American
Henbit

12 Reviews

$$

111 Congress Ave suit 010

Austin, TX 78701

Popular Items

Monster Cookie
Kale & Avocado Salad
Crispy Sweet Potatoes

BRUNCH

Breakfast Sando

Breakfast Sando

$10.00

White Sonoran Bun, Fried Eggs (2), Nueskes Bacon, Chiltepin Aioli, American Cheese, Leaf Lettuce, Tomato

Pumpkin Spice French Toast

$12.00

Pumpkin spice custard! Pillowy milk bread! Roasted Apples! Whipped creme fraiche! Mint! Urfa and Hojicha milk jam! We stuff our lovely milk bread with the Pumpkin spice custard, then soak and griddle the whole slice and cut it in half for you. We top it with all the things.

Red Rouge Pancake

$12.00

A really good set of pancakes, we serve 2 per order. Comes with cultured maple butter and maple syrup. We have a spiced banana jam that you can add on as well if you like!

Matcha stuffed French Toast

Matcha stuffed French Toast

$10.00Out of stock

-Sourdough Pullman made w/ Durum flour -Blueberry Conservas -Whipped Creme Fraiche -Thai Basil -Toasted Pistachio

ENTREES

Kale & Avocado Salad

Kale & Avocado Salad

$11.00

Kale, Charred Kale, Smashed Avocado Dressing, Dried Currants, Crispy Quinoa, Pumpkin Seeds

Burger

Burger

$13.00+

Two Patties of 44 Farms Beef, Milk Bun, American Cheese, Shiitake Aioli, Sour Pickles, Tomato, Onions, Red Romaine

Fried Chicken Sandwich

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Sourdough Fried Chicken, Milk Bun, Habanada Honey Glaze, Carrot & Scallion Slaw, Charred Padrón Pepper Aioli

Poke Bowl

Poke Bowl

$22.00

Seasonal Fish, Carolina Gold Sticky Rice, Crispy Onion, Avocado, Cilantro, Preserved Chilies, Marinated Cucumber

Spicy Ginger Chicken Bowl

Spicy Ginger Chicken Bowl

$16.00

Heritage Chicken, Toasted Chilies, Ginger, Green Beans, Red Onion, Fresh Herbs, Fish Sauce, Emmer Grain Cake

SIDES

Crispy Sweet Potatoes

Crispy Sweet Potatoes

$5.00

Fried Sweet Potatoes, Chiltepin Aioli

Hot Sauce Bottle

Hot Sauce Bottle

$2.00Out of stock
Pasta Salad

Pasta Salad

$5.00

Emmer & Rye Strozzapretti, Green Garlic, Mushroom Conserva, Green Tomato, Parsley

Grain Salad

Grain Salad

$6.00Out of stock

Grilled Peppers, Texas Pecans, Basil Pesto, Seasonal Greens

Summer Melon Salad

Summer Melon Salad

$5.00Out of stock

Feta Cheese, Serrano, Honey, Melon Juice

Egg Salad

Egg Salad

$7.00Out of stock

Texas Pastured Eggs, Garlic Aioli, Chives, House Made Chips

DESSERTS

Monster Cookie

Monster Cookie

$5.00

Chocolate Chips, Pecan, White Sonora Wheat, Lemon Zest. Looking for bulk cookies? Visit our website: www.henbitaustin.com/catering

Rice Krispy Treat

$3.25Out of stock

Butterscotch Krispie Treat rice cereal, butterscotch, black and white sesame, benne seeds

Oatmeal Cream Pie

$4.00Out of stock

MATCHA

Iced Matcha Lavender

Iced Matcha Lavender

$5.50+

Matcha Abundance , Lavender Syrup, Oat Milk

Matcha Lemonade

Matcha Lemonade

$4.50+

Vibrant Green Matcha, Fresh Squeezed Lemonade

DRINKS

Iced Yaupon Mint Tea

Iced Yaupon Mint Tea

$3.00+
Iced Fredericksburg Peach Black Tea

Iced Fredericksburg Peach Black Tea

$3.00+
 Lemonade

Lemonade

$3.50+

Fresh Squeezed Lemonade LOOK FOR OUR SEASONAL LEMONADE!!

Mineragua (Sparkling Water)

Mineragua (Sparkling Water)

$3.00
Waterloo Flavored Sparking Water

Waterloo Flavored Sparking Water

$3.00+
Mexican Coke

Mexican Coke

$3.00
Sesa Cold Brew

Sesa Cold Brew

$3.50+

Arnold Palmer

$4.50+Out of stock

KIDS

Kids Burger

Kids Burger

$8.00
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Feel Good Food.

111 Congress Ave suit 010, Austin, TX 78701

