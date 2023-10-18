Popular Items

Loaded Fries
$7.75


Favorites

Smothered Chicken
$10.00
Donut Breakfast Sandwich
$10.00
Egg In A Basket
$12.00
French Toast
$11.00
Cobb Salad
$12.75
Brunch Fries
$10.00

Chicken Sandwiches

Traditional
$8.00
Southern
$9.00
Maple Bacon Sandwich
$9.50
Buffalo Chicken
$9.00
Cowboy
$10.00

Wings and Tenders

Tender 5 Piece
$9.50
Wing 6 Piece
$11.00
Wing 10 Piece
$16.50

Biscuits

Biscuit With Preserves
$4.00
Chicken Biscuit
$7.50
Sausage Biscuit
$6.25
Pimento Biscuit
$5.50
Egg And Cheese Biscuit
$5.00
Hot Chicken Biscuit
$7.50
Plain Biscuit
$3.50

Sides

Brussels Sprouts
$7.00
Mac And Cheese
$4.00
Loaded Fries
$7.75
Fries With KO Sauce
$3.50
Add Cheese Sauce
$1.00

Kids

Kids Chicken Tender
$9.50
Grilled Cheese
$7.50
Kids Cheeseburger
$9.00
Kids Hotdog
$7.50

Drinks

Fountain
$2.75
Iced Tea
$2.75
Coffee
$2.50
Coffee \ OJ Refill
$1.00
Orange Juice (16oz)
$3.50
Milk
$3.00
Juice Box
$1.00
Bottled Water
$2.00
Topo Chico
$3.50

Burgers

Classic Burger
$7.00
Carolina Burger
$7.50
Impossible Burger
$11.50
Luther Burger
$10.00

Hot Dogs

Hot Dog
$5.00
Carolina Dog
$7.00

Donuts

Creme Brûlée
$3.75
Caramel Espresso
$2.75
Filled
$3.75
Basic
$2.25
Decorated
$2.75
Strawberry Sprinkle
$2.25
Chocolate Sprinkle
$2.25
Glazed
$2.25
Cinnamon Sugar
$2.25
Boston Cream
$3.75
White Chocolate Pumpkin
$2.75
Caramel Apple Cheesecake
$2.75
Brownie Batter
$2.75

Add ons

addon pres
$0.50
Side of Pimento
$3.00
Side KO
$0.25
Side Of Buffalo
$0.25
Side Of Honey Mustard
$0.25
Side Of Honey Garlic
$0.25
Side Egg
$2.00
Side Blue Cheese
$0.25
Side Honey
$0.25
Side Sausage
$2.00
Side Bacon (2 Pieces)
$2.00
Side BBQ
$0.25
Side Of Gravy
$3.00
Side Of Avacado
$1.50
SMALL drink
$1.87
Plain Chicken Breast
$6.00
Side Of Ranch
$0.25
Side Preserve
$0.50

Coffee

Iced Coffee
$3.00
Hot Chocolate
$3.75
Hot Coffee
$2.50

Merch

Tshirt
$17.00
Sticker
$2.00