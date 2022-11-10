Henry's Cafe
550 Tucker Road, D
Tehachapi, CA 93561
Popular Items
Egg Dishes and Omelettes
Egg Breakfast
Bacon and Eggs
2 Bacon 2 Sausage and Eggs
Sausage Links and Eggs
Sausage Patties and Eggs
Chicken Fried Steak And Eggs
Covered with Sausage Country Gravy
Breakfast Burrito
Bacon,Sausage,Ham or Chorizo with Eggs
Bone-in Ham Steak and Eggs
Two Eggs, Toast, and Hash Browns or Home Fries
Corned Beef Hash and Eggs
Two Eggs, Toast, and Hash Browns or Home Fries
Chorizo and Eggs
Two Eggs, Toast, and Hash Browns or Home Fries
Huevos Rancheros
Corn Tortillas In Red or Green Sauce
Diced Ham and Scrambled Eggs
Two Eggs, Toast, and Hash Browns or Home Fries
Create Your Own Omelette
1/2 Create Your Own Omelette
Henrys Signature Chile Verde Omelette
Covered in Green Sauce,Shredded Pork and Jack Cheese
Steak and Eggs
Steak of the day
Polish Sausage and Eggs
Polish Sausage Split and Grilled
Hamburger Patty and Eggs
Angus Chuck Beef Patty
Breakfast Sandwich
Breakfast Combos
Eggs Benedict
English Muffin with Bacon and Eggs
Vegetarian Eggs Benedict
English Muffin with Tomato,Spinach,Avocado & Eggs
Waffle Breakfast
Two Eggs,Two Bacon Strips, and Two Sausage Links
Vive La French Toast
Two Eggs,Two Bacon Strips, and Two Sausage Links
Two x Four
Two Pancakes, Two Eggs, Two Bacon Strips, and Two Sausage Links
Southern Breakfast
Two Biscuit Halves Covered with Gravy
Buttermilk Biscuits & Sausage Gravy Full Order
Buttermilk Biscuits & Sausage Country Gravy Half Order
Hot Off The Grill
Light Eaters
Light Eaters #1
One Egg, Your choice of Two Bacon, Two Sausage Links, or One Sausage Patty and one slice of toast. Served with tomato slices.
Light Eaters #2
Ham,Scramled Eggs,Toast,and Tomatoes
Light Eaters #3
Two Poached Eggs,Toast,and Tomatoes
Light Eaters #4
One Pancake,One Egg,One Bacon Strip
#5 Waffle
One Waffle, One Egg, One Bacon and One Sausage
#5 French Toast
One Slice of French Toast, One Egg, One Bacon and One Sausage
#6 Eggs Benedict
#6 Vegeterian Eggs Benedict
Breakfast Muffin
Bagel and Cream Cheese
Oatmeal
Grits
Cream of Wheat
Hearty Burgers
Henry's Burger with Cheese
American Cheese,Lettuce,Onion,Tomatoes,& Pickles
Western Burger
Bacon,Cheese,and Onion Rings
Chili Size
Cheddar Cheese and Onions
Ortega Burger
Ortega Chili,Swiss Cheese, Lettuce,Onion,Tomato,& Pickles
Mushroom Burger with Cheese
Mushrooms,Swiss Cheese,Lettuce,Onion,Tomato, & Pickles
Patty Melt
Swiss Cheese and Onions
Frisco Burger
Swiss Cheese,Lettuce,Onion,Tomato, and Mayo
Spicy Jalapeno Burger
Pepper Jack Cheese,Jalapeno,lettuce,& Tomato
Favorites
Deli Sandwiches
Hot Sandwiches
Deluxe Grilled Cheese
American,Swiss, and Provolone Cheese
Grilled Ham and Cheese
Swiss Cheese and Ham
Grilled Cheese, Bacon & Tomato
Bacon Strips, American Cheese, and Tomato
BLT
Bacon,Lettuce, and Tomato
French Dip
Roasted Beed Served on French Toast
Tuna Melt
American Cheede on Sourdough Bread
Pepper Cheese Steak
Onions,Mushrooms,Bell Peppers,and Swiss Cheese
BBQ Pulled Pork
Pulled Pork Served On Grilled Bun
Turkey and Bacon Combo
Bacon, Swiss Cheese,and Tomato
Meatloaf Sandwich
Lettuce, Tomato,and Mayo
Deep Sea Sandwich
Lettuce, Tomato,and Tartar Sauce
Pastrami Sandwich
Pickle Chips and Mustard
Turkey,Cranberry and Bacon Melt
Swiss Cheese and Cranberry
The Club
Bacon,Lettuce,Tomato,and Mayo
Buffalo Crispy Chicken Wrap
Lettuce,Tomato,Onion,Mayo,Buffalo Sauce, and Bleu Cheese
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Lettuce and Tomato on a Grilled Bun
Spicy Chicken Sandwich
Pepper Jack Cheese,Jalapenos,Lettuce,Tomnato & Chipotle Mayo
BBQ Chicken and Bacon
Swiss Cheese,Lettuce, and Tomatoes
California Roast Beef
Swiss Cheese and Ortega Chili
Hot Roast Beef
Served with Mashed Potatoes and Brown Gravy
Reuben
Swiss Cheese, Sauerkraut,Thousand Island, and Mustard
Fiesta Melt
Thinly sliced roast beef, Jack cheese, grilled ortega chiles and sliced tomato served on grilled sourdough bread with our chipotle sauce.
Hot Honey Chicken
Crispy chicken drizzled with hot honey, creamy coleslaw and crunchy pickles loaded in our freshly baked biscuit.
BBQ Tri-Tip
Thinly sliced BBQ tri-tip piled high on a French roll and served with your choice of our homemade BBQ sauce or salsa.
Cranberry Walnut Chicken Wrap
Grilled chicken, cranberries, walnuts, feta cheese, spinach and creamy balsamic dressing.
"Plow Boy"
Brisket, pastrami, bacon, Pepper Jack cheese, onion rings and grilled jalapenos piled high on a French roll and smothered in chipotle sauce. It's sinfully delicious!
Henry's Dip
Thinly sliced Tri-tip, melted jack and blue cheese horse radish spread on a caramelized onion baguette with au jus for dipping.
Entree Salad
Henry's Classic Cobb Salad
Bacon, Hard Boiled Eggs, Avocado,Tomato, and Bleu Cheese
Shrimp Salad
Red Onion, Avocado, Tomato,Cucumber, and Raspberry Vinaigrette
Beef Taco Salad
Beans,Pico de Gallo,Guacamole,Sour Cream, and Cheddar Cheese
Chicken Taco Salad
Beans,Pico de Gallo,Guacamole,Sour Cream, and Cheddar Cheese
Cajun Chicken Salad
Parmesan Cheese, Croutons, and Romaine
Candied Pecan And Apple Salad
Grabby Smith Apples, Pecans,Bleu Cheese, and Bacon
Southwest Chicken Salad
Corn,Black Beans,Jack Cheese,Avocado, Green Onion, & PIco de Gallo
Caesar Salad
Chicken Caesar Salad
Parmesan Cheese, Croutons, and Romaine
Tuna Salad
BBQ Tri-Tip Salad
Things Found In a Bowl
Beverages
Desserts
Kids Menu
Kids #1 Pancakes
Mini Pancakes, One Bacon and One Sausage
Kids #2 French Toast
One Slice of French Toast, One Bacon and One Sausage
Kids #3 One Egg
One Egg, One Bacon,One Sausage,Hash Browns and One Slice of Toast
Kids #4 Grilled Cheese
Grilled Cheese and Fries
Kids #5 Chicken Strips
Two Chicken Strips and Fries
Kids #6 Mac & Cheese
Kids #7 1/2 Waffle
Kids #8 Burger Sliders
Two Burger Sliders and Fries
Additional Sides
Bacon
Four Slices
1/2 Bacon
Two Slices
Turkey Bacon
1/2 Turkey Bacon
Side of Toast
Two Slices
Chicken Fried Steak
Sausage Links
Four Links
1/2 Sausage Links
Two Links
Turkey Sausage Links
1/2 Turkey Sausage Links
Sausage Patties
Two Sausage Patties
1- Sausage Patty
Turkey Sausage Patties
1- Turkey Sausage Patty
Hamburger Patty
Bone in Ham Steak
Corned Beef Hash
Side of One Egg
Side of Two Eggs
Side of Hash Browns
Side of Home Fries
Side of Gravy
White Sausage Gravy
Cup of Fruit
Bowl of Fruit
1/2 Waffle
One Slice of French Toast
One Pancake
One Multigrain Pancake
Polish Sausage
Chicken Breast
Apple Sauce
Side of Hollandaise Sauce
Side of One Biscuit
Side of Two Biscuits
Side of Blueberries
Side of Strawberries
Side of Spiced Apples
Side of One Crepe
Side of Avocado
Small Salsa
Large Salsa
Side of Fries
Side of Onion Rings
Side of Sweet Potato Fries
Side of Potato Salad
Side of Tomato Slices
Four Slices
Side of Cottage Cheese
Side of Coleslaw
Side of Corn Bread
Side Green Salad
Side of Au Juis
Side of Mashed Potatoes with Gravy
Side of Pot Beans
550 Tucker Road, D, Tehachapi, CA 93561