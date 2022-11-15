Restaurant header imageView gallery

Hello Juice & Smoothie - Newstead

No reviews yet

1000 S. Newstead Ave

Saint Louis, MO 63110

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

O.G.
Avocado Toast
VANILLA DREAM (PROTEIN)

Bowl

O.G.

O.G.

$12.95

BASE: ACAI, BANANA, STRAWBERRY, BLUEBERRY, COCONUT MILK TOPPINGS: GRANOLA, BANANA, SEASONAL BERRIES, COCONUT, HONEY

Bigfoot

Bigfoot

$12.95

BASE: ACAI, BANANA, STRAWBERRY, BLUEBERRY, COCONUT MILK TOPPINGS: GRANOLA, STRAWBERRIES, PUMPKIN SEEDS, HEMP HEARTS, CRANBERRIES, ALMOND BUTTER & VEGAN CHOCOLATE SAUCE

Dragon Bowl

Dragon Bowl

$12.95

BASE: Banana, Dragon Fruit, Mango, Coconut Milk, Cold-Pressed Orange juice. TOPPINGS: Granola, Pineapple, Kiwi, Chia Dipped Orange, Edible Flower.

Forest Bowl

Forest Bowl

$12.95

BASE: Green Spirulina, Banana, Mango, Pineapple, Coconut Milk. TOPPINGS Granola, Banana, Apple, Pecans, Dried Berries, Almond Butter

Ocean Bowl

Ocean Bowl

$13.95

BASE: Blue Spirulina, Banana, Mango, Pineapple, Coconut Milk TOPPINGS: Strawberry, Pineapple, Kiwi, Coconut Flakes, Honey

Passion Bowl

$12.95

BASE: Banana, Passionfruit, Mango, Coconut Milk TOPPINGS: Granola, Banana, Apple, Pecans, Dried Cherries, Hemp Hearts, Honey

Custom Bowl

$13.95

BASE: Pick 3 Fruits + Milk Type Toppings: Granola + 3 Toppings

Autumn Harvest

$12.95

BASE: Banana, Flax Seed, Vanilla, Cinnamon, Coconut Milk TOPPINGS: Granola, Dried Cranberries, Pecans, Pumpkin Seeds, Almond Butter, Orange Zest

Monster Bowl

Rainbow Bowl

$15.95

BASE: ACAI, BANANA, BLUEBERRIES, STRAWBERRIES, COCONUT MILK TOPPINGS: GRANOLA, BANANA, SEASONAL BERRIES, KIWI, PINEAPPLE, SHREDDED COCONUT

Sunrise Bowl

Sunrise Bowl

$15.95

BASE: Mango, Banana, Cold-Pressed Orange, Coconut Milk. TOPPINGS: Granola, Strawberries, Banana, Pineapple, Shredded Coconut, Chia Dipped Orange Slices

Waffles

Chocolate Chip (GLUTEN FREE, DAIRY FREE, CONTAINS EGG)

Chocolate Chip (GLUTEN FREE, DAIRY FREE, CONTAINS EGG)

$9.95

TOPPINGS: STRAWBERRIES, CACAO NIBS, HEMP HEARTS

Pumpkin Spice (GLUTEN FREE, DAIRY FREE, CONTAINS EGG)

$9.95

TOPPINGS: Banana, Pecans, Almond Butter

Apple Cinnamon (GLUTEN FREE, DAIRY FREE, CONTAINS EGG)

$9.95

TOPPINGS: Apples, Almonds, Cinnamon

Toast

Avocado Toast

Avocado Toast

$7.50

KNEAD SOURDOUGH, AVOCADO, TOMATOES, HEMP HEARTS, SALT + PEPPER, SUNFLOWER SEEDS, PUMPKIN SEEDS, RED PEPPER FLAKES

Cinnamon Toast Crunch

Cinnamon Toast Crunch

$7.00

KNEAD SOURDOUGH, COCONUT BUTTER, ALMOND BUTTER, BANANA, CINNAMON, HONEY, ALMOND FLAKES

Hummus Toast

Hummus Toast

$6.00

KNEAD SOURDOUGH, BEET HUMMUS, CUCUMBER, DILL, EVERYTHING BAGEL SEASONING

Banana Toast

$5.50

KNEAD SOURDOUGH, ALMOND BUTTER, BANANAS, HONEY

Oatmeal

Blueberry Almond Oatmeal (Gluten Free)

Blueberry Almond Oatmeal (Gluten Free)

$5.95

GLUTEN FREE OATS, BLUEBERRIES, ALMOND BUTTER, ALMOND FLAKES, HONEY

Maple Cinnamon Oatmeal (Gluten Free)

Maple Cinnamon Oatmeal (Gluten Free)

$5.95

GLUTEN FREE OATS, BANANAS, HEMP HEARTS, MAPLE SYRUP, CINNAMON

Bliss bites

Bliss Bite 1

$6.00

Bliss Bite 2

$6.00

Bliss Bite 3

$6.00

Smoothie

FOR THE HELLTH OF IT

FOR THE HELLTH OF IT

$8.95

BANANA, PINEAPPLE, MACA, WHEATGRASS, GINGER, SPINACH, COCONUT MILK GARNISH: GOJI BERRIES

GIRLS WHO LIFT (PROTEIN)

GIRLS WHO LIFT (PROTEIN)

$8.95

BANANA, VEGAN CACAO PROTEIN, OATS, ALMOND BUTTER, COCONUT MILK GARNISH: CACAO NIBS

VANILLA DREAM (PROTEIN)

$8.95

MANGO, BANANA, VEGAN VANILLA PROTEIN, COLD PRESSED ORANGE, COCONUT MILK GARNISH: BEE POLLEN

HONEY LAVENDER

$8.95

BLUEBERRIES, BANANA, LAVENDER, HONEY, COCONUT MILK GARNISH: LAVENDER BUDS

BASIC

$8.95

MANGO, BLUEBERRIES, MACA, COLD PRESSED ORANGE, COCONUT MILK GARNISH: CHIA SEEDS

THE BOSS

THE BOSS

$8.95

DRAGONFRUIT, MANGO, COLD PRESSED ORANGE, COCONUT MILK GARNISH: HEMP HEARTS

CUSTOM SMOOTHIE

$8.85

PICK 3 FRUITS + MILK TYPE & 1 GARNISH

Kids Smoothie

$5.00

ORANGE CARAMEL (PROTEIN)

$8.95

Banana, Dates, Vanilla Protein, Cinnamon, Cold Pressed Orange, Coconut Milk GARNISH: Orange Zest

Cold Pressed Juice

Kathy

Kathy

$7.95

KALE, CELERY, GREEN APPLE, LEMON

Karen

Karen

$7.95

WATERMELON, STRAWBERRY, LEMON, APPLE

Bruce

Bruce

$7.95

GRAPEFRUIT, CARROT, APPLE, LIME

Debra

Debra

$7.95

CARROT, PINEAPPLE, STRAWBERRY, GINGER, CAYENNE

Brenda

Brenda

$7.95

BEETS, PINEAPPLE, APPLE, LEMON, GINGER

Lime Juice

$7.00

Lemon Juice

$7.00

Orange Juice

$7.95

Apple Cider

$7.95

Protein Shake

Chai Protein

$7.95

CHAI, VANILLA PROTEIN, OAT MILK

Matcha Protein

$7.95

MATCHA, VANILLA PROTEIN, OAT MILK

Shots

Ginger Shot

Ginger Shot

$3.95

GINGER, LEMON, PINEAPPLE, CAYENNE

Pre-workout

$3.95

BEET, APPLE, LEMON, CUCUMBER, GUARANA

Greens

Greens

$5.95

KALE, CELERY, SPINACH, LEMON

Anti-inflamitory

$3.95

PINEAPPLE, CARROT, GINGER, TUMERIC

Coffee

Drip Coffee

$2.95

Cafe Au Lait

$5.00

Bulletproof

$5.00

COFFEE, GHEE, MCT OIL

Matcha Latte

$5.00

Cold Brew

$4.50

Tea

Royal Treatmint

$4.00

Cup of Sunshine

$4.00

Edith Grey

$4.00

Cup of Love

$4.00

Bottled Water

Smart Water

$3.00

Fiji Water

$2.25

San Pellegrino

$3.50
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
🍉 / Organic 🥑 / Raw 🥥 / Craft 🍑 / Smoothie Bowls 🍍 / Cold-Pressed Juice 🤯 / Lots more Welcome to our superfood haven. Open for indoor dining & cafe patio.

