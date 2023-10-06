- Home
Hemma Hemma
No reviews yet
7122 Wornall Road
Kansas City, MO 64114
Bodega Grab + Go
Sandwiches/Wraps
Chicken Caesar Wrap
Gerber amish chicken, kale, broccoli, romaine, and shaved parmesan with our Tahini Caesar dressing wrapped in a local Yoli tortilla.
Pickle Fried Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap
Pickle brined and fried chicken wrapped in a local Yoli tortilla with romaine, chopped cornichons, tomatoes, red onion, cheese, bacon, and our homemade Ranch Dressing.
Single Serve Salads + Meals
HH House Salad
Mixed greens, shredded carrots, cherry tomatoes, cucumber, pickled red onion, cubed white cheddar, hard boiled egg. Lemon vin or HH Ranch.
HH Chicken Caesar Salad
Romaine, kale, shaved brussels, parm, toasted panko, Gerber amish chicken, Tahini Caesar.
Asian Steak Noodle Salad
Noodles, napa cabbage, red cabbage, arugula, scallions, coconut, carrots, mango, cherry tomatoes, fresh herbs, fried shallots, seared sirloin and Southeast Asian Vin.
Grilled Veg + Quinoa Salad
Mixed greens, grilled veggies: zucchini, eggplant, bell peppers, onions, mushrooms, quinoa, feta, and Jalapeno Lime Vin. GF.
Antipasti Salad
Romaine, salami, bell peppers, pepperoncini, sun dried tomatoes, mozz balls, red onion, parmesan, HH Italian Dressing.
Power Kale Chicken Salad
Curly kale, grilled chicken breast, blueberries, chickpeas, avocado, almonds, hemp seeds, radish, scallions, Lemon Vin or Blackberry Chipotle Vin. GF/DF.
Roasted Beet + Apple Salad
Mixed greens, radicchio, roasted beets, chopped apples, scallions, crumbled blue cheese, walnuts, dill + Roasted Shallot Vin.
Chicken Osaka Bowl
Roasted Gerber amish chicken on top of HH yummy rice w/ sauteed cabbage and a side of Carrot + Ginger Sauce Dressing.
Simple Roasted Salmon
7 oz filet of salmon simply roasted and served over our Cauliflower + Lentil Salad.
Soups
Gingery Chicken + Wild Rice Soup
Healing chicken + rice soup with a twist: ginger, to make it extra healing. 32 oz.
Tomato Thai Basil Soup
Tomatoes, carrots, and onions pureed with cream and thai basil for a twist on a classic. GF. 32 oz.
Meatball + Veg Soup
Local ground beef and fresh veggies in a homemade broth. 32 oz.
Dressings/Sauces/Dips
HH Ranch Dressing
A salad dressing, but you'll want it on everything. 8 oz.
Roasted Shallot Vinaigrette
Classic, elevated everyday dressing. 8 oz.
Tahini Caesar Dressing
A plant based caesar to fool everyone. 8 oz.
Carrot Ginger Dressing
Copying our favorite Japanese steakhouse dressing. For salads or proteins. 8 oz.
HH Italian Dressing
Better than any other Italian dressing. Use this year round and the family will love it. 8 oz.
Tzatziki
Garlic and dill! Use it on everything. 8 oz.
Chimichurri
The punchiest, most versatile, yummiest on all things sauce. All the herbs, acid and a little spice. 8 oz.
Pineapple Guacamole
Try it before you knock it! Amped up guac is our thing. 16 oz.
Beet Hummus
Take this to your next gathering! 16 oz.
Rosemary White Bean Spread
The perfect alternative (and partner) to hummus. 16 oz.
Ginger Scallion Sauce
Red Pepper Agrodolce
Buffalo Chicken Dip
Layered Dip
Mix + Match Mains
Mexico City Style Shrimp Empanadas w/ Mango Cumin Sauce
3pcs. Seasoned shrimp with cheddar cheese and cilantro wrapped in local Yoli masa dough and deep fried. GF.
Smoky Sweet BBQ Rubbed Salmon w/ Chimichurri
2 portions of 7 oz. salmon filets rubbed with smoky sweet dry rub, roasted and served with our chimichurri sauce. GF/DF.
Panko Crusted Chicken w/ Red Pepper Agrodolce Sauce
2 portions of crispy Gerber amish chicken w/ tangy sweet pureed red pepper sauce. DF.
Herby Whipped Feta Stuffed Chicken Breast
2 portions of seared Gerber amish chicken breast stuffed with herby whipped feta. GF.
Vegetarian Stuffed Poblanos
2 poblanos stuffed with quinoa, onions, black beans, bell pepper, fresh corn, zucchini + cheddar and served with Cilantro Aioli. GF.
Miso Chicken Meatballs w/ Scallion Ginger Sauce
2 portions of Gerber amish miso chicken meatballs w/ the BEST scallion ginger sauce.
Garam Masala Grilled Steak Skewers w/ Spicy Mint Sauce
2 portions (4 skewers) of grilled and skewerd Salt Creek Farms sirloin rubbed with garam masala spice mixture. Served with Spicy Mint Sauce. GF.
Italian Meatballs + Marinara
2 portions of classic Italian meatballs made with Salt Creek Farms ground beef and local berkshire ground pork. Served with housemade tomato marinara sauce.
Pickle Brined Fried Chicken
Gerber amish chicken breast brined in buttermilk and pickle juice, then breaded and fried. Served w/ our homemade Ranch.
Mix + Match Sides
Asian Quinoa Salad
Red cabbage, edamame, grated carrots, bell pepper, cilantro, Scallion Ginger Sauce. GF/DF. 1 pint.
Autumn Farro Salad
Farro, apples, Comte cheese, parsley, sweet potato, pistachios, scallions and Roasted Shallot Vin.
Herby Potato Salad
Yukon gold potatoes, celery, onion, housemade Chimichurri, mayo, sour cream. GF. 1 pint.
Roasted Broccoli Salad
Chopped dates, cilantro, serranos, red onion, Garam Masala Lime Vin. GF/DF. 1 pint.
HH Yummy Rice
Jasmine rice steamed in homemade chicken stock. GF/DF. 1 pint.
Rustic Mashed Potatoes
Potatoes mashed with roasted garlic, cream and butter. GF. 1 pint.
Power Kale Salad
Curly kale, blueberries, chickpeas, avocado, almonds, hemp seeds, radish, scallions, Lemon vin. GF/DF. 1 pint.
Thai Style Brussels Sprouts
Fried brussels sprouts, homemade Thai dressing, fresh herbs. GF/DF. 1 pint.
Cauliflower + Lentil Salad
Roasted cauliflower, black lentils, almonds, cranberries, fresh herbs, goat cheese, Lemon vin. GF. 1 pint.
Maple Miso Roasted Butternut Squash
Butternut squash roasted in a maple miso glaze. DF.
Balsamic Roasted Carrots
Multicolored baby carrots roasted in a balsamic dijon glaze.
Braised Red Cabbage
Savory, sweet and a little sour braised red cabbage. 1 pint. GF/DF.
HH Flour Tortilla Chips
Large Format/Family Style
Swedish Meatballs
Local Salt Creek Farms beef, classic gravy, rustic mashed potatoes, and homemade tart cranberry sauce. Serves 4.
Salsa Verde Chicken Enchilasagna
Our signature "enchiladas" layered as a lasagna with Gerber Amish shredded chicken, local Yoli corn tortillas, cream cheese, cheddar, black beans, onions and homemade salsa verde. GF.
Kids
Pastry
Rye Chocolate Chip
Tahini Cookie
Kitchen Sink Cookie
Ice Oatmeal
Thumbprint w/ Jam
Cinnamon Roll
Cherry Almond Scone
Savory Bun
Biscuit
Blueberry Upside Down Cake
Daily Toast
Sweet Potato Snack Cake
Fudgy Chocolate Brownie
Jam and Butter
Cheddar Chive Scone
Chai-fs Swiftie Treats
Cold Beverages
Alo Crisp
Alo Allure
Aloha Mimosa
Boylan Ginger Ale
Boylan Orange
Boylan Creme
Boylan Cane Cola
Boylan Root Beer
Walker Bros Ginger
Walker Bros Cuc Melon
Walker Bros Citrus
Sanzo Yuzu
Bev Club Yuzu
Bev Club Peach
Yerba Mate
Poppi Doc Pop
Poppi Raspberry
Poppi Cherry
Poppy Strawb Lemon
Zen Donkey Soda Lemon
Zen Donkey Soda Watermelon
Zen Donkey Earl's Elixer
Zen Donkey Bray of Sunshine
Zen Donkey Elliot's Apple Spice
Zen Donkey Jenny's Julep
Zen Donkey LIV
Zen Donkey Jolly Jack
Zen Donkey Paradise
Prime Blue Raz
Prime Tropical Punch
Essentia
Lemon Perfect Original
Lemon Perfect Kiwi Star
Horizon Chocolate Milk
Musselmans Cup
Musselmans Pouch
Good to Grow Tropical Punch
Ghia Lime and Salt
Ghia Soda
Ghia Ginger
Moment Cherry
Moment Lychee
Moment Plum
Moment Mango
Moment Blueberry
Moment Blood Orange
Horizon White Milk
Fill Your Fridge Monday Delivery
Pastry
Retail
Branche Olive Oil
Fox and Bull breads
Giddy Up Nuts
H Sauce
KC Canning
Like Family
Mama Teav's
Parlor Coffee
Schermer
Senor Lechuga Hot Sauce
Yoli Torterilla
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:30 am - 3:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:30 am - 3:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:30 am - 3:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:30 am - 3:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:30 am - 3:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:30 am - 3:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:30 am - 3:00 pm
Your Hemma away from Hemma. Seasonal, nourishing, and inspired food to enjoy at our table -- or yours! Enjoy our once-per-week Fill Your Fridge Monday Delivery, dine in at The Hotline: our elevated cafeteria style dining, pick up your meals and entertaining needs at The Bodega: our marketplace, or take a cooking class in The Studio.
7122 Wornall Road, Kansas City, MO 64114