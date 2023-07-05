Helmand Kabobi
227 Reviews
$$
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|10:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Saturday
|Closed
Fast Casual Afghan restaurant offering wraps, bowls of delicious Kabobs, flavorful rice, soups, salads and desserts. Great for vegetarians, carnivores, vegans and anyone with an appetite! Lunch & Dinner
855 N Wolfe St, Baltimore, MD 21205
