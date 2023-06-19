Restaurant header imageView gallery

Henbit Henbit

312 Pearl Pkwy Building 6

San Antonio, TX 78215

ENTREES

Single Burger

$9.00

Peeler Farms Beef, Milk Bun, Caramelized Onion, Sour Pickles, Special Sauce

Henbit Burger

$13.00
Veggie "Chicken" Sandwich

$13.00

Sourdough Fried Chicken, Milk Bun, Habanada Honey Glaze, Carrot & Scallion Slaw, Charred Padrón Pepper Aioli

Kid's Burger

$6.00
Kale & Avocado Salad

$11.00

Kale, Charred Kale, Smashed Avocado Dressing, Dried Currants, Crispy Quinoa, Pumpkin Seeds

SIDES

Garlic & Rosemary Fries

$5.00

Sweet Potatoes

$5.00

Plain Fries

$5.00

Add Extra Sauce

DRINKS

Vanilla Shake

$6.00

Chocolate Shake

$6.00

Topo Chico

$3.00

Bottled Water

$3.00

Soda

$3.00

Gatorade

$3.00

Orange Juice

$4.00

Milk

$3.00
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Location

312 Pearl Pkwy Building 6, San Antonio, TX 78215

