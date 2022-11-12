- Home
- /
- Minneapolis
- /
- Hell's Cafeteria
Hell's Cafeteria
No reviews yet
86 S 9th St.
Minneapolis, MN 55402
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Sweet Bites
Mini Donuts
One of our favorite State Fair icons. 6 or 12 mini-donuts, fried to order, and tossed in your choice of house blended sweet or savory seasoning! Cooked to order, 2-3 minute wait.
Dirt Cup
Our "Hot Damn Cocoa" pudding with chocolate cookie crumbles, gummy worms, and a dusting of matcha. Simply adorable!
Mini HK Peanut Butter Cup
Made with Hell's Kitchen's Small Batch Peanut Butter and 72% Dark Noir chocolate, topped with crushed peanuts and flaky sea salt.
Church Basement Bar
Alfredo's recipe, made with Hell's Kitchen Peanut Butter, white chocolate, and caramel sauce.
HK PB Krispie Bar
Just like mama used to make! We take marshmallows and toasted rice cereal, then mix it with our house made peanut butter for a delightful sweet treat that doesn't weigh you down.
Grab N' Go
Yogurt Parfait
Greek yogurt and our Blackberry-Ginger jam with coconut granola.
Matcha Chia Seed Pudding
Who knew vegan could taste so good? Made with chia seeds, Matcha, and pure maple syrup. Topped with fresh berries. A great way to start the day!
Blueberry Muffin
What's better than the simplicity of a fresh baked Blueberry Muffin? Made with love from our own scratch recipe.
Fresh Berries
A mix of fresh cut strawberries, blueberries, and blackberries.
Pancho Chips & Dip
House fried kettle chips tossed in our Pancho's Dry Rub seasoning, with a side of seasoned sour cream.
Fresh Fruit
Coffee Drinks
Specialty Latte of the Month
Pumpkin Spice Made with traditional pumpkin pie spices and real pumpkin puree, and a double shot of Peace Coffee's Black Squirrel espresso. 16 oz
Coffee (Drip)
Choice of Peace Coffee's French Roast (Regular) or Morning Glory (Decaf). Available in 12 or 16 oz.
Espresso
A double shot, your choice of Peace Coffee's Black Squirrel Espresso Roast (Regular) or Morning Glory Espresso Roast (Decaf).
Latte
Peace Coffee's Black Squirrel Espresso roast with steamed milk. Treat-yo-self with one of our house-made syrups!
DRAFT: Nitro Cold Brew
Peace Coffee's Yeti Blend, brewed and nitrogen infused on-site. 16 oz.
Cold Brew
Peace Coffee's Yeti Blend, brewed on site, served over ice. 16 oz.
Cappuccino
Peace Coffee's Black Squirrel Espresso roast with steamed milk. Treat-yo-self with one of our house-made syrups!
N/A Specialties
Hot Damn Cocoa
Mitch's own recipe, our house-made hot cocoa with fresh whipped cream. 12 oz.
House-Made Lemonade
Made with fresh lemon juice. 16 oz.
DRAFT: Deane's Kombucha
Locally brewed Wild Blueberry Lemon Lavender Kombucha. 16 oz.
Italian Cream Soda
Housemade flavor syrups with club soda and cream on ice. 16 oz.
Steamers
Housemade flavor syrups with steamed milk. 12 oz.
DRAFT: Jinx Tea Hibiscus Ruby Punch
Local, flavorful, fizzy, and just the right amount of sweetness, this herbal tea has flavors of hibiscus, pineapple, ginger, mango, lavender, and cinnamon. Caffeine free. Served over ice. 16 oz.
Pomegranate Blackberry Fizzy 12oz
Sparkling blackberry lemonade with pomegranate popping boba.
Pomegranate Blackberry Fizzy 16oz
Sparkling blackberry lemonade with pomegranate popping boba.
Peach Strawberry Arnie Palmer 12oz
Housemade strawberry Arnie Palmer with peach popping boba!
Peach Strawberry Arnie Palmer 16oz
Housemade strawberry Arnie Palmer with peach popping boba!
Tea Drinks and Steamers
Matcha Latte
Rishi Sweet Matcha with steamed milk. 12 oz.
Chai Latte
Mrs. Kelly's Irish Breakfast tea with house-made Chai Spice and steamed milk. 12 oz.
Hot Tea
Trescerro Premium Teas. 16 oz.
House Brewed Iced Tea
Mrs. Kelly's Irish Breakfast tea, brewed and chilled to perfection. 16 oz.
DRAFT: Jinx Tea Hibiscus Ruby Punch
Local, flavorful, fizzy, and just the right amount of sweetness, this herbal tea has flavors of hibiscus, pineapple, ginger, mango, lavender, and cinnamon. Caffeine free. Served over ice. 16 oz.
DRAFT: Jinx Tea Heat Wave
A local carbonated Spring Green tea with hibiscus, passionfruit, lemon, turmeric, and Thai chili pepper.
Steamers
Housemade flavor syrups with steamed milk. 12 oz.
Pomegranate Blackberry Fizzy 12oz
Sparkling blackberry lemonade with pomegranate popping boba.
Pomegranate Blackberry Fizzy 16oz
Sparkling blackberry lemonade with pomegranate popping boba.
Peach Strawberry Arnie Palmer 12oz
Housemade strawberry Arnie Palmer with peach popping boba!
Peach Strawberry Arnie Palmer 16oz
Housemade strawberry Arnie Palmer with peach popping boba!
N/A Bottles & Cans
Mexican Coke
Classic Coca-Cola made with cane sugar and served in a glass bottle. 12 oz.
Diet Coke
It's Diet Coke. In a can. 12 oz.
Reed's Ginger Beer
Brewed since 1987; Extra has 2 times the fresh ginger root of Original for a medium spice level. 12 oz.
Virgil's Root Beer
Brewed in small batches by hand to include the flavor of fifteen different roots and spices. A rich, creamy, full-flavor soda that is deliciously complex and never bitter. 12 oz.
Lagunitas Hoppy Refresher
A refreshingly hoppy, non-alcoholic craft beverage from Lagunitas brewing. Just hops, yeast, carbonated water and zero calories. 12 oz.
Buddy's Orange Soda
Buddy’s Orange with its vibrant color and thirst quenching taste is appealing to all ages! Locally produced. 12 oz.
Buddy's Grape Soda
Buddy’s Grape has a fresh from the vine flavor with rich aroma inspires good memories for both young and seasoned grape enthusiasts. Locally produced. 12 oz.
San Pellegrino
Traditional but timeless, San Pelligrino's premium sparkling mineral water. 500 ml.
Acqua Panna
Natural Italian spring water, uncarbonated. 500 ml.
Orange Juice
Simply Orange, 11.5 oz.
Apple Juice
Simply Apple, 11.5 oz.
2% Milk
8oz. and organic. Better than you remembered.
Chocolate Milk
8oz. and organic. Better than you remembered.
Red Bull
RETAIL: Food + Coffee + Drinks
Peanut Butter (10oz)
Our Peanut Butter —made in very small batches— was put on the map when Lynn Rosetto Kasper swooned over it on her NPR Splendid Table show years ago. Jane and Michael Stern (Roadfood.com) said, “This could very well be the best peanut butter on the planet.” And each and every day, our diners rave about this crunchy delight. Shelf life (unopened) = 6+ months
Peanut Butter (17.7oz)
Our Peanut Butter —made in very small batches— was put on the map when Lynn Rosetto Kasper swooned over it on her NPR Splendid Table show years ago. Jane and Michael Stern (Roadfood.com) said, “This could very well be the best peanut butter on the planet.” And each and every day, our diners rave about this crunchy delight. Shelf life (unopened) = 6+ months
Peanut Butter (32 oz)
Peanut Butter (3lb)
Our Big-Ass, 3LB jar of Mitch's small-batch, always housemade peanut butter
Peanut Butter Travel Trio (3x3oz)
Want to share some samplings of our small batch Peanut Butter with friends? Our sampler jars make wonderful little gifts (think stocking stuffers!) that also pass FAA requirements so you can tuck them into your carry-on bag and surprise your work colleagues with a taste of Minnesota.Includes three jars, each 3.3 oz. Shelf life (unopened): 6+ months.
Sausage Bread Loaf (3lb)
Our deliciously dense bread made with sausage, toasted walnuts, black currants, spices, and black coffee has a devoted following, and now you can bring home a ready-to-bake loaf for yourself!
Blackberry Ginger Jam (10oz)
A 10oz jar of the housemade Blackberry Ginger Jam that we serve with toast and our housemade peanut butter (also available for purchase)
Blackberry Ginger Jam (17.7oz)
A 17.7oz jar of the housemade Blackberry Ginger Jam that we serve with toast and our housemade peanut butter (also available for purchase)
Red Pepper Jelly (10oz)
A 10oz jar of our housemade, sweet & spicy Red Pepper Jelly. We serve it with our cheese curds and our Juicy Lucifer, but it's great with so many foods!
Red Pepper Jelly (17.7oz)
A 17.7oz jar of our housemade, sweet & spicy Red Pepper Jelly. We serve it with our cheese curds and our Juicy Lucifer, but it's great with so many foods!
Purgatory Blend Organic Coffee
CLOSE YOUR EYES before you blush, because this ain’t no regular coffee, this is damn good coffee with super magical powers! Our coffee beans "restore virginity" without even growing hair on your palms. Organic, fair trade, locally roasted by Peace Coffee. Regular Whole Bean (sorry, decaf or ground not available). 12 oz. Coffee mug sold separately.
Blood Orange Marmalade (10oz)
Our Blood Orange Marmalade is part of the caddy of condiments that land on almost every table during our breakfast services (along with our Blackberry Ginger Jam and of course our small batch Peanut Butter). Now you can get a jar for yourself!
Blood Orange Marmalade (17.7oz)
Our Blood Orange Marmalade is part of the caddy of condiments that land on almost every table during our breakfast services (along with our Blackberry Ginger Jam and of course our small batch Peanut Butter). Now you can get a jar for yourself!
Hot Damn Cocoa Mix (10oz)
Made with Belgian chocolate, our Cocoa Mix is a rich blend of chocolatey sweetness with just a hint of spice. Hell wouldn’t have it any other way.
Hot Damn Cocoa Mix (17.7oz)
Made with Belgian chocolate, our Cocoa Mix is a rich blend of chocolatey sweetness with just a hint of spice. Hell wouldn’t have it any other way.
Pancho's Dry Rub
From tots to kettle chips to chicken wings, this dry rub spice blend brings a "can't quite put your finger on it" savoriness to anything it tops.
Bloody Mary Rim
We decided to help our guests recreate our award-winning Bloody Mary at home by offering our delicious Rib Rub in a tin suitable for rimming a bloody glass. It’s what we use when you order one at Hell’s Kitchen, in conjunction with Gib’s Bottled Hell, and now you can take a little piece of Hell with you to make this savory drink on your own.
Steve's Burger Seasoning
Chicken and Rib Rub
Seasoning Tin Trio
Gib's Bottled Hell
While we usually like to brag about our own homemade gems, Gib's Bottled Hell is among one of Hell's Kitchen's most popular condiments. Boasted as a "must try" with our signature Huevos Rancheros, this sweet and spicy hot pepper sauce is all natural, with no preservatives, and totally fat free! We also use Bottled Hell to rim the glass of our award-winning Bloody Mary (paired with our delicious rib rub, available in a tin suitable for rimming your own glass)! This one's a keeper...well, until the time comes for us to develop our own hellish twist.
Cry Baby Craig's
Bloody Mary Mix Jar
(GF) We think City Pages said it best about our signature Bloody Mary mix: "Hell's Kitchen bloody captures the perfect level of spice — not too hot for the average brunch-goer, but you'll damn well know you're drinking it. The mix is thick and fantastically complex. It's as classy as we've come to expect from a restaurant that does just about everything well." This 32oz package of our freshly made mix (keep refrigerated) should be enough for 8 Bloody Marys--just add your booze of choice and garnish with your personal favorite toppings (booze and fixings not included). Looking to bring home the full experience? We also offer our Bloody Mary Kit, which comes with not only the mix, but also our Bloody Mary rim spices, skewers, and a variety of fixings to really make it your own.
Fresh Bloody Mary Mix (1 Quart)
(GF) We think City Pages said it best about our signature Bloody Mary mix: "Hell's Kitchen bloody captures the perfect level of spice — not too hot for the average brunch-goer, but you'll damn well know you're drinking it. The mix is thick and fantastically complex. It's as classy as we've come to expect from a restaurant that does just about everything well." This 32oz package of our freshly made mix (keep refrigerated) should be enough for 8 Bloody Marys--just add your booze of choice and garnish with your personal favorite toppings (booze and fixings not included). Looking to bring home the full experience? We also offer our Bloody Mary Kit, which comes with not only the mix, but also our Bloody Mary rim spices, skewers, and a variety of fixings to really make it your own.
RETAIL: Glassware and Mugs
Hell's Kitchen Pint Glass
Hell’s Kitchen Pint Glass with logo on one side, “Damn Good Food” on the other.
"I Am Not Like the Others" Ralph Steadman Pint Glass
This 12 oz. pint glass features the Gonzo artist Ralph Steadman. His famous quote “I am not like the others” has become a defining mantra at Hell’s Kitchen and we proudly display his artwork throughout our restaurant.
Hell's Kitchen Black Coffee Mug
It’s time to show off your allegiance to your favorite breakfast spot! (Or maybe you just want your morning routine to match our hellish color scheme?) This 12 oz ceramic coffee mug is black with red interior, and has our iconic Hell’s Kitchen vulture logo on the side.
"Life Begins at the End..." - Coffee Mug
12 oz, ceramic, classic..
"Don't Fu#k it Up" - Coffee Mug
12 oz, ceramic, classic..
Poison Shot Glass
Once the shots come out, we know the party is going to Hell in a handbasket, so pick your poison of choice with this cheeky Hell’s Kitchen shot glass (2 oz clear glass). …Alcohol not included (don’tcha wish?)
Hell's Kitchen Bloody Mary Glass
So here’s the deal: if you're doing your own Bloody Mary Bar at home and plan to offer a myriad of fun garnish choices for your guests, THE most important thing we can say is to make sure your glasses are heavy enough so their spectacular creations don’t throw everything off-balance and fall over. (Trust us; we learned from experience.) Our dishwasher safe, heavy-duty Bloody Hell glass measures approx 8” high, so remember to get LONG bamboo skewers, readily available at Target and almost everywhere else.
Hell's Cafeteria White Coffee Mug
16oz Original Hell's Cafeteria Logo Ceramic Coffee Mug
"The Road to Hell..." - Coffee Mug
12 oz, ceramic, classic..
"Go Brunch Yourself" - Coffee Mug
12 oz, ceramic, classic..
Don't F It Up Shot Glass
HK Travel Tumbler
Insulated to keep your beverage hot or cold. Adorned with our classic red and black theme!
Red "Poison" Mug
It's a mug to hold all of your favorite "poisons"!
RETAIL: Cookbooks, Stickers, and Other Miscellaneous
Damn Good Food Cookbook
Damn Good Food –featuring almost ALL of Hell’s Kitchen recipes–is a cookbook with a heartbreaking as well as uplifting look into the belly (and heart) of the beast. Ann Bauer poignantly tells the story of Mitch Omer, a wildly creative award-winning chef, who hurled through most of his life setting fires, breaking limbs, drinking 24/7, getting fired, abusing drugs, gaining 200 pounds and barely avoiding suicide until he was finally diagnosed as bipolar. Properly medicated for the past several years, his wild ride settled down enough to open a successful Minneapolis restaurant, lose 170 pounds, enjoy a sane marriage to his third wife, and provide hope to others. “I’ve been fixed,” he used to pout as he jokingl
Hell's Kitchen Baseball Cap
A red and grey baseball cap with the Hell's Kitchen vulture
Hell's Kitchen Knit Beanie
Our black knit beanie-style hat (featuring the Hell’s Kitchen logo) helps you keep warm in the harsh Minnesotan winters but is stylish enough to be worn all year round.
Hell's Cafeteria Tray
HK Hand Sanitizer
Locally produced by Tattersall distillery, and scented with natural essential oils by our lovely staff. Perfect for your purse, car, or dining room table! (3.2oz)
Hell's Cafeteria Lunch Box
"Bite Me" Button
Postcards from Hell
SIX BUCKS will get'chu a 10-pack of postcards featuring 4 iconic Ralph Steadman images, 2 images from our faaaav local artist Joe Polecheck, and 4 bonus Hell's Kitchen promo postcards. "Hey, Kids! Collect 'em all!" Price INCLUDES postage.
Photo Booth Token
I Survived COVID Gift Box
HK Tote Bag
HK Stripey Socks
Funky black socks adorned with white stripes and our classic logo. Moisture wicking to help keep your feet dry.
T-shirts
S - "Go Cry"
We get it – kitchen work is some of the most stressful work there is, but the kitchen’s gotta keep churning like a well-oiled machine. So take a minute to step off the line, catch your breath, and compose yourself… then get back to work! GO CRY IN THE WALK-IN is one of our cheeky Kitchen T-shirt series that our cooks wear behind the scenes. Machine washable, soft ringspun 100% preshrunk cotton. Design is printed on the back of a black short sleeve T-shirt. And yes, the walk-in cooler is where you’ll occasionally find grown men crying.
M - "Go Cry"
We get it – kitchen work is some of the most stressful work there is, but the kitchen’s gotta keep churning like a well-oiled machine. So take a minute to step off the line, catch your breath, and compose yourself… then get back to work! GO CRY IN THE WALK-IN is one of our cheeky Kitchen T-shirt series that our cooks wear behind the scenes. Machine washable, soft ringspun 100% preshrunk cotton. Design is printed on the back of a black short sleeve T-shirt. And yes, the walk-in cooler is where you’ll occasionally find grown men crying.
L - "Go Cry"
We get it – kitchen work is some of the most stressful work there is, but the kitchen’s gotta keep churning like a well-oiled machine. So take a minute to step off the line, catch your breath, and compose yourself… then get back to work! GO CRY IN THE WALK-IN is one of our cheeky Kitchen T-shirt series that our cooks wear behind the scenes. Machine washable, soft ringspun 100% preshrunk cotton. Design is printed on the back of a black short sleeve T-shirt. And yes, the walk-in cooler is where you’ll occasionally find grown men crying.
XL - "Go Cry"
We get it – kitchen work is some of the most stressful work there is, but the kitchen’s gotta keep churning like a well-oiled machine. So take a minute to step off the line, catch your breath, and compose yourself… then get back to work! GO CRY IN THE WALK-IN is one of our cheeky Kitchen T-shirt series that our cooks wear behind the scenes. Machine washable, soft ringspun 100% preshrunk cotton. Design is printed on the back of a black short sleeve T-shirt. And yes, the walk-in cooler is where you’ll occasionally find grown men crying.
2XL - "Go Cry"
We get it – kitchen work is some of the most stressful work there is, but the kitchen’s gotta keep churning like a well-oiled machine. So take a minute to step off the line, catch your breath, and compose yourself… then get back to work! GO CRY IN THE WALK-IN is one of our cheeky Kitchen T-shirt series that our cooks wear behind the scenes. Machine washable, soft ringspun 100% preshrunk cotton. Design is printed on the back of a black short sleeve T-shirt. And yes, the walk-in cooler is where you’ll occasionally find grown men crying.
S - "HK"
Our signature logo T-shirt lets folks know you’ve been to the REAL Hell’s Kitchen in Minneapolis, not that Gordon Ramsay wannabe that started long after we opened in 2002. Machine washable, soft ringspun 100% preshrunk cotton. Design is printed on the front of a black short sleeve T-shirt.
M - "HK"
Our signature logo T-shirt lets folks know you’ve been to the REAL Hell’s Kitchen in Minneapolis, not that Gordon Ramsay wannabe that started long after we opened in 2002. Machine washable, soft ringspun 100% preshrunk cotton. Design is printed on the front of a black short sleeve T-shirt.
L - "HK"
Our signature logo T-shirt lets folks know you’ve been to the REAL Hell’s Kitchen in Minneapolis, not that Gordon Ramsay wannabe that started long after we opened in 2002. Machine washable, soft ringspun 100% preshrunk cotton. Design is printed on the front of a black short sleeve T-shirt.
XL - "HK"
Our signature logo T-shirt lets folks know you’ve been to the REAL Hell’s Kitchen in Minneapolis, not that Gordon Ramsay wannabe that started long after we opened in 2002. Machine washable, soft ringspun 100% preshrunk cotton. Design is printed on the front of a black short sleeve T-shirt.
2XL - "HK"
Our signature logo T-shirt lets folks know you’ve been to the REAL Hell’s Kitchen in Minneapolis, not that Gordon Ramsay wannabe that started long after we opened in 2002. Machine washable, soft ringspun 100% preshrunk cotton. Design is printed on the front of a black short sleeve T-shirt.
XS - "NLTO"
Ralph Steadman’s I Am Not Like the Others T-shirt tells it like it is for us as well as for you. Machine washable, soft ringspun 100% preshrunk cotton. Design is printed on the front of a black short sleeve T-shirt.
S - "NLTO"
Ralph Steadman’s I Am Not Like the Others T-shirt tells it like it is for us as well as for you. Machine washable, soft ringspun 100% preshrunk cotton. Design is printed on the front of a black short sleeve T-shirt.
M - "NLTO"
Ralph Steadman’s I Am Not Like the Others T-shirt tells it like it is for us as well as for you. Machine washable, soft ringspun 100% preshrunk cotton. Design is printed on the front of a black short sleeve T-shirt.
L - "NLTO"
Ralph Steadman’s I Am Not Like the Others T-shirt tells it like it is for us as well as for you. Machine washable, soft ringspun 100% preshrunk cotton. Design is printed on the front of a black short sleeve T-shirt.
XL - "NLTO"
Ralph Steadman’s I Am Not Like the Others T-shirt tells it like it is for us as well as for you. Machine washable, soft ringspun 100% preshrunk cotton. Design is printed on the front of a black short sleeve T-shirt.
2XL - "NLTO"
Ralph Steadman’s I Am Not Like the Others T-shirt tells it like it is for us as well as for you. Machine washable, soft ringspun 100% preshrunk cotton. Design is printed on the front of a black short sleeve T-shirt.
S - "BADASS"
Being a chef isn't for the faint of heart. It requires raw cooking talent, fearless leadership, and immense grace under pressure. Being a chef is more than just a job; it makes you a certified Culinary Badass! CULINARY BADASS is one of our cheeky Kitchen T-shirt series that our cooks wear behind the scenes. Machine washable, soft ringspun 100% preshrunk cotton. Design is printed on the back of a black short sleeve T-shirt.
M - "BADASS"
Being a chef isn't for the faint of heart. It requires raw cooking talent, fearless leadership, and immense grace under pressure. Being a chef is more than just a job; it makes you a certified Culinary Badass! CULINARY BADASS is one of our cheeky Kitchen T-shirt series that our cooks wear behind the scenes. Machine washable, soft ringspun 100% preshrunk cotton. Design is printed on the back of a black short sleeve T-shirt.
L - "BADASS"
Being a chef isn't for the faint of heart. It requires raw cooking talent, fearless leadership, and immense grace under pressure. Being a chef is more than just a job; it makes you a certified Culinary Badass! CULINARY BADASS is one of our cheeky Kitchen T-shirt series that our cooks wear behind the scenes. Machine washable, soft ringspun 100% preshrunk cotton. Design is printed on the back of a black short sleeve T-shirt.
XL - "BADASS"
Being a chef isn't for the faint of heart. It requires raw cooking talent, fearless leadership, and immense grace under pressure. Being a chef is more than just a job; it makes you a certified Culinary Badass! CULINARY BADASS is one of our cheeky Kitchen T-shirt series that our cooks wear behind the scenes. Machine washable, soft ringspun 100% preshrunk cotton. Design is printed on the back of a black short sleeve T-shirt.
2XL - "BADASS"
Being a chef isn't for the faint of heart. It requires raw cooking talent, fearless leadership, and immense grace under pressure. Being a chef is more than just a job; it makes you a certified Culinary Badass! CULINARY BADASS is one of our cheeky Kitchen T-shirt series that our cooks wear behind the scenes. Machine washable, soft ringspun 100% preshrunk cotton. Design is printed on the back of a black short sleeve T-shirt.
S - "COVID"
M - "COVID"
L - "COVID"
XL - "COVID"
2XL - "COVID"
XS - "Baseball T"
This soft, comfy, unisex 3/4-sleeve baseball tee comes with red sleeves and a black torso with the Hell’s Kitchen vulture logo on the front (no design on back).
S - "Baseball T"
This soft, comfy, unisex 3/4-sleeve baseball tee comes with red sleeves and a black torso with the Hell’s Kitchen vulture logo on the front (no design on back).
M - "Baseball T"
This soft, comfy, unisex 3/4-sleeve baseball tee comes with red sleeves and a black torso with the Hell’s Kitchen vulture logo on the front (no design on back).
L - "Baseball T"
This soft, comfy, unisex 3/4-sleeve baseball tee comes with red sleeves and a black torso with the Hell’s Kitchen vulture logo on the front (no design on back).
XL - "Baseball T"
This soft, comfy, unisex 3/4-sleeve baseball tee comes with red sleeves and a black torso with the Hell’s Kitchen vulture logo on the front (no design on back).
2XL - "Baseball T"
This soft, comfy, unisex 3/4-sleeve baseball tee comes with red sleeves and a black torso with the Hell’s Kitchen vulture logo on the front (no design on back).
3XL - "Baseball T"
This soft, comfy, unisex 3/4-sleeve baseball tee comes with red sleeves and a black torso with the Hell’s Kitchen vulture logo on the front (no design on back).
S - "Bite Me"
Machine washable, soft ringspun 100% preshrunk cotton. Design is printed on the front of a black short sleeve T-shirt.
M - "Bite Me"
Machine washable, soft ringspun 100% preshrunk cotton. Design is printed on the front of a black short sleeve T-shirt.
L - "Bite Me"
Machine washable, soft ringspun 100% preshrunk cotton. Design is printed on the front of a black short sleeve T-shirt.
XL - "Bite Me"
Machine washable, soft ringspun 100% preshrunk cotton. Design is printed on the front of a black short sleeve T-shirt.
XXL - "Bite Me"
Machine washable, soft ringspun 100% preshrunk cotton. Design is printed on the front of a black short sleeve T-shirt.
S - "DFIU"
The greatest advice Mitch ever gave us. Machine washable, soft ringspun 100% preshrunk cotton. Design is printed on the front of a black short sleeve T-shirt.
M - "DFIU"
The greatest advice Mitch ever gave us. Machine washable, soft ringspun 100% preshrunk cotton. Design is printed on the front of a black short sleeve T-shirt.
L - "DFIU"
The greatest advice Mitch ever gave us. Machine washable, soft ringspun 100% preshrunk cotton. Design is printed on the front of a black short sleeve T-shirt.
XL - "DFIU"
The greatest advice Mitch ever gave us. Machine washable, soft ringspun 100% preshrunk cotton. Design is printed on the front of a black short sleeve T-shirt.
XXL - "DFIU"
The greatest advice Mitch ever gave us. Machine washable, soft ringspun 100% preshrunk cotton. Design is printed on the front of a black short sleeve T-shirt.
S - "Go Brunch"
Machine washable, soft ringspun 100% preshrunk cotton. Design is printed on the front of a black short sleeve T-shirt.
M - "Go Brunch"
Machine washable, soft ringspun 100% preshrunk cotton. Design is printed on the front of a black short sleeve T-shirt.
L - "Go Brunch"
Machine washable, soft ringspun 100% preshrunk cotton. Design is printed on the front of a black short sleeve T-shirt.
XL - "Go Brunch"
Machine washable, soft ringspun 100% preshrunk cotton. Design is printed on the front of a black short sleeve T-shirt.
XXL - "Go Brunch"
Machine washable, soft ringspun 100% preshrunk cotton. Design is printed on the front of a black short sleeve T-shirt.
S - "HC"
Machine washable, soft ringspun 100% preshrunk cotton. Design is printed on the front of a black short sleeve T-shirt.
M - "HC"
Machine washable, soft ringspun 100% preshrunk cotton. Design is printed on the front of a black short sleeve T-shirt.
L - "HC"
Machine washable, soft ringspun 100% preshrunk cotton. Design is printed on the front of a black short sleeve T-shirt.
XL - "HC"
Machine washable, soft ringspun 100% preshrunk cotton. Design is printed on the front of a black short sleeve T-shirt.
XXL - "HC"
Machine washable, soft ringspun 100% preshrunk cotton. Design is printed on the front of a black short sleeve T-shirt.
S - "Life Begins"
Machine washable, soft ringspun 100% preshrunk cotton. Design is printed on the front of a black short sleeve T-shirt.
M - "Life Begins"
Machine washable, soft ringspun 100% preshrunk cotton. Design is printed on the front of a black short sleeve T-shirt.
L - "Life Begins"
Machine washable, soft ringspun 100% preshrunk cotton. Design is printed on the front of a black short sleeve T-shirt.
XL - "Life Begins"
Machine washable, soft ringspun 100% preshrunk cotton. Design is printed on the front of a black short sleeve T-shirt.
XXL - "Life Begins"
Machine washable, soft ringspun 100% preshrunk cotton. Design is printed on the front of a black short sleeve T-shirt.
S - "Road to Hell"
Machine washable, soft ringspun 100% preshrunk cotton. Design is printed on the front of a black short sleeve T-shirt.
M - "Road to Hell"
Machine washable, soft ringspun 100% preshrunk cotton. Design is printed on the front of a black short sleeve T-shirt.
L - "Road to Hell"
Machine washable, soft ringspun 100% preshrunk cotton. Design is printed on the front of a black short sleeve T-shirt.
XL - "Road to Hell"
Machine washable, soft ringspun 100% preshrunk cotton. Design is printed on the front of a black short sleeve T-shirt.
XXL - "Road to Hell"
Machine washable, soft ringspun 100% preshrunk cotton. Design is printed on the front of a black short sleeve T-shirt.
|Sunday
|9:30 am - 1:30 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 2:30 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 2:30 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 2:30 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 2:30 pm
|Saturday
|9:30 am - 1:30 pm
Brought to you by the Employee Owners of Hell's Kitchen... HELL'S CAFETERIA. A twisted play on your cafeteria experience of old, quick service comfort foods with an original twist. Mini donuts, tater tots, smash burgers, mini Lemon Ricotta Hotcakes and Caramel Rolls, and rotating daily specials such as our Hot Bison Commercial, Square Pizza, Caramel Roll French Toast Sticks, and much much more. Damn Good Food, Pretty Dang Fast.
86 S 9th St., Minneapolis, MN 55402