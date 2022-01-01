Restaurant header imageView gallery

Henry's Confectionery

review star

No reviews yet

8 Glen Street

Glen Cove, NY 11542

Order Again

Henry's Famous Pan Fried Omelettes

Henry's Farmer

$13.25

Sausage, Broccoli, Spinach, Peppers, Onions and Cheese

Uncle Ang's

$12.50

Peppers, Onions, Mushrooms and Cheese

The Big C

$13.25

Bacon, Peppers, Hash Browns and Cheese

Western Omelette

$11.75

Ham, Peppers and Onions

Eastern Omelette

$10.95

Peppers and Onions

The Gut Buster

$14.50

Bacon, Ham, Sausage, Hash Browns and Cheese

Vegetable Omelette

$13.50

Broccoli, Spinach, Mushrooms, Peppers and Onions

Greek Omelette

$12.50

Onions, Tomatoes, Spinach and Feta Cheese

Spanish Omelette

$11.25

Plain Omelette Topped with Salsa

Italian Omelette

$13.25

Cheese Omelette

$10.25

Plain Omelette

$8.75

Custom Omelette

$8.75

Egg Platters

One Egg Platter

$5.95

Two Egg Platter

$6.95

Three Egg Platter

$8.50

Pancakes

Full Buttermilk Stack

$7.95

Short Buttermilk Stack

$6.95

Full Silver Dollar Pancakes

$7.95

Short Silver Dollar Pancakes

$6.95

Single Pancake

$2.85

Strawberry Shortcake Stack

$10.50

Full Stack with Hot Strawberry Sauce and Whipped Cream

Chocolate Peppermint Pancakes

$10.50

Old Fashioned French Toast

Full French Toast

$8.25

Short French Toast

$7.25

Single French Toast

$2.75

Cap'n Crunch French Toast

$11.95

Belgian Waffles

Beglian Waffle

$8.75

Beglian Waffle Sundae

$11.95

Egg Sandwiches and Wraps

1 Egg Sandwich

$3.95

2 Egg Sandwich

$4.95

Western Egg Sandwich

$7.25

Bacon, Egg and Cheese Wrap

$7.59

Turkey, Egg White and Swiss Wrap

$8.95

Breakfast Buritto

$9.50

Scrambled Eggs with Peppers, Onions, Sausage, Hash Browns and Cheese. Served in a Soft Flour Tortilla.

Custom Egg Wrap

$6.75

Moose Muffin

$9.50

Homemade Muffins

Apple Cinnamon Muffin

$2.95

Banana Nut Muffin

$2.95

Blueberry Muffin

$2.95

Chocolate Chip Muffin

$2.95

Corn Muffin

$2.95

Cranberry Muffin

$2.95

Pumpkin Nut Muffin

$2.95

Raisin Bran Muffin

$2.95

Raspberry Muffin

$2.95

Chocolate Chip Cookies(3)

$1.00

Oatmeal Raisin Cookies(3)

$1.00

Sides

Bacon

$4.25

Ham

$4.25

Sausage Links

$4.50

Sausage Patties

$4.50

Turkey Sausage Patties

$4.25

Canadian Bacon

$4.50

Corned Beef Hash

$4.75

Toast

$2.25

English Muffin

$2.00

Large English Muffin

$2.50

Roll

$2.25

Bagel

$2.50

Hash Browns

$3.95

Oatmeal

$3.50

Grits

$3.50

1 Egg

$1.50

2 Eggs

$3.00

Ham Steak

$6.50

NY Strip Steak

$7.50

Bowl of Cereal

$3.50

1 Sausage Link

$2.25

1 Sausage Patty

$2.25

Sliced Banana

$1.25

Fried Banana

$1.25

Breakfast Specials

2 Egg Platter

$6.95

2 Egg Sandwich

$4.50

Short French Toast

$7.25

Short Buttermilk Stack

$7.50

Sandwiches

Ham

$6.75

Served on Choice of White, Whole Wheat or Rye Bread with Lettuce and a Side of Coleslaw

Virginia Ham

$7.75

Served on Choice of White, Whole Wheat or Rye Bread with Lettuce and a Side of Coleslaw

Roast Beef

$9.50

Served on Choice of White, Whole Wheat or Rye Bread with Lettuce and a Side of Coleslaw

Turkey

$9.25

Served on Choice of White, Whole Wheat or Rye Bread with Lettuce and a Side of Coleslaw

B.L.T.

$8.25

Served on Choice of White, Whole Wheat or Rye Bread with Lettuce and a Side of Coleslaw

Grilled Cheese

$6.75

Served on Choice of White, Whole Wheat or Rye Bread with Lettuce and a Side of Coleslaw

Chicken Salad

$9.25

Served on Choice of White, Whole Wheat or Rye Bread with Lettuce and a Side of Coleslaw

Tuna Salad

$9.25

Served on Choice of White, Whole Wheat or Rye Bread with Lettuce and a Side of Coleslaw

Egg Salad

$7.75

Served on Choice of White, Whole Wheat or Rye Bread with Lettuce and a Side of Coleslaw

Liverwurst

$7.00

Served on Choice of White, Whole Wheat or Rye Bread with Lettuce and a Side of Coleslaw

Imported Sardines

$7.50

Served on Choice of White, Whole Wheat or Rye Bread with Lettuce and a Side of Coleslaw

Peanut Butter and Jelly

$5.50

Triple Decker Clubs

Chicken Salad Club

$12.75

Served with a Side of French Fries and Coleslaw

Tuna Salad Club

$12.75

Served with a Side of French Fries and Coleslaw

Egg Salad Club

$12.25

Served with a Side of French Fries and Coleslaw

Roast Beef Club

$13.50

Served with a Side of French Fries and Coleslaw

Turkey Club

$13.25

Served with a Side of French Fries and Coleslaw

Virginia Ham and Swiss Club

$12.75

Served with a Side of French Fries and Coleslaw

Wraps

Grilled Chicken Wrap

$13.25

With Lettuce and Tomato

Grilled Chicken Caesar Wrap

$13.50

With Lettuce and Caesar Dressing

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$13.50

With Lettuce

Roast Beef Wrap

$13.75

With Lettuce and Tomato

Turkey Club Wrap

$13.50

With Bacon, Lettuce and Tomato

Chicken Salad Wrap

$13.25

With Lettuce and Tomato

Tuna Salad Wrap

$13.25

With Lettuce and Tomato

Sandwiches From The Grill

Tuna Melt

$12.25

Tuna with Melted Cheese on Choice of Bread

Patty Melt

$12.75

Cheeseburger with Sautéed Onions, Served on Grilled Rye Bread

Philly Cheesesteak

$13.50

Roast Beef with Melted American Cheese and Sautéed Onions, Served on a Toasted Roll

Monte Cristo

$12.75

Grilled Ham and Turkey with Melted Swiss, Served between French Toast

Pastrami

$12.25

Served on Grilled Rye Bread

Corned Beef

$12.25

Served on Grilled Rye Bread

Reuben

$13.95

Choice of Pastrami,Corned Beef, or Turkey with Sauerkraut and Swiss, Served on Grilled Rye Bread

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$12.95

With Lettuce and Tomato, Served on a Roll

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$13.50

With Lettuce and Tomato, Served on a Roll

BBQ Chicken Melt

$13.75

Grilled Chicken with BBQ Sauce, Cheddar Cheese and Bacon, Served on a Roll

Meatloaf Sandwich

$12.25

Seafood Sandwiches

Crab Burger

$11.25

Served with Lettuce and Tomato on a Toasted Brioche Bun with a Side of French Fries and Coleslaw

Breaded Clam Strip Sandwich

$11.50

Served with Lettuce and Tomato on a Toasted Brioche Bun with a Side of French Fries and Coleslaw

Breaded Shrimp Sandwich

$13.75

Served with Lettuce and Tomato on a Toasted Brioche Bun with a Side of French Fries and Coleslaw

Fish Filet Sandwich

$11.50

Served with Lettuce and Tomato on a Toasted Brioche Bun with a Side of French Fries and Coleslaw

Seafood Platters

Fish and Chips

$12.95

Served with Lettuce,Tomato, a Side of French Fries and Coleslaw

Breaded Clam Strip Platter

$13.25

Served with Lettuce,Tomato, a Side of French Fries and Coleslaw

Breaded Shrimp Platter

$15.25

Served with Lettuce,Tomato, a Side of French Fries and Coleslaw

Salads

Chef Salad

$14.50

Lettuce, Tomato, Cucumber, Ham, Turkey, Roast Beef, Cheddar, American, Swiss, Sliced Egg

Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad

$13.75

Lettuce, Grilled Chicken, Croutons

Chicken Salad Platter

$12.50

Scoop of Chicken Salad over Lettuce with Tomato, Cucumber and Sliced Egg

Tuna Salad Platter

$12.50

Scoop of Tuna over Lettuce with Tomato, Cucumber and Sliced Egg

Turkey Club Salad

$13.95

Lettuce, Tomato, Turkey and Bacon

Grilled Chicken Salad

$13.75

Lettuce, Tomato, Cucumber and Grilled Chicken

Sliced Egg and Tomato Salad

$11.50

Henry's Burgers

#1-Hamburger

$8.25

#2-Cheeseburger

$8.50

#3-Riviera Burger

$8.75

Topped with Three Onion Rings

#4-Bacon Burger

$9.75

#5-The Best of Everything

$10.25

Topped with Bacon and Cheese

#6-Mushroom and Cheddar Burger

$10.25

#7-Pizza Burger

$9.25

Topped with Mozzarella and Marinara Sauce

#8-Black and Blue Burger

$9.75

Topped with Bleu Cheese and Bacon

#9-Bacon, Egg and Cheese Burger

$10.75

#10-Henry's Hungry Man

$12.50

Jumbo Burger Topped with Sautéed Onions, Peppers, Mushrooms and Pepper Jack Cheese. Served on a Toasted Garlic Roll.

#11-Turkey Burger

$8.75

#12-Veggie Burger

$8.75

#13-Texas Burger

$11.25

Topped with Bacon, Cheddar, Onion Rings and BBQ Sauce

#14-Mac and Cheese Burger

$11.50

Topped with Fried Mac and Cheese

Henry's Franks

Henry's Favorite

$7.95

Served on a Toasted Bun with Sauerkraut and Relish, with a Side of French Fries

Franks and Beans

$9.95

Two Franks Served Over Baked Beans with Buttered Rye Bread

Chili Cheese Dog

$10.25

Topped with Henry's Homemade Chili, Melted Cheese with a Side of French Fries

Henry's Platters

Chicken Tenders Platter

$11.75

Hot Open Turkey

$13.25

Hot Open Meatloaf

$12.75

Served with Mashed Potatoes or French Fries and Gravy

Hot Open Roast Beef

$13.50

Served with Mashed Potatoes or French Fries and Gravy

Hot Open Virginia Ham

$12.75

Served with Mashed Potatoes or French Fries and Gravy

Chopped Steak Platter

$13.50

Served with Mashed Potatoes or French Fries and Gravy

Kid's Menu

Kids Pita Pizza

$7.00

Kids Pizza Bagel

$7.00

Kids Mac & Cheese

$7.00

Kids Hamburger

$6.50

Kids Cheeseburger

$7.75

Kids Hot Dog

$7.50

Kids Grilled Cheese

$7.25

Kids Chicken Fingers

$7.75

Side Orders

Mozzarella Sticks

$7.25

French Fries

$5.50

Cheese Fries

$7.25

Chili Cheese Fries

$9.25

Waffle Fries

$6.75

Sweet Potato Fries

$6.75

Onion Rings

$6.75

Mac & Cheese

$7.00

Baked Beans

$5.25

Coleslaw

$3.75

Side Salad

$4.95

Side of Gravy

$1.75

Soup & Chili

Beef Chili

$7.25+

Turkey Chili

$7.25+

Chicken Soup

$4.25+

Soup of The Day

$4.25+

Lunch Specials

Lunch Special

$12.95

Corned Beef and Cabbage

$11.95

Beverages

Fountain Soda

$2.75

Coffee

$2.00

Tea

$2.25

Herbal Tea

$2.50

Hot Chocolate

$2.25

Chocolate Milk

$2.75

Milk

$2.50

Homemade Lemonade

$3.25

Iced Coffee

$2.50

Small Juice

$2.75

Large Juice

$3.75

Unsweetened Iced Tea

$2.75

Bottled Soda

$2.75

Milkshake

$6.95

Ice Cream Soda

$6.95

Old Fashioned Egg Cream

$3.50

Ice Cream

One Scoop Ice Cream

$4.50

Two Scoops Ice Cream

$5.50

Pint

$9.00

Quart

$12.00

Sundaes

Banana Split

$8.95

Beglian Waffle Sundae

$11.95

Brownie Sundae

$7.95

Dusty Sundae

$5.95

Hot Fudge Cake

$7.95

Hot Fudge Sundae

$6.95

Oreo Sundae

$6.95

Peanut Butter Sundae

$6.95

Pie Ala Mode

$6.95

Fountain

Milkshake

$6.95

Malted Milkshake

$6.25

Ice Cream Soda

$6.95

Ice Cream Soda Float

$6.25

Old Fashioned Egg Cream

$3.50
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 1:00 pm
Monday7:30 am - 5:00 pm
Tuesday7:30 am - 5:00 pm
Wednesday7:30 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday7:30 am - 5:00 pm
Friday7:30 am - 5:00 pm
Saturday7:30 am - 5:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

8 Glen Street, Glen Cove, NY 11542

Directions

