Dinner

Entrée

Served with Mustard on a pretzel roll
Chicken Fried Steak Dinner
$18.00

served with mashed potatoes, country gravy and seasonal vegetables

Chicken Strips
$14.00
Chicken Tacos with Salsa and Chips
$14.00

Grilled chicken, red cabbage, avocado, cilantro, pico de gallo and queso fresco

Fish and Chips
$19.00

Three pieces of house breaded wild cod served with French fries, house made cole slaw and tarter sauce

Grilled Brats
$14.00
King Salmon Filet
$28.00

Grilled on a cedar plank with citrus butter served with choice of house potato and seasonal vegetable

Steak Tacos with Salsa and Chips
$14.00

Thinly sliced steak, red cabbage, avocado, cilantro, pico de gallo and queso fresco

Steaks

10oz Flat Iron
$34.00

10 oz. Topped with caramelized onion and served with choice of potato and seasonal vegetable

10oz Bite Size
$32.00

10 oz. Char grilled sirloin with topped with demi glaze, tomato and green onion served with choice of potato with seasonal vegetable

20oz Cowboy Rib Eye
$50.00

20 oz. Char grilled with herb butter and served with choice of potato and seasonal vegetable

14oz Rib Eye
$43.00

14 oz. Char grilled with herb butter and served with choice of potato and seasonal vegetable

Pasta

Sirloin Stroganoff
$24.00

With red wine sauce, portabello mushrooms, demi sauce, and buttered parmesan pappardelle noodles

Gold Mac N Cheese
$16.00

Elbow macaroni blended with cougar gold cheddar and baked parmesan herb crust

Chicken Fettuccine
$18.00

Grilled chicken breast, parmesan cheese, garlic in chardonnay cream sauce

Burgers

Beast Burger
$15.00

6 oz blend of elk, bison, and Wagyu boar topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, smoked Cheddar and jalapeño jelly served with tater tops

Big BBQ Ranch Burger
$15.00

6 oz certified Angus beef grilled with BBQ sauce, Cheddar cheese, onion ring, bacon, lettuce, and tomato with a pickle spear

Cougar Gold Burger
$15.00

6 oz certified Angus beef grilled with cougar gold cheddar, caramelized onion, lettuce, tomato on a toasted split top bun with a pickle spear

Wholly Cow "Build Your Burger"
$14.00

6 oz certified Angus beef grilled and served with lettuce, tomato, onion, mayonnaise & pickle spear

Pizza

Pepperoni & Mushroom
$16.00

Tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella cheese, fresh parmesan with pepperoni and mushrooms

Meat Lovers
$16.00

Canadian bacon, bacon, pepperoni, sausage, bell pepper, onions with red sauce and mozzarella cheese

Chicken Bacon Ranch
$16.00

Grilled chicken, bacon, tomato & ranch dressing with mozzarella & parmesan

Four Cheese
$16.00

Red sauce with mozzarella, cheddar, jack and freshly grated parmesan

Sandwiches

MW Combo
$14.00

Choice of Side Salad or Bowl of Soup of the day with one of our classic half sandwiches

Club House
$15.00

Turkey, ham, bacon, lettuce, Cheddar, tomato, avocado & mayonnaise on toasted sourdough bread

Angus Beef Dip
$15.00

Certified angus beef served on toasted French roll with cougar gold Cheddar and au jus

Gourmet BLT
$15.00

Hickory smoked bacon with tomato, lettuce, avocado with lemon aioli on grilled brioche

Old Fashion Reuben
$14.00

Shaved thin house cured corn beef pilled high on grilled marble rye with Swiss cheese, sauerkraut and 1000 island dressing

Smoked Brisket
$15.00

House smoked brisket with cherry chipotle sauce, smoked Cheddar and crispy onions on a rustic roll

Rustic Grilled Cheese
$14.00

Cheddar, cougar gold, Parmesan and Jack cheese with applewood bacon grilled on brioche bread

Chicken Caesar Wrap
$15.00

Grilled chicken, romaine hearts, tossed in our classic Caesar dressing with Parmesan cheese and tomato

Small Plates

Ahi Tuna
$16.00

Pan seared rare and sesame crusted, with wasabi & pickled ginger

Beef Crostini
$14.00

Layered with cheddar, grilled steak & caramelized sweet onions on a toasted crostini

Chips & Salsa (Copy)
$5.00
House Potato Chips
$11.00

Idaho russet potatoes fried and salted with sea salt, bacon, balsamic glaze, green onions & bleu cheese sauce

Idaho Tater Tots Nachos
$13.00
Nachos
$12.00
Onion Ring Tower
$13.00

Served with house-made ranch & fry sauce

Popcorn Bowl
$6.00
Soft Pretzel
$15.00

Served on a tower with cheese sauce and mustard

Toasted Sesame Hummus
$13.00

Fresh dipping veggies, pickled onion and pita bread

Warrior Wings Bone In
$15.00

Served with ranch and celery sticks

Warrior Wings Boneless
$15.00

Served with ranch and celery sticks

Salads

Chicken Caesar Salad
$15.00

Grilled chicken, romaine hearts tossed in our homemade Caesar dressing, shaved parmesan and house made croutons

Bistro Cobb Salad
$16.00

Diced grilled chicken, sliced olives, tomatoes, hard boiled eggs, bleu cheese, bacon, avocado, with your choice of dressing

Warm Steak Salad
$18.00

Grilled flat iron steak thinly sliced tossed with roasted peppers, onions, hearts of romaine, bleu cheese crumbles, diced tomatoes, and walnuts served with our house balsamic vinaigrette dressing

Chicken and Avocado Salad
$16.00

Grilled chicken, avocado, greens, crisp tortilla chips, cilantro and cashews in a citrus honey peanut dressing

Side House Salad
$5.00
Side Caesar
$5.00

Soup

Cup Soup of the Day
$5.00
Bowl Soup of the Day
$7.00

Ala Carte

1 Fried Fish
$6.00
BBQ Brisket
$8.00
Beast Burger Patty
$10.00
Beyond Meat Patty
$10.00
Chicken Fried Steak
$14.00
Cod Filet
$14.00
Cottage Cheese
$3.00
Crab (Dinner Serving)
$18.00
Flat Iron Steak
$14.00
Grilled Chicken Breast
$6.00
Ground Chuck Beef Patty
$8.00
Mixed Raw Vegetables
$6.00
Onion Rings
$7.00
Prime Rib (Dinner Serving)
$18.00
Salmon Filet (Dinner Serving)
$18.00
Shrimp (Dinner Serving)
$18.00
Side Fries
$5.00
Side of Steamed Vegetables
$6.00
Side Pita Toast
$3.00
Side Sweet Potato Fries
$6.00
Sirloin Steak (Dinner Serving)
$18.00
Tater Tots
$5.00
Hail Mary
$10.00
Mega Digger
$12.00
Veggie Digger
$8.00
Meatlover Digger
$10.00

Desserts

Brownie Sundae
$7.00

Two double fudge brownies, scoop vanilla ice cream, chocolate syrup and whipped cream

Cheese Cake
$8.00

New York style cheese cake with your choice of toppings

Carrot Сake
$7.00

With cream cheese frosting

Chocolate Cake
$7.00

With double fudge frosting

Kid's Menu

Kid's Chicken Strips
$11.00
Kid's Grilled Cheese
$11.00
Kid's Four Cheese Pasta
$11.00
Kid's Cheeseburger
$11.00
Kid's Mini Corndogs
$11.00

Beverages

7 Up
$2.50
Apple Juice
$5.00
Clamato Juice
$5.00
Coca-Cola
$2.00
Coffee
$2.50
Craft N/A Cocktail
$5.00
Cranberry Juice
$5.00
Decaf Coffee
$2.50
Diet Coca-Cola
$2.50
Diet Pepsi Cola
$2.50
Dr. Pepper
$2.50
Ginger Ale
$3.00
Hot Tea
$2.00
Iced Tea
$2.50
Lemonade
$2.50
Milk
$2.00
Mt. Dew
$2.50
Orange Juice
$5.00
Pepsi Cola
$2.50
Pineapple Juice
$5.00
Punch
$2.50
Red Bull
$6.00
Root Beer
$2.50
Roy Rogers
$3.50
Shirley Temple
$3.50
Sprite
$2.50
Sweet Tea
$2.50
Tomato Juice
$5.00
Side of Clamato
$0.50
Side of Tomato
$0.50