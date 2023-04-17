Hennigan's Restaurant & Bar 1990 West Main Street
Food
Appetizers
Buffalo Chicken Ranch Dip
Served with tortilla chips
Hot Crab Dip
Served with French bread
Mac & Cheese Bites
Served with zesty ranch
Mozzarella Stix
Served with marinara
Chicken Tenders & Fries
Served with your favorite dipping sauce
Flaming Pins
Jalapenos stuffed with cheddar jack cheese and wrapped in bacon. served with ranch
Chicken Cordon Bleu Bites
Served with a chicken gravy
Crab Pretzel Melt
Soft pretzel topped with house-made crab dip and cheddar jack cheese with a side of Firecracker sauce
Quesadilla
Flour tortillas stuffed with cheddar jack cheese and sauteed peppers and oinions. Served with lettuce, tomato, salsa, and sour cream
Cheese Quesadilla
No frills, cheese only stuffed tortillas served with choice of dipping sauce
Bang Bang Shrimp
Fried shrimp tossed in Bang Bang sauce on a bed of jalapeno lime coleslaw
Bacon Wrapped Shrimp
Served with zesty ranch
Deck Fries
Topped with bacon, shredded cheese, and cheese sauce. Served with ranch
Deck Tots
Topped with bacon, shredded cheese, and cheese sauce. Served with ranch
Onion Rings
Served with zesty ranch
Fries
Served with ketchup and ranch
Curly Fries
Served with ketchup and ranch
Tots
Served with ketchup and ranch
Chips & Salsa
Soups
Wings
Salads
Chicken Cobb Salad
Your choice of crispy or grilled chicken with hard boiled egg, tomatoes, corn, cheddar jack cheese, mozzarella cheese, and bacon over romaine lettuce.Served with choice of dressing
Pittsburgh Steak Salad
Strips of flank steak and mushrooms marinated in tomato Italian, over spring mix and diced tomatoes, topped with french fries and shredded cheese.Served with choice of dressing
Taco Salad
Crispy tortilla shell filled with seasoned ground beef, Romaine lettuce, shredded cheddar jack cheese, and diced tomatoes. Served with salsa and sour cream
Caesar Salad
Freshly chopped Romaine, grated and shaved parmesan cheese, croutons, and house-made Caesar dressing
Chef's Salad
Ham, turkey, american and swiss cheese, overspring mix with cucumbers, tomatoes, andhard boiled egg. Served with choice of dressing
Southwest Chicken Salad
Spring mix topped with grilled chicken, house-made black bean salsa, shredded cheese, and tortilla chips. Served with zesty ranch dressing
Chicken Tortellini Salad
Spring mix topped with grilled chicken, cheese tortellini, diced tomatoes, shredded cheddar jack cheese, and bacon bits. Served with ranch dressing
Sandwiches
Crab Melt Grilled Cheese
Crab, bacon, tomato, and melted provolone cheese on grilled white bread
Crab Cake Sandwich
Broiled crab cake on a brioche roll with spring mix, tomato, and choice of Firecracker or tartar sauce
American Club
Two layers of toasted white bread loaded with choice of ham or turkey, American cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo
Grilled Tip Sandwich
Grilled steak tips tossed with mushrooms and american cheese on a steak roll
Cheeseburger Sub
with lettuce, tomato, onion, american cheese, and mayo
Chicken Ranch Wrap
Your choice of crispy or grilled chicken with bacon,shredded cheddar jack cheese, tomatoes, lettuce, and ranch dressing, wrapped in a garlic herb tortilla
Salmon Caesar Wrap
Grilled 6 oz. salmon fillet, bacon, romaine lettuce, shaved and grated parmesan cheese, and house-made caesar dressing, wrapped in a garlic herb tortilla
Chicken Caesar Wrap
French Dip
Sliced roast beef and melted provolone cheese on a steak roll, served with au jus and horseradish sauce
Chicken Sandwich
Crispy chicken topped with lettuce, tomato, American cheese, and mayo
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
Crispy chicken tossed in hot sauce and topped with lettuce, tomato, pepper jack cheese, and blue cheese dressing
Burgers
Bourbon Bacon Jam Burger
Topped with our house-made bourbon bacon jam, onion ring, bacon, and cheddar cheese
California Burger
Topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, bacon, and American cheese
Mac & Cheese Burger
Topped with mac & cheese bites, bacon, pepper jack cheese, and sweet & spicy sauce
Breakfast Burger
Topped with fried egg, bacon, american cheese, lettuce, and tomato
Yodel Burger
Topped with sauteed mushrooms and Swiss cheese
Western Burger
Topped with bacon pepper jack cheese, bbq sauce, and onion ring
Big Four
Two grilled cheese burger sandwiches with a mountain of fries, curly fries or tots
Big Two
Grilled cheese burger with a mountain of fries, curly fries or tots
Plain Burger
Entrees
Chicken Skillet
Crispy chicken tenders over mashed potatoes, topped with house-made chicken corn soup. Served with choice of one side
Tip Skillet
Tenderloin tips sauteed with mushrooms and onions, topped with gravy and served over choice of french bread or mashed potatoes. Served with choice of one side
Chicken Maryland
Grilled chicken breast topped with lump crab meat, mushrooms, and a white wine cream sauce. Served with choice of two sides
Steak Dinner
8 oz hand cut prime sirloin topped with garlic herb butter and served with choice of two sides
New York Strip
12 oz strip seasoned with butter and crushed garlic. Served with choice of two sides
Chopped Sirloin
Grilled sirloin topped with onions and brown gravy. Served with choice of two sides
Beef Saltimbocca
8 oz sirloin with sauteed onions, mushrooms, ham, and garlic, finished with a Marsala wine cream sauce and cheddar jack cheese. Served with choice of two sides
Teriyaki Salmon
Teriyaki glazed salmon fillet served with choice of two sides
Crab Cakes Dinner
Two broiled jumbo crab cakes, served with Firecracker or tartar sauce and choice of two sides
Chorizo & Shrimp
Sliced Chorizo sausage sauteed with shrimp and Cajun garlic butter over spanish rice with onions and peppers. Served with choice of soup or salad
Tortellini Alfredo
Cheese tortellini in our house-made alfredo sauce topped with a blend of shaved Italian cheese. served with choice of soup or salad
Penne Alfredo
Penne pasta in our house-made alfredo sauce topped with a blend of shaved Italian cheese. Served with choice of soup or salad
Sides
Alfredo Bread
Applesauce
Baked Potato
Mashed Potato
Coleslaw
Corn
Green Beans
Broccoli
Side Caesar
Side Salad
Side Fries
Side Curly Fries
Side Tots
Side Onion Rings
Sm Deck Fries
Sm Deck Curly Fries
Sm Deck Tots
Spanish Rice
Wild Rice
Crab Cake
Drinks
Kids Menu
Specials
Bowler's Special
Beef Tacos Hard
Beef Tacos Soft
Beef Tacos Mixed
Chick Tacos Hard
Chick Tacos Soft
Chick Tacos Mixed
Shrimp Tacos Hard
Shrimp Tacos Soft
Shrimp Tacos Mixed
Brisket Tacos
Shwings Traditional
Shwings Boneless
20 Traditional Wings
20 Boneless Wings
15 Shrimp
Clams
#1 Nachos
#2 Cuban
#3 Crab Mac
Bar
Draft Beer
Pitchers
Towers
Bottles/Cans
Angry Orchard
BL Lime
BL Orange
Broken Heels
CL Bottle
Corona
Guinness
Guinness Coffee
Hamm's
Heineken
Heineken 00
High Life
Juicy Lil Thing
Lager Bottle
Liq. Hoppiness
McKenz Black Cherry
McKenz Blu Brry
Mike's Mango
ML Bottle
Modelo
SA Cld Snp Btl
SA Winter Lager
Smirnoff Grape
Smirnoff Raspberry
Smithwick's
Stella Artois
Truly
Twisted T Half/Half
Twisted T Orig.
Twisted T Peach
Twisted T Raspberry
WC Black Cherry
WC Mango
WC Peach
WC Raspberry
Yng. Black & Tan
Yng. Hersh Porter
Yueng. Bongo Fizz
Yuengling Flight 16 oz
21st Blood Orang.
Aluminum Bottles
Cocktails A-K
Agent Orange
Alabama Slammer
Amaretto Kiss
Angel's Delight
Apple Spice
April Showers
Autumn Firefly
Bay Breeze
BerryMerry Chrst
Black Apple Shot
Blk Cherry Lemonade
Bloody Mary
Bourbon Peach
Bourbon Smash
Bourbon Smash
Bull Frog
Buttery Nipple
Capt Harvest
Capt on Acid Drnk
Capt on Acid Shot
Capt Retreat
Caribbean Cruise
Carm White Russian
Cherry Cheesecake
Cherry Limeade
Choc Cake Shot
Cinn. Applesauce
Citrus Blast
Cosmopolitan
Cran Gimlet
Cran Gin Fizz
Cran Margarita
Cran Razzy
Crooked Monkey
CrownBerry Apple
Dirty Bong Water
Drty BongWtr Shot
El Morado
Fire Apple Shot
First Crush
Flirty Fizz
French Martini
Frostbite
Fuzzy Navel
Georgia Peach
Golden Delicious
Green Tea
Grinch
GrnApp Jolly Ranch
Holiday Punch
Hurricane
Irish Apple Drnk
Irish Apple Shot
Irish Car Bomb
Jamie's Giant Peach
Jim Morrison
Jingle Juice
Jolly Rancher
Juicy P. Shot
Jungle Juice
Key Largo Cooler
Key Lime Brz
Killer Koolaid
Kiss Me Crazy
Cocktails L-Z
Leather & Lace
Lemon Drop
Lemon Drop Martini
Leprechaun Kiss
Liq. Mar. Shot
Long Island
Love Potion
Lucky Charm
Malibu Bay Breeze
Malibu Creamsicle
Manhattan
Margarita
Margarona
Martini Vodka
Martni Gin
MeanGreen Elfentini
Melon Ball
Melon Sunrise
Mojito
Mongolian MF
Monkey Punch
Murkey Water
Ninja Turtle
Nuts & Berries
Old Fashioned
Orange Crush
Peach Fuzz
Pine Teq Mojito
Pineapple Collins
Pineapple Exp.
PineUpSideDown Drnk
PineUpSideDown Shot
Pink Panther
Pink Pear
Pink Senorita
Pink Sweetheart
Pot of Gold
Prairie Sundown
Purple Gatorade
Purple Haze
Purple Hooter
Purple Peach
Purple Rain
Raspberry Sorbet
RaspberyTea Cooler
Red Death
Red Headed Slut
Red Rancher
Rooftop Lemonade
Ruby Red Shoes
Rum Runner
RumRunner Bucket
Rye Old Fashion
Salty Dog
Santa Lil Helper
School Bus
Scooby Snack
Screw Driver
Sex on Beach
SkrewBall White Russ
Slightly Sunkissed
Snake Bite
Southern Kiss
Spiced Pear
Split Happens
SunnySide Moscato
Surfside
Sweedish Fish Drnk
Sweedish Fish Shot
Sweet Heat
Tequilla Sunrise
Thin Mint Martini
Tiger Lily
Toasted Almond
Tom Collins
Tropical Sunset
Vanilla Rose
Washington Apple Shot
Watermelon Gin Fizz
White GummyBear
White Russian
White Water
NA Bevs
Liquor
Vodka
Rum
Whiskey/Bourbon
Well Whiskey
Jim Beam
Jim Beam Honey
Red Stag
American Honey
Bulleit Rye
Bulleit Bourbon
Maker's Mark
David E. Yellow
David E. Red
David E.Green
David E. Black
Crown Royal
Crown Apple
Crown Peach
Jack Daniels
Jameson
Jameson Orange
Tullamore Dew
Skrewball
Yukon
Southern Comfort
Scotch/Cognac/Brandy
Liqueurs/Schnapps
Amaretto
Frangelico
Bailey's
Tiple Sec
Cointreau
Drambuie
Grand Marnier
Godiva Dark
Godiva White
Kahlua
Jagermeister
Rumple Minze
Goldschlager
Fireball
Dr. McGil Mint
Dr. McGil Root Beer
Sambuca Black
Sambuca White
Black Haus
RumChata
Sour Apple Pucker
Melon Schnapps
Raspberry Schnapps
Peach Schnapps
Watermelon Schnapps
Blueberry Schnapps
Grape Pucker
ToGo Beer
ToGo Six Packs
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
1990 West Main Street, Mount Joy, PA 17552
Photos coming soon!