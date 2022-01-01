Restaurant header imageView gallery
American

Hen of the Wood-Burlington

review star

No reviews yet

55 Cherry Street

Burlington, VT 05401

Order Again

Popular Items

Parker House Rolls
Radicchio Salad
Swordfish

Small Plates

Hugs for the Kitchen

$10.00

Show the kitchen some extra love in these crazy times!

Shuck Your Own Oysters!

$24.00

A Dozen Raw, Un-Shucked Oysters- Mignonette, Cocktail Sauce, Lemons

Harbison for Two - Bake at Home

$28.00

Maple Sea Salt Crackers, Apple Butter, Candied Hazelnuts

Parker House Rolls

$6.00

Cultured Butter

Mushroom Toast

$18.00

Red Hen Cyrus Pringle Bread, House Bacon, Poached Farm Egg

Radicchio Salad

$13.00

Apples, Buttermilk Vinaigrette, Hildene Farm 'Tomme' Goat Cheese

Red Beets

$13.00

Jasper Hill Bayley Hazen Blue Cheese, Endive, Candied Pecans

Large Plates

Short Rib Mac & Cheese - Bake at Home

$18.00Out of stock

Breadcrumbs, Roasted Cipollini Onions

Swordfish

$28.00

Buttered Celery Root, Curly Kale, Roasted Cippolinis

Hanger Steak

$45.00

8 oz Hanger; Smoked Green Cabbage, Buttered Kobocha Squash

S/ Acorn Squash

$8.00

Broccoli, Shaved Consider Bardwell 'Rupert', Cider Reduction

Ribeye - for two!

$70.00

16 oz Ribeye; Grilled Gem Lettuce, Farm Egg, side of Flint Corn Polenta

Sides

Country Ham, Buttermilk Aioli

Flint Corn Polenta

$5.00

Clothbound Cheddar

S/ Brussels Sprouts

$8.00Out of stock

Maple, House Bacon

Dessert

MILKWEED ‘LITTLE CHOCOLATE SMOKE TOKE’ TRUFFLE

$10.00

Dark chocolate truffle filled with a praline center that is smoked with the same Applewood they use to smoke the dining room before service at HOTW Waterbury. 50mg CBD. Less than 0.3% THC.

Dark Chocolate Pot de Crème

$9.00

Candied Pepitas, Cranberry Coulis

Olive Oil Cake

$9.00

Lemond Curd, Whipped Cream

Vanilla Bean Ice Cream - Pint

$8.00

Cheesecake Ice Cream - Pint

$8.00

Graham Cracker Swirl

Apple Cider Sorbet - Pint

$8.00

Cranberry Sorbet - Pint

$8.00

Take & Bake Cookie Dough

$6.00

Chocolate Chip - 1/2dz. Comes with baking instructions :)

Cheese - Comes with Maple Salted Crackers, Housemade Fruit Butter and Candied Hazelnuts

2oz portion Served with House-Made Maple Crackers, Candied Hazelnuts and Apple Butter

Woodcock Farm 'Timberdoodle'

$10.00

Pasteurized cow milk, washed rind, aged 2 months

Jasper Hill 'Bayley Hazen'

$10.00

Raw cow's milk, natural rind, aged 3 months.

Cobb Hill 'Ascutney Mtn'

$10.00

Hartland, Vermont raw cow milk, natural rind, aged 9 months, mild & nutty

Twig Farm 'Fuzzy Wheel'

$10.00Out of stock

Raw Goat Milk, Natural Rind, Aged 3 Months

Hildene Farm 'Tomme'

$10.00Out of stock

Raw Goat Milk, Natural Rind, Aged 5 Months

Wine Packs!

Staff Picks - 6 Pack

$130.00

A taste of what's on our menu at the moment. A rotating selection of different wines.

Staff Picks - 3 Pack

$65.00

A taste of what's on our menu at the moment. A rotating selection of different wines.

House Cocktails

Caffe Dell'Etna

$12.00

Amaro Dell'Etna, Luksusowa, Brio Elixir, Vanilla

To Go Maple Cask

$14.00

Mad River Maple Cask Rum, Aperol, Averna, Sherry

Barrel Negroni

$15.00

Barr Hill Gin, Old Tom Gin, Carpano Antica, Campari

La Louisiane

$15.00

Rye, Carpano Antica, D.O.M., Absinthe, Bitters

For the Bees

$13.00

Bar Hill Gin, Ancho Reyes, Cocchi Americano, Lemon, Maple

To Go Czech Mate

$12.00

Cocchi Rosa, Becherovka, Pineapple Cordial, Lime

To Go Penicilina

$13.00

Xicaru Mezcal, Lemon, Honey, LaPhroaig Quarter Cask.

Hen Provisions

Feel free to email Jordan at jordan@henofthewood.com with any questions about our provisions!

House Smoked Bacon - 1 lb

$14.00Out of stock

HOTW House Cultured Butter - 8oz

$8.00

Sea Salt, Fresh Cracked Black Pepper

Habanero Vinegar - 2oz Dropper Bottle

$8.00

House Cocktail Sauce - 8oz

$5.00

HOTW Bread & Butter Pickles

$5.00

8oz

Maple Sea Salt Crackers

$10.00

House Made Crackers

Cookie Dough - BAKE AT HOME

$6.00Out of stock

White and Dark Chocolate Chip

Apple Butter - 8oz

$6.00

Apple Cider Sorbet - Pint

$8.00

Cranberry Sorbet - Pint

$8.00

Vanilla Bean Ice Cream - Pint

$8.00

Cheesecake Ice Cream - Pint

$8.00

Graham Cracker Swirl

Hen of the Wood Wine Key!

$10.00

Kids Menu

Grilled Cheese

$10.00

Macaroni & Cheese

$10.00

Pasta & Butter

$10.00

Pasta with Butter & Cheese

$10.00

White Wine Bottles

B/ Hen of the Wood 'Proprietary' White Blend

$44.00

Slightly Sparkling. Grapes: Chardonnay, Müller-Thurgau, Pinot Gris, Riesling, Viognier, and Melon de Bourgogne - Region: Willamette Valley, OR - Notes: AROMA : elderflower, starfruit, Ranier cherry, lemon drops, quince, shortbread. FLAVOR: white strawberry, kumquat, golden raspberry, St-Germain, summertime. FINISH : spicy, mineral driven and effervescent.

Les Athletes du Vin 'Chenin'

$52.00

Grapes: Chenin Blanc Notes: Quaffable with upfront pear fruit on the nose and a slight peachy palate

B/ Grimm Wines 'Bourgogne Blanc' Chardonnay

$70.00Out of stock

Grape: 100% Chardonnay Tasting Notes: Kaffir lime and nutty almond nose. Full bodied with bright acidity and honeysuckle.

B/ La Staffa 'Rincrocca' Verdicchio

$70.00Out of stock

Sparkling Wine Bottle

Mystery Bottle of Bubbles

$30.00

Celebrate at home with a mystery bottle of bubbly chosen by Cindi.

Skin Macerated White 'Orange' Wine Bottle

Kobal 'Bajta Belo'

$48.00

Grapes: Piont Gris, Welschreisling, Chardonnay, Sauvignon Blanc Region: Haloze Hills, Lower Styria (Štajerska), Slovenia Tasting Notes: Dry, with a tannic structure, chewy texture and a soft, relaxed finish.

Rosé Wine Bottles

B/ Funaro Rosato

$52.00

Grapes: 100% Nero d'Avola Region: Sicily, Italy Tasting Notes: Fresh, elegant and easy to drink

Red Wine Bottles

B/ Quinto de Saes 'Tinto'

$56.00

Grapes: 25% Tinta Roriz, 25% Touriga Naçional, 25% Alfrocheiro, 25% Jaen Region: Dao, Portugal Tasting Notes: Bright, fresh and elegant. Lasting finish

B/ Jean-Paul Dubost Gamay

$56.00

Grapes: 100% Gamay Region: Lantignié, Beaujolais, France Tasting Notes: Lifted with expressive acidity and nice red fruits

B/ Folk Machine Pinot Noir

$60.00Out of stock

Grapes: 100% Pinot Noir Region: Central Coast, California Tasting Notes: Fairly light weight and light in color with relaxed tannins and medium acid.

B/ Franck Balthazar ' Côtes-du-Rhône'

$64.00

Grapes: 60% Grenache, 40% Syrah Region: Côtes-du-Rhône, France Tasting Notes: Full bodied and plush with smooth, restrained tannins, hints of savory leather, and floral violets.

B/ Pittnauer 'Pitti'

$56.00

Grapes: 60% Zweigelt, 40% Blaufränkisch Region: Burgenland, Austria Tasting Notes: Light tannin, juicy, red cherry fruited

B/ Casa de Saima 'Tonel 10'

$48.00

Grape: 100% Baga Tasting Notes: It is a ruby color in the glass with a nose of wild strawberry, cassis, bramble fruit and earth. The palate shows density, but it never overpowers. Showcasing juicy, bright red fruits, terrific acidity and soft tannins, this is a lovely lighter styled Baga.

Beer, Cider & Co-Ferments

‘Blonde Ale’, 5%, 16oz – Grand Isle, VT
Oxbow 'Farmhouse Pale Ale' (12oz Can)

$7.00Out of stock
Alchemist 'Heady Topper'

$8.00

IYKYK

Alchemist 'Focal Banger'

$8.00

IPA, 7% 16oz – Stowe, VT

Backacre 'Sour Golden Ale'

$42.00

This Sour Golden Ale is fermented entirely in oak by a multitude of microorganisms. Barrels of multiple ages are blended for balance, then 100% bottle conditioned to high carbonation. Blends generally have an average barrel age of 18 months, plus 6 months conditioning in the bottle. ABV varies by vintage but is roughly 7.5%.

Non-Alcoholic Beverages

Savouré: Celery, Lovage, Cardamom

$6.00Out of stock

12oz Bottle

All Times Apple

$5.00Out of stock

12oz Can

Maine Root Bottling - Lemon Lime Soda

$4.00Out of stock

12oz Bottle

Boylan Bottling - Cane Cola

$4.00

12oz Bottle

Ginger Ale

$4.00

12oz Bottle

Boylans - Root Beer

$4.00

12oz Bottle

Boylan Bottling - Club Soda

$3.00

10oz Bottle

All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Thank you for your support!

Website

Location

55 Cherry Street, Burlington, VT 05401

Directions

