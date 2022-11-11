Restaurant header imageView gallery

Hemlock Grill

1281 W Roxbury Pkwy

Chestnut Hill, MA 02467

Food Menu

1/2 Rack St. Louis Ribs

1/2 Rack St. Louis Ribs

$24.00

1/2 Rack of St. Louis Ribs with Salsa Macha, Giardinara, Pickled Radish Slaw, BBQ, and Ranch

Fried Chicken Sandwich

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

Pickles & Ranch on a Potato Bun

Nashville Hot Fried Chicken Sandwich

Nashville Hot Fried Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Nashville Hot Style Fried Chicken with ranch and pickles on a potato bun. Yes, it's spicy!

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

House Rub, Spicy Mayo, Cabbage Slaw

Fried Fish Sandwich

Fried Fish Sandwich

$14.00

Local Fresh Haddock with aji amarillo aioli, lettuce, and tomato. Served on a potato roll

Cubano

Cubano

$14.00

Ham, Roasted Pork, Swiss, Spicy Mustard, Pickles. Pressed on the grill.

The Veggie

$10.50

Housemade hummus and sprouted lentils with sliced cucumber, vadouvan spice, and garlic sauce. Served on grilled multigrain.

Pulled Pork

Pulled Pork

$12.00

Slow roasted pork in Carolina BBQ sauce topped with pickles served on a potato roll

Turkey Club

Turkey Club

$13.00

Monterey Jack Cheese, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, and Mayo. Choice of Sourdough or Multigrain

Hemlock Cheeseburger

Hemlock Cheeseburger

$9.00

4 oz Burger with Cheddar, Crispy Shallots, Special Sauce on a potato bun

Double Hemlock Cheeseburger

Double Hemlock Cheeseburger

$14.00

Two 4 oz Burger Patties with Cheddar, Crispy Shallots, Special Sauce on a potato bun

Hot Dog

$6.00

All beef footlong served plain condiment bar available. Not served with a side

Grilled Cheese

Grilled Cheese

$7.50

Grilled Cheese with Cheddar

BLT

BLT

$10.00

Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, and Mayo. Choice of Sourdough or Multigrain

Breakfast Sandwich

Breakfast Sandwich

$5.50

Choice of Bacon, Ham, or Tomato with Egg, and Cheddar Cheese on a Potato Bun

Fried Chicken Basket

Fried Chicken Basket

$15.00

Fried Chicken Basket with Fries and side Ranch

Tingly Wings

$12.00

Crispy Chicken Wings with a house tingly Szechuan dry rub. (3) whole wings per order. Served with ranch

Little Leaf Salad

Little Leaf Salad

$6.00

Little Leaf Farm Greens, Cucumber, Red Onion with Lemon vinaigrette

Fries

Fries

$4.25
Pretzel

Pretzel

$7.00

Warm Pretzel with Choice of Mustard

Draft Beer

Trillium Pale Ale Draft

Trillium Pale Ale Draft

$10.00

Cans & Bottles

Trillium Trailside IPA

$12.50
Trillium Daily Serving

Trillium Daily Serving

$12.50
Bud Light

Bud Light

$5.50
High Noon Mango

High Noon Mango

$9.50
High Noon Grapefruit

High Noon Grapefruit

$9.50
Budweiser

Budweiser

$5.50
Michelob Ultra

Michelob Ultra

$5.50
Allagash White

Allagash White

$7.50
Downeast Original

Downeast Original

$8.00

Bucket of Bud Light (6)

$32.00

Bucket of High Noon (6)

$54.00

Wine

White - Vermentino

White - Vermentino

$10.75
White - Chardonnay

White - Chardonnay

$10.75
Rosé - Spanish

Rosé - Spanish

$10.75

Red - Tempranillo

$10.75
Prosecco

Prosecco

$9.75

Non-Alcoholic

Water

Water

$2.00
Gatorade

Gatorade

$3.00

Fountain Soda

$1.75
20oz Bottled Soda

20oz Bottled Soda

$2.75
Red Bull

Red Bull

$4.00
Pure Leaf Tea (unsweetened)

Pure Leaf Tea (unsweetened)

$3.00

House Lemonade

$3.50

House Brewed Iced Tea

$3.00

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

Cocktails

Transfusion

$8.50

Vodka, ginger ale, grape juice

Aperol Spritz

$8.50

Aperol, Prosecco, Soda

Bloody Mary

$8.50

House Made Bloody mix with Vodka, Gin or Tequila

Vodka

$7.50

Choose your mixer

Gin

$7.50

Choose your mixer

Whiskey

$7.50

Choose your mixer

Tequila

$7.50

Choose your mixer

Rum

$7.50

Choose your mixer

Jager

Jager

$6.00
Fireball

Fireball

$5.00
Clubhouse Bar & Grill serving neighbors and golfers at the Brookline Golf Course in the dining room and on the patio.

