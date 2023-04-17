  • Home
  • Mount Joy
  • Hennigan's Restaurant & Bar - 1990 West Main Street
1990 West Main Street

Hennigan's Restaurant & Bar 1990 West Main Street

No reviews yet

1990 West Main Street

Mount Joy, PA 17552

Food

Appetizers

Buffalo Chicken Ranch Dip

$11.00

Served with tortilla chips

Hot Crab Dip

$10.00

Served with French bread

Mac & Cheese Bites

$8.00

Served with zesty ranch

Mozzarella Stix

$8.00

Served with marinara

Chicken Tenders & Fries

$11.00

Served with your favorite dipping sauce

Flaming Pins

$8.00

Jalapenos stuffed with cheddar jack cheese and wrapped in bacon. served with ranch

Chicken Cordon Bleu Bites

$10.00

Served with a chicken gravy

Crab Pretzel Melt

$13.00

Soft pretzel topped with house-made crab dip and cheddar jack cheese with a side of Firecracker sauce

Quesadilla

$12.00

Flour tortillas stuffed with cheddar jack cheese and sauteed peppers and oinions. Served with lettuce, tomato, salsa, and sour cream

Cheese Quesadilla

$11.00

No frills, cheese only stuffed tortillas served with choice of dipping sauce

Bang Bang Shrimp

$13.00

Fried shrimp tossed in Bang Bang sauce on a bed of jalapeno lime coleslaw

Bacon Wrapped Shrimp

$12.00

Served with zesty ranch

Deck Fries

$11.00

Topped with bacon, shredded cheese, and cheese sauce. Served with ranch

Deck Tots

$11.00

Topped with bacon, shredded cheese, and cheese sauce. Served with ranch

Onion Rings

$9.00

Served with zesty ranch

Fries

$7.00

Served with ketchup and ranch

Curly Fries

$7.00

Served with ketchup and ranch

Tots

$7.00

Served with ketchup and ranch

Chips & Salsa

$5.00

Soups

French Onion

$6.95

Chili Crock

$6.95

Chili Cup

$5.95

Chicken Corn Bowl

$6.95

Chicken Corn Cup

$5.95

Soup Du Jour Cup

$5.95

Soup Du Jour Bowl

$6.95

Wings

(12) Traditional Wings

$16.00

(6) Traditional Wings

$8.00

(12) Boneless Wings

$12.00

(6) Boneless Wings

$7.00

(50) Bucket Traditional

$60.00

(50) Bucket Boneless

$46.00

Salads

Chicken Cobb Salad

$13.00

Your choice of crispy or grilled chicken with hard boiled egg, tomatoes, corn, cheddar jack cheese, mozzarella cheese, and bacon over romaine lettuce.Served with choice of dressing

Pittsburgh Steak Salad

$14.00

Strips of flank steak and mushrooms marinated in tomato Italian, over spring mix and diced tomatoes, topped with french fries and shredded cheese.Served with choice of dressing

Taco Salad

$11.00

Crispy tortilla shell filled with seasoned ground beef, Romaine lettuce, shredded cheddar jack cheese, and diced tomatoes. Served with salsa and sour cream

Caesar Salad

$11.00

Freshly chopped Romaine, grated and shaved parmesan cheese, croutons, and house-made Caesar dressing

Chef's Salad

$13.00

Ham, turkey, american and swiss cheese, overspring mix with cucumbers, tomatoes, andhard boiled egg. Served with choice of dressing

Southwest Chicken Salad

$13.00

Spring mix topped with grilled chicken, house-made black bean salsa, shredded cheese, and tortilla chips. Served with zesty ranch dressing

Chicken Tortellini Salad

$13.00

Spring mix topped with grilled chicken, cheese tortellini, diced tomatoes, shredded cheddar jack cheese, and bacon bits. Served with ranch dressing

Sandwiches

Crab Melt Grilled Cheese

$15.00

Crab, bacon, tomato, and melted provolone cheese on grilled white bread

Crab Cake Sandwich

$15.00

Broiled crab cake on a brioche roll with spring mix, tomato, and choice of Firecracker or tartar sauce

American Club

$13.00

Two layers of toasted white bread loaded with choice of ham or turkey, American cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo

Grilled Tip Sandwich

$15.00

Grilled steak tips tossed with mushrooms and american cheese on a steak roll

Cheeseburger Sub

$14.00

with lettuce, tomato, onion, american cheese, and mayo

Chicken Ranch Wrap

$13.00

Your choice of crispy or grilled chicken with bacon,shredded cheddar jack cheese, tomatoes, lettuce, and ranch dressing, wrapped in a garlic herb tortilla

Salmon Caesar Wrap

$16.00

Grilled 6 oz. salmon fillet, bacon, romaine lettuce, shaved and grated parmesan cheese, and house-made caesar dressing, wrapped in a garlic herb tortilla

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$13.00

French Dip

$14.00

Sliced roast beef and melted provolone cheese on a steak roll, served with au jus and horseradish sauce

Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

Crispy chicken topped with lettuce, tomato, American cheese, and mayo

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Crispy chicken tossed in hot sauce and topped with lettuce, tomato, pepper jack cheese, and blue cheese dressing

Burgers

Bourbon Bacon Jam Burger

$15.00

Topped with our house-made bourbon bacon jam, onion ring, bacon, and cheddar cheese

California Burger

$14.00

Topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, bacon, and American cheese

Mac & Cheese Burger

$15.00

Topped with mac & cheese bites, bacon, pepper jack cheese, and sweet & spicy sauce

Breakfast Burger

$16.00

Topped with fried egg, bacon, american cheese, lettuce, and tomato

Yodel Burger

$14.00

Topped with sauteed mushrooms and Swiss cheese

Western Burger

$14.00

Topped with bacon pepper jack cheese, bbq sauce, and onion ring

Big Four

$19.00

Two grilled cheese burger sandwiches with a mountain of fries, curly fries or tots

Big Two

$12.00

Grilled cheese burger with a mountain of fries, curly fries or tots

Plain Burger

$10.00

Entrees

Chicken Skillet

$16.00

Crispy chicken tenders over mashed potatoes, topped with house-made chicken corn soup. Served with choice of one side

Tip Skillet

$20.00

Tenderloin tips sauteed with mushrooms and onions, topped with gravy and served over choice of french bread or mashed potatoes. Served with choice of one side

Chicken Maryland

$18.00

Grilled chicken breast topped with lump crab meat, mushrooms, and a white wine cream sauce. Served with choice of two sides

Steak Dinner

$22.00

8 oz hand cut prime sirloin topped with garlic herb butter and served with choice of two sides

New York Strip

$24.00

12 oz strip seasoned with butter and crushed garlic. Served with choice of two sides

Chopped Sirloin

$18.00

Grilled sirloin topped with onions and brown gravy. Served with choice of two sides

Beef Saltimbocca

$22.00

8 oz sirloin with sauteed onions, mushrooms, ham, and garlic, finished with a Marsala wine cream sauce and cheddar jack cheese. Served with choice of two sides

Teriyaki Salmon

$21.00

Teriyaki glazed salmon fillet served with choice of two sides

Crab Cakes Dinner

$22.00

Two broiled jumbo crab cakes, served with Firecracker or tartar sauce and choice of two sides

Chorizo & Shrimp

$18.00

Sliced Chorizo sausage sauteed with shrimp and Cajun garlic butter over spanish rice with onions and peppers. Served with choice of soup or salad

Tortellini Alfredo

$15.00

Cheese tortellini in our house-made alfredo sauce topped with a blend of shaved Italian cheese. served with choice of soup or salad

Penne Alfredo

$13.00

Penne pasta in our house-made alfredo sauce topped with a blend of shaved Italian cheese. Served with choice of soup or salad

Sides

Alfredo Bread

$5.00

Applesauce

$3.00

Baked Potato

$3.00

Mashed Potato

$3.00

Coleslaw

$3.00

Corn

$3.00

Green Beans

$3.00

Broccoli

$3.00

Side Caesar

$4.00

Side Salad

$3.00

Side Fries

$3.00

Side Curly Fries

$3.00

Side Tots

$3.00

Side Onion Rings

$3.00

Sm Deck Fries

$6.00

Sm Deck Curly Fries

$6.00

Sm Deck Tots

$6.00

Spanish Rice

$3.00

Wild Rice

$3.00

Crab Cake

$7.00

Drinks

Pepsi

$2.75

Diet Pepsi

$2.75

Cherry Pepsi

$2.75

Mountain Dew

$2.75

Sierra Mist

$2.75

Cherry Sierra Mist

$2.75

Root Beer

$2.75

Pink Lemonade

$2.75

Kids Drink

$1.50

Sweet Tea

$2.00

Unsweet Tea

$2.00

Coffee

$2.00

Hot Tea

$2.00

Refill

$1.00

Desserts

Cake

$6.95

Pie

$5.95

Kids Menu

Kids Chik Fingers

$6.75

Kids Burger

$5.50

Kids Chz Burger

$6.00

Kids Grll Chz Stix

$5.50

Kids Mac&Cheese

$5.50

Kids Pasta

$5.50

Specials

Bowler's Special

$9.95

Beef Tacos Hard

$10.00

Beef Tacos Soft

$10.00

Beef Tacos Mixed

$10.00

Chick Tacos Hard

$11.00

Chick Tacos Soft

$11.00

Chick Tacos Mixed

$11.00

Shrimp Tacos Hard

$12.00

Shrimp Tacos Soft

$12.00

Shrimp Tacos Mixed

$12.00

Brisket Tacos

$10.00

Shwings Traditional

$25.95

Shwings Boneless

$21.95

20 Traditional Wings

$16.00

20 Boneless Wings

$14.00

15 Shrimp

$10.95

Clams

$8.95

#1 Nachos

$9.00

#2 Cuban

$15.00

#3 Crab Mac

$18.00

Bar

Draft Beer

Miller Lite

$3.50+

Cox Brewing

$6.00+

PBR

$2.75+

Yuengling Lager

$3.50+

Troegs

$5.75+

Sam Adams

$4.00+

Blue Moon

$5.00+

Mic Ultra

$4.50+

Blue Trail

$5.00+

Pitchers

ML Pitcher

$10.50

Lager Pitcher

$10.50

Blue Moon Pitcher

$14.50

Troegs Pitcher

$16.50

PBR Pitcher

$8.50

Cox Pitcher

$17.00

Mic Ultra

$13.50

Sam Adams

$14.50

Towers

ML Twr

$25.00

Lager Twr

$25.00

Cox Twr

$45.00

Troegs Twr

$45.00

PBR Twr

$20.00

Mic Ultra Twr

$34.00

Blue Moon Twr

$38.00

Sam Adams Twr

$38.00

Bottles/Cans

Angry Orchard

$6.00

BL Lime

$3.75

BL Orange

$3.75

Broken Heels

$5.50

CL Bottle

$4.00

Corona

$5.00

Guinness

$5.50

Guinness Coffee

$6.00

Hamm's

$2.00

Heineken

$5.50

Heineken 00

$4.00

High Life

$4.00

Juicy Lil Thing

$5.50

Lager Bottle

$4.00

Liq. Hoppiness

$5.50

McKenz Black Cherry

$5.75

McKenz Blu Brry

$5.75

Mike's Mango

$5.25

ML Bottle

$4.00

Modelo

$4.00

SA Cld Snp Btl

$5.50

SA Winter Lager

$5.50

Smirnoff Grape

$5.00

Smirnoff Raspberry

$5.00

Smithwick's

$5.00

Stella Artois

$5.00

Truly

$5.00

Twisted T Half/Half

$5.00

Twisted T Orig.

$5.00

Twisted T Peach

$5.00

Twisted T Raspberry

$5.00

WC Black Cherry

$5.00

WC Mango

$5.00

WC Peach

$5.00

WC Raspberry

$5.00

Yng. Black & Tan

$4.00

Yng. Hersh Porter

$4.50

Yueng. Bongo Fizz

$3.75

Yuengling Flight 16 oz

$4.00

21st Blood Orang.

$5.00

Aluminum Bottles

Miller LIte Aluminum

$4.25

Coors Light Aluminum

$4.25

Bud Aluminum

$4.25

Bud Light Aluminum

$4.25

Mic Ultra Aluminum

$4.50

Buckets

Bud Bucket

$15.00

BL Bucket

$15.00

ML Bucket

$15.00

MicUlt Bucket

$16.00

CL Bucket

$15.00

Wine

Cabernet

$5.50

Chardonnay

$5.50

Merlot

$5.50

Moscato

$5.50

Pino Grigio

$5.50

Reisling

$5.50

White Zin

$5.50

Cocktails A-K

Agent Orange

$10.50

Alabama Slammer

$10.00

Amaretto Kiss

$7.00

Angel's Delight

$9.00

Apple Spice

$10.00

April Showers

$10.00

Autumn Firefly

$9.00

Bay Breeze

$5.00

BerryMerry Chrst

$8.00

Black Apple Shot

$6.00

Blk Cherry Lemonade

$10.00

Bloody Mary

$10.00

Bourbon Peach

$8.00

Bourbon Smash

$8.00

Bourbon Smash

$8.00

Bull Frog

$11.00

Buttery Nipple

$5.50

Capt Harvest

$9.00

Capt on Acid Drnk

$9.00

Capt on Acid Shot

$7.00

Capt Retreat

$10.00

Caribbean Cruise

$10.00

Carm White Russian

$10.00

Cherry Cheesecake

$8.00

Cherry Limeade

$9.00

Choc Cake Shot

$6.00

Cinn. Applesauce

$9.00

Citrus Blast

$18.50

Cosmopolitan

$8.00

Cran Gimlet

$7.00

Cran Gin Fizz

$8.00

Cran Margarita

$8.00

Cran Razzy

$7.00

Crooked Monkey

$8.00

CrownBerry Apple

$8.00

Dirty Bong Water

$10.00

Drty BongWtr Shot

$6.00

El Morado

$10.00

Fire Apple Shot

$7.00

First Crush

$7.00

Flirty Fizz

$8.00

French Martini

$12.00

Frostbite

$10.00

Fuzzy Navel

$5.00

Georgia Peach

$7.00

Golden Delicious

$10.00

Green Tea

$7.00

Grinch

$8.00

GrnApp Jolly Ranch

$8.00

Holiday Punch

$9.00

Hurricane

$10.00

Irish Apple Drnk

$9.00

Irish Apple Shot

$7.00

Irish Car Bomb

$10.50

Jamie's Giant Peach

$10.00

Jim Morrison

$7.00

Jingle Juice

$8.00

Jolly Rancher

$8.00

Juicy P. Shot

$5.00

Jungle Juice

$18.50

Key Largo Cooler

$8.00

Key Lime Brz

$10.00

Killer Koolaid

$10.00

Kiss Me Crazy

$10.00

Cocktails L-Z

Leather & Lace

$5.50

Lemon Drop

$5.50

Lemon Drop Martini

$10.00

Leprechaun Kiss

$8.00

Liq. Mar. Shot

$6.00

Long Island

$10.50

Love Potion

$8.00

Lucky Charm

$7.00

Malibu Bay Breeze

$6.00

Malibu Creamsicle

$10.00

Manhattan

$8.00

Margarita

$9.00

Margarona

$12.00

Martini Vodka

$8.00

Martni Gin

$8.00

MeanGreen Elfentini

$10.00

Melon Ball

$7.00

Melon Sunrise

$8.00

Mojito

$9.00

Mongolian MF

$10.00

Monkey Punch

$8.00

Murkey Water

$18.50

Ninja Turtle

$7.00

Nuts & Berries

$10.00

Old Fashioned

$7.00

Orange Crush

$12.00

Peach Fuzz

$6.00

Pine Teq Mojito

$10.00

Pineapple Collins

$10.00

Pineapple Exp.

$10.00

PineUpSideDown Drnk

$9.00

PineUpSideDown Shot

$7.00

Pink Panther

$8.00

Pink Pear

$10.00

Pink Senorita

$10.00

Pink Sweetheart

$8.00

Pot of Gold

$9.00

Prairie Sundown

$10.00

Purple Gatorade

$8.00

Purple Haze

$8.00

Purple Hooter

$7.00

Purple Peach

$7.00

Purple Rain

$8.00

Raspberry Sorbet

$10.00

RaspberyTea Cooler

$8.00

Red Death

$10.00

Red Headed Slut

$6.00

Red Rancher

$10.00

Rooftop Lemonade

$8.00

Ruby Red Shoes

$10.00

Rum Runner

$10.00

RumRunner Bucket

$18.50

Rye Old Fashion

$8.00

Salty Dog

$8.00

Santa Lil Helper

$8.00

School Bus

$7.00

Scooby Snack

$7.00

Screw Driver

$5.00

Sex on Beach

$8.00

SkrewBall White Russ

$10.00

Slightly Sunkissed

$10.00

Snake Bite

$6.00

Southern Kiss

$8.00

Spiced Pear

$10.00

Split Happens

$8.00

SunnySide Moscato

$10.00

Surfside

$8.00

Sweedish Fish Drnk

$8.00

Sweedish Fish Shot

$6.00

Sweet Heat

$10.00

Tequilla Sunrise

$7.00

Thin Mint Martini

$10.00

Tiger Lily

$9.00

Toasted Almond

$8.00

Tom Collins

$5.00

Tropical Sunset

$12.00

Vanilla Rose

$6.00

Washington Apple Shot

$5.50

Watermelon Gin Fizz

$7.00

White GummyBear

$7.00

White Russian

$8.00

White Water

$8.00

NA Bevs

Pepsi

$2.75

Diet Pepsi

$2.75

Sierra Mist

$2.75

Ginger Ale

$2.75

Mountain Dew

$2.75

Orange Juice

$2.75

Cranberry Juice

$2.75

Pink Lemonade

$2.75

Soda Water

$2.00

Unsweet Tea

$2.00

Sweet Tea

$2.00

Cherry Pepsi

$2.75

Shirley Temple

$2.75

Liquor

Vodka

Well Vodka

$4.00+

Absolut

$6.00+

Titos

$5.50+

Ketel One

$6.00+

Stoli

$6.00+

Firefly

$5.50+

Grey Goose

$8.00+

Deep Eddy Lemon

$5.00+

Deep Eddy GF

$5.00+

Deep Eddy Lime

$5.00+

Luksusowa

$5.00+

Smirnoff

$5.00+

Gin

Well Gin

$4.00+

Tanqueray

$6.00+

Hidden Still

$7.00+

Rum

Well Rum

$4.00+

Captain Morgan

$5.00+

Captain White

$5.00+

Bacardi

$5.00+

Meyers

$7.00+

Goslings

$5.25+

Malibu

$6.00+

Malibu Pineapple

$6.00+

Malibu Mango

$6.00+

Tequila

Well Tequila

$4.00+

Cuervo Silver

$5.50+

Cuervo Gold

$5.50+

Patron Silver

$10.00+

Whiskey/Bourbon

Well Whiskey

$4.00+

Jim Beam

$5.00+

Jim Beam Honey

$5.00+

Red Stag

$5.00+

American Honey

$6.00+

Bulleit Rye

$8.00+

Bulleit Bourbon

$8.00+

Maker's Mark

$8.00+

David E. Yellow

$7.00+

David E. Red

$8.00+

David E.Green

$7.00+

David E. Black

$9.00+

Crown Royal

$7.00+

Crown Apple

$7.00+

Crown Peach

$7.00+

Jack Daniels

$5.25+

Jameson

$7.00+

Jameson Orange

$7.00+

Tullamore Dew

$7.00+

Skrewball

$7.00+

Yukon

$6.00+

Southern Comfort

$5.00+

Scotch/Cognac/Brandy

Dewars

$6.00+

Johnnie Walker Black

$8.00+

Johnnie Walker Red

$6.00+

Hennessey

$8.50+

Leroux Blk Berry

$5.00+

Liqueurs/Schnapps

Amaretto

$4.50+

Frangelico

$6.00+

Bailey's

$5.50+

Tiple Sec

$4.00+

Cointreau

$5.00+

Drambuie

$6.00+

Grand Marnier

$6.00+

Godiva Dark

$6.00+

Godiva White

$6.00+

Kahlua

$5.00+

Jagermeister

$5.25+

Rumple Minze

$6.00+

Goldschlager

$5.00+

Fireball

$5.00+

Dr. McGil Mint

$5.00+

Dr. McGil Root Beer

$5.00+

Sambuca Black

$5.00+

Sambuca White

$5.00+

Black Haus

$5.00+

RumChata

$6.00+

Sour Apple Pucker

$4.00+

Melon Schnapps

$4.00+

Raspberry Schnapps

$4.00+

Peach Schnapps

$4.00+

Watermelon Schnapps

$4.00+

Blueberry Schnapps

$4.00+

Grape Pucker

$4.00+

ToGo Beer

ToGo Six Packs

ML 16oz Cans

$9.50

ML 12oz Cans

$8.50

ML Bottles TG

$9.50

High Life TG

$9.50

CL 16oz Cans

$9.50

CL 12oz Cans

$8.50

CL Bottles TG

$9.50

Lager Bottles TG

$9.50

Heineken TG

$12.00

Corona TG

$12.00

Stella TG

$12.00

Twisted Tea TG

$12.00

Mike's TG

$12.00

Smirnoff TG

$12.00

Angry Orch TG

$13.00

Sierra NV TG

$13.00

Evil G TG

$15.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

1990 West Main Street, Mount Joy, PA 17552

Directions

