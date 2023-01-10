Restaurant header imageView gallery

Henrys Burgers and Subs

4915 A Tennessee 68

Madisonville, TN 37354

7" Subs

7" Turkey

$6.59

7" Ham

$6.99

7" Roast Beef

$6.99

7" Club

$6.59

Ham, turkey and bacon

7" Italian

$6.59

Ham, Genoa Salami, Capicola, and Cheese

7" Country club

$6.99

Roast beef, turkey and bacon

7" Chicken Salad

$6.79

Homemade Plain Chicken Salad

7" City Chicken Salad

$6.79

Homemade Chicken Salad with Grapes and Pecans

7" Veggie

$5.59

Choice of any sub toppings with cheese

7" Hamburger

$6.99

Grilled Hamburger Sub with Cheese / Then Steamed

7" Steak Philly

$6.99

Shaved steak, & Cheese / Grilled then steamed

7" Chicken Philly

$6.99

Sliced chicken breast, & Cheese /Grilled then Steamed

7" Meatball

$6.99

Italian meatballs topped w/marinara and cheese / Comes Toasted

7" French Dip

$6.99

Shaved Roast Beef and choice of Cheese with Au Jus Dipping Sauce / Comes Toasted

7" Chicken Marinara

$6.99

Sliced Chicken, Marinara and Cheese / Comes Toasted

7" Chicken Bacon Ranch

$6.99

Sliced Chicken Breast, Bacon, Ranch and Melted Cheese / Comes Toasted

14" Subs

14" Turkey

$10.99

14" Ham

$11.99

14" Roast Beef

$11.99

14" Club

$11.99

Ham, turkey and bacon

14" Italian

$10.99

Ham, Genoa Salami, Capicola, and Cheese

14" Country club

$11.99

Roast beef, turkey and bacon

14" Chicken Salad

$11.49

Homemade Plain Chicken Salad

14" City Chicken Salad

$11.49

Homemade Chicken Salad with Grapes and Pecans

14" Veggie

$9.99

Choice of any sub toppings with cheese

14" Hamburger

$11.99

Grilled Hamburger Sub with Cheese / Steamed

14" Steak Philly

$11.99

Shaved steak, & Cheese / Grilled then Steamed

14" Chicken Philly

$11.99

Sliced chicken breast, & Cheese / Grilled then Steamed

14" Meatball

$11.99

Italian meatballs topped w/marinara and cheese / Toasted

14" French Dip

$11.99

Shaved Roast Beef and choice of Cheese with Au Jus Dipping Sauce / Toasted

14" Chicken Marinara

$11.99

Sliced Chicken, Marinara and Cheese / Toasted

14" Chicken Bacon Ranch

$11.99

Sliced Chicken Breast, Bacon, Ranch and Melted Cheese / Toasted

Burgers

Old Fashion single

$5.59

Old Fashioned Double

$6.59

Old Fashioned Triple

$7.59

Specialty Sandwich

Cornbeef Reuben

$7.49

Corned Beef, Grilled Marbled Rye, Swiss Cheese, Thousand Island, Sauerkraut

Turkey Reuben

$7.49

Sliced Turkey, Grilled Marble Rye, Swiss Cheese, Thousand Island, Sauerkraut

Patty Melt

$6.99

Grilled Marble Rye, Hamburger, Grilled Onions, and Swiss Cheese

Desserts

Bread Pudding with Whiskey Butter Sauce

$5.29

Chocolate chip Cookie

$1.19

New York Cheesecake

$5.99

Sides/Drinks

Drink only

$2.59

Fries only

$2.59

Onion Rings only

$2.59

Doritos only

$1.59

Regular Lays chips only

$1.59

BBQ Chips only

$1.59

Salt Vinegar Chips only

$1.59
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

4915 A Tennessee 68, Madisonville, TN 37354

Directions

