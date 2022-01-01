Hen Quarter - Dublin imageView gallery

Hen Quarter - Dublin

1,909 Reviews

$$

6628 Riverside Dr

Dublin, OH 43017

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Happy Hour

HH Wings

$8.00

HH Cornbread

$6.00

HH Deviled Eggs

$6.00

HH Fry

$6.00

HH Cajun Oysters

$3.00+

HH Raw Oysters

$3.00+

HH Rockefeller Oysters

$3.00+

Kids Menu

Chicken Fingers

$8.00

Kids Cheeseburger

$8.00

Kids Chicken Sliders

$8.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Mac & Cheese

$8.00

Lunch

Hot Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

HQ Burger

$18.00

HQ Lobster Roll

$34.00

Shrimp Po' Boy

$18.00

Fried Cod Sandwich

$18.00

Salad & Soup

BLT Caesar Salad

$14.00

Gumbo

$8.00+

House Salad

$8.00+

Southern Cob Salad

$16.00

Wedge Salad

$14.00

Crab Louis

$20.00

Soup Of The Day

$6.00+

Spinach Salad

$16.00

Sides

A La Carte Crab Leg

$26.00Out of stock

A La Carte Fried Lobster

$36.00

Brussel Sprouts

$10.00

Collard Greens

$10.00

Cup Of Fruit

$10.00

Fried Okra

$10.00

Fries

$10.00

Garlic Green Beans

$10.00

Grits

$10.00

House Salad

$10.00

Mac & Cheese

$10.00

Mashed Potatoes

$10.00

Asparagus

$10.00

Chicken

$8.00

Salmon

$8.00

Shrimp

$8.00

Scallops

$12.00

Hanger Steak

$16.00

Pork Belly

$12.00

Restaurant Week

Restaurant Week

$40.00

RW Cornbread

RW Deviled Eggs

RW Fried Green Tomatoes

RW Hot Chicken Sandwich

RW Shrimp & Grits

RW Fried Chicken & Waffle

RW Seasonal Cobbler

RW Bread Pudding

Specials

Seafood Platter (2)

$98.00

Seafood Platter (4)

$150.00

Beverages

Coke

$4.00

Diet Coke

$4.00

Minute Maid

$4.00

Sprite

$4.00

Cherry Coke

$4.00

Mello Yellow

$4.00

Iced Sweet Tea

$4.00

Iced Unsweet Tea

$4.00

Lemonade

$4.00

Ginger Ale

$4.00

Water

Soda Water

Hot Tea

$4.00

Coffee

$4.00

Orange Juice

$4.00

Espresso

$6.00

Pineapple

$4.00

Cranberry

$4.00

Ginger Beer

$6.00

Milk

$4.00

French Press

$10.00

Regular Red Bull

$5.00

Sugar Free Red Bull

$5.00

Tropical Red Bull

$5.00

Tickets

Third Anniversary Party

$80.00

Misc.

Split Charge

$4.00

Cake Cut

$10.00+

CABO Catering at Easton Pins

Catering

$3,762.50
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markUpscale
check markCasual
check markRomantic
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markSommelier
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markToilets
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

6628 Riverside Dr, Dublin, OH 43017

Directions

Gallery
Hen Quarter - Dublin image

Similar restaurants in your area

Weenie Wonder Dublin
orange starNo Reviews
6562 Riverside Drive Dublin, OH 43017
View restaurantnext
Frank & Carl's
orange star4.5 • 103
6558 Longshore St Dublin, OH 43017
View restaurantnext
North High Brewing - Dublin
orange starNo Reviews
56 N. High St Dublin, OH 43017
View restaurantnext
Rebol - Dublin
orange star4.8 • 1,743
6608 Longshore Street Dublin, OH 43017
View restaurantnext
VASO Rooftop Lounge - VASO Rooftop Lounge
orange starNo Reviews
6540 Riverside Drive Dublin, OH 43017
View restaurantnext
Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams - Dublin
orange starNo Reviews
1 W Bridge Street Dublin, OH 43107
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Dublin

Condado Tacos - Dublin
orange star4.7 • 9,813
102 North High Street Dublin, OH 43017
View restaurantnext
Rebol - Dublin CATERING
orange star4.8 • 1,743
6608 Longshore Street Dublin, OH 43017
View restaurantnext
Rebol - Dublin
orange star4.8 • 1,743
6608 Longshore Street Dublin, OH 43017
View restaurantnext
Urban Meyer's Pint House
orange star4.3 • 1,250
6632 Longshore Street Dublin, OH 43017
View restaurantnext
Yogi's Bar & Grill - Tuttle CHURNED
orange star4.4 • 1,030
5857 Karric Square Drive Dublin, OH 43016
View restaurantnext
101 Beer Kitchen - Dublin
orange star4.2 • 878
7509 Sawmill Rd Dublin, OH 43016
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Dublin
Powell
review star
Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)
Hilliard
review star
Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)
Plain City
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Westerville
review star
Avg 4.6 (28 restaurants)
Columbus
review star
Avg 4.4 (387 restaurants)
Delaware
review star
Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)
Marysville
review star
Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)
Grove City
review star
Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)
Reynoldsburg
review star
Avg 4 (9 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston