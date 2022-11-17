Restaurant header imageView gallery

Hello Sugar - South Jordan South Jordan

11429 District Main Dr #100

South Jordan, UT 84095

Order Again

Popular Items

Bliss Box
Sweet 16
Party of 8

SYMPHONY

32 donuts, two of each flavor
Symphony - Carousel

Symphony - Carousel

$18.49

32 donuts, two of each flavor.

CAROUSEL

Carousel

Carousel

$13.49

16 donuts, one of each flavor.

SWEET 16

Sweet 16

Sweet 16

$13.49

16 donuts, choose up to 4 flavors.

PARTY OF 8

Party of 8

Party of 8

$8.49

8 donuts, choose up to 4 flavors.

BLISS BOX

Bliss Box

Bliss Box

$4.49

4 donuts, choose up to 4 flavors.

SUGAR BUCKETS

Sugar Bucket

Sugar Bucket

$10.49

16 sugared donuts, choose up to 4 flavors.

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

11429 District Main Dr #100, South Jordan, UT 84095

