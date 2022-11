Beef Tips

$19.00

Beef Tips DFO, GF Mix of prime cut beef cut into cubes (filet, ribeye, new york, sirloin), sauteed in butter and oil, rosemary, garlic, and demi glaze, served with mustard sauce and horseradish cream sauce. Butter, olive oil, salt, pepper, rosemary, garlic, beef; Horseradish cream sauce: horseradish, crème fraiche, mayo, worcestershire sauce, garlic, salt, pepper, shallots; Demi-glaze: reduction of veal bones, carrots, onions, celery, peppercorn, bay leaf, thyme, rosemary, red wine, salt; Mustard sauce: salt, pepper, white wine, dijon, whole grain mustard, garlic, lemon, apple cider vinegar, honey