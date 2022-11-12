Hell's Cafeteria

Bloody Mary Mix Jar

$15.00

(GF) We think City Pages said it best about our signature Bloody Mary mix: "Hell's Kitchen bloody captures the perfect level of spice — not too hot for the average brunch-goer, but you'll damn well know you're drinking it. The mix is thick and fantastically complex. It's as classy as we've come to expect from a restaurant that does just about everything well." This 32oz package of our freshly made mix (keep refrigerated) should be enough for 8 Bloody Marys--just add your booze of choice and garnish with your personal favorite toppings (booze and fixings not included). Looking to bring home the full experience? We also offer our Bloody Mary Kit, which comes with not only the mix, but also our Bloody Mary rim spices, skewers, and a variety of fixings to really make it your own.