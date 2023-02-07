  • Home
HEM Kitchen and Bar 11714 Bellaire Boulevard

No reviews yet

11714 Bellaire Boulevard

Houston, TX 77072

Signature Dish

Thai Style Shrimp - Tôm Tái Thái

$18.00

Thai Spicy Ribs - Xương Hầm Núi Lửa

$15.00

Hẻm Special Grilled Combo - Combo Nướng Hẻm

Hẻm Special Seafood Dish (Cooked) - Combo Hải Sản Hẻm

Raw Seafood Combo - Combo Hải Sản Sống

Grilled Seafood Combo - Combo Ốc Nướng Hẻm

$30.00

Grilled Skewers Combo - Combo Xiên Nướng

$18.00

Hẻm Special Grilled Chicken - Gà Nướng Hẻm

$28.00

Volcano Ribs - Mì Sườn Bò

$28.00

Appetizers - Khai Vị

Truffle Fries - Khoai Tây Truffle

$9.00

Tamarind Beef Carpaccio - Bò Tái Me

$18.00

Egg Rolls - Chả Giò Hẻm

$9.00

Mini Egg Rolls - Chả Giò Ống Tre

$9.00

Dried Squid - Khô Mực Xé

$9.00

Fried Mix Skewers - Hẻm Viên Chiên

$9.00

Street Food - Ăn Chơi

Quail Balut - Cút Lộn

$15.00

Balut - Vịt Lộn

$15.00

Nested Frog Legs - Ếch Thui Rơm

$18.00

Fermented Soybean Pork Cheek - Má Heo Nướng Chao

Fermented Soybean Udder - Vú Nướng Chao

Chicken Feet - Chân Gà

$15.00

Chicken Cartilage - Sụn Gà

$15.00

Sizzling Chicken Gizzard/Heart - Lòng Gà Cháy Tỏi

$15.00

Salad - Gỏi

Salted Crab Papaya Salad with Salted Egg - Gỏi Đu Đủ Ba Khía Trứng Muối

$18.00

Melo Melo Salad - Gỏi Ốc Giác

$18.00

Thai Squid Salad - Gỏi Mực Thái

$18.00

Chicken - Gà

Fish Sauce Chicken Wings - Cánh Gà Chiên Nước Mắm

$15.00

Thai Chicken Wings - Cánh Gà Chiên Sốt Thái

$15.00

Chili Pepper Grilled Chicken - Gà Nướng Muối Ớt

$28.00

Pork - Heo

Crispy Pork Leg - Giò Heo Chiên Giòn

$18.00

Crispy Pork Belly - Ba Rọi Vỏ Giòn

$18.00

Salt and Pepper Pork Ribs - Sườn Heo Rang Muối

$15.00

Beef - Bò

Shaken Beef - Bò Lúc Lắc

$18.00

Five Spices Grilled Beef - Bò Nướng Ngũ Vị

$25.00

Seafood - Hải Sản

Pompano - Cá Chim

$25.00

Squid - Mực Ống

$15.00

Cuttlefish - Mực Nang

$15 per lbs

Shrimp - Tôm Sú

$18.00

Water Prawn - Tôm Càng

Oyster - Hàu

Mussel - Vẹm

$15.00

Scallop - Sò Điệp

$18.00Out of stock

Grilled Queen Scallops - Sò Điệp Hoàng Hậu

$18.00

Cockle - Sò Dương

$18.00

Blood Clam - Sò Lông

Blood Cockle - Sò Huyết

Clam - Nghêu

$18.00

Conch - Ốc Xà Cừ

$18.00

Whelk - Ốc Hương Canada

$18.00

Flower Snail - Ốc Hương Nâu

$18.00

Sweet Snail - Ốc Hương Việt Nam

Razor Clam - Ốc Móng Tay

$18.00

Apple Snail - Ốc Bưu

Entrees - Ăn No

Hẻm Fried Rice - Cơm Chiên Hẻm

$15.00

Pineapple Fried Rice - Cơm Chiên Thơm

$18.00

Caramelized Fish Sauce with Vegetables - Kho Quẹt Rau Củ

Hot Pot - Lẩu

Thai Seafood Hot Pot - Lẩu Thái Hải Sản

Lunch

Phở

Broken Rice - Cơm Tấm

Sizzling Steak and Egg - Bánh Mì Bò Né

Bánh Mì Chảo

Bánh Mì Pate

Xôi Mặn

Egg Rolls - Chả Giò

Pork Sausage Rolls - Nem Cuốn

Spring Rolls - Gỏi Cuốn

Coffee - Cà Phê

Phin Coffee Black - Cà Phê Phin Đen

$5.00

Phin Coffee Milk - Cà Phê Phin Sữa

$6.00

Coconut Coffee - Cà Phê Cốt Dừa

$6.00

Egg Coffee - Cà Phê Trứng

$6.50

Salted Cream Coffee - Cà Phê Muối

$6.00

Bac Xiu Style Coffee - Bạc Xỉu

$6.00

"Milo" Shaved Ice - "Milo" Dằm

$6.50

Tea - Trà

Watermelon Passionfruit Tea - Trà Dưa Hấu Chanh Dây

$6.00

Grapefruit Mango Tea - Trà Bưởi Xoài

$6.00

Apple Tea - Trà Táo

$6.00

Mint Tea - Trà Bạc Hà

$6.00

Dragonfruit Guava Tea - Trà Thanh Long Ổi Hồng

$6.00

Soda - Nước Ngọt

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Fanta

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Iced Tea - Trà Đá

$3.00

Cork Fee

Bottle

$10.00

6-Pack

$5.00

Dessert

Chè Thái

Chè Khúc Bạch

Bánh Flan

Rau Câu

Panna Cotta

Fondant

Sunday8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 2:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 2:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 2:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 2:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 2:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 2:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 2:59 am
Authentic Vietnamese Street Food specializing in seafood, hot pot and comfort food. Located in the heart of Chinatown in Houston, Texas!

11714 Bellaire Boulevard, Houston, TX 77072

