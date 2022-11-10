Main picView gallery

Henry's Cafe

review star

No reviews yet

550 Tucker Road, D

Tehachapi, CA 93561

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Breakfast Burrito
Create Your Own Omelette
Two x Four

Egg Dishes and Omelettes

Egg Breakfast

$9.99

Bacon and Eggs

$13.98

2 Bacon 2 Sausage and Eggs

$13.98

Sausage Links and Eggs

$13.98

Sausage Patties and Eggs

$13.98

Chicken Fried Steak And Eggs

$14.95

Covered with Sausage Country Gravy

Breakfast Burrito

$11.55

Bacon,Sausage,Ham or Chorizo with Eggs

Bone-in Ham Steak and Eggs

$13.99

Two Eggs, Toast, and Hash Browns or Home Fries

Corned Beef Hash and Eggs

$12.99

Two Eggs, Toast, and Hash Browns or Home Fries

Chorizo and Eggs

$11.99

Two Eggs, Toast, and Hash Browns or Home Fries

Huevos Rancheros

$12.99

Corn Tortillas In Red or Green Sauce

Diced Ham and Scrambled Eggs

$11.99

Two Eggs, Toast, and Hash Browns or Home Fries

Create Your Own Omelette

$14.95

1/2 Create Your Own Omelette

$12.25

Henrys Signature Chile Verde Omelette

$14.49

Covered in Green Sauce,Shredded Pork and Jack Cheese

Steak and Eggs

$18.95

Steak of the day

Polish Sausage and Eggs

$12.99

Polish Sausage Split and Grilled

Hamburger Patty and Eggs

$12.99

Angus Chuck Beef Patty

Breakfast Sandwich

$7.99

Breakfast Combos

Eggs Benedict

$13.99

English Muffin with Bacon and Eggs

Vegetarian Eggs Benedict

$13.99

English Muffin with Tomato,Spinach,Avocado & Eggs

Waffle Breakfast

$12.99

Two Eggs,Two Bacon Strips, and Two Sausage Links

Vive La French Toast

$12.99

Two Eggs,Two Bacon Strips, and Two Sausage Links

Two x Four

$12.99

Two Pancakes, Two Eggs, Two Bacon Strips, and Two Sausage Links

Southern Breakfast

$11.49

Two Biscuit Halves Covered with Gravy

Buttermilk Biscuits & Sausage Gravy Full Order

$7.99

Buttermilk Biscuits & Sausage Country Gravy Half Order

$5.99

Hot Off The Grill

French Toast

$10.50

Crepes

$12.50

Filled with Sweetened Cream Cheese

Waffle

$10.50

Buttermilk Pancakes Full Order

$10.99

Three pancakes

Buttermilk Pancakes Short Stack

$9.49

Two pancakes

Multigrain Pancakes Full Order

$12.24

Three multigrain pancakes

Multigrain Pancakes Short Stack

$10.74

Two multigrain pancakes

Light Eaters

Light Eaters #1

$8.99

One Egg, Your choice of Two Bacon, Two Sausage Links, or One Sausage Patty and one slice of toast. Served with tomato slices.

Light Eaters #2

$8.99

Ham,Scramled Eggs,Toast,and Tomatoes

Light Eaters #3

$8.99

Two Poached Eggs,Toast,and Tomatoes

Light Eaters #4

$8.99

One Pancake,One Egg,One Bacon Strip

#5 Waffle

$8.99

One Waffle, One Egg, One Bacon and One Sausage

#5 French Toast

$8.99

One Slice of French Toast, One Egg, One Bacon and One Sausage

#6 Eggs Benedict

$9.99

#6 Vegeterian Eggs Benedict

$9.99

Breakfast Muffin

$4.75

Bagel and Cream Cheese

$4.75

Oatmeal

$4.99

Grits

$4.99

Cream of Wheat

$4.99

Hearty Burgers

Henry's Burger with Cheese

$13.45

American Cheese,Lettuce,Onion,Tomatoes,& Pickles

Western Burger

$14.45

Bacon,Cheese,and Onion Rings

Chili Size

$13.95

Cheddar Cheese and Onions

Ortega Burger

$12.99

Ortega Chili,Swiss Cheese, Lettuce,Onion,Tomato,& Pickles

Mushroom Burger with Cheese

$12.99

Mushrooms,Swiss Cheese,Lettuce,Onion,Tomato, & Pickles

Patty Melt

$12.99

Swiss Cheese and Onions

Frisco Burger

$12.99

Swiss Cheese,Lettuce,Onion,Tomato, and Mayo

Spicy Jalapeno Burger

$13.99

Pepper Jack Cheese,Jalapeno,lettuce,& Tomato

Favorites

Chicken Strips

$12.99

Fish n Chips

$14.99

Four Battered Fillets

Meat Loaf

$13.50

Covered with Brown Gravy

Chicken Fried Steak Dinner

$14.99

Covered with Brown Gravy

Deli Sandwiches

Ham Sandwich

$10.99

Lettuce, Tomato,Cheese,& Honey Mustard

Roast Beef Sandwich

$10.99

Provolone Cheese,Lettuce,Tomato,and Mayo

Turkey Sandwich

$10.99

Provolone Cheese,Granny Smith Apple Slices,Lettuce, & Tomato

Tuna Sandwich

$9.99

Provolone Cheese, Lettuce,and Tomato

Hot Sandwiches

Deluxe Grilled Cheese

$11.25

American,Swiss, and Provolone Cheese

Grilled Ham and Cheese

$11.75

Swiss Cheese and Ham

Grilled Cheese, Bacon & Tomato

$11.75

Bacon Strips, American Cheese, and Tomato

BLT

$11.99

Bacon,Lettuce, and Tomato

French Dip

$12.45

Roasted Beed Served on French Toast

Tuna Melt

$11.99

American Cheede on Sourdough Bread

Pepper Cheese Steak

$12.45

Onions,Mushrooms,Bell Peppers,and Swiss Cheese

BBQ Pulled Pork

$12.45

Pulled Pork Served On Grilled Bun

Turkey and Bacon Combo

$12.45

Bacon, Swiss Cheese,and Tomato

Meatloaf Sandwich

$12.45

Lettuce, Tomato,and Mayo

Deep Sea Sandwich

$12.45

Lettuce, Tomato,and Tartar Sauce

Pastrami Sandwich

$12.45

Pickle Chips and Mustard

Turkey,Cranberry and Bacon Melt

$13.45

Swiss Cheese and Cranberry

The Club

$13.45

Bacon,Lettuce,Tomato,and Mayo

Buffalo Crispy Chicken Wrap

$11.99

Lettuce,Tomato,Onion,Mayo,Buffalo Sauce, and Bleu Cheese

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$11.99

Lettuce and Tomato on a Grilled Bun

Spicy Chicken Sandwich

$12.49

Pepper Jack Cheese,Jalapenos,Lettuce,Tomnato & Chipotle Mayo

BBQ Chicken and Bacon

$12.49

Swiss Cheese,Lettuce, and Tomatoes

California Roast Beef

$12.49

Swiss Cheese and Ortega Chili

Hot Roast Beef

$12.49

Served with Mashed Potatoes and Brown Gravy

Reuben

$13.99

Swiss Cheese, Sauerkraut,Thousand Island, and Mustard

Fiesta Melt

$13.99

Thinly sliced roast beef, Jack cheese, grilled ortega chiles and sliced tomato served on grilled sourdough bread with our chipotle sauce.

Hot Honey Chicken

$13.95

Crispy chicken drizzled with hot honey, creamy coleslaw and crunchy pickles loaded in our freshly baked biscuit.

BBQ Tri-Tip

$14.99

Thinly sliced BBQ tri-tip piled high on a French roll and served with your choice of our homemade BBQ sauce or salsa.

Cranberry Walnut Chicken Wrap

$13.45

Grilled chicken, cranberries, walnuts, feta cheese, spinach and creamy balsamic dressing.

"Plow Boy"

$15.99

Brisket, pastrami, bacon, Pepper Jack cheese, onion rings and grilled jalapenos piled high on a French roll and smothered in chipotle sauce. It's sinfully delicious!

Henry's Dip

$14.95

Thinly sliced Tri-tip, melted jack and blue cheese horse radish spread on a caramelized onion baguette with au jus for dipping.

Entree Salad

Henry's Classic Cobb Salad

$15.98+

Bacon, Hard Boiled Eggs, Avocado,Tomato, and Bleu Cheese

Shrimp Salad

$13.99+

Red Onion, Avocado, Tomato,Cucumber, and Raspberry Vinaigrette

Beef Taco Salad

$13.99

Beans,Pico de Gallo,Guacamole,Sour Cream, and Cheddar Cheese

Chicken Taco Salad

$13.99

Beans,Pico de Gallo,Guacamole,Sour Cream, and Cheddar Cheese

Cajun Chicken Salad

$13.50+

Parmesan Cheese, Croutons, and Romaine

Candied Pecan And Apple Salad

$15.98+

Grabby Smith Apples, Pecans,Bleu Cheese, and Bacon

Southwest Chicken Salad

$15.98+

Corn,Black Beans,Jack Cheese,Avocado, Green Onion, & PIco de Gallo

Caesar Salad

$9.99+

Chicken Caesar Salad

$13.99+

Parmesan Cheese, Croutons, and Romaine

Tuna Salad

$12.99+

BBQ Tri-Tip Salad

$13.99+

Things Found In a Bowl

Homestyle Chili and Beans Cup

$6.49

Homestyle Chili and Beans Bowl

$7.49

Homestyle Soup Cup

$5.99

Homestyle Soup Bowl

$6.99

Beverages

Juice Small

$2.99

Juice Large

$3.95

Milk Small

$2.99

Milk Large

$3.75

Chocolate Milk Small

$2.99

Chocolate Milk Large

$3.75

Iced Coffee Small

$4.25

Iced Coffee Large

$4.99

Hot Chocolate

$2.99

Herbal Tea

$2.99

French Vanilla Cappuccino

$2.99

Coffee (Regular)

$2.99

Coffee (Decaf)

$2.99

Iced Tea

$2.99

Soft Drinks

$2.99

H20

Desserts

Strawberry Sundae

$6.25

Chocolate Sundae

$6.25

Vanilla Ice Cream

$3.49

Single Scoop

Root Beer Float

$5.99

Milk Shake

$6.99

Chocolate,Strawberry, or Vanilla

Seasonal Pies

$5.99

Kids Menu

Kids #1 Pancakes

$6.95

Mini Pancakes, One Bacon and One Sausage

Kids #2 French Toast

$6.95

One Slice of French Toast, One Bacon and One Sausage

Kids #3 One Egg

$6.95

One Egg, One Bacon,One Sausage,Hash Browns and One Slice of Toast

Kids #4 Grilled Cheese

$6.95

Grilled Cheese and Fries

Kids #5 Chicken Strips

$6.95

Two Chicken Strips and Fries

Kids #6 Mac & Cheese

$6.95

Kids #7 1/2 Waffle

$6.95

Kids #8 Burger Sliders

$6.95

Two Burger Sliders and Fries

Additional Sides

Bacon

$4.99

Four Slices

1/2 Bacon

$2.50

Two Slices

Turkey Bacon

$4.99

1/2 Turkey Bacon

$2.50

Side of Toast

$2.99+

Two Slices

Chicken Fried Steak

$5.25

Sausage Links

$4.99

Four Links

1/2 Sausage Links

$2.50

Two Links

Turkey Sausage Links

$4.99

1/2 Turkey Sausage Links

$2.50

Sausage Patties

$4.99

Two Sausage Patties

1- Sausage Patty

$2.50

Turkey Sausage Patties

$4.99

1- Turkey Sausage Patty

$2.50

Hamburger Patty

$4.99

Bone in Ham Steak

$5.25

Corned Beef Hash

$4.99

Side of One Egg

$1.99

Side of Two Eggs

$3.55

Side of Hash Browns

$3.75

Side of Home Fries

$3.75

Side of Gravy

$1.99

White Sausage Gravy

Cup of Fruit

$3.85

Bowl of Fruit

$4.45

1/2 Waffle

$5.25

One Slice of French Toast

$5.25

One Pancake

$4.75

One Multigrain Pancake

$5.35

Polish Sausage

$4.99

Chicken Breast

$4.99

Apple Sauce

$2.50

Side of Hollandaise Sauce

$1.99

Side of One Biscuit

$1.99

Side of Two Biscuits

$2.99

Side of Blueberries

$2.99

Side of Strawberries

$2.99

Side of Spiced Apples

$2.99

Side of One Crepe

$4.15

Side of Avocado

$2.99

Small Salsa

$3.50

Large Salsa

$5.50

Side of Fries

$3.50

Side of Onion Rings

$6.25

Side of Sweet Potato Fries

$4.99

Side of Potato Salad

$3.50

Side of Tomato Slices

$3.50

Four Slices

Side of Cottage Cheese

$3.50

Side of Coleslaw

$3.50

Side of Corn Bread

$3.50

Side Green Salad

$4.25

Side of Au Juis

$1.75

Side of Mashed Potatoes with Gravy

$4.50

Side of Pot Beans

$3.50

Extras

BBQ Sauce (Bottle)

$6.99

Mint

$0.15
All hours

Call for Open Hours

Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

550 Tucker Road, D, Tehachapi, CA 93561

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

P-Dubs Pub
orange starNo Reviews
20700 South Street Tehachapi, CA 93561
View restaurantnext
Big Papa's Steakhouse and Saloon - Big Papa's Steakhouse and Saloon
orange star4.0 • 511
1001 West Tehachapi Blvd Tehachapi, CA 93561
View restaurantnext
Johnny's Take & Bake Pizza
orange starNo Reviews
807 Tucker Rd Tehachapi, CA 93561
View restaurantnext
The Coffee Mill
orange star4.8 • 108
120 S Mill Street Tehachapi, CA 93561
View restaurantnext
P-Dubs Grille & Bar - 27725 Stallion Springs Dr
orange starNo Reviews
27725 Stallion Springs Dr Tehachapi, CA 93561
View restaurantnext
Pieology 6017 - Tejon Ranch
orange starNo Reviews
5555 Laval Road Tejon Ranch, CA 93203
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Tehachapi

Big Papa's Steakhouse and Saloon - Big Papa's Steakhouse and Saloon
orange star4.0 • 511
1001 West Tehachapi Blvd Tehachapi, CA 93561
View restaurantnext
The Coffee Mill
orange star4.8 • 108
120 S Mill Street Tehachapi, CA 93561
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Tehachapi
Bakersfield
review star
Avg 4.4 (69 restaurants)
Lancaster
review star
Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)
Palmdale
review star
Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)
Santa Clarita
review star
Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
Valencia
review star
Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)
Newhall
review star
Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)
Moorpark
review star
No reviews yet
Simi Valley
review star
Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)
Chatsworth
review star
No reviews yet
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston