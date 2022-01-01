  • Home
Franklin Juice Company - Hendersonville Produce Hendersonville Produce

No reviews yet

760 E. Main St., #1

Hendersonville, TN 37075

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

AÇAÍ

BOM BOM

$9.50

Granola, cacao powder, bananas, strawberry, cacao nibs, almonds, and local honey

KONA

$9.50

Granola, Hawaiian spirulina, banana, strawberry, blueberry, hemp seed, and local honey

BIG ISLAND

$9.50

Granola, all natural peanut butter, banana, almonds, hemp seed, bee pollen, and local honey

STANDARD

$9.50

Granola, banana, strawberry, coconut, goji berries, and local honey

East Bowl

$8.00

Granola, banana, blueberry, peanut butter, money and hemp.

Gulch

$8.00

Nations

$8.00

SoBro

$8.00

BEVERAGE

WALKER BRO'S KOMBUCHA

$5.00

Can of Kombucha

Topo Chico

$3.00

Topo Chico

Bottled Water

$3.00

Bottled Water

JUICE

HOT SHOT

$4.00

Organic ginger, lemon, cayenne

POW SHOT

$3.00

Beets and lemon

GINGER SHOT

$4.00

Organic ginger

C-YA

$7.00

Orange, grapefruit, apple, ginger

HAPPY

$7.00

Orange, pineapple, carrot, ginger

HELLO

$7.00

Kale, pinapple, ginger, lemon

HI FIVE

$7.00

Spinach, cucumber, romaine, celery, parsley

LOVE

$7.00

Kale, pear, spinach, cucumber

REFRESH

$7.00

Green apple, cucumber, lemon

SING

$7.00

Spinach, kale, green apple, lemon

SNAP

$7.00

Apple, carrot, ginger

SWEET THANG

$8.00

TING

$7.00

Spinach, celery, green apple, lime

WHOA

$7.00

Beets, kale, apple, ginger, lemon

ZING

$7.00

Cucumber, spinach, green apple, parsley

ORGANIC ALOHA

$10.00

Pineapple, pear, chai seeds, distilled H2O

ORGANIC CASHEW MILK

$10.00

Cashews, cinnamon, honey, vanilla powder, distilled H2O

ORGANIC GRAPEFRUIT

$10.00

Apple, grapefruit, orange, carrot

ORGANIC GREEN-GO

$10.00

Green apple, lime, cucumber, celery, spinach, romaine, kale, cilantro, mint

ORGANIC GREEN LEMONADE

$9.00

Apple, cucumber, lemon, spinach, kale

ORGANIC LEMON CAYENNE

$9.00

Apple, lemon, Cayenne pepper, distilled H2O

ORGANIC MORNING DIRT

$10.00

Apple, carrot, lemon, celery, romaine, green leaf, parsley, cilantro, Hawaiian Spirulina

ORGANIC ORIGINAL GREEN

$10.00

Cucumber, celery, spinach, romaine, kale, parsley

ORGANIC PURE CELERY

$8.00

Celery

ORGANIC SWEET BEET

$10.00

Apple, carrot, beet, lemon, ginger

COFFEE CHOCOLATE ALMOND

$7.00

Almonds, coffee, cacao, dates, water

CHOCOLATE ALMOND

$7.00

Almonds, cacao, dates, water

GREEN ALMOND

$6.75

Almonds, kale, spinach, apple, lemon, water

Insulated Tote

$5.99

Applelecious

$7.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
As Tennessee's first cold pressed juicery, Juice Nashville/Franklin Juice Company has a unique juicing process that uses raw fruits and vegetables to create a pulp-free product with 3-5 times the nutritional value of juice from standard processors. Our juice absorbs the rich vitamins and antioxidants found in raw produce so that it nourishes your body, strengthens your immune system, and improves overall organ function. Additionally, we offer an assortment of açaí bowls and smoothies for your enjoyment.

760 E. Main St., #1, Hendersonville, TN 37075

Directions

