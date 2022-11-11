A map showing the location of Henley's Vintage KitchenView gallery

Henley's Vintage Kitchen

1911a Murchison Road

Fayetteville, NC 28301

Popular Items

CHICKEN 2 pc Dark
FISH WHITING
Chicken 2 pc White

GARDEN SALADS

FARMER HOUSE SALAD

$3.00

Mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, onions and cheese. Add choice of (Grill or Fried Chicken)

PARADISE SALAD

$8.89

VINTAGE SANDWICHES

1 HOT DOG

$2.99

Hot dog served on a bun with all the fixings

2 HOT DOGS

$3.99

BACON CHEESE BURGER

$9.89

Fresh Angus beef patty spread with mayo, mustard, pickle topped with lettuce, thick bacon and cheese on a toasted Brioche bun.

FRIED BOLOGNA

$7.59

hick slices of bologna piled high with choice of condiment pan fried on a buttered Texas toast.

FRIED COLLARD SANDWICH

$6.59

Fresh collard seasoned to perfection with generous portion of fatback on top served on homemade fried cornbread.

IMPOSSIBLE BURGER

$10.89

Plant- base patty with lettuce, tomato, onions, pickles and cheese.

OLE FASHIONED VINTAGE BACKYARD

$8.89

This classic Angus beef patty with cheese, onions, ketchup, mustard, bell pepper and chili on a toasted Brioche bun. Add cheese for $.50 and bacon $1 extra.

TURKEY BURGER

$8.89

Tender grilled turkey patty, lightly seasoned and served on a buttery toasted bun, topped with cheese. Garnished with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and pickles.

VINTAGE CLUB

$8.89

Turkey, ham, cheese, onions, mayo aioli, lettuce, tomato, thick bacon on a Texas toast.

YARD BIRD SANDWICH

$8.89

(Grilled or Fried Chicken Breast) with ranch dressing, lettuce, tomato on a Brioche bun.

SAUSAGE DOG (1)

$3.99

SAUSAGE DOG (2)

$4.99

YOUNG AT AGE OR AT HEART

BURGER

$5.99

OLD FASHION PBJ

$4.99

GRILLED CHEESE SANDWICH

$5.99

HOT DOG

$3.50

CHICKEN TENDERS

$4.99

BEVERAGE

ARNOLD PALMER

$2.25

BOTTLE WATER

$2.25

KOOL AID

$2.25

LEMONADE

$2.25

MILK

$3.50

SODA

$2.25

SWEET TEA

$2.25

UNSWEETENED TEA

$2.25

GARDEN VINTAGE SALADS

FARMER HOUSE SALAD

$3.00

Mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, onions and cheese. Add choice of (Grill or Fried Chicken)

PARADISE SALAD (add grilled or fried chicken for $3 extra)

$8.89

SOULFUL VINTAGE PLATTERS

EACH ENTRÉE IS SERVED WITH CHOICE OF TWO SIDE ITEMS AND CHOICE OF ONE BREAD ITEM (HUSH PUPPIES, CORN BREAD OR YEAST ROLL)

BABY BACK RIBS (SATURDAYS ONLY)

$16.99+

CHICKEN 2 pc Dark

$8.79

Chicken 2 pc White

$9.79

CHICKEN 4 pc Dark

$12.79

CHICKEN 4 pc White

$13.79

CHITTERLINGS & RICE

$11.50

FISH CATFISH

$11.89

FISH CROAKERS

$10.89

FISH FLOUNDER

$12.89

FISH PORGIES

$11.89

FISH WHITING

$11.89

HAMBURGER STEAK (THURSDAYS ONLY)

$11.89

Our fresh Angus beef grilled and smothered with homemade brown gravy and grilled onions.

NECK BONE & RICE (WEDNESDAY ONLY)

$13.99

OXTAILS

$19.89

PORK CHOPS

$9.79

SALMON CROQUETTES

$11.89

SEAFOOD CALABASH (FRIDAYS ONLY)

$14.99

TURKEY WINGS

$9.89

VINTAGE SIDE ITEMS

BAKED BEANS

$3.00

CANDIED YAMS

$3.00

COLESLAW

$3.00

COLLARDS

$3.00

FIELD PEAS

$3.00

FRENCH FRIES

$3.00

FRIED OKRA

$3.00

GREEN BEANS

$3.00

MAC & CHEESE

$3.00

POTATOE SALAD

$3.00

RICE

$3.00

RICE WITH GRAVY

$3.00

SWEET CORN

$3.00

DESSERTS

ASSORTED CUPCAKES

$1.99

CHOC CHIP CAKE

$4.99

COOKIE BUTTER CAKE

$4.99

HOMEMADE BANANA PUDDING

$3.99

HOMEMADE PEACH COBBLER

$3.99

LEMON BLUEBERRY

$4.99

STRAWBERRY CAKE

$4.99

STRAWBERRY CRUNCH CAKE

$4.99

A LA CARTE

2pc Chicken Wings

$4.89

4pc Chicken Wings

$6.89

Additional Sausage Pattie (pork/turkey)

$1.50

Additional Smoke Sausage Link

$3.00

Additional Turkey Wing

$7.00

Chicken & French Toast

$10.50

Salmon Patties (2)

$7.50

Salmon Patty (1)

$3.75

Shrimp & Grits

$10.50

Chittlins & Rice

$6.25

Hot Wings

6 Pc

$5.89

10 Pc

$7.89

Hot Wing Combo

6Pc Combo

$8.99

10Pc Combo

$12.99

Sandwiches

BBQ Pulled Chix Sandwich

$5.99

Fried Collard Sandwich

$6.89

SNACKS

Gizzards

$3.99

Livers

$3.99

Potk Chop Sandwich

$5.50

Corn Bread

Corn Bread

$0.50

Biscuit (1)

$0.50

Biscuits (2)

$1.00

Hush Puppies 1/2 Dozen

$2.00

Hush Puppies 1 Dozen

$4.00
Sunday7:00 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 3:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 3:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 3:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 3:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 3:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 3:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 3:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Specialty is Soul Food, Food From Us Comes From Our Relatives, Our Roots. That Is How We Consider Food. It Has A History, It Has A Story. Our Story; Henley's Vintage Kitchen "Your Neighborhood Eatery"

1911a Murchison Road, Fayetteville, NC 28301

Directions

