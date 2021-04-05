- Home
- /
- New York
- /
- Hell's Kitchen
- /
- Burgers
- /
- 366 West 46 Street - NY, Hell's Kitchen [13]
366 West 46 Street NY, Hell's Kitchen [13]
No reviews yet
366 West 46 Street
New York, NY 10036
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Bowls & Salads
Moroccan Bowl
gluten free; grilled never antibiotics ever chicken, cauliflower rice, crispy chickpea, beet hummus, kale, pickled red onion, organic grape tomato, harissa, spicy green goddess (610 cal)
Brussel Bowl
gluten free; brussel, organic sunny egg, cauliflower rice, spicy kimchi, wild mushroom, black sesame, thai gochujang (960 cal)
Cali Bowl
gluten free, vegan; avocado, cauliflower rice, beet hummus, organic marinated black bean, kale, organic grape tomato, sunflower seed, citrus dijon (1000 cal)
Small Cali Bowl
gluten free, vegan; avocado, cauliflower rice, beet hummus, organic marinated black bean, kale, organic grape tomato, sunflower seed, citrus dijon (510 cal)
Caesar Salad
gluten free; asiago, crispy chickpea, mixed greens, organic grape tomato, caesar (855 cal)
Small Caesar Salad
gluten free; asiago, crispy chickpea, mixed greens, organic grape tomato, caesar (425 cal)
Kobb Salad
gluten free, blue cheese, uncured bacon, organic sunny egg, avocado, mixed greens, organic grape tomato, red onion, buttermilk ranch (910 cal)
Small Kobb Salad
gluten free, blue cheese, uncured bacon, organic sunny egg, avocado, mixed greens, organic grape tomato, red onion, buttermilk ranch (515 cal)
Southwestern Salad
gluten free; grilled never antibiotics ever jalapeno bbq chicken, avocado, cauliflower rice, marinated black bean, pickled red onion, pickled jalapeno, organic grape tomato, mixed greens, tortilla chip, jalapeno ranch (745 cal)
Shares
Pickle Chips w/ Jalapeño Ranch
gluten free; buttermilk brined pickle chips, served with jalapeno ranch (350 cal)
Honey Brussels
gluten free; flash fried brussel, asiago, meyer lemon honey, sea salt (550 cal)
Goin Back to Cauli
tempura cauliflower, spicy kimchi, black sesame, jalapeno bbq (510 cal)
Impossible Nuggets (8) w/ Honey Mustard
served with honey mustard (730 cal)
Popcorn Chicken w/ Buttermilk Ranch
gluten free; never antibiotics ever buttermilk chicken, served with buttermilk ranch (nashville hot: served with sweet pickle; smoke sauce: served with pickled red onion, scallion; mango teriyaki: served with scallion, black sesame; thai gochujang: served with spicy kimchi, scallion; jalapeno bbq: served with jalapeno, pickled red onion, scallion; naked: served plain) (1265-1910 cal)
Jumbo Wings w/ Buttermilk Ranch
gluten free; never antibiotics ever jumbo wings, served with buttermilk ranch (nashville hot: served with sweet pickle; smoke sauce: served with pickled red onion, scallion; mango teriyaki: served with scallion, black sesame; thai gochujang: served with spicy kimchi, scallion; jalapeno bbq: served with jalapeno, pickled red onion, scallion; naked: served plain) (1540-3580 cal)
Super Duper Loaded Fries
gluten free; monterey cheese sauce, uncured bacon, avocado, spicy kimchi, organic marinated black beans, jalapeños, pickled red onions, scallions, jalapeño ranch (1030 cal)
Share French Fries
gluten free, vegan (560 cal)
Share Truffle Fries
gluten free; asiago cheese, truffle salt, scallions (680 cal)
Share Bacon Cheese Fries
gluten free; monterey cheese sauce, uncured bacon, scallions (1015 cal)
Share Sweet Fries
gluten free, vegan; served with a sauce of your choosing (650 cal)
Share Fries/Sweet Fries
gluten free, vegan; served with a sauce of your choosing (560-655 cal)
Burgers & Sandwiches
Be My Burger
The go-to build a burger to suit burger needs. Base option is 2 patties, except chicken, impossible, and veggie burger. Extra protein portion is 1 extra patty. All red-meat burgers are cooked to medium, for a perfect sear, pink center, and juicy burger! (medium well upon request)
Smokey Ostrich
2 ostrich patties, asiago, bacon jam, wild mushrooms, red onions, smoke sauce. Burgers cooked until pink center (medium well upon request) (1070 cal)
Elkasaurus
2 grass fed elk patties, uncured bacon, colby, wild mushroom, caramelized onion, smoke sauce. Cooked to medium, for a perfect sear, pink center, and juicy burger! (medium well upon request) (1105 cal)
Ranchero
2 grass fed elk patties, pepper jack, jalapeño, organic red onion, organic lettuce, garlic aioli. Cooked to medium, for a perfect sear, pink center, and juicy burger! (medium well upon request) (1050 cal)
Sweet Bison Blues
2 all-natural bison patties, uncured bacon, blue cheese, caramelized onion, bacon jam, meyer lemon honey. Cooked to medium, for a perfect sear, pink center, and juicy burger! (medium well upon request) (1240 cal)
The National
2 organic beef patties, uncured bacon, colby, pickled green tomato, red onion, organic lettuce, special sauce. Cooked to medium, for a perfect sear, pink center, and juicy burger! (medium well upon request) (1305 cal)
Supreme
2 organic beef patties, uncured bacon, colby, chopped french fries, onion rings, organic lettuce, special sauce. Cooked to medium, for a perfect sear, pink center, and juicy burger! (medium well upon request) (1480 cal)
Standard
2 organic beef patties, colby, caramelized onions, dill pickles, special sauce. Cooked to medium, for a perfect sear, pink center, and juicy burger! (medium well upon request) (1180 cal)
So Co
2 all-natural turkey patties, avocado, organic tomato, kale, red onion, spicy green goddess (820 cal)
BL-Turkey
2 all-natural turkey patties, uncured bacon, colby, avocado, red onion, organic tomato, organic lettuce, honey mustard (1220 cal)
Classic Chix
buttermilk-fried never antibiotics ever chicken, organic lettuce, organic tomato, dill pickle, garlic aioli, honey mustard (755 cal)
Southern Chix
never antibiotics ever; nashville hot buttermilk-fried chicken, pickled green tomato, organic lettuce, buttermilk ranch (815 cal)
My Sunshine
vegan; sweet potato, kale & wild-rice patty, avocado, kale, organic tomato, spicy green goddess (510 cal)
Cilantro Black Bean
vegan; black bean poblano patty, avocado, pickled red onion, organic tomato, mixed greens, citrus dijon (610 cal)
Impossible Shrooming
vegan; impossible patty, wild mushroom, caramelized onion, garlic aioli, jalapeno bbq. Burgers cooked until pink center (medium well upon request) (735 cal)
Impossible Standards
vegan; impossible patty, vegan american cheese, caramelized onion, dill pickle, organic ketchup, garlic aioli. Burgers cooked until pink center (medium well upon request) (705 cal)
Sides
Side French Fries
gluten free, vegan (320 cal)
Side Sweet Fries
gluten free, vegan (375 cal)
Side Fries/Sweet fries
gluten free, vegan (350 cal)
Side Onion Rings
(400 cal)
Side Salad
gluten free, vegan; mixed greens, organic tomatoes, red onion, spicy green goddess (50 cal)
Side Dill Pickles
gluten free, vegan (30 cal)
Side Sweet Pickles
gluten free, vegan (50 cal)
Don't Forget The Kids
Grizzly
choose your bun, beef or impossible beef +$4 (add cheese +$1.25); Beef option is a 4oz patty cooked to medium, for a perfect sear, pink center, and juicy burger! (medium well, well done upon request) (540-580 cal)
Teddy (4) w/ Honey Mustard
impossible chicken nuggets, served with honey mustard (545 cal)
Panda w/ Buttermilk Ranch
gluten free; buttermilk popcorn chicken bites, served with buttermilk ranch (735 cal)
Koala
organic beef hot dog, pretzel bun (390 cal)
Shakes
Beverages
Bottle/Can Beer (alcohol) (must order food and be 21 years or older to purchase)
Glutenberg IPA Can
Gluten Free IPA - Montreal, CA - 6% ABV - 16oz Can - Aromatic nose full of citrus, lemon and floral notes, a crisp and sharp mouthfeel paired with light caramel and hoppy flavors. A flavorful, very flavorful quencher.
Original Sin Black Widow Cider Can
gluten free; Blackberry Apple Cider - New York, NY - 6% ABV - 12oz Can - The black widow is fruit-forward, yet tart, with a tantalizing complexity, made with blackberries and freshly pressed New York apples.
Peak Organic Fresh Cut Pilsner Can
Bohemian Pilsner - Portland, ME - 4.6% ABV - 12oz Can - Fresh Cut is a dry-hopped pilsner. Chinook, Citra and Centennial hops provide aromas of citrus, grass and spice. Though the front palate is loud with IPA qualities, the finish is distinctly pilsner- crisp, dry and extremely refreshing.
Peak Organic IPA Can
American IPA - Portland, ME - 7.1%ABV - 12oz Can - This unique India Pale Ale features our favorite hops—Simcoe, Amarillo and Nugget. A generous Amarillo and Simcoe dry hop provide for an assertive, hop-forward nose and front palate. We don't use traditional bittering hops in our IPA, providing nothing but stimulating citrus and floral characteristics.
Truly Hard Seltzer Can
gluten free; All- Natural Hard Seltzer - 5% ABV - 12oz Can - Made with simple ingredients and hints of our favorite fruits. Never made with artificial sweeteners or flavors.
6-Pack (alcohol) (must order food and be 21 years or older to purchase)
Bronx Pale Ale 6pk
Pale Ale - Bronx, NY - 6.3% ABV - 12oz can - The low-to-medium hop flavor has typical American flavors of orange and pinesap. The semi-dry finish allows the drinker another sip with notes of orange liqueur and biscuits lingering. APAs are tougher to perfect than one would suspect. The balance and intensity of both malt and hops needs to be just right.
Downeast Cider 4pk
Unfiltered cider – Boston, MA – 5.1% ABV – 12oz can - The foundation to Downeast Cider House from its humble beginnings in Bates College dormitory, the results of freshly pressed local apples is perfectly sweet with just enough tart. Enjoy!
Glutenberg IPA 4pk
Gluten Free IPA - Montreal, CA - 6% ABV - 16oz Can - Aromatic nose full of citrus, lemon and floral notes, a crisp and sharp mouthfeel paired with light caramel and hoppy flavors. A flavorful, very flavorful quencher.
Lagunitas IPA 6pk
IPA – Petaluma, CA – 6.2% ABV – 12oz bottle - An intense hop juiciness, with white wine, gooseberry, lemon grass, pineapple, melon. Not much malt character—hop flavor is the show! Finish is mostly bitter but balanced, with a slight lingering bitterness. A wonderfully hoppy beer in the best way.
Six Point Bengali Tiger IPA 6pk
IPA – Brooklyn, New York – 6.6% ABV - 12oz Can - The enhanced Sixpoint IPA formulation, first released in the summer of 2014 and uses a blend of new hop strains for a juicy, citrusy, piney hop slashing. It all started with an epic video game marathon back in 2004. Rocking blaze-orange homebrew, we saw the foam rings down the glass like tiger stripes. Thousands of batches and tweaks later, the BENGALI® still slashes. Tip in back and let gravity do the work. Game on!
Six Point Crisp Lager 6pk
Lager - Brooklyn, New York – 5.4% ABV – 12oz Can - Old world craftsmanship with new, clean flavors. Bright pilsner malts meet Noble hop character. The Crisp, American Pilsner innovation. We were sixty feet underground when the beer came calling. While sinking tankards in ancient beer caves near the foot of the Alps, inspiration struck -- and at that exact moment, THE CRISP® was born. The can in your hand turns obsession to reality. Now that's Crisp.
Six Point Sweet Action 6pk
NYC Pale Ale - Brooklyn, New York - 5% ABV - 12oz Can - Since it's part blonde ale, part wheat beer, and part pale ale, you might be wondering, what exactly is Sweet Action? Sink one… your palate just gets it. Early-harvested Simcoe hops give Sweet Action a peachy aroma, while Canadian White Wheat smoothes out the body and gives the beer that hazy look.
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 12:00 am
Specializing in a variety of chicken sandwiches, wings and tenders, The Naked Bird is your new go-to lunch and dinner spot to satisfy all your crispy cravings! From wings, salads and sandwiches to a wide range of sides, our menu features the cleanest, most delicious organic and all-natural ingredients you’re sure to love. Powered by Bareburger.
366 West 46 Street, New York, NY 10036