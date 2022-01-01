Henry's Confectionery
8 Glen Street
Glen Cove, NY 11542
Henry's Famous Pan Fried Omelettes
Henry's Farmer
Sausage, Broccoli, Spinach, Peppers, Onions and Cheese
Uncle Ang's
Peppers, Onions, Mushrooms and Cheese
The Big C
Bacon, Peppers, Hash Browns and Cheese
Western Omelette
Ham, Peppers and Onions
Eastern Omelette
Peppers and Onions
The Gut Buster
Bacon, Ham, Sausage, Hash Browns and Cheese
Vegetable Omelette
Broccoli, Spinach, Mushrooms, Peppers and Onions
Greek Omelette
Onions, Tomatoes, Spinach and Feta Cheese
Spanish Omelette
Plain Omelette Topped with Salsa
Italian Omelette
Cheese Omelette
Plain Omelette
Custom Omelette
Pancakes
Old Fashioned French Toast
Belgian Waffles
Egg Sandwiches and Wraps
Homemade Muffins
Sides
Bacon
Ham
Sausage Links
Sausage Patties
Turkey Sausage Patties
Canadian Bacon
Corned Beef Hash
Toast
English Muffin
Large English Muffin
Roll
Bagel
Hash Browns
Oatmeal
Grits
1 Egg
2 Eggs
Ham Steak
NY Strip Steak
Bowl of Cereal
1 Sausage Link
1 Sausage Patty
Sliced Banana
Fried Banana
Breakfast Specials
Sandwiches
Ham
Served on Choice of White, Whole Wheat or Rye Bread with Lettuce and a Side of Coleslaw
Virginia Ham
Served on Choice of White, Whole Wheat or Rye Bread with Lettuce and a Side of Coleslaw
Roast Beef
Served on Choice of White, Whole Wheat or Rye Bread with Lettuce and a Side of Coleslaw
Turkey
Served on Choice of White, Whole Wheat or Rye Bread with Lettuce and a Side of Coleslaw
B.L.T.
Served on Choice of White, Whole Wheat or Rye Bread with Lettuce and a Side of Coleslaw
Grilled Cheese
Served on Choice of White, Whole Wheat or Rye Bread with Lettuce and a Side of Coleslaw
Chicken Salad
Served on Choice of White, Whole Wheat or Rye Bread with Lettuce and a Side of Coleslaw
Tuna Salad
Served on Choice of White, Whole Wheat or Rye Bread with Lettuce and a Side of Coleslaw
Egg Salad
Served on Choice of White, Whole Wheat or Rye Bread with Lettuce and a Side of Coleslaw
Liverwurst
Served on Choice of White, Whole Wheat or Rye Bread with Lettuce and a Side of Coleslaw
Imported Sardines
Served on Choice of White, Whole Wheat or Rye Bread with Lettuce and a Side of Coleslaw
Peanut Butter and Jelly
Triple Decker Clubs
Chicken Salad Club
Served with a Side of French Fries and Coleslaw
Tuna Salad Club
Served with a Side of French Fries and Coleslaw
Egg Salad Club
Served with a Side of French Fries and Coleslaw
Roast Beef Club
Served with a Side of French Fries and Coleslaw
Turkey Club
Served with a Side of French Fries and Coleslaw
Virginia Ham and Swiss Club
Served with a Side of French Fries and Coleslaw
Wraps
Grilled Chicken Wrap
With Lettuce and Tomato
Grilled Chicken Caesar Wrap
With Lettuce and Caesar Dressing
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
With Lettuce
Roast Beef Wrap
With Lettuce and Tomato
Turkey Club Wrap
With Bacon, Lettuce and Tomato
Chicken Salad Wrap
With Lettuce and Tomato
Tuna Salad Wrap
With Lettuce and Tomato
Sandwiches From The Grill
Tuna Melt
Tuna with Melted Cheese on Choice of Bread
Patty Melt
Cheeseburger with Sautéed Onions, Served on Grilled Rye Bread
Philly Cheesesteak
Roast Beef with Melted American Cheese and Sautéed Onions, Served on a Toasted Roll
Monte Cristo
Grilled Ham and Turkey with Melted Swiss, Served between French Toast
Pastrami
Served on Grilled Rye Bread
Corned Beef
Served on Grilled Rye Bread
Reuben
Choice of Pastrami,Corned Beef, or Turkey with Sauerkraut and Swiss, Served on Grilled Rye Bread
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
With Lettuce and Tomato, Served on a Roll
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
With Lettuce and Tomato, Served on a Roll
BBQ Chicken Melt
Grilled Chicken with BBQ Sauce, Cheddar Cheese and Bacon, Served on a Roll
Meatloaf Sandwich
Seafood Sandwiches
Crab Burger
Served with Lettuce and Tomato on a Toasted Brioche Bun with a Side of French Fries and Coleslaw
Breaded Clam Strip Sandwich
Served with Lettuce and Tomato on a Toasted Brioche Bun with a Side of French Fries and Coleslaw
Breaded Shrimp Sandwich
Served with Lettuce and Tomato on a Toasted Brioche Bun with a Side of French Fries and Coleslaw
Fish Filet Sandwich
Served with Lettuce and Tomato on a Toasted Brioche Bun with a Side of French Fries and Coleslaw
Seafood Platters
Salads
Chef Salad
Lettuce, Tomato, Cucumber, Ham, Turkey, Roast Beef, Cheddar, American, Swiss, Sliced Egg
Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad
Lettuce, Grilled Chicken, Croutons
Chicken Salad Platter
Scoop of Chicken Salad over Lettuce with Tomato, Cucumber and Sliced Egg
Tuna Salad Platter
Scoop of Tuna over Lettuce with Tomato, Cucumber and Sliced Egg
Turkey Club Salad
Lettuce, Tomato, Turkey and Bacon
Grilled Chicken Salad
Lettuce, Tomato, Cucumber and Grilled Chicken
Sliced Egg and Tomato Salad
Henry's Burgers
#1-Hamburger
#2-Cheeseburger
#3-Riviera Burger
Topped with Three Onion Rings
#4-Bacon Burger
#5-The Best of Everything
Topped with Bacon and Cheese
#6-Mushroom and Cheddar Burger
#7-Pizza Burger
Topped with Mozzarella and Marinara Sauce
#8-Black and Blue Burger
Topped with Bleu Cheese and Bacon
#9-Bacon, Egg and Cheese Burger
#10-Henry's Hungry Man
Jumbo Burger Topped with Sautéed Onions, Peppers, Mushrooms and Pepper Jack Cheese. Served on a Toasted Garlic Roll.
#11-Turkey Burger
#12-Veggie Burger
#13-Texas Burger
Topped with Bacon, Cheddar, Onion Rings and BBQ Sauce
#14-Mac and Cheese Burger
Topped with Fried Mac and Cheese
Henry's Franks
Henry's Platters
Chicken Tenders Platter
Hot Open Turkey
Hot Open Meatloaf
Served with Mashed Potatoes or French Fries and Gravy
Hot Open Roast Beef
Served with Mashed Potatoes or French Fries and Gravy
Hot Open Virginia Ham
Served with Mashed Potatoes or French Fries and Gravy
Chopped Steak Platter
Served with Mashed Potatoes or French Fries and Gravy
Kid's Menu
Side Orders
Lunch Specials
Sundaes
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 1:00 pm
|Monday
|7:30 am - 5:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:30 am - 5:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:30 am - 5:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:30 am - 5:00 pm
|Friday
|7:30 am - 5:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:30 am - 5:00 pm
8 Glen Street, Glen Cove, NY 11542