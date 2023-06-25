Hello, You're Welcome
445 East Colorado Boulevard
Pasadena, CA 91101
Food Menu
Donuts
Maple Bacon Pecan
The memes are right, this is a perfect combination of flavors: delicate sweetness from pure maple syrup and clean, smoky, fatty salt from Beelers Ranch pork and roasted pecans. We stage this duet on our vegan, gluten-free donut for the perfect treat. *contains nuts*
Marscapone Whip with Strawberry
A gluten-free donut loaded with a tower of fluffy, whipped mascarpone and glazed with fresh strawberry jam.
Marscapone Whip with Chocolate Cookie
A gluten-free donut smothered in delicate whipped mascarpone and loaded down with chocolate shavings and chocolate cookie crumble.
Marscapone Whip with Vanilla & Cookie Crisp
A gluten-free donut buried under a cloud of whipped vanilla mascarpone and a delicate crumble of cookie crisp.
Brûlée Meringue with Lemon Curd
A gluten-free donut smeared with bright, tangy lemon curd and topped with a tower of caramelized meringue.
Scottie Half-Dozen
Scottie Dozen
Organic Strawberry
A vegan, gluten-free donut with a no-nonsense glaze made from fresh strawberries.
Blueberry & Lemon Zig-Zag
A vegan, gluten-free donut glazed with sweet blueberries and drizzled with a zig-zag of bright lemon icing.
Lemon & Poppy Seed
A vegan, gluten-free donut with a light, bright lemon glaze peppered with poppy seeds.
Campfire S'mores
First, you take the vegan, gluten-free donut. You put the chocolate on the donut. Then you toast the 'mallow. Then, you dust it with the crumbled graham. Then you stuff it.
Mexican Chocolate
A vegan, gluten-free donut with a spiced chocolate glaze. Not quite like abuelita's, but as close as we can get without being in her cocina.
Double Chocolate
A vegan, gluten-free donut painted with a vegan chocolate glaze and topped with flakes of sea salt for a perfect balance of salty and sweet.
Maple Pecan
A perfect combination of flavors: delicate sweetness from pure maple syrup and earthy, buttery saltiness from organic pecans. We stage this duet on our vegan, gluten-free donut for the perfect treat.
Gotcha Matcha
Looking for something unique Like, say, a vegan and gluten-free donut glazed with green, earthy matcha for a gardenial flavor? We gotcha.
Ube Toasted Coconut
Yep, it's purple. You might literally die but we literally never dye our glazes. Made from sweet potatoes originally from the Philippines our ube glaze perfectly toes the line of savory and sweet as it coats our vegan, gluten-free donut.
House Half-Dozen
House Dozen
Jerome's Churro
You'd never know there wasn't sugar in this cinnamon-dusted classic. Órale.
Chocolate
Chocolate that's good for you. 'Nuff said.
Berry Sugar
Berries being even more natural sweetness to this donut. Have it for breakfast, have it for a snack, have it in your dreams.
Car-ome Half-Dozen
Car-ome Dozen
Honey Za'atar
Middle East meets West with this delicately sweet donut topped with a fragrant blend of spices and herbs.
G. Rose
Pasadena is the City of Roses but our G. Rose is hardly a delicate flower. Subtle, floral, and naturally pink.
Orange Turmeric
If we could make it oranger we would. All of the coloring comes naturally from fresh fruit and turmeric root.
Sumac Lemon Poppy
A Persian take on a classic, nutty sumac tops bright lemon and zesty poppy seed.
Lemon Almond
GiGi Half-Dozen
GiGi Dozen
Drink Menu
Coffee
12oz - House Coffee
Cafe de Americas, a full-bodied cup layered with notes of chocolate puddin’, sweet hazelnut, and caramel. Bronze Medal at Golden Bean North America 2002, the world's current largest competition for roasters.
16 oz - House Coffee
Cafe de Americas, a full-bodied cup layered with notes of chocolate puddin’, sweet hazelnut, and caramel. Bronze Medal at Golden Bean North America 2002, the world's current largest competition for roasters.
12 oz - Ethiopia Suke Quto
A clean cup of single origin beans layered with notes of asian pear, honey, and meyer lemon.
16oz - Ethiopia Suke Quto
A clean cup of single origin beans layered with notes of asian pear, honey, and meyer lemon.
12oz - Ethiopia Mormora
A delicate single origin cup layered with notes of concord grape jam, ripe blackberry, and lavender. This coffee has taken several medals over the years in Golden Bean North America, the world's current largest competition for roasters.
16oz - Ethiopia Mormora
A delicate single origin cup layered with notes of concord grape jam, ripe blackberry, and lavender. This coffee has taken several medals over the years in Golden Bean North America, the world's current largest competition for roasters.
12 oz - Power Nap (Decaffeinated)
A full-bodied cup layered with notes of toasted caramel, 70% cacao, and ripe plum. No chemicals, no B.S., and no caffeine.
Espresso Drinks
Doppio
A full-bodied shot layered with notes of chocolate puddin’, sweet hazelnut, and caramel. Winner of the bronze medal in the 2022 Golden Bean North America, the world's current largest competition for roasters.
Seasonal Espresso
Roast House's Coast to Coast. An adventurous, full-bodied shot layered with notes of buttercream, jasmine pearls, and cocoa puffs. Certifiably delicious from two producers This year's blend comprises the washed processed Ethiopia Suke Quto and a honey processed Tabi variety from our friends at Santa Maria, an all women-produced group in Colombia.
Americano
A doubleshot of espresso in cool, clean water. A timeless, sippable classic. Try it sparkling if you're feeling like a bit of bubbly.
Macchiato
A traditional Italian macchiato. A double-shot of espresso marked with a dollop of foam for a creamy morning beverage.
Cortado
The perfect balance of equal parts steamed milk and espresso, served in a gibraltar glass.
Cappuccino
A double shot of espresso nestled in a cloud of six ounces of frothy steamed milk
Flat White
A double shot of espresso cradled by six ounces of silky smooth steamed milk.
Latte
The staple getting you through the work day, the perfect treat on the weekend. Whether starting things off or picking things up, 10 oz of silky smooth milk with married to a double shot of espresso is always a solid choice.
Mocha
A latte with a dark side: rich, vegan chocolate blended right into a double shot of espresso.
Espresso Tonic
An effervescent soda-like drink to tingle your taste buds and put pep in your step. Served on ice.
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
