

XL Garden Veggie

$18.50

Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Onions, Tom, & Cheese

XL Summertime Ann Arbor

$18.50

Broccoli, Pineapples, Chicken & Cheese

XL Mexican Fiesta

$18.50

Ground Beef, Tomatoes, Onions, Jalapenos & Cheese

XL Greek Supreme Pizza

$18.50

Feta, Tomatoes, Hot Peppers & cheese

XL Spinach Supreme

$18.50

Spinach, Feta, Tomatoes & Cheese

XL Low Carb Legend

$18.50

Thin Whole Wheat Dough, Light Cheese, Grilled Chicken, Mushrooms, & Green Peppers

XL Philly Cheese Steak Pizza

$18.50

Steak, Green Peppers, Mushrooms, Extra Cheese

XL Chicken Fajita Pizza

$18.50

Chicken, Green Peppers and Onions

XL Bo Schem Pizza

$18.50

“THE CHEESE, THE CHEESE, THE CHEESE” - Heaps of Mozzarella, American & Cheddar Cheeses

XL BLT Pizza

$18.50

No sauce, cheese, bacon, topped with lettuce, tomato and mayo

XL Spicy Carnivore

$18.50

Ranch, Frank’s Red Hot, Turkey Ham / Bacon/ Sausage, Jalapenos & Light Cheese

XL Spicy Herbivore

$18.50

Ranch, Frank’s Red Hot, Turkey Ham / Bacon/ Sausage, Jalapenos & Light Cheese

XL Steak Alfredo

$18.50

Alfredo base, Steak, Mushrooms & Cheese

XL Gyro Feta Deluxe

$18.50

Ranch base, Lamb Gyro, Feta Cheese & extra cheese

XL Mediterranean Delight

$18.50

Chicken, Feta, Tomatoes, Hot Peppers & cheese

XL Spinach Artichoke Supreme

$18.50

Fresh Spinach, Artichoke, Mushrooms, Fresh Garlic & Extra Cheese

XL Chicken Ranch Baconator

$18.50

Ranch base, Grilled Chicken, Bacon & Cheese

XL Veggie Pesto

$18.50

Pesto base, Fresh Garlic, Olives, Tomatoes & Extra Cheese

Subs

8" Cheese Steak Sub

$6.99

Seasoned steak, two cheeses, banana peppers, onions

16" Cheese Steak Sub

$12.99

Seasoned steak, two cheeses, banana peppers, onions

8" OVEN BAKED GYRO

$6.99

Lamb, feta, onions, let, tom. & our house sauce

16" OVEN BAKED GYRO

$12.99

Lamb, feta, onions, let, tom. & our house sauce

8" ITALIAN Sub

$6.99

Beef pepperoni, turkey ham, cheese, peppers, onions, lettuce & tomato

16" ITALIAN Sub

$12.99

Beef pepperoni, turkey ham, cheese, peppers, onions, lettuce & tomato

8" TURKEY Sub

$6.99

Turkey cheese, peppers, onions, lettuce and tomato

16" TURKEY Sub

$12.99

Turkey cheese, peppers, onions, lettuce and tomato

8" HAM & TURKEY CLUB

$6.99

Turkey ham, turkey, cheese, peppers, onions, let and tomato

16" HAM & TURKEY CLUB

$12.99

Turkey ham, turkey, cheese, peppers, onions, let and tomato

8" CHICKEN FAJITA Sub

$6.99

Grilled Seasoned chicken, cheese, peppers, onions, lettuce and tomato on a pita

16" CHICKEN FAJITA

$12.99

Grilled Seasoned chicken, cheese, peppers, onions, lettuce and tomato on a pita

8" CHICKEN PARM SUB

$6.99

Chicken breast, marinara, cheese

16" CHICKEN PARM SUB

$12.99

Chicken breast, marinara, cheese

8" HAM & CHEESE

$6.99

Turkey ham, cheese, peppers, onions, lettuce and tomato

16" HAM & CHEESE

$12.99

Turkey ham, cheese, peppers, onions, lettuce and tomato

8" PIZZA SUB

$6.99

Pizza sauce, cheese, Beef pepperoni, turkey ham, cheese, peppers, onions

16" PIZZA SUB

$12.99

Pizza sauce, cheese, Beef pepperoni, turkey ham, cheese, peppers, onions

8" VEGGIE SUB

$6.99

Mushrooms, olives, peppers, cheese, peppers, onions, lettuce and tomato

16" VEGGIE SUB

$12.99

Mushrooms, olives, peppers, cheese, peppers, onions, lettuce and tomato

Breadsticks

Small Cheesy Bread

$5.99

Ann Arbor's Favorite Cheesy Bread

Large Cheesy Bread

$7.99

Ann Arbor's Favorite Cheesy Bread

Small Pepperoni Cheesy Bread

$6.99

Cheese and Pepperoni Goodness

Large Pepperoni Cheesy Bread

$8.99

Cheese and Pepperoni Goodness

Small Feta Cheesy Bread

$6.99

Cheese and Feta Goodness

Large Feta Cheesy Bread

$8.99

Cheese and Feta Goodness

Small Loaded Cheesy Bread

$7.50

Add any 3 toppings to your Cheesy Bread

Large Loaded Cheesy Bread

$10.50

Add any 3 toppings to your Cheesy Bread

Garlic Knots

$6.50

10 pieces of Fresh baked bread knots ,mixed with fresh garlic ,glazed with butter ,sprinkled with garlic salt and parsley.

Small Garlic Bread

$4.50

Large Garlic Bread

$6.50

Small Cinna Bread

$5.50

Large Cinna Bread

$7.50

Chicken and Salads

1 lb Plain Wings

$9.99

2 lb Plain Wings

$18.99

1 lb Hot Wings

$9.99

2 lb Hot Wings

$18.99

Chicken Tenders

$8.99

Five pieces. Oven baked white meat chicken tenders. Served with ranch or sweet baby rays BBQ sauce.

Small Greek Salad

$8.50

Feta, olives, peppers, onions, tomatoes & beets served with greek dressing

Large Greek Salad

$10.50

Feta, olives, peppers, onions, tomatoes & beets served with greek dressing

Small Antipasto Salad

$8.50

Beef pepperoni, turkey ham, cheese & tomatoes served with Italian dressing

Large Antipasto Salad

$10.50

Beef pepperoni, turkey ham, cheese & tomatoes served with Italian dressing

Small Chef's Salad

$8.50

Turkey & Ham, tomatoes & cheese

Large Chef's Salad

$10.50

Turkey & Ham, tomatoes & cheese

Small Garden Salad

$8.50

Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Olives

Large Garden Salad

$10.50

Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Olives

Small Caesar Salad

$8.50

Large Caesar Salad

$10.50

Desserts and Drinks

Small Cinna Bread

$5.50

Large Cinna Bread

$7.50

Warm Baked Chocolate Chip Cookies

$1.00+

2 Liter Drinks

$2.89

20 Ounce Drinks

$1.89

Chips

$0.75

Water

$1.00

Slice

Cheese Slice

$1.50

Pepperoni Slice

$1.50
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

2259 W Liberty St, Ann Arbor, MI 48103

Directions

