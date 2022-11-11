Restaurant header imageView gallery

HENRY JR SANDWICH SHOP

129 Orange St

Nantucket, MA 02554

Popular Items

Italian Grinder*
Turkey
Veggie

Sandwich Options

Italian Grinder*

$9.50

Ham, Salami, Provolone Cheese

Turkey

$9.50

Roast Turkey Breast

Roast Beef

$9.50

Medium Rare Roast Beef

Roast Beef with Herb and Garlic

$10.50

Roast Beef with Herb and Garlic Cheese Spread

Ham

$9.50

Smoked Ham

Ham and Cheese*

$9.95

Smoked Ham with Choice of Cheese

BLT

$9.50

Bacon, Lettuce and Tomato

Bacon and Cucumber

$9.50

Bacon and Cucumber

Chicken Salad

$9.95

All White Meat Chicken with Mayo

Tuna Salad

$9.95

Light Tuna with Mayo

Egg Salad

$8.75

Chopped Eggs with Mayo

Veggie

$8.95

Your Choice of Vegetable Toppings and Condiments Add Cheese or Hummus!

Steak and Cheese*

$9.95

Grilled Shaved Steak and Choice of Cheese

Pastrami

$9.95

Lean Pastrami

Hamburger

$9.75

Grilled 1/4 Pound Beef Burger

Cheeseburger*

$10.50

Grilled 1/4 Pound Beef Burger with Choice of Cheese

Veggie Burger

$9.50

Grilled Veggie Burger

Meatball

$9.50

Meatballs Cooked in Marinara Sauce

Chicken Parmesan*

$9.95

Breaded Chicken Cutlet with Provolone Cheese and Marinara Sauce

Chicken Cutlet*

$9.95

Breaded Chicken Cutlet with Choice of Cheese and toppings

Cheese Special*

$9.50

Swiss and Provolone Cheese

Canadian Bacon

$9.75

Lean Canadian Bacon

PB&J

$7.95

Peanut Butter and Grape Jelly

Chicken Caesar Sandwich

$9.95

Chicken Salad, Lettuce, Caesar Dressing, and Grated Parmesan Cheese

Greek Salad Sandwich

$9.50

Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Black Olives, Cucumbers, Feta Cheese, and Greek Dressing

Salami & Cheese*

$9.95

Genoa Salami with Choice of Cheese

Salad Options

Garden Salad

$9.50

Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Carrots, Cucumbers, and Choice of Dressing

Greek Salad

$9.50

Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Black Olives, Cucumbers, Feta Cheese, and Greek Dressing

Caesar Salad

$9.50

Lettuce, Grated Parmesan Cheese, Croutons, and Caesar Dressing

Soda

Pepsi

$1.85

Diet Pepsi

$1.85

Mountain Dew

$1.85

Ginger Ale

$1.85

Orange Soda

$1.85

Seltzer Water

Seltzer Water

$1.85

Juice

Iced Tea

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Orange Mango

$3.00

Gatorade

Yellow Gatorade

$3.00Out of stock

Blue Gatorade

$3.00

Purple Gatorade

$3.00

Chips

Plain Chips

$1.75

Barbecue Chips

$1.75

Salt and Vinegar Chips

$1.75

Cookies

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$1.95

Oatmeal Raisin Cookie

$1.95
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 3:00 pm
Henry Jr is a takeout sandwich shop that has been serving Nantucket year round since 1988. Rolls made fresh daily! Come hungry, leave happy!

129 Orange St, Nantucket, MA 02554

