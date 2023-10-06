Bodega Grab + Go

Sandwiches/Wraps

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$13.00

Gerber amish chicken, kale, broccoli, romaine, and shaved parmesan with our Tahini Caesar dressing wrapped in a local Yoli tortilla.

Pickle Fried Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap

$14.00

Pickle brined and fried chicken wrapped in a local Yoli tortilla with romaine, chopped cornichons, tomatoes, red onion, cheese, bacon, and our homemade Ranch Dressing.

Single Serve Salads + Meals

HH House Salad

$13.00

Mixed greens, shredded carrots, cherry tomatoes, cucumber, pickled red onion, cubed white cheddar, hard boiled egg. Lemon vin or HH Ranch.

HH Chicken Caesar Salad

$15.00

Romaine, kale, shaved brussels, parm, toasted panko, Gerber amish chicken, Tahini Caesar.

Asian Steak Noodle Salad

$16.00

Noodles, napa cabbage, red cabbage, arugula, scallions, coconut, carrots, mango, cherry tomatoes, fresh herbs, fried shallots, seared sirloin and Southeast Asian Vin.

Grilled Veg + Quinoa Salad

$14.00

Mixed greens, grilled veggies: zucchini, eggplant, bell peppers, onions, mushrooms, quinoa, feta, and Jalapeno Lime Vin. GF.

Antipasti Salad

$15.00

Romaine, salami, bell peppers, pepperoncini, sun dried tomatoes, mozz balls, red onion, parmesan, HH Italian Dressing.

Power Kale Chicken Salad

$15.00

Curly kale, grilled chicken breast, blueberries, chickpeas, avocado, almonds, hemp seeds, radish, scallions, Lemon Vin or Blackberry Chipotle Vin. GF/DF.

Roasted Beet + Apple Salad

$14.00

Mixed greens, radicchio, roasted beets, chopped apples, scallions, crumbled blue cheese, walnuts, dill + Roasted Shallot Vin.

Chicken Osaka Bowl

$12.00

Roasted Gerber amish chicken on top of HH yummy rice w/ sauteed cabbage and a side of Carrot + Ginger Sauce Dressing.

Simple Roasted Salmon

$18.00

7 oz filet of salmon simply roasted and served over our Cauliflower + Lentil Salad.

Soups

Gingery Chicken + Wild Rice Soup

$15.00

Healing chicken + rice soup with a twist: ginger, to make it extra healing. 32 oz.

Tomato Thai Basil Soup

$12.00

Tomatoes, carrots, and onions pureed with cream and thai basil for a twist on a classic. GF. 32 oz.

Meatball + Veg Soup

$15.00

Local ground beef and fresh veggies in a homemade broth. 32 oz.

Dressings/Sauces/Dips

HH Ranch Dressing

$7.00

A salad dressing, but you'll want it on everything. 8 oz.

Roasted Shallot Vinaigrette

$7.00

Classic, elevated everyday dressing. 8 oz.

Tahini Caesar Dressing

$7.00

A plant based caesar to fool everyone. 8 oz.

Carrot Ginger Dressing

$7.00

Copying our favorite Japanese steakhouse dressing. For salads or proteins. 8 oz.

HH Italian Dressing

$7.00

Better than any other Italian dressing. Use this year round and the family will love it. 8 oz.

Tzatziki

$7.00

Garlic and dill! Use it on everything. 8 oz.

Chimichurri

$7.00

The punchiest, most versatile, yummiest on all things sauce. All the herbs, acid and a little spice. 8 oz.

Pineapple Guacamole

$10.00

Try it before you knock it! Amped up guac is our thing. 16 oz.

Beet Hummus

$10.00

Take this to your next gathering! 16 oz.

Rosemary White Bean Spread

$10.00

The perfect alternative (and partner) to hummus. 16 oz.

Ginger Scallion Sauce

$7.00

Red Pepper Agrodolce

$7.00

Buffalo Chicken Dip

$15.00

Layered Dip

$15.00

Mix + Match Mains

Mexico City Style Shrimp Empanadas w/ Mango Cumin Sauce

$24.00

3pcs. Seasoned shrimp with cheddar cheese and cilantro wrapped in local Yoli masa dough and deep fried. GF.

Smoky Sweet BBQ Rubbed Salmon w/ Chimichurri

$30.00

2 portions of 7 oz. salmon filets rubbed with smoky sweet dry rub, roasted and served with our chimichurri sauce. GF/DF.

Panko Crusted Chicken w/ Red Pepper Agrodolce Sauce

$24.00

2 portions of crispy Gerber amish chicken w/ tangy sweet pureed red pepper sauce. DF.

Herby Whipped Feta Stuffed Chicken Breast

$24.00

2 portions of seared Gerber amish chicken breast stuffed with herby whipped feta. GF.

Vegetarian Stuffed Poblanos

$25.00

2 poblanos stuffed with quinoa, onions, black beans, bell pepper, fresh corn, zucchini + cheddar and served with Cilantro Aioli. GF.

Miso Chicken Meatballs w/ Scallion Ginger Sauce

$24.00

2 portions of Gerber amish miso chicken meatballs w/ the BEST scallion ginger sauce.

Garam Masala Grilled Steak Skewers w/ Spicy Mint Sauce

$30.00

2 portions (4 skewers) of grilled and skewerd Salt Creek Farms sirloin rubbed with garam masala spice mixture. Served with Spicy Mint Sauce. GF.

Italian Meatballs + Marinara

$26.00

2 portions of classic Italian meatballs made with Salt Creek Farms ground beef and local berkshire ground pork. Served with housemade tomato marinara sauce.

Pickle Brined Fried Chicken

$26.00

Gerber amish chicken breast brined in buttermilk and pickle juice, then breaded and fried. Served w/ our homemade Ranch.

Mix + Match Sides

Asian Quinoa Salad

$10.00

Red cabbage, edamame, grated carrots, bell pepper, cilantro, Scallion Ginger Sauce. GF/DF. 1 pint.

Autumn Farro Salad

$10.00

Farro, apples, Comte cheese, parsley, sweet potato, pistachios, scallions and Roasted Shallot Vin.

Herby Potato Salad

$10.00

Yukon gold potatoes, celery, onion, housemade Chimichurri, mayo, sour cream. GF. 1 pint.

Roasted Broccoli Salad

$10.00

Chopped dates, cilantro, serranos, red onion, Garam Masala Lime Vin. GF/DF. 1 pint.

HH Yummy Rice

$7.00

Jasmine rice steamed in homemade chicken stock. GF/DF. 1 pint.

Rustic Mashed Potatoes

$9.00

Potatoes mashed with roasted garlic, cream and butter. GF. 1 pint.

Power Kale Salad

$9.00

Curly kale, blueberries, chickpeas, avocado, almonds, hemp seeds, radish, scallions, Lemon vin. GF/DF. 1 pint.

Thai Style Brussels Sprouts

$10.00

Fried brussels sprouts, homemade Thai dressing, fresh herbs. GF/DF. 1 pint.

Cauliflower + Lentil Salad

$10.00

Roasted cauliflower, black lentils, almonds, cranberries, fresh herbs, goat cheese, Lemon vin. GF. 1 pint.

Maple Miso Roasted Butternut Squash

$10.00

Butternut squash roasted in a maple miso glaze. DF.

Balsamic Roasted Carrots

$10.00

Multicolored baby carrots roasted in a balsamic dijon glaze.

Braised Red Cabbage

$10.00

Savory, sweet and a little sour braised red cabbage. 1 pint. GF/DF.

HH Flour Tortilla Chips

$9.00

Large Format/Family Style

Swedish Meatballs

$35.00

Local Salt Creek Farms beef, classic gravy, rustic mashed potatoes, and homemade tart cranberry sauce. Serves 4.

Salsa Verde Chicken Enchilasagna

$35.00

Our signature "enchiladas" layered as a lasagna with Gerber Amish shredded chicken, local Yoli corn tortillas, cream cheese, cheddar, black beans, onions and homemade salsa verde. GF.

Kids

OMG Chicken Tenders

$12.00

4 pcs. Handbreaded w/ panko and seasoned with our secret OMG seasoning blend.

HH Mac + Cheese

$8.00

Whole grain pasta with a sauce made of cream, cheddar cheese, and pureed sweet potato. 1 pint.

Housemade Applesauce

$5.00

Pastry

Rye Chocolate Chip

$3.00

Tahini Cookie

$3.25

Kitchen Sink Cookie

$3.00

Ice Oatmeal

$3.00

Thumbprint w/ Jam

$3.00

Cinnamon Roll

$6.00

Cherry Almond Scone

$5.00

Savory Bun

$7.00

Biscuit

$3.50

Blueberry Upside Down Cake

$3.50

Daily Toast

$8.50

Sweet Potato Snack Cake

$3.50

Fudgy Chocolate Brownie

$4.50

Jam and Butter

$0.75

Cheddar Chive Scone

$5.00

Chai-fs Swiftie Treats

$6.00

Cold Beverages

Alo Crisp

$3.00

Alo Allure

$3.00

Aloha Mimosa

$3.00

Boylan Ginger Ale

$3.00

Boylan Orange

$3.00

Boylan Creme

$3.00

Boylan Cane Cola

$3.00

Boylan Root Beer

$3.00

Walker Bros Ginger

$5.00

Walker Bros Cuc Melon

$5.00

Walker Bros Citrus

$5.00

Sanzo Yuzu

$3.00

Bev Club Yuzu

$2.00

Bev Club Peach

$2.00

Yerba Mate

$4.00

Poppi Doc Pop

$3.00

Poppi Raspberry

$3.00

Poppi Cherry

$3.00

Poppy Strawb Lemon

$3.00

Zen Donkey Soda Lemon

$3.00

Zen Donkey Soda Watermelon

$3.00

Zen Donkey Earl's Elixer

$11.00

Zen Donkey Bray of Sunshine

$11.00

Zen Donkey Elliot's Apple Spice

$11.00

Zen Donkey Jenny's Julep

$11.00

Zen Donkey LIV

$11.00

Zen Donkey Jolly Jack

$11.00

Zen Donkey Paradise

$11.00

Prime Blue Raz

$3.00

Prime Tropical Punch

$3.00

Essentia

$2.25

Lemon Perfect Original

$3.00

Lemon Perfect Kiwi Star

$3.00

Horizon Chocolate Milk

$3.00

Musselmans Cup

$2.00

Musselmans Pouch

$1.00

Good to Grow Tropical Punch

$4.75

Ghia Lime and Salt

$6.00

Ghia Soda

$5.00

Ghia Ginger

$6.00

Moment Cherry

$4.00

Moment Lychee

$4.00

Moment Plum

$4.00

Moment Mango

$4.00

Moment Blueberry

$4.00

Moment Blood Orange

$4.00

Horizon White Milk

$3.00

Misc Fridge Stuff

Marinated Olives

$7.00

French Cornichons

$7.00

Moroccan Dry Cured Beldi Olives

$10.00

Fill Your Fridge Monday Delivery

Coffee + Tea

Coffee

Drip Coffee

$3.50

12 oz. Latte

$4.25

12 oz. Cappucino

$3.75

Gibraltar

$3.75

16 oz. Cold Brew

$5.00

Mocha

$5.00

Cafe au Lait

$3.50

Hot Chocolate

$3.50

Americano

$3.75

Double Espresso Neat

$2.75

Tea

Hot Tea

$2.75

12oz Chai

$5.75

12oz Matcha

$5.50

Retail

Branche Olive Oil

No. 1 EVOO green

$40.00

No. 2 EVOO white

$40.00

Cabi

Umami Dashi Soy Sauce

$14.00

Sweet Yuzu Vinegar

$14.00

Fox and Bull breads

Sourdough Sandwich

$8.00

Giddy Up Nuts

Original Spiced

$10.00

Rosemary Garlic

$10.00

Graza

Sizzle EVOO

$16.00

Drizzle EVOO

$21.00

H Sauce

Hot Sauce

$10.00

KC Canning

Black Garlic Pickles

$12.00

Balsamic Pickled Grapes

$10.00

Rosemary Fig Spread

$9.00

7-Pepper Jelly

$9.00

Cider Mustard

$9.00

Raspberry Chipotle Jam

$9.00

Clementime Thyme Marmalade

$9.00

Pumpkin Butter

$9.00

Vanilla Bourbon Preserves

$9.00

Like Family

Chili Oil

$7.00

Meyer Lemon Oil

$7.00

Little Truc

Yellow Curry Paste

$16.00

Southern Thai Curry Paste

$16.00

Mama Teav's

Hot Garlic OG Heat

$10.00

Olive et Al

Pickled Cornichon

$6.00

Very Garlic

$7.00

Moorish Dark

$7.00

Parlor Coffee

Ethiopia Yirgacheffe Chelbessa

$17.00

Prospect

$16.00

Wallabout

$16.00

Guatemala Pulcal

$17.00

Columbia la Quebrada

$17.00

Ethiopia Bishan Dimo

$22.00

Ethiopia Duromina

$22.00

Potter's Table

Seeded Crisps

$14.00

Salted Flatbread

$14.00

Seeded Crisps

$14.00

Produce

Lemon

$0.75

Lime

$0.75

Avocado

$1.50

Salt Creek Farm

8oz Honey

$10.00

Summer Sausage

$15.00

Beef Stick- 5 pack

$11.00

Beef Stick- Single

$3.00

Schermer

Cinnamon Glazed Pecans

$11.00

Seed + Mill

Pistachio Halva

$12.00

Toasted Sesame Halva

$12.00

Organic Tahini

$13.00

Senor Lechuga Hot Sauce

Habanero

$13.00

Pineapple

$13.00

Xilli

Chipotles Adobados

$18.00

Yoli Torterilla

6 inch yellow corn tortillas

$6.00

6 inch pork fat flour tortillas

$7.00

6 inch avocado oil flour tortillas

$8.00

Taco Stand Salsa

$11.00

Art's Restaurant Style Chips

$6.00

Art's Special Taco Sauce

$7.00

Zapp's Chips

Regular

$2.00

Voodoo

$2.00

Hotter N Hot Jalapeno

$2.00

Spicy Cajun

$2.00