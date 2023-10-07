Food

Biscuits

Apple Cheddar Chicken Biscuit

$7.50

Smothered Chicken Biscuit

$10.50

Biscuit/ Sausage Gravy

$6.25

Hot Chicken Biscuit

$7.50

Egg & Cheese Biscuit

$6.00

Sausage Biscuit

$6.00

Country Ham biscuit

$5.50

Biscuit W Preserves

$3.50

Plain Biscuit

$3.00

Fried Chicken Biscuit

$7.00

Pimiento biscuit

$6.00

Donuts

Choc. Glazed w Sprinkles

$2.00

Chocolate Frosted

$2.00

Glazed

$2.00

Caramel Espresso

$2.50

Boston Cream

$3.50

Cinnamon Sugar

$2.00

Pumpkin White Chocolate

$2.50

Apple Bacon Bear Claw

$3.50Out of stock

Sugar Twist

$2.00

Apple Fritter

$3.50

Caramel Apple Crumb

$2.50

Strawberry Glazed

$2.00

Brownie Batter

$2.50

Crème Brûlée

$3.50

Cinnamon Roll

$3.50Out of stock

Favorites

Breakfast Platter

$11.50

Cluck Madame

$12.50

Egg In A Basket

$11.50

Donut Breakfast Sandwich

$9.50

Cobb Salad

$12.50

French Toast

$10.50

Grit Bowl

$13.00

Kids

Kids Chicken Tenders

$6.50

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.50

Sandwiches

Traditional

$8.50

Maple Bacon

$9.50

Buffalo Chicken

$9.00

Fried Chicken BLT

$8.50

Chicken BLT

$9.00

PBJ Chicken

$10.50

Pimento Bacon Jam Lettuce Tomato Fried Chicken

Southern

$9.00

Sides

Smoked Gouda Mac

$3.25

Hash Brown Tots

$3.25

Chips w/ Pimento Cheese

$3.25

French Fries

$3.25

Brussels Sprouts (side)

$3.25

Grits

$3.25

Snacks

Large Brussels

$7.00

Wings and Tenders

6 Piece Wings

$11.00

10 Piece Wings

$16.50

Chicken Tenders

$9.50

Sauces

Apple butter

$0.75

BBQ

$0.75

BC Dressing

$0.75

Buffalo

$0.75

Fry Sauce

$0.75

Garlic Aoli

$0.75

HenDip

$0.75

Honey Mustard

$0.75

Hot Dip

$0.75

Jalapeño Maple

$0.75

Maple Aioli

$0.75

Maple syrup

$0.75

Preserves

$0.75

Ranch

$0.75

Sriracha Maple

$0.75

Cheese Sauce

$1.00

2oz cup of smoked Gouda cheese sauce

Eggs

Over Easy

$1.75

Over Medium

$1.75

Over Hard

$1.75

Sunny Side

$1.75

Scrambled

$1.75

Beverages

Coffee

Latte

$4.00

Cappuccino

$4.00

Chai Tea Latte

$4.00

Hot Chocolate

$3.00

16 Oz Coffee

$2.75

Cold Brew

$3.25

Dbl Shot Espresso

$2.75

Single Shot Espresso

$1.75

96 oz To Go Box

$28.00

Hot Tea

$2.00

Drinks

Fountain Drink

$2.50

Iced Tea

$2.50

Bottled Soda

$2.75

San Pellegrino

$2.50

Apple Juice

$2.75

Orange Juice

$2.75

Bottled Water

$1.75

Milk

$2.00

Hot Cider

$3.75

Juice Box

$1.50

Arnold Palmer

$1.50

Lemonade

$2.75