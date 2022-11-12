Restaurant header imageView gallery

Hell's Cafeteria

86 S 9th St.

Minneapolis, MN 55402

Latte

Sweet Bites

Mini Donuts

Mini Donuts

$7.50

One of our favorite State Fair icons. 6 or 12 mini-donuts, fried to order, and tossed in your choice of house blended sweet or savory seasoning! Cooked to order, 2-3 minute wait.

Dirt Cup

Dirt Cup

$2.95

Our "Hot Damn Cocoa" pudding with chocolate cookie crumbles, gummy worms, and a dusting of matcha. Simply adorable!

Mini HK Peanut Butter Cup

Mini HK Peanut Butter Cup

$2.95

Made with Hell's Kitchen's Small Batch Peanut Butter and 72% Dark Noir chocolate, topped with crushed peanuts and flaky sea salt.

Church Basement Bar

Church Basement Bar

$2.95

Alfredo's recipe, made with Hell's Kitchen Peanut Butter, white chocolate, and caramel sauce.

HK PB Krispie Bar

HK PB Krispie Bar

$2.50

Just like mama used to make! We take marshmallows and toasted rice cereal, then mix it with our house made peanut butter for a delightful sweet treat that doesn't weigh you down.

Grab N' Go

Yogurt Parfait

Yogurt Parfait

$7.95

Greek yogurt and our Blackberry-Ginger jam with coconut granola.

Matcha Chia Seed Pudding

Matcha Chia Seed Pudding

$4.95Out of stock

Who knew vegan could taste so good? Made with chia seeds, Matcha, and pure maple syrup. Topped with fresh berries. A great way to start the day!

Blueberry Muffin

Blueberry Muffin

$3.50

What's better than the simplicity of a fresh baked Blueberry Muffin? Made with love from our own scratch recipe.

Fresh Berries

Fresh Berries

$3.95

A mix of fresh cut strawberries, blueberries, and blackberries.

Pancho Chips & Dip

Pancho Chips & Dip

$3.95

House fried kettle chips tossed in our Pancho's Dry Rub seasoning, with a side of seasoned sour cream.

Fresh Fruit

Fresh Fruit

$1.50

Coffee Drinks

Specialty Latte of the Month

Specialty Latte of the Month

$6.50

Pumpkin Spice Made with traditional pumpkin pie spices and real pumpkin puree, and a double shot of Peace Coffee's Black Squirrel espresso. 16 oz

Coffee (Drip)

Coffee (Drip)

$2.95

Choice of Peace Coffee's French Roast (Regular) or Morning Glory (Decaf). Available in 12 or 16 oz.

Espresso

Espresso

$2.95

A double shot, your choice of Peace Coffee's Black Squirrel Espresso Roast (Regular) or Morning Glory Espresso Roast (Decaf).

Latte

Latte

$3.95

Peace Coffee's Black Squirrel Espresso roast with steamed milk. Treat-yo-self with one of our house-made syrups!

DRAFT: Nitro Cold Brew

DRAFT: Nitro Cold Brew

$4.95

Peace Coffee's Yeti Blend, brewed and nitrogen infused on-site. 16 oz.

Cold Brew

Cold Brew

$4.50

Peace Coffee's Yeti Blend, brewed on site, served over ice. 16 oz.

Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$3.95

Peace Coffee's Black Squirrel Espresso roast with steamed milk. Treat-yo-self with one of our house-made syrups!

N/A Specialties

Hot Damn Cocoa

Hot Damn Cocoa

$4.95

Mitch's own recipe, our house-made hot cocoa with fresh whipped cream. 12 oz.

House-Made Lemonade

House-Made Lemonade

$2.95

Made with fresh lemon juice. 16 oz.

DRAFT: Deane's Kombucha

DRAFT: Deane's Kombucha

$5.95

Locally brewed Wild Blueberry Lemon Lavender Kombucha. 16 oz.

Italian Cream Soda

Italian Cream Soda

$3.95

Housemade flavor syrups with club soda and cream on ice. 16 oz.

Steamers

Steamers

$2.95

Housemade flavor syrups with steamed milk. 12 oz.

DRAFT: Jinx Tea Hibiscus Ruby Punch

DRAFT: Jinx Tea Hibiscus Ruby Punch

$5.95

Local, flavorful, fizzy, and just the right amount of sweetness, this herbal tea has flavors of hibiscus, pineapple, ginger, mango, lavender, and cinnamon. Caffeine free. Served over ice. 16 oz.

Pomegranate Blackberry Fizzy 12oz

Pomegranate Blackberry Fizzy 12oz

$3.95

Sparkling blackberry lemonade with pomegranate popping boba.

Pomegranate Blackberry Fizzy 16oz

Pomegranate Blackberry Fizzy 16oz

$4.95

Sparkling blackberry lemonade with pomegranate popping boba.

Peach Strawberry Arnie Palmer 12oz

Peach Strawberry Arnie Palmer 12oz

$3.95

Housemade strawberry Arnie Palmer with peach popping boba!

Peach Strawberry Arnie Palmer 16oz

Peach Strawberry Arnie Palmer 16oz

$4.95

Housemade strawberry Arnie Palmer with peach popping boba!

Tea Drinks and Steamers

Matcha Latte

Matcha Latte

$5.95

Rishi Sweet Matcha with steamed milk. 12 oz.

Chai Latte

Chai Latte

$4.95

Mrs. Kelly's Irish Breakfast tea with house-made Chai Spice and steamed milk. 12 oz.

Hot Tea

Hot Tea

$2.95

Trescerro Premium Teas. 16 oz.

House Brewed Iced Tea

House Brewed Iced Tea

$2.95

Mrs. Kelly's Irish Breakfast tea, brewed and chilled to perfection. 16 oz.

DRAFT: Jinx Tea Hibiscus Ruby Punch

DRAFT: Jinx Tea Hibiscus Ruby Punch

$5.95

Local, flavorful, fizzy, and just the right amount of sweetness, this herbal tea has flavors of hibiscus, pineapple, ginger, mango, lavender, and cinnamon. Caffeine free. Served over ice. 16 oz.

DRAFT: Jinx Tea Heat Wave

DRAFT: Jinx Tea Heat Wave

$5.95

A local carbonated Spring Green tea with hibiscus, passionfruit, lemon, turmeric, and Thai chili pepper.

Steamers

Steamers

$2.95

Housemade flavor syrups with steamed milk. 12 oz.

Pomegranate Blackberry Fizzy 12oz

Pomegranate Blackberry Fizzy 12oz

$3.95

Sparkling blackberry lemonade with pomegranate popping boba.

Pomegranate Blackberry Fizzy 16oz

Pomegranate Blackberry Fizzy 16oz

$4.95

Sparkling blackberry lemonade with pomegranate popping boba.

Peach Strawberry Arnie Palmer 12oz

Peach Strawberry Arnie Palmer 12oz

$3.95

Housemade strawberry Arnie Palmer with peach popping boba!

Peach Strawberry Arnie Palmer 16oz

Peach Strawberry Arnie Palmer 16oz

$4.95

Housemade strawberry Arnie Palmer with peach popping boba!

N/A Bottles & Cans

Mexican Coke

Mexican Coke

$3.75

Classic Coca-Cola made with cane sugar and served in a glass bottle. 12 oz.

Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$2.50

It's Diet Coke. In a can. 12 oz.

Reed's Ginger Beer

Reed's Ginger Beer

$3.75

Brewed since 1987; Extra has 2 times the fresh ginger root of Original for a medium spice level. 12 oz.

Virgil's Root Beer

Virgil's Root Beer

$3.75

Brewed in small batches by hand to include the flavor of fifteen different roots and spices. A rich, creamy, full-flavor soda that is deliciously complex and never bitter. 12 oz.

Lagunitas Hoppy Refresher

Lagunitas Hoppy Refresher

$3.75

A refreshingly hoppy, non-alcoholic craft beverage from Lagunitas brewing. Just hops, yeast, carbonated water and zero calories. 12 oz.

Buddy's Orange Soda

Buddy's Orange Soda

$3.75

Buddy's Orange with its vibrant color and thirst quenching taste is appealing to all ages! Locally produced. 12 oz.

Buddy's Grape Soda

Buddy's Grape Soda

$3.75

Buddy's Grape has a fresh from the vine flavor with rich aroma inspires good memories for both young and seasoned grape enthusiasts. Locally produced. 12 oz.

San Pellegrino

San Pellegrino

$3.50

Traditional but timeless, San Pelligrino's premium sparkling mineral water. 500 ml.

Acqua Panna

Acqua Panna

$3.75

Natural Italian spring water, uncarbonated. 500 ml.

Orange Juice

Orange Juice

$5.00

Simply Orange, 11.5 oz.

Apple Juice

Apple Juice

$5.00

Simply Apple, 11.5 oz.

2% Milk

2% Milk

$4.50

8oz. and organic. Better than you remembered.

Chocolate Milk

Chocolate Milk

$4.50

8oz. and organic. Better than you remembered.

Red Bull

Red Bull

$3.75

RETAIL: Food + Coffee + Drinks

Peanut Butter (10oz)

Peanut Butter (10oz)

$9.00

Our Peanut Butter —made in very small batches— was put on the map when Lynn Rosetto Kasper swooned over it on her NPR Splendid Table show years ago. Jane and Michael Stern (Roadfood.com) said, "This could very well be the best peanut butter on the planet." And each and every day, our diners rave about this crunchy delight. Shelf life (unopened) = 6+ months

Peanut Butter (17.7oz) - $13.00

Peanut Butter (17.7oz)

$13.00

Our Peanut Butter —made in very small batches— was put on the map when Lynn Rosetto Kasper swooned over it on her NPR Splendid Table show years ago. Jane and Michael Stern (Roadfood.com) said, “This could very well be the best peanut butter on the planet.” And each and every day, our diners rave about this crunchy delight. Shelf life (unopened) = 6+ months

Peanut Butter (32 oz) - $20.00

$20.00
Peanut Butter (3lb)

Peanut Butter (3lb)

$30.00

Our Big-Ass, 3LB jar of Mitch's small-batch, always housemade peanut butter

Peanut Butter Travel Trio (3x3oz)

Peanut Butter Travel Trio (3x3oz)

$10.00

Want to share some samplings of our small batch Peanut Butter with friends? Our sampler jars make wonderful little gifts (think stocking stuffers!) that also pass FAA requirements so you can tuck them into your carry-on bag and surprise your work colleagues with a taste of Minnesota.Includes three jars, each 3.3 oz. Shelf life (unopened): 6+ months.

Sausage Bread Loaf (3lb)

Sausage Bread Loaf (3lb)

$24.00

Our deliciously dense bread made with sausage, toasted walnuts, black currants, spices, and black coffee has a devoted following, and now you can bring home a ready-to-bake loaf for yourself!

Blackberry Ginger Jam (10oz)

Blackberry Ginger Jam (10oz)

$9.00

A 10oz jar of the housemade Blackberry Ginger Jam that we serve with toast and our housemade peanut butter (also available for purchase)

Blackberry Ginger Jam (17.7oz) - $13.00

Blackberry Ginger Jam (17.7oz)

$13.00

A 17.7oz jar of the housemade Blackberry Ginger Jam that we serve with toast and our housemade peanut butter (also available for purchase)

Red Pepper Jelly (10oz)

Red Pepper Jelly (10oz)

$9.00

A 10oz jar of our housemade, sweet & spicy Red Pepper Jelly. We serve it with our cheese curds and our Juicy Lucifer, but it's great with so many foods!

Red Pepper Jelly (17.7oz) - $13.00

Red Pepper Jelly (17.7oz)

$13.00

A 17.7oz jar of our housemade, sweet & spicy Red Pepper Jelly. We serve it with our cheese curds and our Juicy Lucifer, but it's great with so many foods!

Purgatory Blend Organic Coffee

Purgatory Blend Organic Coffee

$13.00

CLOSE YOUR EYES before you blush, because this ain't no regular coffee, this is damn good coffee with super magical powers! Our coffee beans "restore virginity" without even growing hair on your palms. Organic, fair trade, locally roasted by Peace Coffee. Regular Whole Bean (sorry, decaf or ground not available). 12 oz. Coffee mug sold separately.

Blood Orange Marmalade (10oz)

Blood Orange Marmalade (10oz)

$9.00

Our Blood Orange Marmalade is part of the caddy of condiments that land on almost every table during our breakfast services (along with our Blackberry Ginger Jam and of course our small batch Peanut Butter). Now you can get a jar for yourself!

Blood Orange Marmalade (17.7oz) - $13.00

Blood Orange Marmalade (17.7oz)

$13.00

Our Blood Orange Marmalade is part of the caddy of condiments that land on almost every table during our breakfast services (along with our Blackberry Ginger Jam and of course our small batch Peanut Butter). Now you can get a jar for yourself!

Hot Damn Cocoa Mix (10oz)

Hot Damn Cocoa Mix (10oz)

$8.00

Made with Belgian chocolate, our Cocoa Mix is a rich blend of chocolatey sweetness with just a hint of spice. Hell wouldn't have it any other way.

Hot Damn Cocoa Mix (17.7oz) - $11.00

Hot Damn Cocoa Mix (17.7oz)

$11.00

Made with Belgian chocolate, our Cocoa Mix is a rich blend of chocolatey sweetness with just a hint of spice. Hell wouldn’t have it any other way.

Pancho's Dry Rub - $5.00

Pancho's Dry Rub

$5.00

From tots to kettle chips to chicken wings, this dry rub spice blend brings a "can't quite put your finger on it" savoriness to anything it tops.

Bloody Mary Rim

Bloody Mary Rim

$7.00

We decided to help our guests recreate our award-winning Bloody Mary at home by offering our delicious Rib Rub in a tin suitable for rimming a bloody glass. It's what we use when you order one at Hell's Kitchen, in conjunction with Gib's Bottled Hell, and now you can take a little piece of Hell with you to make this savory drink on your own.

Steve's Burger Seasoning - $6.00

Steve's Burger Seasoning

$6.00

Chicken and Rib Rub - $6.00

$6.00
Seasoning Tin Trio - $12.00

Seasoning Tin Trio

$12.00
Gib's Bottled Hell

Gib's Bottled Hell

$8.00

While we usually like to brag about our own homemade gems, Gib's Bottled Hell is among one of Hell's Kitchen's most popular condiments. Boasted as a

Cry Baby Craig's

$7.00
Bloody Mary Mix Jar

Bloody Mary Mix Jar

$15.00

(GF) We think City Pages said it best about our signature Bloody Mary mix: "Hell's Kitchen bloody captures the perfect level of spice — not too hot for the average brunch-goer, but you'll damn well know you're drinking it. The mix is thick and fantastically complex. It's as classy as we've come to expect from a restaurant that does just about everything well." This 32oz package of our freshly made mix (keep refrigerated) should be enough for 8 Bloody Marys--just add your booze of choice and garnish with your personal favorite toppings (booze and fixings not included). Looking to bring home the full experience? We also offer our Bloody Mary Kit, which comes with not only the mix, but also our Bloody Mary rim spices, skewers, and a variety of fixings to really make it your own.

Fresh Bloody Mary Mix (1 Quart)

Fresh Bloody Mary Mix (1 Quart)

$12.00

(GF) We think City Pages said it best about our signature Bloody Mary mix: "Hell's Kitchen bloody captures the perfect level of spice — not too hot for the average brunch-goer, but you'll damn well know you're drinking it. The mix is thick and fantastically complex.  It's as classy as we've come to expect from a restaurant that does just about everything well." This 32oz package of our freshly made mix (keep refrigerated) should be enough for 8 Bloody Marys--just add your booze of choice and garnish with your personal favorite toppings (booze and fixings not included). Looking to bring home the full experience? We also offer our Bloody Mary Kit, which comes with not only the mix, but also our Bloody Mary rim spices, skewers, and a variety of fixings to really make it your own.

RETAIL: Glassware and Mugs

Hell's Kitchen Pint Glass

Hell's Kitchen Pint Glass

$6.00

Hell’s Kitchen Pint Glass with logo on one side, “Damn Good Food” on the other.

"I Am Not Like the Others" Ralph Steadman Pint Glass

"I Am Not Like the Others" Ralph Steadman Pint Glass

$7.00

This 12 oz. pint glass features the Gonzo artist Ralph Steadman. His famous quote “I am not like the others” has become a defining mantra at Hell’s Kitchen and we proudly display his artwork throughout our restaurant.

Hell's Kitchen Black Coffee Mug

Hell's Kitchen Black Coffee Mug

$12.00

It’s time to show off your allegiance to your favorite breakfast spot! (Or maybe you just want your morning routine to match our hellish color scheme?) This 12 oz ceramic coffee mug is black with red interior, and has our iconic Hell’s Kitchen vulture logo on the side.

"Life Begins at the End..." - Coffee Mug

$14.00

12 oz, ceramic, classic..

"Don't Fu#k it Up" - Coffee Mug

$14.00

12 oz, ceramic, classic..

Poison Shot Glass

Poison Shot Glass

$5.00

Once the shots come out, we know the party is going to Hell in a handbasket, so pick your poison of choice with this cheeky Hell’s Kitchen shot glass (2 oz clear glass). …Alcohol not included (don’tcha wish?)

Hell's Kitchen Bloody Mary Glass

Hell's Kitchen Bloody Mary Glass

$19.00

So here’s the deal: if you're doing your own Bloody Mary Bar at home and plan to offer a myriad of fun garnish choices for your guests, THE most important thing we can say is to make sure your glasses are heavy enough so their spectacular creations don’t throw everything off-balance and fall over. (Trust us; we learned from experience.) Our dishwasher safe, heavy-duty Bloody Hell glass measures approx 8” high, so remember to get LONG bamboo skewers, readily available at Target and almost everywhere else.

Hell's Cafeteria White Coffee Mug

$16.00

16oz Original Hell's Cafeteria Logo Ceramic Coffee Mug

"The Road to Hell..." - Coffee Mug

$14.00

12 oz, ceramic, classic..

"Go Brunch Yourself" - Coffee Mug

$14.00

12 oz, ceramic, classic..

Don't F It Up Shot Glass

Don't F It Up Shot Glass

$5.00
HK Travel Tumbler

HK Travel Tumbler

$16.00

Insulated to keep your beverage hot or cold. Adorned with our classic red and black theme!

Red "Poison" Mug

Red "Poison" Mug

$12.00

It's a mug to hold all of your favorite "poisons"!

RETAIL: Cookbooks, Stickers, and Other Miscellaneous

Damn Good Food Cookbook

Damn Good Food Cookbook

$27.95

Damn Good Food –featuring almost ALL of Hell’s Kitchen recipes–is a cookbook with a heartbreaking as well as uplifting look into the belly (and heart) of the beast. Ann Bauer poignantly tells the story of Mitch Omer, a wildly creative award-winning chef, who hurled through most of his life setting fires, breaking limbs, drinking 24/7, getting fired, abusing drugs, gaining 200 pounds and barely avoiding suicide until he was finally diagnosed as bipolar. Properly medicated for the past several years, his wild ride settled down enough to open a successful Minneapolis restaurant, lose 170 pounds, enjoy a sane marriage to his third wife, and provide hope to others. “I’ve been fixed,” he used to pout as he jokingl

Hell's Kitchen Baseball Cap

Hell's Kitchen Baseball Cap

$25.00

A red and grey baseball cap with the Hell's Kitchen vulture

Hell's Kitchen Knit Beanie

Hell's Kitchen Knit Beanie

$20.00

Our black knit beanie-style hat (featuring the Hell’s Kitchen logo) helps you keep warm in the harsh Minnesotan winters but is stylish enough to be worn all year round.

Hell's Cafeteria Tray

$35.94
HK Hand Sanitizer

HK Hand Sanitizer

$4.95

Locally produced by Tattersall distillery, and scented with natural essential oils by our lovely staff. Perfect for your purse, car, or dining room table! (3.2oz)

Hell's Cafeteria Lunch Box

$41.95

"Bite Me" Button

$1.00Out of stock
Postcards from Hell

Postcards from Hell

$5.00

SIX BUCKS will get'chu a 10-pack of postcards featuring 4 iconic Ralph Steadman images, 2 images from our faaaav local artist Joe Polecheck, and 4 bonus Hell's Kitchen promo postcards. "Hey, Kids! Collect 'em all!" Price INCLUDES postage.

Photo Booth Token

$3.60

I Survived COVID Gift Box

$35.94+

HK Tote Bag

$10.00
HK Stripey Socks

HK Stripey Socks

$18.00

Funky black socks adorned with white stripes and our classic logo. Moisture wicking to help keep your feet dry.

T-shirts

S - "Go Cry"

S - "Go Cry"

$19.00

We get it – kitchen work is some of the most stressful work there is, but the kitchen’s gotta keep churning like a well-oiled machine. So take a minute to step off the line, catch your breath, and compose yourself… then get back to work! GO CRY IN THE WALK-IN is one of our cheeky Kitchen T-shirt series that our cooks wear behind the scenes. Machine washable, soft ringspun 100% preshrunk cotton. Design is printed on the back of a black short sleeve T-shirt. And yes, the walk-in cooler is where you’ll occasionally find grown men crying.

M - "Go Cry"

M - "Go Cry"

$19.00

We get it – kitchen work is some of the most stressful work there is, but the kitchen’s gotta keep churning like a well-oiled machine. So take a minute to step off the line, catch your breath, and compose yourself… then get back to work! GO CRY IN THE WALK-IN is one of our cheeky Kitchen T-shirt series that our cooks wear behind the scenes. Machine washable, soft ringspun 100% preshrunk cotton. Design is printed on the back of a black short sleeve T-shirt. And yes, the walk-in cooler is where you’ll occasionally find grown men crying.

L - "Go Cry"

L - "Go Cry"

$19.00

We get it – kitchen work is some of the most stressful work there is, but the kitchen’s gotta keep churning like a well-oiled machine. So take a minute to step off the line, catch your breath, and compose yourself… then get back to work! GO CRY IN THE WALK-IN is one of our cheeky Kitchen T-shirt series that our cooks wear behind the scenes. Machine washable, soft ringspun 100% preshrunk cotton. Design is printed on the back of a black short sleeve T-shirt. And yes, the walk-in cooler is where you’ll occasionally find grown men crying.

XL - "Go Cry"

XL - "Go Cry"

$19.00

We get it – kitchen work is some of the most stressful work there is, but the kitchen’s gotta keep churning like a well-oiled machine. So take a minute to step off the line, catch your breath, and compose yourself… then get back to work! GO CRY IN THE WALK-IN is one of our cheeky Kitchen T-shirt series that our cooks wear behind the scenes. Machine washable, soft ringspun 100% preshrunk cotton. Design is printed on the back of a black short sleeve T-shirt. And yes, the walk-in cooler is where you’ll occasionally find grown men crying.

2XL - "Go Cry"

2XL - "Go Cry"

$19.00

We get it – kitchen work is some of the most stressful work there is, but the kitchen’s gotta keep churning like a well-oiled machine. So take a minute to step off the line, catch your breath, and compose yourself… then get back to work! GO CRY IN THE WALK-IN is one of our cheeky Kitchen T-shirt series that our cooks wear behind the scenes. Machine washable, soft ringspun 100% preshrunk cotton. Design is printed on the back of a black short sleeve T-shirt. And yes, the walk-in cooler is where you’ll occasionally find grown men crying.

S - "HK"

S - "HK"

$19.00

Our signature logo T-shirt lets folks know you’ve been to the REAL Hell’s Kitchen in Minneapolis, not that Gordon Ramsay wannabe that started long after we opened in 2002. Machine washable, soft ringspun 100% preshrunk cotton. Design is printed on the front of a black short sleeve T-shirt.

M - "HK"

M - "HK"

$19.00

Our signature logo T-shirt lets folks know you’ve been to the REAL Hell’s Kitchen in Minneapolis, not that Gordon Ramsay wannabe that started long after we opened in 2002. Machine washable, soft ringspun 100% preshrunk cotton. Design is printed on the front of a black short sleeve T-shirt.

L - "HK"

L - "HK"

$19.00

Our signature logo T-shirt lets folks know you’ve been to the REAL Hell’s Kitchen in Minneapolis, not that Gordon Ramsay wannabe that started long after we opened in 2002. Machine washable, soft ringspun 100% preshrunk cotton. Design is printed on the front of a black short sleeve T-shirt.

XL - "HK"

XL - "HK"

$19.00

Our signature logo T-shirt lets folks know you’ve been to the REAL Hell’s Kitchen in Minneapolis, not that Gordon Ramsay wannabe that started long after we opened in 2002. Machine washable, soft ringspun 100% preshrunk cotton. Design is printed on the front of a black short sleeve T-shirt.

2XL - "HK"

2XL - "HK"

$19.00

Our signature logo T-shirt lets folks know you’ve been to the REAL Hell’s Kitchen in Minneapolis, not that Gordon Ramsay wannabe that started long after we opened in 2002. Machine washable, soft ringspun 100% preshrunk cotton. Design is printed on the front of a black short sleeve T-shirt.

XS - "NLTO"

XS - "NLTO"

$19.00

Ralph Steadman’s I Am Not Like the Others T-shirt tells it like it is for us as well as for you. Machine washable, soft ringspun 100% preshrunk cotton. Design is printed on the front of a black short sleeve T-shirt.

S - "NLTO"

S - "NLTO"

$19.00

Ralph Steadman’s I Am Not Like the Others T-shirt tells it like it is for us as well as for you. Machine washable, soft ringspun 100% preshrunk cotton. Design is printed on the front of a black short sleeve T-shirt.

M - "NLTO"

M - "NLTO"

$19.00

Ralph Steadman’s I Am Not Like the Others T-shirt tells it like it is for us as well as for you. Machine washable, soft ringspun 100% preshrunk cotton. Design is printed on the front of a black short sleeve T-shirt.

L - "NLTO"

L - "NLTO"

$19.00

Ralph Steadman’s I Am Not Like the Others T-shirt tells it like it is for us as well as for you. Machine washable, soft ringspun 100% preshrunk cotton. Design is printed on the front of a black short sleeve T-shirt.

XL - "NLTO"

XL - "NLTO"

$19.00

Ralph Steadman’s I Am Not Like the Others T-shirt tells it like it is for us as well as for you. Machine washable, soft ringspun 100% preshrunk cotton. Design is printed on the front of a black short sleeve T-shirt.

2XL - "NLTO"

2XL - "NLTO"

$19.00

Ralph Steadman’s I Am Not Like the Others T-shirt tells it like it is for us as well as for you. Machine washable, soft ringspun 100% preshrunk cotton. Design is printed on the front of a black short sleeve T-shirt.

S - "BADASS"

S - "BADASS"

$19.00

Being a chef isn't for the faint of heart. It requires raw cooking talent, fearless leadership, and immense grace under pressure. Being a chef is more than just a job; it makes you a certified Culinary Badass! CULINARY BADASS is one of our cheeky Kitchen T-shirt series that our cooks wear behind the scenes. Machine washable, soft ringspun 100% preshrunk cotton. Design is printed on the back of a black short sleeve T-shirt.

M - "BADASS"

M - "BADASS"

$19.00

Being a chef isn't for the faint of heart. It requires raw cooking talent, fearless leadership, and immense grace under pressure. Being a chef is more than just a job; it makes you a certified Culinary Badass! CULINARY BADASS is one of our cheeky Kitchen T-shirt series that our cooks wear behind the scenes. Machine washable, soft ringspun 100% preshrunk cotton. Design is printed on the back of a black short sleeve T-shirt.

L - "BADASS"

L - "BADASS"

$19.00

Being a chef isn't for the faint of heart. It requires raw cooking talent, fearless leadership, and immense grace under pressure. Being a chef is more than just a job; it makes you a certified Culinary Badass! CULINARY BADASS is one of our cheeky Kitchen T-shirt series that our cooks wear behind the scenes. Machine washable, soft ringspun 100% preshrunk cotton. Design is printed on the back of a black short sleeve T-shirt.

XL - "BADASS"

XL - "BADASS"

$19.00

Being a chef isn't for the faint of heart. It requires raw cooking talent, fearless leadership, and immense grace under pressure. Being a chef is more than just a job; it makes you a certified Culinary Badass! CULINARY BADASS is one of our cheeky Kitchen T-shirt series that our cooks wear behind the scenes. Machine washable, soft ringspun 100% preshrunk cotton. Design is printed on the back of a black short sleeve T-shirt.

2XL - "BADASS"

2XL - "BADASS"

$19.00

Being a chef isn't for the faint of heart. It requires raw cooking talent, fearless leadership, and immense grace under pressure. Being a chef is more than just a job; it makes you a certified Culinary Badass! CULINARY BADASS is one of our cheeky Kitchen T-shirt series that our cooks wear behind the scenes. Machine washable, soft ringspun 100% preshrunk cotton. Design is printed on the back of a black short sleeve T-shirt.

S - "COVID"

S - "COVID"

$19.00
M - "COVID"

M - "COVID"

$19.00
L - "COVID"

L - "COVID"

$19.00
XL - "COVID"

XL - "COVID"

$19.00
2XL - "COVID"

2XL - "COVID"

$19.00
XS - "Baseball T"

XS - "Baseball T"

$26.00

This soft, comfy, unisex 3/4-sleeve baseball tee comes with red sleeves and a black torso with the Hell’s Kitchen vulture logo on the front (no design on back).

S - "Baseball T"

S - "Baseball T"

$26.00

This soft, comfy, unisex 3/4-sleeve baseball tee comes with red sleeves and a black torso with the Hell’s Kitchen vulture logo on the front (no design on back).

M - "Baseball T"

M - "Baseball T"

$26.00

This soft, comfy, unisex 3/4-sleeve baseball tee comes with red sleeves and a black torso with the Hell’s Kitchen vulture logo on the front (no design on back).

L - "Baseball T"

L - "Baseball T"

$26.00

This soft, comfy, unisex 3/4-sleeve baseball tee comes with red sleeves and a black torso with the Hell’s Kitchen vulture logo on the front (no design on back).

XL - "Baseball T"

XL - "Baseball T"

$26.00

This soft, comfy, unisex 3/4-sleeve baseball tee comes with red sleeves and a black torso with the Hell’s Kitchen vulture logo on the front (no design on back).

2XL - "Baseball T"

2XL - "Baseball T"

$26.00

This soft, comfy, unisex 3/4-sleeve baseball tee comes with red sleeves and a black torso with the Hell’s Kitchen vulture logo on the front (no design on back).

3XL - "Baseball T"

3XL - "Baseball T"

$26.00

This soft, comfy, unisex 3/4-sleeve baseball tee comes with red sleeves and a black torso with the Hell’s Kitchen vulture logo on the front (no design on back).

S - "Bite Me"

$19.00

Machine washable, soft ringspun 100% preshrunk cotton. Design is printed on the front of a black short sleeve T-shirt.

M - "Bite Me"

$19.00

Machine washable, soft ringspun 100% preshrunk cotton. Design is printed on the front of a black short sleeve T-shirt.

L - "Bite Me"

$19.00

Machine washable, soft ringspun 100% preshrunk cotton. Design is printed on the front of a black short sleeve T-shirt.

XL - "Bite Me"

$19.00

Machine washable, soft ringspun 100% preshrunk cotton. Design is printed on the front of a black short sleeve T-shirt.

XXL - "Bite Me"

$19.00

Machine washable, soft ringspun 100% preshrunk cotton. Design is printed on the front of a black short sleeve T-shirt.

S - "DFIU"

$19.00

The greatest advice Mitch ever gave us. Machine washable, soft ringspun 100% preshrunk cotton. Design is printed on the front of a black short sleeve T-shirt.

M - "DFIU"

$19.00

The greatest advice Mitch ever gave us. Machine washable, soft ringspun 100% preshrunk cotton. Design is printed on the front of a black short sleeve T-shirt.

L - "DFIU"

$19.00

The greatest advice Mitch ever gave us. Machine washable, soft ringspun 100% preshrunk cotton. Design is printed on the front of a black short sleeve T-shirt.

XL - "DFIU"

$19.00

The greatest advice Mitch ever gave us. Machine washable, soft ringspun 100% preshrunk cotton. Design is printed on the front of a black short sleeve T-shirt.

XXL - "DFIU"

$19.00

The greatest advice Mitch ever gave us. Machine washable, soft ringspun 100% preshrunk cotton. Design is printed on the front of a black short sleeve T-shirt.

S - "Go Brunch"

$19.00

Machine washable, soft ringspun 100% preshrunk cotton. Design is printed on the front of a black short sleeve T-shirt.

M - "Go Brunch"

$19.00

Machine washable, soft ringspun 100% preshrunk cotton. Design is printed on the front of a black short sleeve T-shirt.

L - "Go Brunch"

$19.00

Machine washable, soft ringspun 100% preshrunk cotton. Design is printed on the front of a black short sleeve T-shirt.

XL - "Go Brunch"

$19.00

Machine washable, soft ringspun 100% preshrunk cotton. Design is printed on the front of a black short sleeve T-shirt.

XXL - "Go Brunch"

$19.00

Machine washable, soft ringspun 100% preshrunk cotton. Design is printed on the front of a black short sleeve T-shirt.

S - "HC"

$19.00

Machine washable, soft ringspun 100% preshrunk cotton. Design is printed on the front of a black short sleeve T-shirt.

M - "HC"

$19.00

Machine washable, soft ringspun 100% preshrunk cotton. Design is printed on the front of a black short sleeve T-shirt.

L - "HC"

$19.00

Machine washable, soft ringspun 100% preshrunk cotton. Design is printed on the front of a black short sleeve T-shirt.

XL - "HC"

$19.00

Machine washable, soft ringspun 100% preshrunk cotton. Design is printed on the front of a black short sleeve T-shirt.

XXL - "HC"

$19.00

Machine washable, soft ringspun 100% preshrunk cotton. Design is printed on the front of a black short sleeve T-shirt.

S - "Life Begins"

$19.00

Machine washable, soft ringspun 100% preshrunk cotton. Design is printed on the front of a black short sleeve T-shirt.

M - "Life Begins"

$19.00

Machine washable, soft ringspun 100% preshrunk cotton. Design is printed on the front of a black short sleeve T-shirt.

L - "Life Begins"

$19.00

Machine washable, soft ringspun 100% preshrunk cotton. Design is printed on the front of a black short sleeve T-shirt.

XL - "Life Begins"

$19.00

Machine washable, soft ringspun 100% preshrunk cotton. Design is printed on the front of a black short sleeve T-shirt.

XXL - "Life Begins"

$19.00

Machine washable, soft ringspun 100% preshrunk cotton. Design is printed on the front of a black short sleeve T-shirt.

S - "Road to Hell"

$19.00

Machine washable, soft ringspun 100% preshrunk cotton. Design is printed on the front of a black short sleeve T-shirt.

M - "Road to Hell"

$19.00

Machine washable, soft ringspun 100% preshrunk cotton. Design is printed on the front of a black short sleeve T-shirt.

L - "Road to Hell"

$19.00

Machine washable, soft ringspun 100% preshrunk cotton. Design is printed on the front of a black short sleeve T-shirt.

XL - "Road to Hell"

$19.00

Machine washable, soft ringspun 100% preshrunk cotton. Design is printed on the front of a black short sleeve T-shirt.

XXL - "Road to Hell"

$19.00

Machine washable, soft ringspun 100% preshrunk cotton. Design is printed on the front of a black short sleeve T-shirt.

All hours
Sunday9:30 am - 1:30 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday7:00 am - 2:30 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 2:30 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 2:30 pm
Friday7:00 am - 2:30 pm
Saturday9:30 am - 1:30 pm
Restaurant info

Brought to you by the Employee Owners of Hell's Kitchen... HELL'S CAFETERIA. A twisted play on your cafeteria experience of old, quick service comfort foods with an original twist. Mini donuts, tater tots, smash burgers, mini Lemon Ricotta Hotcakes and Caramel Rolls, and rotating daily specials such as our Hot Bison Commercial, Square Pizza, Caramel Roll French Toast Sticks, and much much more. Damn Good Food, Pretty Dang Fast.

Website

Location

86 S 9th St., Minneapolis, MN 55402

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

