Henke's Tavern 901 N. Lafayette

901 N. Lafayette

Florissant, MO 63031

Order Again

Plates

Half Hamburger Plate

$7.00

Half Cheeseburger Plate

$7.50

Full Hamburger Plate

$10.00

Full Cheeseburger plate

$10.50

Mains

Hamburger

$5.00

Cheeseburger

$6.00

Double Hamburger

$8.00

Double Cheeseburger

$9.00

Patty Melt

$6.50

Ham Sandwich

$4.00

Ham and Cheese Sandwich

$4.50

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$6.50

Beer Battered Fried Fish Sandwich

$8.25

B.L..T.

$6.00

Chicken Strips

$7.00

Grilled Cheese

$5.00

Extras

French Fries

$3.00

Tater Tots

$3.25

Onion Rings

$4.75

Funnel Fries

$4.00

Fried Green Beans

$5.75

Mozzarella Cheese Sticks

$8.00

Fried Mushrooms

$5.75

Jalapeño poppers

$8.75

Chips

$1.00

Homemade Chili

$5.00

Side Salad

$5.00

Jalapeno Poppers

$8.75

Specials

Philly Cheesesteak

$7.50

TJ's Pizza

Pizza

$10.00

Beer

Budweiser

Bud Light

Bud Select

Busch

Busch Light

Busch N/A

Miller Light

Amberbock

Michelob Ultra

Stella Artois Cidre

Stella Artois

Mikes Hard

Natural Light

Wine

Merlot

White Zinfandel

Riesling

Chardonnay

Rail drinks

Rail Vodka

Rail Rum

Rail Gin

Rail Whiskey

Rail Scotch

Henkes Hats

Henkes Hats

$20.00

Henkes fitted hats - S/M - L/XL

$25.00

Henkes Hoodies

Hoodies - Black

$20.00

Black

St. Patrick's Day Shirts

St. Patrick's Long Sleeve

$10.00

St. Patricks day short sleeve shirts

$10.00

Hooded Zipper hoodies

Zipper Hoodie

$25.00

Bottle and Can Coolies

Bootle Coolies

$5.00

Can Coolies

$3.00

Short Sleeve Shirts

Red shirt

$10.00

Blue Shirt

$10.00

Mauve shirts

$10.00

Flag Short Sleeve Shirt

Flag Shirt

$20.00

Henke's Missouri Shirt

Blue shirt

$18.00

Grey

$18.00

Razor back tank

Mauve

$20.00

Grey

$20.00

Crop top

Rose shirt

$20.00

Green shirt

$20.00

Walking Shirt

Walking Shirt

$20.00

901 shirts

901 short sleeve

$15.00

901 long Sleeve

$20.00

901 Hoodie

$25.00

Gift Card

Gift Card -$5.00

$5.00

Gift Card - $20.00

$20.00

Gift Card - $25.00

$25.00

Gift Card - $40.00

$40.00

Gift Card - $50.00

$50.00

Gift Card-$30.00

$30.00

Whiskey Raffle

Whiskey Raffle Ticket

$10.00

.01K Fun Run

Run Fee

$25.00

Shot Glass

Shot Glass

$3.00

Pilsner

Pilsner

$5.00

Whiskey Glass

Whiskey Glass

$5.00

Mug

Mug

$5.00

Wine Glass

$5.00

Henke’s Helps T-shirts

Henkes helps t-shirt

Adult Shirt

$20.00

Youth Shirt

$10.00

Beer

Bottle Beer

$2.00

Premium Bottle Beer

$2.50

Bucket

$13.00

Deep Eddie

Deep Eddie Lemon

$3.50

Deep Eddy Lime

$3.50

Deep Eddy Sweet Tea

$3.50

Deep Eddy Grapefruit

$3.50

Deep Eddy Peach

$3.50
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

901 N. Lafayette, Florissant, MO 63031

Directions

