Henley's Vintage Kitchen
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 3:00 pm - 7:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 3:00 pm - 7:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 3:00 pm - 7:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 3:00 pm - 7:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 3:00 pm - 7:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 3:00 pm - 7:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 3:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Restaurant info
Specialty is Soul Food, Food From Us Comes From Our Relatives, Our Roots. That Is How We Consider Food. It Has A History, It Has A Story. Our Story; Henley's Vintage Kitchen "Your Neighborhood Eatery"
Location
1911a Murchison Road, Fayetteville, NC 28301
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
La Farm Bakery Whole Foods Location - 5055 Arco Street
No Reviews
5055 Arco Street Cary, NC 27519
View restaurant
PRESS Coffee Crêpes Cocktails - 359 Blackwell St, Suite 135
No Reviews
359 Blackwell Street Durham, NC 27701
View restaurant
Thai@MainStreet - 317 West Main Street
No Reviews
317 West Main Street Durham, NC 27701
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Fayetteville
Mac’s Speed Shop - Fayetteville
4.2 • 2,831
482 N McPherson Church Rd fayetteville, NC 28303
View restaurant
Sammio's Italian Restaurant - Fayetteville (Raeford Rd) Location
4.2 • 1,854
2623 Raeford Rd Fayetteville, NC 28303
View restaurant
More near Fayetteville