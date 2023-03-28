Hello Thai 3301 Dayton Xenia road
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
3301 Dayton Xenia road, 110, Beavercreek, OH 45432
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Basil's On Market - Beavercreek Ohio
No Reviews
2729 Fairfield commons Beavercreek, OH 45301
View restaurant
WANDERING GRIFFIN BREWERY & PUB - Beavercreek, Ohio
No Reviews
3725 Presidental Drive Beavercreek, OH 45324
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Beavercreek
More near Beavercreek