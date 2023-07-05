Restaurant header imageView gallery

Helmand Kabobi

227 Reviews

$$

855 N Wolfe St

Baltimore, MD 21205

Popular Items

Chicken Kabob

$14.95

Marinated in yogurt, grilled and served w/rice and side of shalgum

Lamb Lawand

$14.95

Boneless lamb, cooked w/mushrooms, yogurt-cream sauce, served w/challow and side of spinach

Kabuli Pallow

$14.95

Brown rice baked w/lamb and topped w/carrots & raisins served with side of turnips


BEVERAGES

Can Coke

$2.25

Can Diet Coke

$2.25

Can Ginger Ale

$2.25

Can Sprite

$2.25

Bottle Water

$2.25

Bottle Coke

$3.00

Bottle Diet Coke

$3.00

Bottle Ginger Ale

$3.00

Bottle Sprite

$3.00

Pellegrino

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Hot Coffee

$3.00

Ice Coffee

$3.00

Cardamom Ice Tea

$3.00

Tea Bag

$3.00

Pure Leaf Raspberry

$3.75

Pure Leaf Lemon

$3.75

Pure Leaf Unsweet

$3.75

Mexican Coke

$3.50

Mexican Sprite

$3.50

Mexican Fanta

$3.50

NAAN

Butter

One Extra Piece Naan

$0.75

Small Naan

$2.50

Large Naan

$4.50

DRESSINGS

Extra Cilantro

$0.25

Extra Mint Yogurt

$0.25

Extra Garlic Yogurt

$0.25

Cilantro Cup

$2.25

Mint Yogurt Cup

$2.25

Garlic Yogurt Cup

$2.25

Extra Chutney (Spicy Sauce)

$0.25

Creamy Cheese

$0.25

Basil Vinegar

$0.25

SIDES

Side Order of Grill Potatoes

$6.50

Pallow

$5.00

Challow

$5.00

Pickled Vegetables

$3.00

ONLY CHICKEN KABOB 4 PIECES

$9.50

ONLY BEEF KABOB 4 PIECES

$13.50

APPETIZERS

Kaddo Borani

$7.00

Baby Pumpkin, topped w/yogurt

Bowlawni

$7.00

Pan fried pastry shell w/potato and leeks, yogurt on side

Banjan Borani

$7.00

Pan fried eggplant. Served w/tomatoe,green peppers and onions

Banjan Laghatak

$7.00

Chopped Eggplant mixed w/peppers,onions, tomatoes. Afghan Ratatouille

Bendi

$7.00

Okra, cooked w/tomatoes & onions

Sabzy

$7.00

Spinach cooked w/onion, cinnamon

Mushrooms

$7.00

Shalgham

$7.00

Sweet & Spicy turnips

Mantwo App

$8.00

Aushak App

$8.00

BOWLS

Kabuli Pallow

$14.95

Brown rice baked w/lamb and topped w/carrots & raisins served with side of turnips

Kabuli With Boneless Chicken

$14.95

Challow rice baked w/chicken, topped w/carrots & raisins, served with side of turnips

Dwopiaza

$14.95

Lamb tenderloin cooked with onions, yellow split peas, served with Pallow rice & side of shalghum

Chicken Kabob

$14.95

Marinated in yogurt, grilled and served w/rice and side of shalgum

Seekh Kabob

$16.95

Lamb tenderloin char-broiled served w/pallow rice, grilled vegetables and side of shalghum

Koufta Challow

$14.95

Spicy beef meatballs, served w/challow rice and side of spinach

Lamb Lawand

$14.95

Boneless lamb, cooked w/mushrooms, yogurt-cream sauce, served w/challow and side of spinach

Chicken Lawand

$13.95

Boneless chicken breast, cooked w/mushrooms, yogurt-sour cream sauce served w/challow and spinach

Beef Kabob

$16.95

Tenderloin of beef, grilled and served w/grilled vegetables, pallow rice and side of spinach

Mantwo (E)

$12.95

Aushak (E)

$12.95

VEGETARIANS

Vegetarian Dolma

$13.95

Baby eggplant filled w/spnach, served w/challow rice and side of turnips

Mushroom Lawand

$13.95

served w/challow rice and side of spinach (contains sour cream)

Cauliflower & Chickpeas

$13.95

Served w/challow rice and pumpkin

Vegetarian Bowl

$13.95

Sides of banjan laghatek, sabzy, cauliflower & chck-peas and salghum served w/challow

Sabzy Challow

$13.95

Veg Mantwo (E)

$12.95

Veg Aushak (E)

$12.95

WRAPS

Chicken Koufta Wrap

$12.95

Beef Koufta Wrap

$12.95

Chicken Kabob Wrap

$13.95

Seekh Kabob Wrap

$16.95

Eggplant & Mushroom Wrap

$13.95

Koufta Meatball Wrap

$14.95

Beef Kabob Wrap

$16.95

SOUPS

Vegetarian Aush

$7.00

Vegetables in a tasty broth with noodles - served w/yogurt mint sauce

Aush

$7.00

Mashawa

$7.00

Lamb chunks, mung beans, chickpeas,black eyed peas

Shorwa

$7.00

Vegetables and lamb

SALADS

Salata

$7.50

Chopped mixed greens, tomatoes in red onion vinaigrette

Shornakhod

$7.50

chickpeas, potatoes, spriing onion w/cilantro vinaigrette or dill dressing

Chopped Salad

$10.95

DESERTS

Baklava

$6.00

Housemade traditional middle eastern pastry w/walnuts, honey and pastry

Fereny

$6.00

Cardamon spiced eggless pudding, topped w/fresh fruit and berries

check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday10:00 am - 8:30 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 8:30 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 8:30 pm
Friday10:00 am - 8:30 pm
SaturdayClosed
Restaurant info

Fast Casual Afghan restaurant offering wraps, bowls of delicious Kabobs, flavorful rice, soups, salads and desserts. Great for vegetarians, carnivores, vegans and anyone with an appetite! Lunch & Dinner

Website

Location

855 N Wolfe St, Baltimore, MD 21205

Directions

