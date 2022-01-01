Restaurant header imageView gallery

Hennessey's Las Vegas

review star

No reviews yet

425 East Fremont Street

Las Vegas, NV 89101

Popular Items

Mushroom Swiss Burger
Dublin Burger
Pretzel Burger

Appetizers

Ahi Poke

$16.00

Buffalo Cauliflower

$10.00

Chicken & Jalapeño Quesadilla

$15.00

Crispy Calamari

$14.00

Dublin Frings

$9.00

Garlic Parm Fries

$8.00

Irish Nachos

$14.00

Kettle Chips

$8.00

Killarney Tenders

$14.50

Korean Bites

$10.00

Onion Rings

$9.00

Pretzel Poppers

$10.00

Pub Fries

$7.50

Pub Nachos

$15.75

Shrimp Tacos

$10.00

Spicy Buffalo Wings

$15.50

Spinach Artichoke Dip

$14.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$8.00

Soups & Salads

California Citrus Salad

$18.00

Chicken Cobb Salad

$17.00

French Onion Soup

$8.50

Mixed Green Salad

$10.00

Tomato Bisque

$7.50

Signature Plates

Baja Fish Taco Platter

$17.00

Fish N' Chips

$21.00

Lad's Steak & Shrimp

$26.00

Seared Salmon

$24.00

Shepherd's Pie

$20.00

Burgers

American Burger

$18.75

Beyond Burger

$15.75

Bleu Cheese Bacon Burger

$16.50

Burger of the Month

$18.75

Dublin Burger

$18.75

Frisco Burger

$16.50

Giant Burger

$14.25

Low Carb Burger Plate

$16.50

MCO Burger

$16.50

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$16.50

Pretzel Burger

$16.50

Sandwiches

All Day Breakfast Sandwich

$15.00

BLT & Avo Sandwich

$14.00

Brisket Sandwich

$17.00

Chicken Club

$16.00

Grilled Cheese & Soup

$13.50

Prime Dip

$17.00

Pub Club

$16.00

Reuben Sandwich

$16.00

Dessert

Chocolate Brownie

$8.00

Cpt. Paul

$8.00

Root Beer Float

$7.00

Sundae

$8.00

Sides

1 Egg

$1.75

2 Eggs

$3.50

Avacado

$2.50

Bacon

$3.50

Beans

$1.75

Bread

$1.25

Carrots

$1.00

Cheese

$3.50

Chicken

$4.95

Fruit

$3.50

Potatoes

$2.50

Salmon

$9.95

Saussage

$3.50

Side Patty

$3.50

Turkey Patty

$3.50

Turkey Sausage

$3.50

Sour Cream

$0.25

Kid's Breakfast

Scrambled Eggs

$6.00

Pancakes & Eggs

$6.00

French Toast & Eggs

$6.00

Cap'n Toast

$6.00

Beverages

Water

Bottle Water

$4.00

Arnold Palmer

$3.50

Chocolate Milk

Coffee

$2.75

Coke

$3.50

Cranberry Juice

$4.00

Decaf Coffee

$2.75

Diet Coke

$3.50

Ginger Ale

$3.50

Ginger Beer

$4.00

Hot Chocolate

Hot Tea

$2.75

Hot Water

Iced Tea

$3.50

Lemonade

$4.00

Milk

$3.50

Orange Juice

$4.00

Pineapple Juice

$4.00

Red Bull

$4.00

Red Bull (Sugar Free)

$4.00

Red Bull Tropical

$4.00

Root Beer

$4.00

Shirley Temple

$3.50

Soda Water

Sprite

$3.50

Strawberry Lemonade

$3.75

Tomato Juice

$4.00

Tonic Water

$3.50

Refill

Roy Rogers

$3.50

Retail

Good Luck T

$18.00

Whiskey/Beer T

$18.00

Shamrock Shield T

$18.00

Vintage Sign T

$18.00

Am/Irish Flag T

$20.00

Bartender's Guild T

$20.00

Lemonade Tank

$18.00

St Pat's T Men's

$18.00

St Pat's T Women's

$18.00

Crew Neck Sweater

$39.95

Good Luck Hoodie

$35.00

Grey Metallic Hoodie

$29.95

Irish Hospitality Hat

$20.00

Cali Trucker Hat

$18.00

"H" Puffy Hat

$25.00

Michelangelo LV

$25.00

WC Scarf

$20.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:00 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:00 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:00 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:00 am
Restaurant info

Another day at Hennessey's!

Location

425 East Fremont Street, Las Vegas, NV 89101

Directions

