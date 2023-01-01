A map showing the location of Flora Jean's 433 East 3rd StreetView gallery

Flora Jean's 433 East 3rd Street

review star

No reviews yet

433 East 3rd Street

Little Rock, AR 72201

Order Again

Pastries

Cheddar Jalapeno Scone

$5.00Out of stock

Chocolate Brioche Croissant

$7.00

Coconut Macaroons

$4.00

GF Lemon Bar

$4.00

GF Rose Brownie

$4.00

Plain Brioche Croissant

$6.00Out of stock

Vegan Mixed Berry Hand Pie

$5.00

Cin Roll

$6.00

Power Bars

$3.50

Cookiee

$3.00

Shares

Blue Jean Biscuits & Jam

$6.00

Superseed Toast & Jam

$6.00

Beignets

$10.00

Mains

Avocado Toast

$12.00

Bagel & Carrot Lox

$14.00

Bananas Foster Oatmeal

$15.00

Been Sprout Bacon Sammy

$12.00

Biscuit & Mushroom Gravy

$14.00

Walnut Chorizo Taco

$15.00Out of stock

Eggs Benedict

$18.00Out of stock

Farmers Breakfast

$14.00

Goji Enchilada

$17.00

Kelp Cacio de Pepe

$16.00

Lemon Arugula Salad

$13.00

Mushroom Toast

$14.00

Plant Parfait

$13.00

Sweet Potato Pancake

$16.00

Wildberry Pancake

$16.00

Avocado Sand

$14.00

Littles

little farmer

$7.00

wild one pancake

$7.00

banana toast

$8.00

cheese quesadilla

$6.00

Side of Yogurt

$3.00

Sides

Side Salad

$5.00

Sunflower Grits

$3.00

Rosemary Potatoes

$3.00

Adzuki Bacon

$5.00

Walnut Chorizo

$3.00

Mushroom Gravy

$3.00

Side Egg

$2.00

Blue Jean Biscuit

$2.00

Superseed Toast

$4.00

a la carte wildberry pancake

$7.00

a la carte sweet potato pancake

$7.00

fresh fruit

$4.00

Grits

$4.00

Drinks

Flora Jean Drip

$3.50

Cappuccino

$5.00

Espresso Shot

$3.00

Latte

$6.00

Seasonal Shrub Latte

$6.00

Vanilla Latte

$6.00

Wildflower Latte

$6.00

Americano

$4.00

Golden Hour

$7.00

Fullest Saffron

$7.00

Matcha

$7.00

Mushroom Chai

$7.00

Beet Root

$7.00

Chlorophyll Water

$3.00

Beauty Water

$5.00

Coconut Water

$5.00

Immunity Water

Beauty Drop

$1.50

Beet Juice

$8.00

Green Juice

$10.00

Orange Juice

$8.00

Spicy Orange Juice

$8.00

Rose Black Tea

$4.00

Lemon Green Tea

$4.00

Herbal Hibiscus Tea

$4.00

Herbal Cleanse Tea

$4.00

Kombucha Tea

$5.00

Glass of Oat Milk

$3.00

Glass of Almond Milk

$3.00

Specialty Cocktails

Orange Juice Mimosa

$12.00

Grapefruit Mimosa

$12.00

Carrot Mary

$13.00

Margarita

$13.00

Pineapple Margarita

$13.00

Beet Margarita

$13.00

Kombuchatini

$12.00

Screwdriver

$11.00

Beer & Wine

Pet Nat

$12.00

Goods

Sunmilk

$34.00

Collagen Booster

$30.00

The Fullest

$46.00

Tease Matcha

$35.00

Rose Powder

$24.00

Liquid Schisandra Berry Adaptogen Supplement

$46.14

Adaptogens Book

$17.99

10 oz Wildberry Jam

$15.00

15 oz Wildberry Jam

$20.00

15 oz Orange Marmalade

$15.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

433 East 3rd Street, Little Rock, AR 72201

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

