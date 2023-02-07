HEM Kitchen and Bar 11714 Bellaire Boulevard
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 2:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 2:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 2:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 2:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 2:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 2:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 2:59 am
Authentic Vietnamese Street Food specializing in seafood, hot pot and comfort food. Located in the heart of Chinatown in Houston, Texas!
11714 Bellaire Boulevard, Houston, TX 77072
