Hello Thai 3301 Dayton Xenia road

review star

No reviews yet

3301 Dayton Xenia road

110

Beavercreek, OH 45432

Popular Items

Pad Thai (D)
Pad Thai (L)
Kee Mao (D)

LUNCH

STARTER

Starter Sampler

$18.00
Shrimp Fresh Roll

Shrimp Fresh Roll

$12.00
Lettuce Wrap

Lettuce Wrap

$12.00
BBQ RIBS

BBQ RIBS

$9.00

Chicken Wings

$9.00

Fried Calamari

$9.00

Cheese Rangoon

$8.00

Chicken Stay

$8.00

Chicken Potsticker

$7.00
Spring Roll

Spring Roll

$6.00

Fried Tofu

$6.00

Chicken Egg Roll

$5.00

SOUP

Tom Yum (SM)

Tom Yum (LG)

Tom Kha (SM)

Tom Kha (LG)

Miso soup

$5.00

Salad

Seafood Salad

$18.00

Lamb Gai

$12.00

Papaya Salad

$9.00

House salad

$7.00

Chef Special

Roasted Duck Curry

$24.00

Salmon Teriyaki

$22.00

Seafood Claypot

$22.00

Kow-Soi

$20.00

Yakisoba

$20.00

Chicken Peanut

$17.00

Chicken Basil Country Style

$17.00

Three Flavor Shrimp

$17.00

Green curry Noodle

$16.00

Whole Fish

$49.00

Noodle (L)

Pad Thai (L)

Lo Mein (L)

Kee Mao (L)

Pad See You (L)

Pho Beef

$18.00

Fried Rice (L)

Fried Rice (L)

Basil Fried Rice (L)

Pineapple Fried Rice (L)

Mango Fried Rice (L)

Crab Fried Rice

$22.00

Curry (L)

Red Curry (L)

Panang Curry (L)

Green Curry (L)

Yellow Curry (L)

Mango Curry (L)

Massaman Curry (L)

From The Wok (L)

Basil Sauce (L)

Thai Spicy Sauce (L)

Cashew Nut Sauce (L)

Ginger Sauce (L)

Sweet & Sour Sauce (L)

Vegetable Stir Fry (L)

Rama Garden

$15.00

Spicy Jungle

$14.00

SUISHI

Sushi Appertizer

Sashimi Sampler

$15.00

Tuna Tataki

$12.00

Sunset

$12.00

Tuna Top

$9.00

S.S.S (2PC)

$12.00

Hola-Cado

$12.00

Fresh Sashimi Roll

$10.00

Edamame

$5.00

Japanese Salad

Spicy Tuna Salad

$12.00

Yellowtail Yuzu

$12.00

Nama Salad

$12.00

Octopus Salad

$7.00

Seaweed Salad

$6.00

Nigiri/Sashimi

Sweet Shrimp

$4.00

Salmon

$3.00

Tuna

$3.00

Yellowtail

$3.00

White Tuna

$3.00

Ebi (Shrimp)

$3.00

Smoked Salmon

$3.00

Unagi (BBQ Eel)

$3.00

Ika (Squid)

$3.00

Tako (Octopus)

$3.00

Hotate (Scallop)

$3.00

Saba (Maceral)

$3.00

Shrimp Tempura

$3.00

Kani (Crab Stick)

$2.00

Masago (Fish Egg)

$2.00

Tamagotchi (Sweet Egg)

$2.00

Inari (Tofu Skin)

$2.00

Avocado

$2.00

Veggie Roll

Sweet Potato Roll

$8.00

Veggie Roll

$7.00

Mango Roll

$6.00

Avocado Roll

$5.00

Cucumber Roll

$5.00

Cooked Roll

Salmon Lover Roll

$14.00

Lobster Roll

$14.00

Lava Roll

$14.00

Spider Roll

$13.00

Crunchy Roll

$12.00

Shrimp Tempura Roll

$10.00

Yummy Roll

$9.00

Shrimp-Cali Roll

$7.00

Cali-Caviar Roll

$7.00

New York Roll

$14.00

Green Roll

$14.00

Mother of Dragon Roll

$14.00

Crazy in Love Love

$12.00

Florida Roll

$12.00

BBQ Salmon Roll

$9.00

Eel-Avocado Roll

$9.00

Salmon Skin Roll

$7.00

California Roll

$6.00

Uncooked Roll

Night King Roll

$16.00

S.E.A Roll

$15.00

Boston Roll

$14.00

Red Hot Tuna Roll

$14.00

Snow White Roll

$15.00

Salmon Green Rain Roll

$15.00

Alaska Roll

$14.00

Rainbow Roll

$13.00

JB Roll

$9.00

Spicy Nama Roll

$9.00

Nama Roll

$7.00

Tanzana Roll

$9.00

Philly Roll

$9.00

Spicy Sumo Roll - Half

$10.00

Spicy Sumo Roll- Full

$18.00

Deep Fried Roll

Tuna Tempura Roll

$15.00

Salmon Tempura Roll

$15.00

Sunday Morning Roll

$13.00

Super Crunch Roll

$13.00

Shimmy Crispy Roll

$13.00

Yasai Roll

$12.00

Special Roll

Sushi Master ART Roll

$20.00

Dragon on Fire Roll

$20.00

Sakura Roll

$18.00

Pink Lady Roll

$18.00

Lazy Dog Roll

$18.00

Siam Roll

$18.00

Ohio Roll

$18.00

Dayton Roll

$18.00

Dark Knight Roll

$18.00

BB (Baby) Roll

$17.00

Venice Queen Roll

$17.00

OUT OF CONTROL

$20.00

Combo Set

Family Boat

$109.00

Boat for Two

$79.00

Boat for One

$42.00

Sushi Deluxe

$27.00

Sashimi-Rido

$18.00

Sakana Set

$16.00

Beverage

Non-Alcohol

Soda

$2.00

Thai Tea

$5.00

Thai Coffee

$5.00

Hibiscus Tea

$4.00

Crystal Bubble Tea

$6.00

Ginger Beer

$4.00

Perrier

$4.00

Hot Tea

$2.00

Mango juice

$4.00

Pineapple juice

$4.00

Alcohol

Cocktail

Sake

White wine (Glass)

Red wine (Glass)

White wine (Bottle)

Draft Beer

Bottle Beer

Red Wine Bottle

Dessert

Chocolate Mousse

$7.00

Lemon Crème Cake

$7.00

Chocolate Truffle

$6.50

Pistachio Gelato

$7.50

Coconut Sorbet

$7.00

Crème Brulee

$7.00

Espresso Crème Brûlée

$7.00

Guava Mango

$7.00

Peach sorbet

$6.00

Mango sticky rice

$7.00

Coconut Custard

$7.00

Tiramisu

$7.00

DINNER

STARTER

STARTER SAMPLER

$18.00

SHRIMP FRESH ROLL

$12.00

LETTUCE WRAP

$12.00

BBQ RIBS

$9.00

CHICKEN WINGS

$9.00

FRIED CALAMARI

$9.00

CHEESE RANGOON

$8.00

FRIED TOFU

$6.00

CHICKEN SATAY

$8.00

CHICKEN POTSTICKER

$7.00

SPRING ROLL

$6.00

CHICKEM EGG ROLL

$5.00

Salad (Deep Copy)

Seafood Salad

$18.00

Lamb Gai

$12.00

Papaya Salad

$9.00

House salad

$7.00

SOUP (Deep Copy)

Tom Yum (SM)

Tom Yum (LG)

Tom Kha (SM)

Tom Kha (LG)

Miso soup

$5.00

Chef Special

Roasted Duck Curry

$24.00

Salmon Teriyaki

$22.00

Seafood Claypot

$22.00

Kow-Soi

$20.00

Yakisoba

$20.00

Chicken Peanut

$17.00

Chicken Basil Country Style

$17.00

Three Flavor Shrimp

$17.00

Green curry Noodle

$16.00

Whole Fish

$49.00

Noodle (D)

Pad Thai (D)

Lo Mein (D)

Kee Mao (D)

Pad See You (D)

Pho Beef

$18.00

Fried Rice (D)

Fried Rice (D)

Basil Fried Rice (D)

Pineapple Fried Rice (D)

Mango Fried Rice (D)

Crab Fried Rice

$22.00

Curry (D)

Red Curry (D)

Panang Curry (D)

Green Curry (D)

Yellow Curry (D)

Mango Curry (D)

Massaman Curry (D)

From The Wok (D)

Basil Sauce (D)

Thai Spicy Sauce (D)

Cashew Nut Sauce (D)

Ginger Sauce (D)

Sweet & Sour Sauce (D)

Vegetable Stir Fry (D)

Rama Garden

$15.00

Spicy Jungle

$14.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

3301 Dayton Xenia road, 110, Beavercreek, OH 45432

